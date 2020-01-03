Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 6 – 10, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Humane Society recalls past year and dives into the ‘Roaring Twenties’
In addition to adopting a dog, Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Executive Director Meghan Bowers checked off numerous financial successes as the year 2019 ended, and announced several initiatives as the county Humane Society – as she put it – gears up for the “Roaring Twenties.”
At the same time, Bowers and her boss, President Ellen Aders and her HSWC Board of Directors, are expressing concerns about a lagging Society membership despite a drive encouraging current members to renew their memberships and for others to opt into membership to support the shelter.
In a recent newsletter item, HSWC emphasized what it called “our biggest need” which is members. Unofficial figures indicate membership rolls have drifted from the 400s to the 200s. The good news is, however, that fundraising during 2019 has increased exponentially, peaking with a holiday drive that raised $15,000. Earlier a major fundraising dinner netted a record $13,000; a newly launched “Yappy Hour” is delivering about $1,000 a month, and there was an unexpected bequest of $20,000 delivered following the death of a shelter supporter.
Current members are urged to remit their dues immediately or, according to HSWC by-laws, lose their voting privileges. “Please consider joining us (or renewing membership) as we work to improve the lives of animals and their owners in Warren County. Your membership fees make a significant impact on our levels of care and your votes shape the future of the shelter,” a newsletter item states. The number to call is 635-4734.
Meanwhile, HSWC announced an expanding partnership with the “Thermal Shelter of Front Royal” that simplifies a program involving local churches that provide shelter for the homeless. Several churches – they were not immediately identified – have agreed to open their doors to homeless people with animals upon notice of support by the Humane Society.
In house, a decision has been made to transition to “all inclusive” adoptions that began January 1, meaning that every dog and cat will be spayed or neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated, BEFORE adoption, the extra cost being reflected in adoption fees.
Looking forward to 2020, Bowers, in a brief parking lot interview at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, announced the first major fundraiser of the year – a “Polar Plunge” at the 4-H Center’s Lake Culpeper south of town – would be on Saturday, February 1. Plans for the plunge have been spoken of before; only the venue has changed from the Shenandoah River to the 4-H Center property in southern Warren County’s Harmony Hollow.
The “plungers” will be led, allegedly (joke, or maybe not) by Aders and her board members, followed by community and business people, and shelter personnel not perturbed by diving into freezing water, be it the river or a lake, in the middle of winter.
After the plunge, ViNoVa Tapas & Wine Bar, 124 Main Street, will host the mid- winter “plungers”, providing warm soup and a signature cocktail, the “Polar Plunge,” according to head chef Chris Kenworthy who, with Rachel Failmezger, also hosts the weekly (Fridays 5-7 p.m.) “Yappy Hour” in support of the HSWC.
Sponsors of this year’s kickoff plunge include Cool Techs Heating & Air; City National Bank; Aders Insurance Agency; and BDUB Chauffeur Services.
Registration of participants opened this week. Plunging will be done in short shifts starting at 11 a.m. where a heated tent, live music and hot drinks will be available. Participants must have a minimum sponsorship fee of $50 to enter. Prizes are guaranteed to all. To register, contact director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org
(Writer’s note: Nanaimo, a city in British Columbia where I worked as a reporter, sponsored a similar initial event more than 60 years ago, which I covered. The plunge caught on across Canada over the six decades, the only difference being that it takes place in hundreds of communities on New Year’s Day)
Two Front Royal men charged with murder in Tristen Brinklow death
On December 31, 2019, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two Front Royal men in what has now been called the “murder” of Tristen Ryan Brinklow. The 20-year-old Brinklow’s body was discovered December 2nd at Digs Landing in the Rivermont area of Warren County. However the body, believed to have been found in a decomposed state, was not publicly identified until December 16th in a subsequent WCSO press release.
That release acknowledged the assistance of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Department of Forensic Science in the identification.
Charged with Brinklow’s murder are Richard Matthew Crouch, 35 years old, and George Lee Good, 28, both of Front Royal. Crouch and Good were each charged with First Degree Murder,
Abduction by Force, and Concealment of a Dead Body. The dates of these charges against Good and Crouch on the jail websites appear to date Brinklow’s murder to September 28-29.
Unconfirmed information indicated that Brinklow went missing in September of this year.
While also unconfirmed by authorities, it is believed Brinklow’s body was discovered at a location it may have been transported to not long before it was discovered.
Both Crouch and Good were already incarcerated in what the New Year’s Eve Press Release from the desk of Sheriff Michael Arnold said were charges unrelated to the Brinklow case. Crouch was being held without bond at the Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail and Good at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County.
