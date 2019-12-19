Local News
WCHS NHS Bake Sale for the Phoenix Project
Warren County High School’s National Honor Society recently completed their Fall service project by running a bake sale. NHS members raised awareness for this upcoming event in their school and on the NHS Instagram page, @wchs_nhs_. The purpose of the bake sale was to raise money for supplies to donate to the Phoenix Project, an organization in Front Royal that helps people who have been exposed to domestic violence.
The bake sale took place on December 7, 2019, outside Walmart and Lowe’s in Riverton. Cookies, brownies, lemon tarts, banana bread, and rice krispies treats were all featured at the bake sale. The day ended with raising $660 for the Phoenix Project. Several local businesses also donated money towards the cause. Donations from Shenandoah Foot and Ankle Center, ABC Insurance LLC., Auto Center, and A Healing Touch brought the total up to approximately $1,100.
NHS members used this money to buy food, gas gift cards, and various personal hygiene products such as toothpaste, deodorant, and hairbrushes etc. Supplies were transported to the Phoenix Project office on December 18, 2019.
Scythian starts the new decade at the Brite Box Theater in Winchester January 3rd
Join Scythian for their first show of the decade! They are excited to be back at Bright Box Theater this time with their favorites – Honeyday opening. For those of you who missed Appaloosa, Honeyday features Alex and Ethan’s wives (as well as Ethan). The show is ALL AGES and they hope you can come help them kick off the decade on a high note!
Doors: 7pm // Show: 8pm
Get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scythian-tickets-75336428285
About Scythian:
Washington DC-based Scythian (sith-ee-yin) began over 12 years ago as a bunch of college buddies playing Celtic music in the streets and has grown to be a headliner on the US Celtic Festival Circuit as well as a name in the Bluegrass/Americana Festival Circuit. They found that their brand of high-energy folk music found a resonance that led The Washington Post to state: “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.”
For over 12 years they have found success as an independent band and have played over 1,300 shows all over the united states, Europe, Canada and as far away as Australia.
Founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka who are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, Scythian from the start has been a search and love for the “old time, good time music” of many cultures. They were inspired by a tale told by their 92-year-old grandmother of a roving fiddler who came into her farming village every six months or so. Once he was spotted, messengers were sent to all the outlying fields and mills and worked ceased; everyone gathered in the barn where they danced all night and danced their cares away. This spirit is what has motivated Scythian from its inception and their success as an independent band is due largely to their finding a resonance of soul amongst kindred spirits that span all ages and races. This spirit took them from the streets to playing for the US president on St. Patrick’s Day and its the enthusiastic response they receive that has made each of their 1,300+ shows unique.
THE calling card of Scythian is their ability to engage their audience no matter the venue or circumstance and truly every Scythian shows ends with people dancing, smiling and covered with sweat. This is best summed up by The Camel-City Dispatch (Winston-Salem, North Carolina): “[Scythian gives] no quarter in their quest to entertain and bring a joy to their music that gives it an irony-free, wide open feel of manic possibility. The playing is technically brilliant, but it is the energy that carries the day.”
Other notable quotes:
“When Rock Star Charisma Meets Celtic Dervish Fiddling” — Nashville’s Music City Roots
‘Scythian has reinvented folk rock in America’ — iHeart Radio’s Arroe Collins
Meet our new Sheriff — Mark Butler
Our new Sheriff Mark Butler stopped by the Royal Examiner’s studio and spoke with our publisher Mike McCool. He addressed several items including a few comments made on social media regarding staffing.
Sheriff Mark Butler was sworn in on December 18th and will take office on January 1st, 2020.
R-MA middle school students earn top placements in FIRST LEGO League Competition
When Randolph-Macon Academy’s three teams headed to the FIRST LEGO League competition in Falls Church on November 9, 2019, it was with the realistic expectation that the more experienced team would have the best chance of bringing home an award, while the two younger teams would be going mainly to learn about the competition and how it works.
However, “The Royal Front” team surprised everyone, including themselves.
As stated on firstlegoleague.com: “Every year, FIRST LEGO League releases a Challenge, which is based on a real-world scientific topic. Each Challenge has three parts: the Robot Game, the Innovation Project, and the Core Values. Teams of up to ten children, with at least two adult coaches, participate in the Challenge by programming an autonomous robot to score points on a themed playing field (Robot Game), developing a solution to a problem they have identified (Project), all guided by the FIRST Core Values. Teams may then attend an official tournament, hosted by our FIRST LEGO League Partners.”
