What Matters Warren
Day 8 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: DREAM
Day 8: Dream
We’ve just entered not only a new year but a new decade. Most people attempt to make new year’s resolutions, but a new year also presents a great opportunity to set intentions for what you would like to have happen (manifest) in the year to come. Today we invite you to show kindness to yourself by making time to dream. Set aside a few minutes just for you. In that time, allow yourself to connect with the elements of your life that are most significant to you and bring you the greatest joy and deepest satisfaction. Then, dream about how you can bring more of that feeling into all aspects of your life. And while you are dreaming, show kindness to others by making time to listen to and offer encouragement for another’s dreams for 2020. Because after all, #we’reinthistogether #christmaseveryday
Let’s spend 2020 in SPACE: Step into Peace, Acceptance, Compassion and Equality
We have different labels that we unite around that separate us into categories of different political beliefs, different religions, different priorities, different interests, different dreams, but I believe WE ALL HAVE THE SAME DESIRE DEEP DOWN FOR A BETTER LIFE FOR OURSELVES AND A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL. But there has been no “label,” no “movement,” no “brand” to represent this united front of goodness that is more foundational than any of the other NAMES that highlight our differences.
We’re happy to report that there is finally SPACE for this inherent human nature that showcases the positive aspects that unite us, no matter what our other labels may be. SPACE is a nonprofit founded by Liz Gibbs, and I’ll be talking a lot about it as WHAT MATTERS is partnering with SPACE to make more of a global impact. In 2020, I’ll be launching several large collaboration projects with amazing people to co-create initiatives on a larger scale.
Introducing the SPACE Unity and Change Bracelets!
Self-help books: check. Inspirational quotes: check. Coaching programs: check. A lot of us know intellectually what we need to do to evoke positive change in our lives and the world, we just have a hard time actually putting it into practice. Our bracelets act as a constant reminder and accountability partner for those real life moments that happen outside of our journal or therapy session. Yes, keep reading, learning, journaling and talking – AND join us, in what is sure to be a humbling journey, of imperfectly attempting to practice what we preach.
*Our bracelets are handmade out of recycled paper beads by refugee women and caretakers of vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda.
**10% of profit is donated to a different non-profit each week
SHOP via www.wearespace.org
A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Day 7 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: BE PRESENT
Day 7: Be Present
When was the last time you weren’t dividing your attention between a person, your phone and a thought unrelated to the moment? Today, we invite you to spread kindness by being present. Presence comes in so many forms.
Try having a conversation with someone and truly hearing what they have to say before crafting your response and in doing so, give the gift of worthiness, connection, kindness and authentic intimacy. Being present is also a gift to yourself, for it requires a state of mindfulness that has been proven to decrease anxiety, fear and sadness.
Try putting your smartphone on airplane mode and spending quality time with someone you care about (that someone could be YOU). Presence can be the best present. #Christmaseveryday
Day 6 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: SURPRISE
Day 6: Suprise
Today, as we embark on a new decade, we invite you to show kindness by way of surprise–because we could all use a little more magic, wonder and unexpected gifts in our lives. Think of someone special who has touched your life this last decade and surprise them! From a cup o’ joe for a friend to a bouquet of flowers for a loved one, the smallest surprises can really make someone’s day.
You could even share a simple token of gratitude via text, email or message and surprise someone with kind words that are sure to touch their heart! #christmaseveryday
Day 5 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: FORGIVE
Day 5: Forgive
It’s impossible to convey the right words to express how deeply kind and healing forgiveness is – for ourselves, for our offender and for the world. So, we invite you to experience it. Much of the time, we forgive others not because they deserve forgiveness, but because we deserve to let go of negative feelings to create space for joy and peace. Remember, even if you have a valid reason to be angry, you’re hurting yourself just as much as you’re hurting the other person – and maybe more – by not forgiving them. Forgiving another is one of the best gifts of kindness you can give another AND yourself – try it with that person who comes to mind as you read these words. Forgiving doesn’t free the other from responsibility, but it sets YOU free from the prison of past hurt.
Day 4 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: LAUGH
Day 4: Laugh
Whether it’s a funny YouTube video or a silly joke, evoking laughter is a wonderful way to brighten your and someone else’s day. Today, we invite you to lighten up and laugh! A lot! ‘nough said.
Day 3 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: OFFER SUPPORT
Day 3: Offer Support
Have a friend going through a hard time or in the midst of a big decision?
Today, we invite you to offer them kindness in the form of support. Remember, support rarely comes in the form of advice. Adults have the right to make their own decisions about their life and, ultimately, what they do is their choice and they’re the one who has to live with their decisions – not you. Because we rarely ever know the totality of another person’s situation, true support comes from simply creating space for the other person to feel seen and heard.
Listen. Have empathy. Share a story. Expand their perspective. Give validation. Ask “How can I help?” And when you can’t help but blurt out advice, please also try to follow it up with “But, of course, the choice is up to you. And, no matter what, we are in this together.”
Day 2 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: CELEBRATE
Day 2: Celebrate!
How full and happy do you feel when you celebrate something? Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or holiday like we just experienced this week, it’s a fact that when you give a card, make a phone call, or throw a party, you are performing a deep act of kindness. To us, celebration and gratitude are one and the same. When you celebrate someone’s birthday, you’re saying: “I’m grateful you were born.” When you celebrate an anniversary, you’re saying: “I love you and am grateful for our partnership.”
Today, we invite you to celebrate – a personal accomplishment, a friend’s love, a beautiful song, your health, the presence of a higher being or the hope that the approaching new year symbolizes – the options are endless. As Oprah says, “the more you celebrate your life, the more in life there is to celebrate.”
