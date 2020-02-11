A wedding dress you can dance in

They may look striking, but many wedding gown styles restrict your movements, making it hard to dance. Here are some things to consider if you’re shopping for a wedding dress you can move freely in.

• Light fabric. A flowy dress made of a lightweight fabric is sure to be comfortable enough to dance in.

• Separates. Choose an elegant halter top or corset and select two different bottoms. Wear a long tulle skirt to imitate the look of a ball gown for the ceremony and swap it out for a shorter style for the reception.

• Tea length. There’s no rule that says a wedding gown must be long. Choose one that ends just below your knees for a vintage style you can move in.

• Reception dress. Choose a second dress that’s easier to dance in for the reception. This is a great option for brides who don’t want to have to choose between two looks.

If you must wear a ballgown or a mermaid-style dress, choose one that can be modified throughout the day. Bustling a long train or removing a layer of tulle may be all you need to dance the night away.