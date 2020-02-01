Automotive
A history of roads in Virginia: New thinking about multimodalism
In 2004, as important projects to move cars and trucks were being built, the CTB adopted a policy for integrating bicycle and pedestrian accommodations into the road-building decision-making process. Shortly thereafter, a comprehensive long-range multimodal transportation plan for the commonwealth was developed. Mandated by the General Assembly, the plan is called VTrans2025.
State officials, technical experts, planners, federal officials and citizens conferred in producing the plan. Recommendations in it included additional funding for transportation, new technologies for congestion management, and greater compatibility of land use and transportation planning. VTrans2025 put special focus, however, on transportation projects that connect transit, pedestrian, bike and rail modes.
How to parallel park in just 4 steps
For many drivers, little is more intimidating than parallel parking. However, pulling off this maneuver becomes much easier once you understand the steps involved. Here’s what you need to do.
1. Signal your intention to pull over and then stop your car beside the vehicle in front of the empty space. You want to position your car two to three feet away from the other vehicle and then align your rear bumper with its rear bumper (if your car is about the same length as the other one, you can also line up the mirrors).
2. Crank your wheel all the way and slowly turn into the empty spot while looking where you’re going through the back windshield.
3. When your car is positioned at about a 45-degree angle in relation to the curb, stop and straighten the wheel. Then back up straight until you can see the license plate of the car in front of you in the middle of your passenger-side window.
4. Turn your car so that it’s parallel to the curb, then reposition it so that it’s midway between the car in front and behind.
If you’re still nervous about parallel parking, practice this skill on an uncrowded street. And if you have a friend with you, get them to stand on the sidewalk and help direct you.
4 pros who’ll take care of your car after a crash
Car accidents are stressful, even when they only involve a minor collision. However, you can rest assured that your car will be in good hands afterwards as an assortment of professionals are available to get your car running again. Here are some that you may need to hire.
1. Tow truck driver
If you can’t drive your car following an accident, a tow truck will be needed. By default, the driver will take your vehicle to an impound lot or another safe place for storage until it can be repaired. You can also request that your car be taken to the garage of your choice. You may want to ask your insurance company which auto repair shop they usually work with.
2. Mechanic
When your car is taken to the garage, it’s usually put under the care of a mechanic. This professional will be in charge of diagnosing and fixing any mechanical issues. Whether you have a busted taillight, misaligned wheels or an engine problem following your collision, your mechanic and his or her team of specialists will be able to get your car ready for the road.
3. Auto body technician
After an accident, the body of your car is likely to be dented and scratched. An auto body technician will be able to restore your car’s appearance by taking out dents and bumps, touching up the paint job and detailing it for you before handing you back the keys.
4. Auto glass experts
It isn’t uncommon for the windshield to become damaged in an accident. Even hairline cracks need to be repaired, as they’ll become worse over time if not treated. An auto glass expert will determine whether your windshield should be repaired or must be replaced, and he or she will also restore the glass.
When your car leaves the shop, it will be safe to drive again and may even be in better shape than it was before.
What to do in the event of an accident
Staying calm when you’re involved in a car accident is never easy. It is far easier to handle the situation if you know exactly what to do. Here are the steps to take in the event of an accident—this is a short guide that you can keep in your glove compartment so you won’t forget anything of importance in the stress of the moment.
• If you are involved in an accident, however minor it may be, you are legally required to pull over. If you don’t, you could be charged with leaving the scene of an accident, commonly known as hit and run.
• If there are injuries or significant damage, or if you believe that one of the drivers involved has violated the Criminal Code (if you suspect drunk driving, for example), you should call the police.
• If possible, move your vehicle out of traffic. Otherwise, turn on your hazard lights or use flares to be clearly visible to other drivers.
• You must share the following information with the other drivers involved: name, address, driver’s licence number, registration number, and information related to your insurance. If the damaged vehicle does not belong to the driver, you should also get the name and address of the owner.
• While waiting for the police, make a sketch or take a photo of the scene of the accident. Note the position of the cars and the direction in which they were traveling.
One last tip: avoid any unpleasant surprises by entrusting the repair of your vehicle to a reliable auto body repair shop.
