Justice Department awards more than $333 million to fight opioid epidemic across the U.S.
The Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs recently announced awards of more than $333 million to help communities affected by the opioid crisis. The funds support families, children and crime victims dealing with the impact of substance abuse, along with first responders whose actions can often mean the difference between life and death for those who have overdosed.
“The Department of Justice is waging an all-out assault on the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “We are using all means available to bring drug traffickers to justice, disrupt the supply chain, support our law enforcement officers and help the victims of this epidemic.”
“Although vigorous and targeted enforcement of our federal drug laws is a critical part of opioid-harm reduction, we are fully supportive of meaningful prevention and recovery initiatives,” U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen stated today. “I am thrilled that DOJ has made these generous grants in the Western District of Virginia and am hopeful that these investments will enable these organizations to expand their important work.”
In the Western District of Virginia, more than $2.5 million has been awarded to several entities to fight the growing scourge of opioid addiction.
Page County was awarded $600,000 and the Mount Rogers Community Services Board was awarded $596,000 for comprehensive opioid abuse site-based programs.
Rockingham County was awarded $750,000 for justice and mental health collaboration programs.
Family Service of Roanoke Valley was awarded $746,561 for enhancing community responses to the opioids crisis: servicing our youngest crime victims.
With more than 130 people dying from opioid-related drug overdoses per day, the Department of Justice has made fighting addiction to opioids – including heroin and fentanyl – a national priority. The Trump Administration is providing critical funding for a wide range of activities – from preventive services and comprehensive treatment to recovery assistance, forensic science services and research – to help save lives and break the cycle of addiction and crime.
“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “This epidemic—the most deadly in our nation’s history—is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers. OJP is here to support them through this unprecedented and extremely challenging time.”
The Office of Justice Programs, directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training and technical assistance, and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.
Governor Northam announces major investments in affordable housing for Virginians
Governor Ralph Northam announced his proposed budget will include $92 million in new funding to address housing affordability, eviction rates, and supportive housing throughout the Commonwealth.
“Access to safe, stable and affordable housing is critical to building strong communities, growing our economy, and improving educational and health outcomes,” said Governor Northam. “We will continue to work with our partners to address housing instability and homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing for our most vulnerable citizens, and expand the supply of quality, affordable living options to meet the needs of a growing and diverse Virginia workforce.”
The Governor’s proposed budget invests $63 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF), bringing the total amount to $84 million over three years. The VHTF provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing, and increase homeownership. The funding also supports homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.
“Governor Northam’s recognition of the critical role that housing plays in our neighborhoods and the impact it has on our individual lives, will reap untold benefits far into the future for low income households across the Commonwealth,” said Brian Koziol, Executive Director of the Virginia Housing Alliance.
In addition, the budget will invest $6.6 million to establish an Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program. This program will allow local and regional partners to apply for help implementing eviction prevention and diversion programs that cover the costs associated with a pending or potential eviction.
“This funding for eviction prevention and diversion is critical to lowering eviction rates across Virginia,” said Christie Marra, Director of Housing Advocacy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center. “Close to 90 percent of families who are evicted are evicted due to nonpayment of rent. If we are serious about lowering eviction rates, increased financial assistance for families facing eviction is essential.”
Governor Northam also announced that his budget invests $22.4 million over the biennium to ensure populations with special needs have access to safe, affordable housing. Specifically, his budget contains $8.9 million for 350 new rental assistance slots for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It includes one housing coordinator position responsible for the management of the state’s rental assistance program for individuals with disabilities. The proposal allots more than $8 million in permanent supportive housing funds for individuals being discharged from state behavioral health facilities, and invests $5 million to increase funding for statewide discharge assistance plans.
“We applaud the Governor’s forward-thinking and proposed investments to help more Virginia families have access to quality, affordable places to call home,” said Greta Harris, President and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition. “Strengthening housing stability across our socioeconomic spectrum makes our Commonwealth more competitive in a global marketplace and, more importantly, helps our citizens thrive and reach their full potential.”
In November 2018, Governor Northam signed Executive Order Twenty Five, which required Virginia to develop policies to increase the supply of permanent supportive housing, address the shortage of quality affordable housing, and reduce the rate of evictions.
“The Commonwealth has made great strides to improve living environments for Virginians, but both our urban and rural communities still face a shortage of affordable housing,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “In order to continue growing our economy, we must ensure the availability of quality, affordable housing so that every community can take part in Virginia’s economic success.”
“The quality, availability, and affordability of housing has a significant impact on health and well-being,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD. “When our Commonwealth makes investments in affordable, stable, and supportive housing, we are also investing in better health outcomes for Virginians.”
Watch the video of today’s announcement here. Governor Northam will address the Joint Money Committees on December 17 to share the full details of his budget plan.
Governor Northam proposes historic investment in early childhood education
Governor Ralph Northam announced his proposed budget will include an historic investment in early childhood care and education. A total of $94.8 million in new funding will transform the Commonwealth’s early childhood education system to increase access for at-risk three- and four-year-olds, establish uniform accountability standards, and ensure educators have the training and support they need, especially in child care settings.
