How to prevent food poisoning

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 48 million people are affected by foodborne illnesses every year. Most cases are caused by E. coli, listeria, norovirus and salmonella. These infections can be prevented. Here’s how.

Prepare and store food properly

The CDC recommends that you rinse fruits and vegetables under cold running water. This includes those you peel before eating. It’s also recommended that you keep lettuce and leafy vegetables in the refrigerator for no more than seven days.

When handling meat, make sure to take steps to prevent cross-contamination. Never use the same cutting board for both raw meat and vegetables, and always wash your hands afterwards. Additionally, it’s best to adhere to the CDC recommended cooking temperatures and storage guidelines.

Opt for local produce

If your produce is contaminated by bacteria like E. coli, rinsing it under tap water won’t do anything to get rid of it. However, one way to reduce the risk of eating infected produce is to privilege local products, as the United States has fairly strict food safety rules.

Keep an eye out for product recalls

The best way to protect yourself and your family from foodborne illness is to stay informed about product recalls. Food poisoning can be serious, and that’s why the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintain an active social media presence by informing consumers about recalls through Facebook and Twitter. In addition, you can stay up to date on the latest food safety news by visiting foodsafety.gov.

Symptoms of food poisoning

Food poisoning symptoms resemble those of gastroenteritis and typically include abdominal cramps, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, fever and headaches. Rest, proper hydration and a progressive return to a healthy diet is often enough to get you through a case of food poisoning. However, if your symptoms are severe, persist for several days or you notice the presence of blood in your stool or vomit, seek medical attention immediately.