In an accident, you are required to stop, even if it’s only a fender bender.
Cell phones and texting at the wheel = accidents
Texting while driving at 55 mph is somewhat equivalent to crossing the length of a football field with your eyes closed. How can that be? Well, drivers who are glancing at a cell phone or who are texting are taking their eyes off the road for 4-6 seconds, the time it takes to travel 110 yards. That is what a 2009 study carried out by researchers at an American university revealed.
No wonder, then, that drivers who use their cell phones while at the wheel have a 38 percent higher risk of being involved in an accident than drivers who don’t allow themselves to take calls or read text messages. Being distracted by a smart phone affects a driver’s performance, including the ability to perform basic tasks such as driving in a straight line. It also reduces a driver’s field of vision and ability to avoid obstacles. That is exactly why calls and text messages—which are seldom urgent—cause numerous accidents every year, sending lots of customers to auto body repair shops or patients to hospitals.
Handling a cell phone while driving can also result in costly traffic violations. Indeed, a moment of inattention while talking on a cell phone frequently results in running a red light or not respecting a right of way, which in turn increases the risk of collision.
Prevent accidents by switching off your phone while driving, or by asking one of your passengers to answer for you. If you must use your phone, adopt the safe practice of stopping in a parking lot or service area to take the call.
If your cell phone rings while driving, be sure to stop in a safe location before you answer it.
A history of roads in Virginia: New ways of doing transportation business
As the new century continued to unfold, national trends in the public sphere were readily apparent in Virginia. Citizens were seeking more involvement in transportation issues as well as a role in planning future initiatives. They also were demanding more accountability from government and more transparency with the public’s business. Further, they thought government should do more with fewer resources.
Consequently, VDOT took some bold steps. One was an accountability system developed by employees in 2003 called the “Dashboard.” The Web-based tool became an early warning system for construction project managers, showing them in an instant which projects were on track and which were falling behind or going over budget. Citizens were invited to view the Dashboard online and to communicate with managers about projects important to them. In 2005, “Dashboard II” was launched with additional information on highway operations, engineering, safety, finance and the environment.
Employees also designed a new system to estimate costs of future transportation projects. One of the first in the nation, the system addressed the department’s tendency to underestimate project costs by an average of 187 percent—a margin reduced to 30 percent the first year of the system’s use. In addition, the agency began running a cash flow analysis to ensure that money would be on hand for approved projects.
Project managers, with authority and accountability, were assigned to all projects, not just the larger ones. VDOT also increased its contingent of engineers with professional licensure from 182 to 270 between 2003 and 2005. Further, in a major cost-savings initiative, the number of employees was reduced by 1,400 between 2002 and 2004; as vacant positions went unfilled, employees picked up added duties and work was outsourced.
An introduction to adaptive cruise control
You’re probably familiar with the cruise control function featured in most cars, but are you acquainted with the ins and outs of adaptive cruise control? Here’s what you should know.
What’s adaptive cruise control?
Adaptive cruise control allows you to both maintain a fixed speed and sustain a set distance from the car ahead of you. Depending on the car model, a laser or radar calculates the distance and speed of the vehicle you’re following. This enables it to automatically adjust its pace if the car in front of you slows down or another driver cuts you off. Some systems will even slow you down to a full stop if necessary.
Your vehicle will accelerate to the programmed speed again when it’s safe to do so, like when the vehicle in front of you picks up speed or switches lanes. As is the case with traditional cruise control, you can manually accelerate and brake at any time.
A few precautions
There are several things to be mindful of if you’re using adaptive cruise control.
• The system’s range can vary from model to model, and some will only function at speeds above 16 miles per hour.
• The laser detection feature may not function properly in bad weather or when the car ahead of you is very dirty and doesn’t reflect light adequately.
• The system may not be able to detect a stopped vehicle.
• This tool doesn’t in any way exempt you from paying attention to the road. Notably, you need to engage the brake if the car in front of you suddenly stops.
Adaptive cruise control can be a useful feature, but you need to have a thorough understanding of how it works. Only use it once you’ve familiarized yourself with the relevant information in your owner’s manual.
