Automotive
A history of roads in Virginia: ‘Unprecedented Investment’ for transportation projects
Through the Virginia Transportation Act of 2000, legislators provided for about $3 billion in new money or accelerated financing for $10 billion worth of highway construction, public transportation, airports, and ports during the next six years. It was called “an unprecedented investment in transportation in the commonwealth’s history” by Gov. Gilmore, and Commissioner Charles D. Nottingham, responding to the momentum of the bill, said, “We will build roads as fast as the law allows and the money flow allows.”
In December 2000, Gov. Gilmore proposed a Transportation Reform Initiative to reduce the time required for completion of construction projects and to bring savings in the construction program of $140 million annually. In the proposal were 105 recommendations for best practices developed by the Governor’s Commission on Transportation Policy. The recommendations included one to allow the CTB to enter into design-build contracts, which put one contractor in charge of an entire highway project rather than dividing responsibility for the project among many contractors under VDOT’s supervision. The General Assembly was asked to pass into law several of these recommendations, and in 2001 did so, including one to allow counties to choose to reassume responsibilities for building or maintaining secondary roads within their boundaries.
Automotive
What should you do after a car accident?
The average driver will be involved in at least one car accident during their lifetime. Be prepared for this eventuality by knowing what you should do after a collision.
Determine if anyone is injured
Before you do anything else, check yourself and your passengers for injuries. If anyone is hurt, call 911 right away or have another person do so.
Move your car to safety
If you’re able to operate your vehicle, and if it’s safe to do so, move your car to a safe spot away from oncoming traffic.
Notify the police
Even if the accident is minor and there are no injuries, it’s important to call the police. In some states, this is required. The officers will fill out an accident report when needed. If the police aren’t able to come to the scene, you can go to your state’s DMV to file an accident report. Check your state’s laws to learn when filing an accident report is required.
Exchange information
Gather as much information as you can after the accident, including the following:
• The name, address and phone number of the driver and owner of the vehicle
• The contact information of any eyewitnesses
• The license plate number of the other vehicle
• The insurance company and policy number for the other vehicle
• The description of the accident
• The location of the accident
• The condition of the road
• Pictures of the damage to your car
Finally, be sure to inform your insurer about the accident as soon as you’re able to do so. This will speed up the claims process and ensure your report is processed quicker.
Automotive
Sell your used car: 3 tips for creating the ultimate ad
Do you want to sell your car? If so, you need to create an ad that will grab the interest of motivated buyers. Here are three tips to make it stand out.
1. Determine the price
The market will determine the top price you can get for your car. Look at the ads for comparable models in your region, and take into account factors such as condition, mileage and features. Alternatively, you can use one of the numerous appraisal tools available online. Just be sure to leave some wiggle room in your asking price in case the buyer wants to negotiate.
2. Take quality photos
Featuring clear, high quality photos of the interior and exterior of the car is paramount. Before reaching for the camera, however, clean the car inside and out from top to bottom. Take pictures outdoors when there’s ample light and from multiple angles. Just remember that while showing your car in its best light is important, you also want to give an accurate depiction of its condition.
3. Write a detailed description
The more information you provide in the ad, the better your chances are of making a successful sale. In particular, remember to include the make and model, condition, mileage, transmission type and any extras including added safety, security or entertainment features. If your car is still under warranty and the warranty is transferable, provide this information as well.
Finally, be sure to review the ad you’ve created before you publish it. By carefully reading it over, you’ll avoid making errors that could lead potential buyers astray.
Automotive
4 reasons to go electric
If you’re in the market for a new car, here are four great reasons to go electric.
1. A great driving experience
One thing that electric vehicle (EV) owners agree on is that the experience of driving one is enjoyable. In contrast to a traditional car, EVs create a lot less noise. In addition, many of them have lower centers of gravity, allowing for better handling.
2. Purchase incentives and tax credits
While EVs are more expensive than gasoline-powered cars, don’t let this deter you. As part of an effort to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the federal government offers tax credits of up to $7,500, depending on the size and battery capacity of the vehicle you purchase. For more information, speak to your tax professional. Some states, such as California, also offer purchase incentives
3. Long term savings
Electric vehicles have fewer parts than gas-powered ones. What’s more, the components in EVs are exposed to far fewer stressors. This means that, in the long run, owning an EV allows you to save money on maintenance and repair costs. In addition, you’ll never need to buy gas or oil again.
4. Lower emissions
One of the biggest reasons to go electric is that it will help protect the environment. Indeed, highway transportation accounts for about a third of America’s greenhouse gas emissions. By switching to an EV, you’ll dramatically reduce your carbon footprint and positively impact the planet.
To learn more about EVs, or to take one for a test drive, be sure to visit your local dealership.
Automotive
A history of roads in Virginia: Acting on future mobility needs
Major highway construction projects were completed during the 1990s, among them the last stretch of Virginia’s interstate network, a section of I-295 around Richmond finished in June 1992. The completion of I-295 brought the number of miles of interstate highway in the commonwealth to 1,105. Where I-295 crosses the James River, the Varina-Enon Bridge was constructed with a cable-stayed design used on only a few other bridges in the nation. Cables fan out from two 300-foot-high towers on the bridge structure, making for a dramatic and beautiful feat of engineering.
