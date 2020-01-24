An introduction to adaptive cruise control

You’re probably familiar with the cruise control function featured in most cars, but are you acquainted with the ins and outs of adaptive cruise control? Here’s what you should know.

What’s adaptive cruise control?

Adaptive cruise control allows you to both maintain a fixed speed and sustain a set distance from the car ahead of you. Depending on the car model, a laser or radar calculates the distance and speed of the vehicle you’re following. This enables it to automatically adjust its pace if the car in front of you slows down or another driver cuts you off. Some systems will even slow you down to a full stop if necessary.

Your vehicle will accelerate to the programmed speed again when it’s safe to do so, like when the vehicle in front of you picks up speed or switches lanes. As is the case with traditional cruise control, you can manually accelerate and brake at any time.

A few precautions

There are several things to be mindful of if you’re using adaptive cruise control.

• The system’s range can vary from model to model, and some will only function at speeds above 16 miles per hour.

• The laser detection feature may not function properly in bad weather or when the car ahead of you is very dirty and doesn’t reflect light adequately.

• The system may not be able to detect a stopped vehicle.

• This tool doesn’t in any way exempt you from paying attention to the road. Notably, you need to engage the brake if the car in front of you suddenly stops.

Adaptive cruise control can be a useful feature, but you need to have a thorough understanding of how it works. Only use it once you’ve familiarized yourself with the relevant information in your owner’s manual.