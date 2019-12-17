Medical marijuana: what you should know about CBD oil

Cannabidiol (CBD), a molecule extracted from cannabis, is making waves in the medical community. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is a non-psychoactive substance. Its therapeutic virtues, however, have caught the interest of researchers. Here’s what you should know about CBD, which is available in oil, gel cap and capsule form.

Possible uses

CBD oil can be used to help with a number of health conditions. Doctors may prescribe it for the following:

• Anxiety

• Arthritis

• Chronic pain

• Epilepsy

• Inflammation

• Insomnia

• Migraines

• Nausea

• Parkinson’s disease

Several high-level athletes, including cyclists and runners, feel that CBD allows them to perform better. This is because it helps them to manage the pain associated with their strenuous workouts.

Side effects

A number of people have reported digestive issues, dry mouth, drowsiness, fluctuations in blood pressure and other effects from consuming CBD. While everyone reacts differently, these side effects are often mild and temporary.

If you’d like to try CBD oil to improve your quality of life, consult a health care professional. They’ll make sure that the product you use is right for you and compatible with any medication you’re taking.