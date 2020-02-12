Local News
Local volleyball club wins tournament at Bridgewater College
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, a local Front Royal U-18 girls volleyball club, Twin Rivers Rapids, competed in an all-day volleyball tournament at Bridgewater College. The Rapids took home first place with a record of 7 wins and 3 losses. Competing in the tournament were teams from the following areas in Virginia: Lynchburg, Fredericksburg, Greene, Bedford, Augusta and Roanoke.
Leading the Rapids in the following categories were Aaliyah Chunn – 38 kills, 20 solo blocks, 9 block assists, Lexi Pitsenbarger – 122 assists, 39 service points, Berkeley Frank – 54 digs, Kaleigh Strawderman – 8 aces. The following girls contributed to the win with hard play as well: Hannah Davidson – 37 kills, 7 aces, Brianna Hogan – 30 kills, Rachel Montoney – 16 digs, 28 service points, Morgan Ellinger – 7 kills, 4 solo blocks, and Abby Mason – 8 kills, 5 assists.
Twin Rivers Volleyball Club (Rapids) is a local club based out of Front Royal serving the surrounding counties with two teams, U-16 and U-18, competing in the Old Dominion Region Volleyball Association. The Rapids team members come from Warren County High School, Skyline High School, local private and homeschool school students. Like us on Facebook at Twin Rivers Volleyball Club!
Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: Update on the new hospital
Floyd Heater and Niki Wilson presented an update on Warren County’s new hospital. Floyd Heater (above left) is Vice President of Valley Health Southern Region, and President of Warren Memorial Hospital. Niki Wilson (above right) is Director of Development for Valley Health.
Beginning with a brief history of Warren Memorial Hospital, Floyd said that the hospital opened in 1951 with 47 beds, following a fund-raising effort in Warren County, and the passage of Federal government funding for hospital construction. In 1968, the hospital opened the Lynn Care Center, a 40-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. The center moved to a new facility adjacent to the hospital and expanded the number of beds to 120, including a 26-bed memory support unit for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. He added that at this point the Lynn Center will remain where it is. In 1979, the South Wing Expansion increased the number of beds in the hospital by 40 beds, and in 1993, the hospital affiliated with the Winchester Medical Center to create the Valley Health System, the first hospital in the area to do so (although we are the last with a new hospital). In 1997 the Women’s Care Center and Emergency Department underwent a major expansion, and in 2008, the hospital opened an Outpatient Center on Commerce.
The new hospital, located on Leach Parkway, is now scheduled to open early in 2021. With Floyd’s power point presentation, he explained why there was such a pressing need for a new facility, including the expansion of communities down I-66, the out-dated current facility, the lack of parking, and the problem of retaining or attracting new medical staff and doctors. Floyd presented an overview of how the new hospital and medical center would look, and told of the many services that it would be able to offer our community. This thoroughly modern facility, following an investment of more than $100 million, would be much larger than our present hospital, would be approximately 177,000 square feet, including the new Medical Center adjacent. There will be 30 private patient rooms, as opposed to the current semi-private rooms, 18 Emergency Department beds, and 6 Observation beds. This latter is for patients who need to be kept for 24 hours under observation, before determining their needs. There will be operating rooms, including a Cardiac Cath Lab. As noted, there will be a three-story medical building for the doctors and offices, and an approximately 150-acre campus. He said it has made it easier to add new specialists, as they have recently added new doctors in Orthopedics, OB/GYN, Primary Care, and other specialists who are excited about coming to our new facility.
In her discussion, Niki expanded an explanation of the offerings of the 150-acre campus. As she noted the Wellness and Recreation Trail will offer a 3-mile walking trail, although there will be shorter trails available. She said the Trail will be available not only to the visitors to the hospital but also to the community. This is a conservation area and will never be built on. There will be two overlooks to enjoy the view, with a spectacular view from the upper overlook, and easy access from the community. There is also a school adjacent to this area, so the kids will be able to enjoy the trails as well. The Capital Campaign success has enable them to do more with the Trail than originally planned.
To learn more about Rotary, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.org.
Story and photo credit: Hank Ecton
Video credit: Dave Hardy
Local News
WCHS DECA receives National DECA Gold Certification Awards
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the WCHS DECA Chapter received notification that its two school-based, student managed businesses received Gold Certification Awards from the National DECA Association.
Wildcat’s Corner is the DECA managed school store for all Warren County High School apparel. Our products include t-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, drawstring bags, lanyards, tattoos, bobble heads, school supplies, and bracelets. The store also offers seasonal products for Homecoming, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day. This year marks the second consecutive year that the store has been awarded DECA’s Gold Certification. Wildcats’ Corner is managed by Emily Johnson and Eniesha Wigington, marketing students at WCHS and operated by WCHS DECA students as part of Work-Based Learning activities in the marketing courses.
DECA Tailgaters set up as food vendors at three community car shows including the “Trunk or Treating” that took place on Main Street in October, the Skyline Middle School PTSO Fun Run Fall Festival, and the Warren Heritage Society’s Annual Festival of Leaves. DECA Tailgaters has also managed a few of WCHS’ athletic event concession stands in cooperation with the W.W.A.A. Managed by Makayla Grant and Devin Modesitt, DECA Tailgaters also offers WCHS DECA members Work-Based Learning activities coinciding with skills learned within the marketing courses.
