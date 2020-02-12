Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: Update on the new hospital
Floyd Heater and Niki Wilson presented an update on Warren County’s new hospital. Floyd Heater (above left) is Vice President of Valley Health Southern Region, and President of Warren Memorial Hospital. Niki Wilson (above right) is Director of Development for Valley Health.
Beginning with a brief history of Warren Memorial Hospital, Floyd said that the hospital opened in 1951 with 47 beds, following a fund-raising effort in Warren County, and the passage of Federal government funding for hospital construction. In 1968, the hospital opened the Lynn Care Center, a 40-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. The center moved to a new facility adjacent to the hospital and expanded the number of beds to 120, including a 26-bed memory support unit for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. He added that at this point the Lynn Center will remain where it is. In 1979, the South Wing Expansion increased the number of beds in the hospital by 40 beds, and in 1993, the hospital affiliated with the Winchester Medical Center to create the Valley Health System, the first hospital in the area to do so (although we are the last with a new hospital). In 1997 the Women’s Care Center and Emergency Department underwent a major expansion, and in 2008, the hospital opened an Outpatient Center on Commerce.
The new hospital, located on Leach Parkway, is now scheduled to open early in 2021. With Floyd’s power point presentation, he explained why there was such a pressing need for a new facility, including the expansion of communities down I-66, the out-dated current facility, the lack of parking, and the problem of retaining or attracting new medical staff and doctors. Floyd presented an overview of how the new hospital and medical center would look, and told of the many services that it would be able to offer our community. This thoroughly modern facility, following an investment of more than $100 million, would be much larger than our present hospital, would be approximately 177,000 square feet, including the new Medical Center adjacent. There will be 30 private patient rooms, as opposed to the current semi-private rooms, 18 Emergency Department beds, and 6 Observation beds. This latter is for patients who need to be kept for 24 hours under observation, before determining their needs. There will be operating rooms, including a Cardiac Cath Lab. As noted, there will be a three-story medical building for the doctors and offices, and an approximately 150-acre campus. He said it has made it easier to add new specialists, as they have recently added new doctors in Orthopedics, OB/GYN, Primary Care, and other specialists who are excited about coming to our new facility.
In her discussion, Niki expanded an explanation of the offerings of the 150-acre campus. As she noted the Wellness and Recreation Trail will offer a 3-mile walking trail, although there will be shorter trails available. She said the Trail will be available not only to the visitors to the hospital but also to the community. This is a conservation area and will never be built on. There will be two overlooks to enjoy the view, with a spectacular view from the upper overlook, and easy access from the community. There is also a school adjacent to this area, so the kids will be able to enjoy the trails as well. The Capital Campaign success has enable them to do more with the Trail than originally planned.
To learn more about Rotary, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.org.
Story and photo credit: Hank Ecton
Video credit: Dave Hardy
Community Events
Phoenix Project Bingo Fundraiser to help provide safe housing for families in need
Leap into a FUN TIME and A GREAT CAUSE! Come out to support the Phoenix Project and help provide safe housing for our families in need this upcoming spring. Let’s play BINGO! Good food, fun games, and a good cause.
DATE: Saturday, February 29, 2020
TIME: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
PLACE: Elks Lodge (4038 Guard Hill Road, Front Royal)
For more information about Phoenix Project visit: www.phoenix-project.org.
Rotary Club of Warren County: LFCC Rotaractors travel to Jamaica on dental mission
Brandy Boies is the Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) Rotaract advisor and Director of Outreach and Marketing at LFCC. Brandy is also past president of the Strasburg Rotary Club, and helped revive the college’s Rotaract chapter. On Wednesday, she presented a program about LFCC Rotaract members and their trip to bring dental health care to Jamaica in 2018. Hearing about the need for health care in Jamaica, Brandy suggested to a class of dental hygiene students at Lord Fairfax that there was a real need in Jamaica for dental care, and asked if they might be interested in a trip to Jamaica. At first, all of the class expressed interest, but as the students concluded the two-year dental hygiene program, four graduating students and Rotaractors–Lacie Brenneis, Jessica Mahon, Dane Hooser and Uswa Arain–were anxious to make the trip. Three days after their graduation on May 12, 2018, the four were on their way to Jamaica with retired orthodontist Dr. Byron Brill, his dental hygienist wife Kathy Kanter, and Brandy for a week-long mission. (Kathy, an active Rotarian, is the upcoming District Governor for District 7570 in 2022-2023.) As Jessica said later, “It was life-changing… we were actually changing people’s lives by correcting their oral behavior.”