Completion of I-295 was preceded by a few weeks by the opening of the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT). This massive project carries traffic over 3.5 miles of the waters of Hampton Roads and under almost one mile of those waters through a tunnel of twin tubes. The tunnel required joining 15 300-foot sections of the steel tubes, each wide enough to carry four lanes of traffic. When encased in concrete, each section weighed 28,000 tons, and each had to be joined to others under the water with a tolerance of one inch. The MMMBT enabled I-664 to link Newport News and Suffolk and put the last piece in place in a 55-mile interstate beltway in the region. It became the second water crossing from the Peninsula to Southeast Virginia after the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, which opened its first two lanes in 1957 and its second two lanes in 1976.
A choke point of congestion at the George P. Coleman Bridge across the York River between Yorktown and Gloucester Point was remedied with the conversion of the bridge from two lanes to four. It was a marvel of engineering that provided for construction of the new, larger spans in Norfolk and the delivery of them, by barge, to the reinforced piers. The new spans were set in place while closing the bridge to traffic for only nine days. The innovative project won several awards.
Meanwhile, renewing the aging interstates without disrupting travelers on them was a continuing challenge, one that was met with intense planning and innovative engineering. Chief among these projects was the intersection of I-395 and I-495 with I-95 in the Springfield Interchange in Northern Virginia. This facility carries almost 400,000 vehicles daily on traffic lifelines for the entire East Coast. In the same period, VDOT began to convert the four-lane I-81 corridor to six lanes, as north-south traffic along it burgeoned. Meanwhile, bridges on I-95 through Richmond, one of the
earliest pieces of interstate built in Virginia, were being rehabilitated.
Despite the increase in highway construction activity, highway congestion continued to be a major concern for citizens, especially in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. That concern often became a demand for more roads, built more quickly. In 1996, the General Assembly created the Commission on the Future of Transportation in Virginia to address ways of meeting the projected highway needs through the year 2015. Those needs involved projects some citizens considered vital and others considered optional, but together they totaled $34.7 billion, far more than the state had projected in revenues over that time period.
Shortly after taking office in 1998, Gov. Jim Gilmore appointed a Governor’s Commission on Transportation Policy to study Virginia’s present and future transportation needs. Subsequently, in August 1999, Gov. Gilmore unveiled a transportation plan called “Innovative Progress.” Then, in the spring of 2000, the General Assembly passed much of the governor’s plan into law, as well as its own transportation measures, in the Virginia Transportation Act of 2000. The act provided a new record-setting transportation budget of $3.2 billion for fiscal year 2001—an increase of 22 percent over the previous year’s budget.
Legislators also stipulated in the act of 2000 that there would be three tiers of priorities for upcoming highway construction projects. Projects of first priority would be partially funded from what became known as the Priority Transportation Fund, a fund created under the act. It would draw funding from increased efficiencies in motor fuel tax collections, dedication of a portion of taxes paid on insurance premiums, and specified savings within VDOT.
Among the priority projects listed were improvements to Route 58, construction of the Coalfields Expressway in Southwest Virginia, a third crossing for Hampton Roads waterways, and widening of I-81 through Virginia. Second in priority would be projects in the Six-Year Improvement Program to be financed in part with money from the state’s General Fund. Third in priority would be other projects in the Six-Year Improvement Program, or those that would be added to it in the future.
Automotive
4 tips for out-of-practice drivers
Have you recently started driving again? If so, it’s a good idea to brush up on your driving skills and take precautions to ensure you stay safe on the road. These four tips will help you get back up to speed.
1. Find a co-pilot
Having an experienced driver next to you will reassure you and provide you with a second set of eyes to help watch the road
2. Know your route
Driving is a lot easier when you know where you’re going. Making last-second lane changes and searching for unfamiliar streets could easily spell trouble.
3. Take it slow
Give yourself lots of time to get where you’re going so that you can drive at a comfortable speed. You also may want to choose routes with little to no traffic.
4. Drive defensively
Above all, drive carefully. Keep a safe distance behind other vehicles, signal your intentions and keep your gaze ahead of you so that you can detect and avoid dangerous situations.
Finally, think about taking a refresher course. It’s a great way to improve your driving skills, build up your confidence and reacquaint yourself with the rules of the road.
Automotive
Car washes: an essential component of winter car care
Driving in winter means contending with ice, snow, gravel, salt, slush and sand. It’s therefore no wonder that cars get exceptionally dirty at this time of year. Unfortunately, an accumulation of dirt and debris on your car can damage it, which is why it’s important to clean it regularly.
As a general rule, you should wash your car once a month. However, certain factors may prompt more frequent cleanings, such as lots of slush and particularly heavy use of salt or gravel on the roads.
Whether you use an automatic car wash or do the job yourself, make sure to focus on the undercarriage. This is the place where dirt and grime accumulate the most.
If possible, avoid cleaning your car when it’s very cold. Pick milder days when the temperature is above the freezing point, especially if you’re washing it outside. In any case, make sure to use a microfiber cloth to dry the rubber seals on your doors and trunk. This will prevent them from freezing shut.
Cleaning your car regularly will help mitigate the development of rust by eliminating sources of corrosion. However, no amount of washing, no matter how thorough, can replace an anti-rust treatment.
King Cartoons
Wind: 10mph S
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 30.23"Hg
UV index: 0
61/37°F
58/40°F