The two teams of managers will compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Nashville, TN in April 2020. The competition will require each management team to present to a panel of judges how their business designed, implemented, and evaluated one aspect of business operation.
Local News
Click to watch the community video submission for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover
WHAT MATTERS WARREN: Thanks to all who participated in our mission to encourage HGTV to choose Front Royal for their new series for which The Home and Garden Network was accepting nominations in preparation for its largest ever renovation project, “Home Town Takeover.” Social media was flooded with uplifting discussions, photos, stories and videos about our 22630, and we hope people will continue to share local footage, pictures and inspiring comments about our community on the Facebook page “FRONT ROYAL HOME TOWN TAKEOVER.” The contest has concluded, and according to the HGTV website, applications are currently under review.
Special thanks to local social media strategist, Mitchell Smith (of Expressed Legacy Marketing), who led our social media campaign and brilliantly crafted our video submission. He had this to say about the project in which he devoted countless hours in collecting interviews and creating our message: “It made me fall in love with the town even more. I learned so much about the rich history of Front Royal and got to experience, first hand, the community coming together for a noble cause.”
Much of the history he discovered was from local historian and five-year Front Royal resident, Josh Ingram. Josh shared, “Front Royal has always been a town that comes back stronger after every setback it’s endured. Since its inception, it’s been built, desolated, and re-surged on the most heavily contested soil that this country has ever fought on or for. Although times have changed in its 250 years, there are those who still fervently believe in its perseverance… this video says so.” Melanie Salins, who spearheaded the local collaboration efforts added, “I have to say that this experience has made me fall in love even more with our community! I am so thankful for where we live. And hope this is the first step in healing our town!”
Local News
Military School Band and Choir Festival comes to Front Royal February 21-23
The 44th Annual Military School Band and Choir Festival will be held at Randolph-Macon Academy February 21-23, bringing with it several events that are open to the public.
This year’s Festival will bring together the top musicians from eight military schools and colleges across the country, including bandsmen and singers from Army & Navy Academy in Carlsbad, CA; Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA; Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, TX; Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, MO; New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM; Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA; Saint John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, WI; and the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT.
Students will spend hours in clinics, rehearsing together for the first time in preparation for the culminating concert to be held on February 23rd. The clinics will be led by professional military musicians: the Festival Concert Band Conductor is Lieutenant (junior grade) Joel Thiesfeldt of the U.S. Navy; the Festival Drum Major Clinician is Senior Chief Musician Mike Bayes, USN; the Festival Choir Conductor is Master Sergeant Kerry Wilkerson, USA, Retired.
After a full day of clinics and band auditions, the students will enjoy a concert performed by the U.S. Navy Band Country Current in Boggs Chapel. This concert, which takes place at 7:30 pm, is free and open to the public.
On Saturday, February 22nd, rehearsals continue. That evening, the drum majors will show off what they have learned in a competition in which they vie for top honors in front of their peers and guests. The Drum Major Competition is also open to the public; it will take place at 7:30 pm in Melton Memorial Gymnasium on the R-MA campus.
The final free, public event of the weekend will be the Festival Concert, which will be held at 2:00 pm in Melton Memorial Gymnasium. This is the culmination of months of individual rehearsals and an intense weekend of combined rehearsals; the 100 students and 20 adults from across the country will pour their hearts and souls into producing an unforgettable afternoon of musical entertainment.
Local News
UPDATE: Disposition of Solar Panels
The Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority (WCEDA) is advertising for any party interested in purchasing the solar electric system currently stationed on top of the EDA Building at 400-D Kendrick Lane, Front Royal.
The system must removed at no cost to the EDA and the roof must be left in good repair. The EDA has a deadline of April 30, 2020, to complete the removal of the system. Details of the solar electric system are available at the WCEDA offices.
Interested parties may inspect the system in person at the WCEDA offices. The successful bidder will hold the WCEDA harmless during the removal process and add the WCEDA as an insured to their insurance policies.
Submit your interest, in writing, with proof of insurance, no later than Noon Monday, February 17, 2020.
Contact:
Doug Parsons
Executive Director
Front Royal/Warren County EDA
P.O. Box 445
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2182 (office)
dparsons@wceda.com
www.wceda.com
Local News
American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is back!
The American Cancer Society Daffodil Days is coming this March but orders are due February 24, 2020! Through the daffodil, the first flower of spring, this campaign brings a symbol of hope to cancer patients and those affected by the disease. Dollars raised through the program support groundbreaking research, patient services, and other life-saving programs of the American Cancer Society.
- $10 donation: receive one bunch of daffodils as a thank you.
- $15 donation: receive potted mini-daffodils or a bunch of tulips as a thank you.
- $25 donation: support the Gift of Hope program and send a gift of daffodils to a local hospital delivered by ACS volunteers.
Individuals and organizations also can order daffodil bouquets, tulip bunches and potted daffodils to sell and fundraise. Daffodil Days is an opportunity for everyone to join the American Cancer Society in saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Funds raised go to lifesaving research to find new cures for cancer, as well as free lodging and transportation for cancer patients to treatment, as well as other free support services such as the 24/7 cancer information and support line at 1-800-227-2345 with trained cancer information specialists, which receives more than 1 million calls annually!
WHEN: Order by February 24, 2019. Daffodils will arrive in late March 2020.
CONTACT: To order, contact ACS Relay For Life of Front Royal Warren County at shari.true@cancer.org.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph SSE
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 2
60/29°F
33/17°F