A major fundraising effort was launched in 2016, and financial support came from clubs in Rotary District 7570, including Strasburg, Front Royal, Frederick County and Broadway/Timberville. The Interact Club at Patrick Henry High School in Stuart collected dental supplies, and the Winchester Rotary Club donated significantly to the purchase of one of two mobile dental units. The Rotaract Club also held 2016 and 2017 Holiday Parties, sold T-shirts, had auctions, and wrote numerous fundraising letters.
In Negril, a make-shift dental unit was set up in the conference room at the Travelers Lodge where they stayed and whose owner is a Rotarian. They began treating patients, eventually serving more than 120 people from the area. As Brandy said, “some of the people had never been to a dentist, or had their teeth cleaned. In fact, often the people tried to extract their own teeth when there was a problem.” There are 10,000 people in Negril and only one dentist. She told of one man who had very badly stained teeth, to the point where he never smiled. One of the students worked on him and managed to remove all of the stain. As she said, “he was amazed and left with the biggest smile on his face.” The experience was an excellent hands-on experience for the students as well.
They also treated students at St. Paul’s Primary School, where they screened 125 students and educated them on proper oral care. Toothbrushes and floss were handed out to all of the students. As she said, we were not always able to help out with the cleaning and other work so Byron and I went downtown and helped out at the local a local soup kitchen.
The group also worked with the children of the Negril Educational Environmental Trust (NEET). NEET fights crime in Negril by teaching positive behavior by providing access to academic resources and education plus access to health care programs. Our group also had the opportunity to network and build new friendships with the members of the Rotaract Club of Negril as well as the Rotary Club of Negril. As Brandy noted, these club members also knew the best places to eat, and it was spectacular.
Brandy is planning to take another group of students back to Negril in May, and fundraising is well underway. For her complete program, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.com.
Story by Hank Ecton
Video by Dave Hardy
How To series: Use Libby at the Samuels Public Library
In the first video of the How To series, we learned how to get a library card to the Samuels Public Library.
Now let’s start learning about all the wonderful benefits the library has to offer. Ebooks with Libby is an awesome benefit available to card holders. Watch this video to learn more! Thank you to Barbara Way for helping to share this message about Libby.
How to use Libby:
- Download the App
- Locate your library
- Put in your library card number
- TAP through and enjoy!
- Click this link to visit Samuels Public Library online: www.samuelslibrary.net
- Click this link to get the Libby App: meet.Libbyapp.com
Visit the library today!
Samuels Public Library
Mon – Thur: 10am – 8pm
Fri & Sat: 10am – 5pm
Sunday: Closed
(540) 635-3153
330 E Criser Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630
Merikit Uganda Rotary Global Grant – Water!
Kathy Napier, member of the Rotary Club of Warren County, presented “Uganda 2019” a voyage to Africa with George Karnes, Ron Napier, Beth Waller, Liz Gibbs, and other Rotary International Rotarians. The main purpose of the trip was to attend the dedication of the Sam F. Owori Memorial Wash Global Grant Project.
The idea of a project in Uganda began at the Governor’s training, where 30 rising district governors from Zone 29 and 30 met and decided on a project to honor the incoming Rotary International President, Sam Owori, who was from Uganda. Sam, who had been elected to serve as president of Rotary International in 2018-19, would have been the second African Rotary member, and the first Ugandan, to hold that office. The idea was to construct a well for a school in Uganda to honor Sam. And George, as the incoming District Governor for District 7570, was put in charge of obtaining a global grant for this purpose. Sam was thrilled at the idea of the project.
Unfortunately, after surgery, Sam died, and it looked like the project would pass with him. There was a groundswell of support for a project in Uganda to honor Sam’s memory and the proposed project in Merikit. George expanded plans for the original project to bring a much larger water system to Merikit, and enlisted the aid of other Rotary Districts and Clubs, to support the larger project. As a result, more than $228,000 was raised from 42 Rotary Districts and 22 Rotary Clubs. Rotary International partnered with the Clean The World organization, and the project became the Sam F. Owori Memorial Wash Global Grant Project.
Merikit, the remote village where Sam had grown up, is a community of 4,000 people which grows to 10,000 during the day. The grant provides a solar-powered pump water system for more than 3,000 homes and the local maternity ward. On one of his visits to the village with Walter Hughes George found that the local medical clinic required the presentation of 100 liters of water during the dry season before they would allow pregnant women to enter the facility and have their babies. As a result, many babies were born on the steps of the clinic.
Also sanitation was a problem, with the lack of latrines. This all would change as a result of the grant: the new system pumps water into the huge steel water tank, which holds more than one hundred thousand liters of water. The project also provides five schools in the area with disposable toilets, and the village received two micro flush toilets. The maternity ward now has a hot shower for its patients. No longer would pregnant women deliver their babies on the steps.
