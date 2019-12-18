VR therapy: using technology to fight depression

Recent studies suggest that the use of virtual reality (VR) therapy may help fight depression. This unique approach offers patients access to VR programming that produces guided imagery delivered through a headset. During treatment sessions, they’re accompanied by a therapist through computerized environments and exercises that help them change patterns of thinking typically associated with depression.

There’s a large body of evidence that suggests that meditation and guided imagery of various kinds can help preserve cognitive function and improve mental well-being. VR therapy combines these benefits with those of direct behavioral intervention.

Michelle Craske, a researcher from the University of California, Los Angeles, published a study looking at the effectiveness of VR therapy. Compared to traditional treatments, which tend to focus on mitigating the negative symptoms of depression, VR intervention provides a positive experience to patients.

People who participated in the VR sessions reported lower levels of depression than those who were only following traditional treatments.

Though VR therapy is an emerging treatment for depression, research indicates that it can be a powerful tool in helping patients combat this mental illness.

A promising technology for seniors

In addition to being used to treat depression, VR technology can in general provide therapeutic benefits.

Equality Lab, a non-profit organization in Florida, is offering VR experiences to seniors who live alone or in nursing homes where activities may be lacking. Participants can fulfill lifelong dreams like swimming with dolphins, and the organization is working on expanding its operations.