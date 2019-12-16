Justice Department awards more than $333 million to fight opioid epidemic across the U.S.



The Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs recently announced awards of more than $333 million to help communities affected by the opioid crisis. The funds support families, children and crime victims dealing with the impact of substance abuse, along with first responders whose actions can often mean the difference between life and death for those who have overdosed.

“The Department of Justice is waging an all-out assault on the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “We are using all means available to bring drug traffickers to justice, disrupt the supply chain, support our law enforcement officers and help the victims of this epidemic.”

“Although vigorous and targeted enforcement of our federal drug laws is a critical part of opioid-harm reduction, we are fully supportive of meaningful prevention and recovery initiatives,” U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen stated today. “I am thrilled that DOJ has made these generous grants in the Western District of Virginia and am hopeful that these investments will enable these organizations to expand their important work.”

In the Western District of Virginia, more than $2.5 million has been awarded to several entities to fight the growing scourge of opioid addiction.

Page County was awarded $600,000 and the Mount Rogers Community Services Board was awarded $596,000 for comprehensive opioid abuse site-based programs.

Rockingham County was awarded $750,000 for justice and mental health collaboration programs.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley was awarded $746,561 for enhancing community responses to the opioids crisis: servicing our youngest crime victims.

With more than 130 people dying from opioid-related drug overdoses per day, the Department of Justice has made fighting addiction to opioids – including heroin and fentanyl – a national priority. The Trump Administration is providing critical funding for a wide range of activities – from preventive services and comprehensive treatment to recovery assistance, forensic science services and research – to help save lives and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “This epidemic—the most deadly in our nation’s history—is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers. OJP is here to support them through this unprecedented and extremely challenging time.”

The Office of Justice Programs, directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training and technical assistance, and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.