Good was arrested in Frederick County at a DUI check point in early December. At the time he was wanted in connection with a non-fatal November 27 shooting on the 200 block of Cloud Street in a residential area adjacent to Front Royal’s Downtown Business District.
In that case Good was charged with Malicious Shooting/Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, with Front Royal Police noting that further charges were likely forthcoming regarding “other involved individuals”.
The NRADC Jail website lists 13 charges against Good, including the above three connected to the Cloud Street shooting and the December 7 traffic stop leading to his arrest and the three new charges believed to date to Brinklow’s September disappearance. Other charges against Good include Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs and Probation Violation.
Other charges listed against Crouch on the RSW website include Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 or 2 drugs, six remaining strangulation charges of nine he was originally charged with, and Malicious Wounding: Stab or Cut with Malicious Intent.
Brinklow’s Facebook page indicated he had been employed at Rick’s Auto Care on South Royal Avenue in Front Royal. An adjacent residential rental building at 228 South Royal Avenue was raided in both December 2018 and July 2019 by a Regional Task Force. A number of arrests regionally were made on drug and arms charges from that Task Force operation.
Sheriff Arnold’s press release notes the assistance of “the Front Royal Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Northwest Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and John Bell, the incoming Commonwealth’s Attorney.”
Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact Investigator Emily Young of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or at by email.
Lord Fairfax Health District warns residents of rabies risk
On Dec. 20, 2019, a raccoon was involved in an altercation with a dog near High Knob Ct., between Front Royal and Linden in Warren County. The raccoon was killed in the event, and later tested positive for rabies, according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“This animal is no longer a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “However, any contact with a raccoon, fox, skunk, bat, or feral cat that could result in exposure to the animal’s saliva should be considered a potential rabies exposure. This applies to humans and domestic animals, and any person or animal so exposed should receive an immediate medical evaluation.” The health department further advises:
- Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is out in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
- Avoid stray cats and dogs. Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they don’t go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours.
- Don’t feed wild animals, or stray cats or dogs. Eliminate outdoor food sources near the home.
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
- If one of your domestic animals is bitten or otherwise interacts with a wild animal, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Warren County Health Department at 540-635-3159.
Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
Statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign ramps up to put the brakes on impaired driving on New Year’s Eve
Governor Ralph Northam reminded Virginians to travel safely over the New Year’s Eve holiday. The 18th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign and enforcement effort is back on Virginia’s roads through the end of 2019 to spread awareness and combat the rise in drunk and distracted driving deaths.
“We want everyone to enjoy their New Year’s celebrations, but it’s important that you do so without putting yourself or others in danger on our roadways,” said Governor Northam. “I urge all Virginians to designate a sober driver, call a friend, or take advantage of public transportation and taxi and ride share services. We also thank our law enforcement professionals for their hard work this holiday season—this effort is about reducing impaired driving and saving lives.”
In 2018, 278 people lost their lives on Virginia roads as a result of alcohol-impaired driving, which was almost 34 percent of all traffic fatalities. Data shows that drunk driving deaths spike around the holidays—nationally, the percentage of traffic fatalities caused by drunk drivers rose to 38 percent during the 2018 holiday season. In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization efforts, 90 law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth—including local and Virginia State Police—are operating 82 checkpoints and 730 saturation patrols this holiday season.
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is the non-profit that serves as the project director for Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, which is funded by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign combines high-visibility enforcement with research-based advertising to remind Virginians to make the responsible decision to get a safe ride home.
“Law enforcement professionals are on our roads every day of the year to protect citizens, and we need people to do their part during one of the busiest and most heavily-traveled times of the holiday season,” said President and CEO of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program Kurt Erickson. “Together, these increased patrols and advertising campaigns work to raise awareness, deter would-be drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel, and prevent unnecessary tragedy.”
Complementing the high visibility enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The campaign reminds viewers that drinking and driving is irresponsible—if you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home. To review alternative transportation options and to see the 30-second ad, visit www.ActLikeIt.org.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while intoxicated. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Falls Church-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
Local man arrested in American Legion break-in
On December 31, 2019, at approximately 12:55am, the Front Royal Police Department responded to the American Legion, located at 22 W. 8th Street, for a motion alarm. While doing a quick scan of the exterior of the building, officers observed an open window and an individual, dressed in dark clothing and a mask covering his face, attempting to exit. The individual then retreated back inside the building out of view. Other units quickly arrived on scene and a perimeter was set up. Entry was made into the building where William Roy Foster was located and apprehended.
William Roy Foster was charged and arrested with 18.2-91 Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Larceny and 18.2-94 Possession of Burglarious Tools. William Roy Foster is currently being held without bond at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail. The court date for this incident is set for January 21, 2020, in General District Court at 10:00am.
Anyone who has any further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Ramey at the Front Royal Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 540-636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