“Where we end up in life has a lot to do with where we start,” said Governor Northam. “Every child should have an equal opportunity to build a strong foundation, and early childhood education is one of the best investments we can make in our children’s health, well-being, and future success. Today’s announcement is about leveling the playing field, supporting Virginia families, and investing in our shared future.”
Virginia currently ranks in the bottom third of states when it comes to investment in early childhood education. According to the Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Program, almost half of Virginia children enter kindergarten without the basic skills they need to succeed in school. This is in large part due to lack of access—a full 72 percent of three-year-olds and 24 percent of four-year-olds from economically-disadvantaged families currently lack access to high-quality early learning experiences.
“Too often, our most vulnerable children lack access to the high-quality, affordable education they need,” said First Lady Pamela Northam. “These bold changes will grow and train our educator workforce, support families across the Commonwealth, and ensure our youngest Virginians have a strong start in life.”
The Governor’s budget allocates $59.5 million for the Virginia Preschool Initiative to increase early childhood education access for at-risk four-year-olds. This funding will go towards increasing the amount of per-pupil dollars, boosting incentives for private providers, ensuring class size flexibility, and helping to eliminate waiting lists. The budget also includes $26 million to pilot the expansion of the Virginia Preschool Initiative and state Mixed Delivery Grants to at-risk three-year-olds in both school and private child care settings.
“Early childhood educators don’t often get the support, training, and recognition they deserve,” said Isabel Ballivian, Executive Director of the ACCA Child Development Center. “This funding will empower us to better serve Virginia’s children, and will help us to make an even bigger difference in the lives of the families we serve.”
As part of Governor Northam’s early childhood education package, he will also propose legislation to streamline state oversight and accountability for early care and learning programs. This includes transitioning child care licensing and the child care subsidy program from the Virginia Department of Social Services to the Virginia Department of Education, and granting the Board of Education the authority to promulgate related regulations.
Finally, the Governor’s budget includes $1.3 million to support uniform quality measurement and improvement for early childhood classrooms receiving public dollars. The system, which will ultimately include more than 10,000 classrooms statewide, will help improve the quality of care and education for infants, toddlers and preschoolers and provide valuable information to families. Lastly, the budget also includes $8 million to expand an innovative incentive program to attract, train, and retain early childhood educators, with a particular focus on supporting child care teachers who work in center or family day home settings.
Governor Northam will address the Joint Money Committees on December 17 to share the full details of his budget plan.
Winter is coming and VDOT is ready
While most in Virginia were enjoying extended summer weather, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been making plans for snow. Staffing, equipment and materials are in place and ready to go once winter makes an entrance.
Snow by the numbers“Our top priority is to keep motorists safe,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “The Commonwealth has a complex network of roads and bridges, and we prepare year-round to keep Virginia moving when winter weather arrives. Our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to get the job done when those first flakes fall.”
Readiness Resources On-Deck for Winter:
$205 million set aside for winter weather
More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors available for snow removal statewide
More than 12,100 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders
Nearly 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.4 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine
VDOT Plows: Online Snowplow Tracker
Across the state, if snow reaches two inches or more, VDOT activates an online snowplow tracking map. VDOT trucks are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology and can be monitored on the tracker during snow-removal operations.
When Snowflakes Fall: Be Prepared
During winter, it is important to regularly monitor weather forecasts and have a winter weather driving plan ahead of time. When inclement weather arrives, motorists are encouraged to visit 511virginia.org or call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before travel.
Governor Northam announces budget proposals to combat maternal and infant mortality, reduce racial disparity
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced his proposed budget will include approximately $22 million to combat maternal and infant mortality and reduce the racial disparity in Virginia’s maternal mortality rate. Proposed funding will dramatically expand Medicaid coverage for new moms, increase home visiting, and explore Medicaid reimbursement for Doula support services.
“It is unacceptable that black women in Virginia continue to die from pregnancy-related causes at more than twice the rate of white women,” said Governor Northam. “As a Commonwealth, we can and must do better. These historic investments will make a real difference for families across Virginia, and will ensure all moms and children have access to the high-quality, culturally-competent care they deserve.”
In June, Governor Northam announced a goal to eliminate the racial disparity in Virginia’s maternal mortality rate by 2025. As part of this directive, Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey convened a diverse group of stakeholders and embarked on a 10-stop listening tour across all regions of the Commonwealth. Today’s budget proposals reflect months of input from mothers, medical professionals, doctors, and community advocates consulted as a result of this process.
“As a mother who has experienced the tragedy of losing a newborn child, I’m proud and grateful for the Governor’s leadership on this issue,” said Dr. Aaliyah Samuel, a mom who shared her testimony during the listening tour. “Ten years ago, I made a career change because I believe that policy is what changes people’s lives. Today, Governor Northam made it clear he not only listened to my voice and the voices of other mothers, advocates, and community members across the Commonwealth—he heard us loud and clear. Make no mistake, this funding won’t just change lives, it will save lives.”