The grant also provided for the training of forty-eight toilet makers, giving these craftsmen a source of income. Thirty school teachers and ten health workers have been trained as trainers, in order to improve on sanitation, health, and menstrual hygiene for girls. A water users committee has been trained and equipped to maintain, sustain, and manage the distribution system.
On October 26, 2019, a day-long ceremony was held to officially transfer the project to the villagers, with Sam’s wife Nora in attendance, along with Kathy, Ron, and George, Rotary Club members from Kampala, and Ugandan governmental officials. It was a joyous occasion and a lot of fun, culminating with everyone dancing. Kathy said that she was struck by the friendliness of all the people in Uganda. Known as “the Pearl of Africa,” Uganda is a developing country with a bright future. After presenting a brief history of the country, she noted a striking statistic about Uganda: the media age in Uganda is 16.7. Forty-six percent of the population is 14 or under; and another twenty-one percent is aged 15 to 24.
During the trip they also visited the Light Up Front Royal Academy, a school started by Beth Waller in December 2017 in the remote village of Bunyade,Uganda. It provides educational facilities for the children of the village. The school, which has an excellent reputation, now serves more than 200 children, and Beth is actively working to improve the school.
Message from Beth: “I’m so honored to be a part of the Rotary family and to witness the amazing work they are doing in Uganda, all over the world and in my own community. I’m looking forward to an even brighter future of global impact work now that I am a Rotarian and connected with fantastic like-minded individuals working together to make more of a difference on our planet.”
Finally, after the celebration, they toured the Murchison Falls National Park, where the animals were more than happy to greet and perform for visiting Rotarians.
Watch this video of the entire presentation:
Watch this video by Beth Waller and George Karnes:
For more information, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.org.
This story is a collaborative effort by Hank Ecton & Jennifer Avery.
Photo credit: Kathy Napier (picture quote by Jenspiration)
Ugandans gift local businessman with goat for providing fresh water to African village
Rotary Club of Warren County collecting donations for local thermal shelter
Do you have a middle school student at Skyline Middle School? The Skyline Middle School Interact Club is collecting new sheets and blankets for our local thermal shelter. Please make sure all blankets and sheets are still in the new wrappers/containers. White twin sheets and light colored blankets are the best and are easier to clean.
If you are not familiar with our Front Royal Thermal Shelter, here is some information provided to us by Michelle Smeltzer, a member of the Rotary Club of Warren County and Community Liaison for the Department of Social Services:
“The Front Royal Thermal Shelter gives the homeless of Warren County a place to stay warm during the winter months. The shelter is not in a fixed location – rather it is a cooperative effort by eight churches in the area, including New Hope Bible Church, Front Royal United Methodist Church, Front Royal Presbyterian Church, Marlow Heights Baptist Church, Riverton United Methodist Church, Virginia Hills Church, First Baptist Church and Dynamic Life Church. The guests are provided supper at about 7:30 each evening, and the volunteers join them. After supper, the volunteers join them and they play a variety of games, watch TV, or simply lie down on their cots after a tiring day. As the guests noted, this makes them feel as if someone really cares about them. Michelle said this makes a world of difference to them, because they too often feel alone and abandoned, as if the outside world ignores them. The following morning several of the churches provide breakfast, and some provide a bagged lunch when they leave for the day. The guests are assigned a cot when they arrive at the church, and that is their bed for a week. There are separate sleeping areas for men and women, and the program does not allow guests or volunteers with the program until they are at least 18 years of age because they are a no-barrier shelter. This year the shelter has also made arrangements, with the help of the Warren County Humane Society, to provide shelter for homeless pets of the guests.”
Remember – there are still many cold days ahead! Current update: The Front Royal Thermal Shelter’s greatest need is cash donations at this time: Here is an easy PayPal link. You can also visit their website to donate or learn more.
Together we are making a huge difference in this community! Thanks to all!
WomenGathering with Joanne Mulherin & Chateau O’Brien Wines
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center hosted a combination monthly WomanGathering this week and a new membership drive. The guest of the evening was wine tasting expert Joanne Mulherin with Chateau O’Brien Wines. Her presentation was absolutely excellent combining wine making facts, humor, geography, and history. What a great experience!
Watch the video to see Joanne in action and learn a thing or two about wine. To learn more about Chateau O’Brien click here.
Guest Speaker: Joanne Mulherin
Topic: Wine Tasting with Chateau O’Brien Wines & FRWRC Membership Drive
Learn more about FRWRC supporting local women. Levels of Support – you decide:
- Individual Membership – $35 – $50 – $100 – $500+
- Business Partner – $100 – $200 – $500 – $1000+
About FRWRC
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. www.frwrc.org.