This year’s theme was “City Shaper,” focusing on urban development and making improvements to your community, including concepts such as building construction, maximizing space upgrades for buildings such as rooftop gardens and solar panels, and accessibility compliance.
R-MA Middle School had two robotics classes; one had the “just right” number of six students, while the other had ten. The class instructor, Ms. K, decided to split the larger of the classes and enter three teams into the competition, to ensure that everyone on each team would get the full experience and play a vital role.
Ms. K had one student on the six-person team who had taken robotics last year, and there were a few other students in that class who had been exposed to coding and robotics. The other robotics class, however, was full of students who had no exposure to robotics.
“Going into the competition, I sort of thought that the six-person class was going to be our stronger team, because of their experience and age,” said Ms. K. “But as the nature of robotics is, they had the most struggles during the competition–codes that were running perfectly in class weren’t running at all or weren’t close to perfect in the competition. And that happens. It’s the nature of the beast, and it’s how you rise from the ashes and tackle the challenges as they arise. That’s where the points are given to you or taken away, how your team functions during that stressful time. They’re being judged the whole day.”
For this year, the R-MA team that rose to the top was “The Royal Front,” a rookie team made up of Layla Danier ‘24, Baruc Romero Hanson ‘24, Cameron Kie ‘26, Wyeth Gedney ‘26, and Kamila Yusupova ‘24.
Early on in the preparation, with no plan and no code, things had not looked promising. “Agreeing to something we all wanted to do was a difficult challenge,” said Layla. However, once they did so, The Royal Front took things to a new level, shining particularly brightly not only through the Robot Design, but the Innovation Project as well. The prompt this year was to solve an issue within the community, which they opted to define as R-MA. They identified the issue as a lack of space to build additional dorms, and their solution was to build “glorified treehouses,” according to Ms. K. Rather than the standard two-dimensional trifold board that teams usually bring in, The Royal Front built a diorama with 3D models of the trees–using Legos, of course.
Even with two of them working the majority of the code at the last minute, their robot outshone the others, winning them first place in the robot design portion of the competition. With a strong performance in the other scores areas of the competition, they also earned third place overall and the honor of being first alternate to the state competition, which was held December 7-8.
Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) is a co-ed college-prep school for grades 6-12, with leadership education provided to grades 9-12 through Air Force Junior ROTC. R-MA Middle School for grades 6-8 provides a project-based, interactive education through small classes, and offers a day program as well as five-day and seven-day boarding options.
Local Government
County swears in newly elected and re-elected officials
County supervisors, school board members and constitutional officers elected in November were sworn in Wednesday afternoon at the Warren County Courthouse. Judge William Sharp did the swearing in honors in Circuit Courtroom A.
Friends and family members packed the courtroom; and all enjoyed a congratulatory cake and refreshments at a courthouse reception following the 4 p.m. swearing in ceremony.
The swearing in event was hosted by Judge Sharp and County Administrator Doug Stanley, with County Administrative staff Jodi Saffelle and Emily Mounce doing the honors in cutting the cake and distributing the snacks.
Hike Construction Company needs 50 families to build Gingerbread Houses
With the help of local businesses, Aaron Hike, owner of Hike Construction has gift-wrapped 50 gingerbread houses for 50 families that may need a little extra ‘something’ to make this Christmas extra special.
Aaron has always been drawn to help underprivileged children, and with the help of Stephonie Baker, owner of the I Want Candy Store (and also works with his company full time), they decided to bake desserts for Christmas for local businesses, and all profits go to children who need a gift from Santa!
If you are one of those families that need some memories made, reach out to Aaron no later than Friday, December 20th. These will go fast, so don’t hesitate.
Here’s their contact information:
Phone: (540) 313-6901
Address: 417 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal
Email: hikeconstruction@gmail.com
Community Events
American Legion Community Band Christmas Concert
The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm in Boggs Chapel on the R-MA campus in Front Royal, Virginia.
The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, Mark Malechek and Kristin Fristoe.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.
The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Enjoy the Concert on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
