Interesting Things You Need to Know
20 fun activities to try this winter
Looking for something fun to do this winter? Here are 20 ways to get outside and enjoy everything this season has to offer.
- Go sledding
- Catch a hockey game
- Attend a winter festival
- Build a snow fort or igloo
- Try out snowmobiling
- Hit the slopes on skis or a snowboard
- Learn how to play hockey, curling or broomball
- Explore the wilderness on local hiking or cross-country ski trails
- Zip line or via ferrata in a beautiful setting
- Observe wildlife or try to identify footprints in the snow
- Have a snowball fight
- Attend a nighttime party in a park
- Try winter camping in a yurt or igloo
- Go skating
- Icefish while sipping a thermos of hot chocolate
- Have a drink at an ice bar
- Learn how to ice climb
- Build a snowman
- Relax in a Nordic spa
- Go horseback riding or dog sledding
Have a great winter!
Wedding checklist
The question was popped and the proposal joyfully accepted. Now it’s time to plan the wedding. Here’s a month-by-month checklist to make sure you don’t forget a thing.
12 months before
• Decide on the type of wedding you’d like (civil or religious, big or small)
• Determine the number of guests
• Establish a budget
• Pick venues for the ceremony and reception (it’s best to reserve early)
11 months before
• Make your guest list
• Choose a caterer (meet with a few first)
• Select your wedding party
• Hire a wedding planner
10 months before
• Start shopping for a wedding dress
• Decide on a theme for your wedding
• Choose an officiant if you haven’t already done so
9 months before
• Book a photographer
• Reserve a block of hotel rooms for your out-of-town guests
• Purchase a wedding gown
• Shop for the groom’s attire and purchase it
8 months before
• Meet with your officiant to plan your ceremony
• Book your entertainment (DJ, band, MC, etc.)
• Shop for and purchase your bridesmaids’ dresses
• Design and order the wedding invitations and save-the-date cards
7 months before
• Create a gift registry
• Hire a florist
• Plan your honeymoon
6 months before
• Send out the save-the-date cards
• Book your hair and makeup appointments for the day of (also schedule trial runs for both)
• Book a hotel room for the wedding night if necessary
5 months before
• Create a schedule for the big day
• Decide on dates for bachelor and bachelorette parties
• Shop for and purchase shoes, jewelry and accessories
4 months before
• Reserve wedding day transportation for the wedding party
• Select alcohol and other drinks for the reception
• Taste and choose your wedding cake
• Buy wedding bands
• Shop for and order the groomsmen’s attire
3 months before
• Purchase wedding favors for your guests
• If you’d like your loved ones to say or read something during the ceremony, let them know
• Write down your vows
• Decide on activities for the reception (photo booth, dancing, games, etc.)
2 months before
• Send out your wedding invitations
• Do trial runs for both hair and makeup
• Give your music selections to the DJ or MC
1 month before
• Finalize the schedule for the big day
• Choose a seating plan for the reception
• Break in your shoes
1 week before
• Visit the desired beauty professionals (hair colorist, esthetician, etc.)
• Practice reading your vows
• Write out checks to pay your vendors
1 day before
• Get your nails done
• Give the checks to someone you trust to pay the vendors
Day of
• Enjoy!
Read this before starting to shovel snow
Check these instructions from a specialist in ergonomics before you head out to tackle the beautiful white stuff:
Keep your spine in an upright, neutral position.
* No slouching or twisting.
* Bend at the hips and knees to get lower to the ground.
* Use your leg muscles to lift the load.
* Avoid throwing the snow if you can.
* Keep the load low to the ground and close to your body.
* If you must throw it, don’t throw it far.
* Use the big muscles from the hips and legs to push the snow whenever you can.
* Adequate rest is critical.
* How long you can work depends on how heavy the snow is, your physical condition, and how cold it is outside.
* If you feel fatigue, pain, or shortness of breath, rest until you feel normal again. If you have shortness of breath for a prolonged period, see your doctor immediately.
* Using a snowblower is also physically demanding and requires rest breaks.
The Golden Years in business
“What am I going to do with all this time?”
That’s a question retirees often ask themselves these days. The trend of retired Americans or those close to it is to keep working. Some need income; others use it for travel and leisure activities, hobbies, or purely for the personal fulfillment of work and staying involved with others.
In March of 2018, the second annual Small Business Survey revealed 65% of more than 5,000 Americans polled said they envision opening a business when they retire.
These results are not surprising, according to Dr. Luke Pittaway, Professor of Entrepreneurship at Ohio University. People are living longer, he says, and more than ever before are choosing to start a business to stay active.
According to The Balance Small Business, any service that consumers and companies will pay for can be turned into a business. Among them are accounting, bookkeeping, handyman, landscaping, pet care, and more.
Freelance writing is more popular than ever with blogging, writing for businesses large and small, e-books, and memoirs, among others. Self-publishing is fast and affordable these days.
Nearly any hobby can be turned into a business too. How about gardening? Baking? Photography? A musical instrument?
Contact your former employers to offer your services. Access your network to find potential clients.
Starting a home-based business enables the retiree to profit from decades of experience in his or her profession. Selling one’s skills through a service-based home business is one of the fastest and least expensive ways to start making money at home.
At or near the top of the possibilities are consulting and coaching. Both can be performed at home and enhanced by online tools.
January Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Frank Langella, 82, actor, Bayonne, NJ, 1938.
2 – Christy Turlington, 51, model, Walnut Creek, CA, 1969.
3 – Eli Manning, 39, football player, New Orleans, LA, 1981.
4 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, 77, historian, Brooklyn, NY, 1943.
5 – January Jones, 42, actress, Sioux Falls, SD, 1978.