Data from the Virginia Maternal Mortality Review Team show the majority of pregnancy-associated deaths occur more than 43 days after pregnancy. However, the current FAMIS MOMs program only provides Medicaid coverage for women during pregnancy and 60-days postpartum. The Governor’s budget includes nearly $4 million over the biennium to extend this coverage up to one year post-pregnancy and include medically necessary treatment for addiction and substance use disorder.
“This significant investment is a critical step towards eliminating the racial disparity in Virginia’s maternal mortality rate,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “I look forward to working with the Governor as he continues to champion these measures during the upcoming General Assembly session.”
The Governor’s proposed budget also includes $4 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding to increase access to affordable, reliable contraception through the Long-Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC) program. Increasing access to LARCs allows families to better plan and space pregnancies and has been shown to decrease rates of preterm and low birthweight births.
“It is great to see serious steps being taken to address the crisis of maternal and infant mortality,” said Delegate Lashrecse Aird. “These proposed investments will increase access to high-quality, patient-centered care for women and families across the Commonwealth.”
Additionally, the Governor’s budget makes significant investments in community-driven and wrap-around treatment models. The budget includes $12.8 million to make home visiting services—shown to be incredibly effective at helping new mothers navigate the complex health care system—eligible for Medicaid reimbursement. The budget also includes language to study the development of a Medicaid reimbursement model for community-based doula services, which have proven effective at reducing maternal mortality, particularly among women of color.
“These crucial measures will help address the racial disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes in Virginia,” said Delegate Marcia Price. “I look forward to witnessing bipartisan support in helping to save lives.”
Watch the video of the announcement here. Governor Northam will address the Joint Money Committees on December 17 to share the full details of his budget plan.
Imported fire ant quarantine expands
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announced today that Virginia’s Imported Fire Ant Quarantine has been expanded to include the counties of Brunswick, Greensville, Isle of Wight, Mecklenburg and Southampton and the independent cities of Emporia and Franklin. Expansion of the quarantine became necessary after survey data indicated that imported fire ant populations were widespread in these localities.
The imported fire ant is not native to the United States and is known for its aggressive behavior and ferocious sting. Once established, the imported fire ant has the potential to spread to uninfested areas, either through natural means or through the movement of infested articles (artificial spread).
Under the terms of the quarantine, articles that are capable of transporting the imported fire ant (regulated articles) are prohibited from moving out of the quarantined area unless certified as free of imported fire ant. Regulated articles include, but are not limited to:
- Any life stage of imported fire ant
- Soil, except soil shipped in original containers after commercial preparation
- Plants with roots with soil attached and rhizomes with soil attached
- Grass sod
- Used soil-moving equipment unless free of all non-compacted soil
- Used farm equipment, unless free of all non-compacted soil
- Hay and straw stored in direct contact with the ground
- Honey bee hives stored in direct contact with the ground
- Logs and pulpwood with soil attached
Individuals who plan to move regulated articles out of the quarantined area should contact VDACS’ Office of Plant Industry Services to determine options for certifying regulated articles as free of imported fire ants.
With the recent expansion, Virginia’s Imported Fire Ant Quarantine now includes the counties of Brunswick, Greensville, Isle of Wight, James City, Mecklenburg, Southampton, and York and the independent cities of Chesapeake, Emporia, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Williamsburg.
For additional information regarding the Virginia Imported Fire Ant Quarantine, visit the VDACS website at vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-fire-ant-suppressioneand-eradication.shtml or contact VDACS Office of Plant Industry Services at 804.786.3515.
Seven lives lost on Virginia highways during 2019 Thanksgiving weekend
Of the seven people killed in Virginia traffic crashes during the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend, two were teenagers and three were not wearing seat-belts. Though this past holiday statistical counting period saw fewer fatal crashes than in previous years, even one fatality is one too many.
During the five-day period which began at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 27, 2019, and concluded at midnight Dec. 1, 2019, seven men and women lost their lives in seven traffic crashes on Virginia highways. The fatal crashes occurred in the City of Virginia Beach and the counties of Bedford, Henrico, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Rockbridge and Stafford. Six of those killed were drivers and alcohol was a factor in at least two of the fatal crashes. A 19-year-old female was killed in the Bedford County crash and an 18-year-old male lost his life in the Stafford County crash.
There were 12 traffic fatalities during the 2018 five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period and 14 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2017. *
In an effort to prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E., an acronym for the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is an annual, state-sponsored, national program during which state police increases its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period.
The 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in troopers citing 5,221 speeders and 1,798 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers charged 83 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 490 drivers for failing to buckle up themselves and/or juvenile passengers.
State police responded to 1,312 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth, with 178 of those resulting in injuries and seven in fatalities. State police also assisted 2,294 disabled/stranded motorists during the Thanksgiving weekend.
“With only 27 days left in 2019, the Virginia State Police reminds all drivers to do their part to keep the winter holiday season as safe as possible on our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Let’s end this decade by working together to save lives on our roadways, instead of putting them at risk by engaging in reckless driving behaviors. Make the right choice by always wearing a seat-belt, safely sharing the road with all vehicles and pedestrians, and by not driving intoxicated or ‘intexticated.’”
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
