Humane Society recalls past year and dives into the ‘Roaring Twenties’

In addition to adopting a dog, Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Executive Director Meghan Bowers checked off numerous financial successes as the year 2019 ended, and announced several initiatives as the county Humane Society – as she put it – gears up for the “Roaring Twenties.”

At the same time, Bowers and her boss, President Ellen Aders and her HSWC Board of Directors, are expressing concerns about a lagging Society membership despite a drive encouraging current members to renew their memberships and for others to opt into membership to support the shelter.

In a recent newsletter item, HSWC emphasized what it called “our biggest need” which is members. Unofficial figures indicate membership rolls have drifted from the 400s to the 200s. The good news is, however, that fundraising during 2019 has increased exponentially, peaking with a holiday drive that raised $15,000. Earlier a major fundraising dinner netted a record $13,000; a newly launched “Yappy Hour” is delivering about $1,000 a month, and there was an unexpected bequest of $20,000 delivered following the death of a shelter supporter.

Current members are urged to remit their dues immediately or, according to HSWC by-laws, lose their voting privileges. “Please consider joining us (or renewing membership) as we work to improve the lives of animals and their owners in Warren County. Your membership fees make a significant impact on our levels of care and your votes shape the future of the shelter,” a newsletter item states. The number to call is 635-4734.

Meanwhile, HSWC announced an expanding partnership with the “Thermal Shelter of Front Royal” that simplifies a program involving local churches that provide shelter for the homeless. Several churches – they were not immediately identified – have agreed to open their doors to homeless people with animals upon notice of support by the Humane Society.

In house, a decision has been made to transition to “all inclusive” adoptions that began January 1, meaning that every dog and cat will be spayed or neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated, BEFORE adoption, the extra cost being reflected in adoption fees.

Looking forward to 2020, Bowers, in a brief parking lot interview at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, announced the first major fundraiser of the year – a “Polar Plunge” at the 4-H Center’s Lake Culpeper south of town – would be on Saturday, February 1. Plans for the plunge have been spoken of before; only the venue has changed from the Shenandoah River to the 4-H Center property in southern Warren County’s Harmony Hollow.

The “plungers” will be led, allegedly (joke, or maybe not) by Aders and her board members, followed by community and business people, and shelter personnel not perturbed by diving into freezing water, be it the river or a lake, in the middle of winter.

After the plunge, ViNoVa Tapas & Wine Bar, 124 Main Street, will host the mid- winter “plungers”, providing warm soup and a signature cocktail, the “Polar Plunge,” according to head chef Chris Kenworthy who, with Rachel Failmezger, also hosts the weekly (Fridays 5-7 p.m.) “Yappy Hour” in support of the HSWC.

Sponsors of this year’s kickoff plunge include Cool Techs Heating & Air; City National Bank; Aders Insurance Agency; and BDUB Chauffeur Services.

Registration of participants opened this week. Plunging will be done in short shifts starting at 11 a.m. where a heated tent, live music and hot drinks will be available. Participants must have a minimum sponsorship fee of $50 to enter. Prizes are guaranteed to all. To register, contact director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org

(Writer’s note: Nanaimo, a city in British Columbia where I worked as a reporter, sponsored a similar initial event more than 60 years ago, which I covered. The plunge caught on across Canada over the six decades, the only difference being that it takes place in hundreds of communities on New Year’s Day)