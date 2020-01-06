20 fun activities to try this winter

The question was popped and the proposal joyfully accepted. Now it’s time to plan the wedding. Here’s a month-by-month checklist to make sure you don’t forget a thing.

12 months before

• Decide on the type of wedding you’d like (civil or religious, big or small)



• Choose a date• Determine the number of guests• Establish a budget• Pick venues for the ceremony and reception (it’s best to reserve early)

11 months before

• Make your guest list

• Choose a caterer (meet with a few first)

• Select your wedding party

• Hire a wedding planner

10 months before

• Start shopping for a wedding dress

• Decide on a theme for your wedding

• Choose an officiant if you haven’t already done so

9 months before

• Book a photographer

• Reserve a block of hotel rooms for your out-of-town guests

• Purchase a wedding gown

• Shop for the groom’s attire and purchase it

8 months before

• Meet with your officiant to plan your ceremony

• Book your entertainment (DJ, band, MC, etc.)

• Shop for and purchase your bridesmaids’ dresses

• Design and order the wedding invitations and save-the-date cards

7 months before

• Create a gift registry

• Hire a florist

• Plan your honeymoon

6 months before

• Send out the save-the-date cards

• Book your hair and makeup appointments for the day of (also schedule trial runs for both)

• Book a hotel room for the wedding night if necessary

5 months before

• Create a schedule for the big day

• Decide on dates for bachelor and bachelorette parties

• Shop for and purchase shoes, jewelry and accessories

4 months before

• Reserve wedding day transportation for the wedding party

• Select alcohol and other drinks for the reception

• Taste and choose your wedding cake

• Buy wedding bands

• Shop for and order the groomsmen’s attire

3 months before

• Purchase wedding favors for your guests

• If you’d like your loved ones to say or read something during the ceremony, let them know

• Write down your vows

• Decide on activities for the reception (photo booth, dancing, games, etc.)

2 months before

• Send out your wedding invitations

• Do trial runs for both hair and makeup

• Give your music selections to the DJ or MC

1 month before

• Finalize the schedule for the big day

• Choose a seating plan for the reception

• Break in your shoes

1 week before

• Visit the desired beauty professionals (hair colorist, esthetician, etc.)

• Practice reading your vows

• Write out checks to pay your vendors

1 day before

• Get your nails done

• Give the checks to someone you trust to pay the vendors

Day of

• Enjoy!