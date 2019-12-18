How to find the perfect TV stand

Shopping for a new TV stand? Here are four things to keep in mind when choosing one.

1. Viewing height. For the most comfortable television watching experience, the screen should be at eye level when you’re sitting down. The recommended height is 42 inches, but this may vary depending on how tall you are and the size of your sofa and chairs.

2. Width of the stand. For safety reasons, your TV shouldn’t be wider than the stand. Choose one that’s longer if you want to put decorations on it as well.

3. Style. Ideally, your TV stand should complement the style of the room. Glass or metal pieces will look great in a sleek and modern space, while wood works better for more traditional rooms.

4. Storage. Drawers and shelves help keep the floor and surface of your TV stand uncluttered. If you plan to keep video game consoles, movies or anything else near your television, choose a stand with ample storage.

Additionally, if you have kids or pets running around, safety should be a priority. Besides choosing a stand that’s wider than the TV, make sure its maximum weight-bearing capacity is greater than what your television weighs.