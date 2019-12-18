Home
How to find the perfect TV stand
Shopping for a new TV stand? Here are four things to keep in mind when choosing one.
1. Viewing height. For the most comfortable television watching experience, the screen should be at eye level when you’re sitting down. The recommended height is 42 inches, but this may vary depending on how tall you are and the size of your sofa and chairs.
2. Width of the stand. For safety reasons, your TV shouldn’t be wider than the stand. Choose one that’s longer if you want to put decorations on it as well.
3. Style. Ideally, your TV stand should complement the style of the room. Glass or metal pieces will look great in a sleek and modern space, while wood works better for more traditional rooms.
4. Storage. Drawers and shelves help keep the floor and surface of your TV stand uncluttered. If you plan to keep video game consoles, movies or anything else near your television, choose a stand with ample storage.
Additionally, if you have kids or pets running around, safety should be a priority. Besides choosing a stand that’s wider than the TV, make sure its maximum weight-bearing capacity is greater than what your television weighs.
7 fun facts about pets
Did you know that cat and dog noses are as unique as human fingerprints? Here are seven more interesting facts about pets.
1. Dog remains were found alongside human ones in a 14,000-year-old German burial site. Dogs are thus believed to be the first type of animal that humans domesticated.
2. Despite how often cats are represented as happily sipping milk from a saucer, most are lactose intolerant and can’t digest dairy products of any kind.
3. Cats only meow to communicate with humans. In fact, past infancy, felines rarely meow at each other.
4. Dogs’ noses are wet because they’re covered with mucus that helps them to absorb scents from the air. They also use their tongues to sample smells with their mouths.
5. Despite having a reputation for being a short-lived pet, the oldest goldfish on record died 43 years after his owner won him at a fair.
6. Just like humans, pet rats can be ticklish. Studies have found that when tickled, rats giggle and laugh, albeit at a frequency inaudible to human ears.
7. Cats spend 70 percent of their life sleeping, and 30 percent of their waking hours grooming themselves.
Not only do pets provide unconditional love and endless entertainment, they’re also good for your health. Studies have shown that a few minutes of playing with an animal can lower your heart rate and decrease your level of stress.
How to choose Energy Star windows
For many homeowners, heating costs make up the bulk of their annual energy expenses. If you’re hoping to buck this trend and save on your power bill, one way to do so is to equip your home with Energy Star windows.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, making the switch could mean saving up to $465 a year on your energy bill. Plus, high-performance Energy Star rated windows are up to 40 percent more effective than standard windows are at preventing heat loss.
Determine your energy efficiency requirements
The United States is divided into four climate zones, each with its own energy efficiency requirements. To know which zone your property is in, visit energystar.gov and then find out which product is appropriate for that zone.
For instance, windows used in the northern zone (the largest one) should have a U-factor no higher than 0.30. The lower the U-factor, the more energy efficient a window or door is.
Take your needs into account
If you home is older or exposed to extreme weather conditions, you may be better off choosing specialized products. For instance, high-solar gain glazing may allow some people to save money on their annual power bill, while others might benefit from high-performance window seals. Make sure to speak to a professional to make the right choice.
Energy efficient windows are pricy but a good investment, if they’re installed properly. In addition, don’t forget that replacing your old windows with Energy Star ones could entitle you to a tax credit.
Space-saving sink accessories for small kitchens
If you have a small kitchen, chances are you’ve longed for more space to prepare meals or put clean dishes once they’re washed. Why not use your sink? These ingenious accessories can help.
Cutting board
There are many cutting boards available that are designed to fit over your kitchen sink. Some even include a colander for rinsing veggies or straining a can of beans. Or, you can go all out and custom build an integrated cutting board that will fit perfectly over your sink. In either case, the cutting board can also act as a cover that you can use when you want to hide a mess.
Dish rack
If you only have a single sink, you may need to use your limited counter space to dry your dishes. A great alternative is a dish rack that sits over your sink. Available in a variety of styles and sizes, these are designed to stay out of your way and off your counter.
With space-saving products like these, your small kitchen will provide you with enough room to meet your needs.
5 things you should know before adopting a mouse
Domestic mice are fun and interesting pets. Some can even be taught to do tricks. However, here are some things to consider before bringing one of these adorable rodents into your home.
1. They have short lifespans. Mice live for one to three years. To enjoy your pet as long as possible, adopt a pup — a baby mouse.
2. They’re social animals. Companionship is essential for mice to thrive. Females live well with other females, and males will get along with other males if they’ve been castrated. Unless you want to breed mice, get males neutered before placing them with females.
3. They mark their territory. Male mice mark their territory with their urine, which has a strong smell. Neutering will diminish this instinct. It’s important to regularly clean their cage and replace their bedding.
4. They have specific habitat needs. Make sure their enclosure is secure, as mice can squeeze themselves through very small openings. Glass tanks and wire cages are good options, but make sure the wires are spaced closely together.
5. They love to play. Give your mice a cage full of places to hide and play, including a hamster wheel to burn off some energy. They also need to chew a lot, a requirement that can be fulfilled by providing cardboard and wooden toys.
If you decide to adopt a mouse or two, make sure to choose the healthiest animals available. Their eyes should be bright and their fur shiny and smooth.
5 benefits of using cork in your home
Cork is a stylish and sustainable material that can be used for a variety of home renovation projects. Here are five benefits that come from using it around your house.
1. It’s renewable. Made from the bark of cork oaks, this material is harvested without harming trees in any way. The trees, which can live up to 250 years, are continually growing new bark, which can be harvested once every nine years.
2. It’s sanitary. Cork is a great option for people who suffer from allergies. It’s naturally mold and mildew resistant and has anti-microbial properties.
3. It’s easy to maintain. The material is extremely water resistant, making it ideal for kitchen and bathroom applications. When used as flooring, it’s easy to clean. Wear isn’t an issue, as it can be sanded and refinished.
4. It’s supple. Cork is full of microscopic air pockets that allow it to easily compress and expand without causing damage, making it a comfortable surface to stand or sit on.
5. It’s safe. Cork is fire-resistant. If it does catch fire, it generates less smoke and releases fewer toxins than other materials commonly found in homes.
The best part about cork is its versatility. It can be used in many different ways, from providing insulation and wall coverings to making furniture and flooring. If you’re ready to bring cork into your home, the options for doing so are almost endless.
Is your pet at risk for diabetes?
Did you know that dogs and cats can get diabetes too? Here’s what pet owners should know about this disease.
Types
Just like people, dogs and cats can be affected by two different types of diabetes. Dogs are more likely to have type 1, which occurs when the pancreas is unable to produce the hormone insulin. Cats usually suffer from type 2, which is characterized by the body’s inability to properly metabolize insulin.
Symptoms
Diabetes generally affects middle aged or older pets but can occur in young animals as well. Dogs and cats that are overweight, inactive or have inflammation of the pancreas may be predisposed to the disease. Here are some signs to look out for:
• Increased water consumption and urination
• Weight loss combined with an increase in appetite
• Decreased appetite
• Cloudy eyes (more common in dogs)
• Chronic or recurring infections
• Decrease in energy
• Dull or dry coat
Treatment
Type 1 diabetes is incurable, but it can be treated with regular insulin injections and a high-fiber diet.
Type 2 diabetes can be treated with insulin treatments, daily exercise and a diet that’s high in protein and low in carbohydrates.
In all cases of diabetes, early detection is paramount. If you notice the signs of diabetes in your pets, bring them to their veterinarian as soon as possible.
