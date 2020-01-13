2020 Holiday trash-recycling schedule

This notice is intended for all individuals who have storage agreements with the former Stokes Mart/B&G Mart, now Main Street Market Storage.

The facility will close on December 1, 2019. You will need to remove all of your belongings on or before that date. In addition to this public notice, letters were sent out to the most recent address on file.

We are providing two ways for you to clear out the storage unit:

Call the office of the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) at 540.635.2182 Monday-Friday between 8 am-2 p.m. to schedule a pick up time. The facility will be open at the dates and times below, no appointment necessary:

Friday, November 29 | 3-6 pm

Saturday, November 30 | 7 am-3 pm

Sunday, December 1 | Noon-3 pm

Any items left behind after 3 pm on December 1 will be considered abandoned and therefore forfeited to the EDA to dispose of at our discretion. If you have any questions, please contact the Main Office at 540.635.2182 at your earliest convenience. Thank you.