Making the residence transition easier

Any move can be stressful, but moving into a retirement home can be particularly daunting. Here are some things you can do to make the transition easier.

Before the move

It’s a good idea to visit your new home before moving in so that you’re familiar with the place and know how to get around. You could also reach out to some of the residents to get more information regarding the ins and outs of the community.

If you’re anxious, scared or over¬whelmed, know that these feelings are completely normal. However, it’s a good idea to talk to someone. Indeed, confiding in the people closest to you can be hugely beneficial.

Moving day

Devote some time to personalizing your unit. Decorate it with the items you brought from your previous home to make it feel more comfortable. Surroundings that feel familiar and personal will help you feel like you belong.

After the move

Don’t wait too long before mingling with the other residents. Even if you’re not entirely at ease, stay open to meeting new people and consult the community calendar to see if there’s anything that grabs your interest.

Remember that the residence staff will be available to help if you need anything.