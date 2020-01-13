Town Notices
2020 Holiday trash-recycling schedule
Trash and recycling needs to be at curb by 7am the day of pickup or can be put out 7pm the evening prior to pickup. During weeks of Holidays there is no yard waste or chipper collection.
Yard Waste, Christmas Tree and Chipper collection ends January 29, 2020.
Yard Waste and Chipper collection resumes March 25, 2020.
Please call Public Works for additional information 540-635-7819
UPDATE: Public Notice: Main Street Market storage facility closing
This notice is intended for all individuals who have storage agreements with the former Stokes Mart/B&G Mart, now Main Street Market Storage.
The facility will close on December 1, 2019. You will need to remove all of your belongings on or before that date. In addition to this public notice, letters were sent out to the most recent address on file.
We are providing two ways for you to clear out the storage unit:
- Call the office of the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) at 540.635.2182 Monday-Friday between 8 am-2 p.m. to schedule a pick up time.
- The facility will be open at the dates and times below, no appointment necessary:
Friday, November 29 | 3-6 pm
Saturday, November 30 | 7 am-3 pm
Sunday, December 1 | Noon-3 pm
Any items left behind after 3 pm on December 1 will be considered abandoned and therefore forfeited to the EDA to dispose of at our discretion. If you have any questions, please contact the Main Office at 540.635.2182 at your earliest convenience. Thank you.
Town Notice: Halloween Observance
The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Thursday, October 31, 2019, between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities. It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets. Early forecasts are calling for precipitation which will further decrease visibility.
The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. Hometown Halloween will take place from 6:00 pm until 8 pm and is a rain or shine event. East Main Street will be closed at 4:00 pm. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
TOWN NOTICE: Voluntary reduction of electric consumption
As temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90’s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers are being asked to conserve power. If we can conserve during these peak hours (4:pm – 6:pm), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low.
The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption beginning today,Sept. 11, 2019 from 4:pm – 6:pm. Customers can take simple conservation steps such as:
• shutting off lights when not needed
• avoid using ovens/stoves from 4:pm-6:pm
• unplugging small appliances and electric chargers
• raising the air conditioner thermostat, a degree or two
• doing laundry and other household chores that require hot water or electricity during hours other than 4:pm-6:pm
• turning off televisions, computers, radios and other electronic devices when not being used.
If you have any questions or concerns please call the Energy Services Department at (540) 635-3027, Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 3:30pm
TOWN NOTICE: UPDATE – Road Work-N Shenandoah Ave & W 14th St
The Town of Front Royal will be having contractor, Bushong Contracting, completing Water Infrastructure Improvements this summer on N. Shenandoah Avenue and W. 14th Street starting May 15th-July 31, 2019.
At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts but proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
We will post updates regularly of where they will be working and if during the day or at night by Public Notices, Facebook and Local channel 16.
June 10-21-8am-5pm; W 14th St. (various lane closures and traffic pattern shifts).
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819
TOWN NOTICE: Scheduled Power Outage – Westminster Dr, Devin Ct & Windsor Ct
The Town of Front Royals Energy Services Department will be performing electrical maintenance on Wednesday, June 5, from 11 am – 12 pm.
During this time, residents on Westminster Dr, Devin Ct, and Windsor Ct will be without power.
In the event of rain or bad weather, maintenance will be rescheduled to Friday, June 7, from 11 am – 12 pm.
Feel free to call the Energy Services Department with questions at (540) 635-3027
