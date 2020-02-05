5 performing arts to try this year

Will 2020 be the year you step out of your shell? Do you want to express yourself creatively? If so, taking a performing arts class can help. Here are five types to try.

1. Circus. Circus schools are popping up all over the country and offering classes to professionals and beginners alike. You can learn how to juggle, glide on a trapeze or walk on a tightrope. It’s a great way to get physically fit, improve your self-confidence and have fun.

2. Dance. Dancing is a great way to improve muscle tone, coordination and flexibility and is accessible to people of all ages. From Latin styles to hip-hop and jazz, there are many types of dancing to choose from.

3. Music. Learning to play a musical instrument is a great way to keep your mind active while improving your posture and fine motor skills. Whether you learn to play the guitar, piano, drums or flute, music is a great way to express your emotions and creativity.

4. Comedy. Were you the class clown in school? Do you love to make your friends and family members laugh? If so, consider taking your skills to the next level by signing up for a stand-up comedy or improv workshop. Not only will you learn new skills, but you’ll be able to network with people who may turn into valuable writing or performing partners.

5. Theater. There’s nothing like the theater arts for overcoming shyness, improving your memory and collaborating with others. If you’re looking for a way to get out of your comfort zone, acting classes or auditioning for a role may be the ticket.

No matter what you choose, the performing arts are an undeniably great way to build your self-confidence and have some fun.