6 – Eddie Redmayne, 38, actor, London, England, 1982.
7 – Nicolas Cage, 56, actor, born Nicolas Coppola, Long Beach, CA,1964.
8 – Bob Eubanks, 83, game show host (The Newlywed Game), Flint, MI, 1937.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 31, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Jemaine Clement, 46, actor, comedian (Flight of the Conchords), Masterton, New Zealand, 1974.
11 – Phyllis Logan, 64, actress (Downton Abbey), Paisley, Scotland, 1956.
12 – Jeff Bezos, 56, founder, Amazon.com, Albuquerque, NM, 1964.
13 – Liam Hemsworth, 30, actor, born Melbourne, Australia, 1990.
14 – Shepard Smith, 56, news anchor, born David Shepard Smith, Jr, at Holly Springs, MS, 1964.
15 – Pitbull, 39, rapper, record producer, born Armando Christian Perez, Miami, FL, 1981.
16 – Marilyn Horne, 86, opera singer, Bradford, PA, 1934.
17 – Calvin Harris, 36, DJ, singer, music producer, born Adam Richard Wiles, Dumfries, Scotland, 1984.
18 – Jane Horrocks, 56, actress (Absolutely Fabulous), Lancashire, England, 1964.
19 – Shelley Fabares, 78, actress (The Donna Reed Show), Santa Monica, CA, 1942 (some sources say 1944).
20 – Questlove, 49, musician, television personality (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), born Ahmir-Khalib Thompson, Philadelphia, PA, 1971.
21 – Robby Benson, 64, actor (Search for Tomorrow), born Robin Segal, Dallas, TX, 1956.
22 – Christopher Masterson, 40, actor (Malcolm in the Middle), Long Island, NY, 1980.
23 – Tiffani Thiessen, 46, actress (Beverly Hills 90210), Long Beach, CA, 1974.
24 – Mischa Barton, 34, actress (The O.C.), London, England, 1986.
25 – Alicia Keys, 39, musician, singer, Harlem, NY, 1981.
26 – Jules Feiffer, 91, cartoonist, writer, New York, NY, 1929.
27 – Bridget Fonda, 56, actress, Los Angeles, CA, 1964.
28 – Alan Alda, 84, actor, (M*A*S*H), director, born Alphonso D’Abruzzo, New York, NY, Jan 28, 1936.
29 – Adam Lambert, 38, singer, television personality (American Idol), Indianapolis, IN, 1982.
30 – Felipe VI of Bourbon and Greece, 52, King of Spain, Madrid, Spain, 1968.
31 – Kerry Washington, 43, actress, Bronx, NY, 1977.
Save time: Tip your waitress $10,000
It’s New Year’s Eve. You’ve never had a DUI before and you don’t think you’ll get one now.
So one for the road?
Before you take that drink and get behind the wheel, tip your waitress $10,000.
Can’t afford that kind of tip? Then you can’t afford a DUI either.
There’s a world of grief, expense, and a lot of time and trouble with a DUI. If you get one, you are guaranteed to spend the next year or so coping with the consequences.
The cost in dollars of a drunk driving conviction is staggering. Alcohol.org estimates the cost of a drunk driving conviction to be $10,000 to $25,000. But in some states the cost is much higher.
Here are some of the costs in terms of money and time:
– You’re going to jail. Bail yourself out for $100 to $2,500.
– Bail your car out of impound: $100 to $1,200.
– Hire an attorney. $1,500 to $5,000. Double that for a previous offense.
– Pay a fine: $150 to $1,800.
– Pay for jail time fee: $10-$300.
– Pay for sentencing fee: $100-$250.
– Pay probation fee: $200-$1,200.
– Pay for random drug tests: $100 each time or more.
– Do community service. There goes your free time.
– Pay for community service supervision: $100.
– Pay driver responsibility fees in some states: $1,000-$2,500.
– Attend alcohol and drug treatment classes. Pay a fee for them from $1,000-$3,000.
– Get your vehicle fitted with an ignition lock device: $500 to $1,500.
– Get your license reinstated: $20-$200.
– Find alternate transportation while you are in the process.
– Breathe deeply when you see your insurance premium rise between $1,000 and $10,000.
Old saw may be true: Practice does make perfect
Joke: How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Answer: Practice, practice, practice.
Tucked into our brains are the mysterious channels of memory: The kind that finds keys, remembers the route across country, knows how to ride a bike, recalls Grandma’s red dress, and relives that special Christmas when brother came home from college.
All of these kinds of “remembering” represent special kinds of memory, one of which is called “procedural memory.”
According to Rebecca Rupp, author of Committed to Memory (Crown, 1998), procedural memory is a process of knowing how. It is procedural memory that lets us, after many years, swim or type without thinking about the keys.
Some say it is procedural memory that makes experts and geniuses, more than genetics, more than brain power, more than special gifts.
In fact, if you have 10 years and complete dedication, no matter what age you are, procedural memory can probably make you an expert at something, or get you very close to it.
Practice can compensate for age-related declines in motor abilities and general reaction time, according to a study at the University of Potsdam in Germany. The study showed that older dedicated professional musicians, those who practiced consistently and constantly, performed equally as well as their younger peers.
Procedural memory has been said to create champions. Researcher Michael Howe, writing in New Scientist, argues that ordinary people can be brilliant if given sufficient practice to build up procedural memory.
One example is a group of 18th-century orphans taught the violin by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi. The children came from impoverished backgrounds of extreme deprivation and sorrow before being taken into a church-run orphanage. Nonetheless, after years of instruction by the famous composer, a stunning 30 percent of the orphaned girls developed prodigious musical abilities — a far higher percentage of musical prodigies than would be found in the average population of girls.
Practice, it seems, really does make perfect.
