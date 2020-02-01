A history of roads in Virginia: New thinking about multimodalism

Car accidents are stressful, even when they only involve a minor collision. However, you can rest assured that your car will be in good hands afterwards as an assortment of professionals are available to get your car running again. Here are some that you may need to hire.

1. Tow truck driver

If you can’t drive your car following an accident, a tow truck will be needed. By default, the driver will take your vehicle to an impound lot or another safe place for storage until it can be repaired. You can also request that your car be taken to the garage of your choice. You may want to ask your insurance company which auto repair shop they usually work with.

2. Mechanic

When your car is taken to the garage, it’s usually put under the care of a mechanic. This professional will be in charge of diagnosing and fixing any mechanical issues. Whether you have a busted taillight, misaligned wheels or an engine problem following your collision, your mechanic and his or her team of specialists will be able to get your car ready for the road.

3. Auto body technician

After an accident, the body of your car is likely to be dented and scratched. An auto body technician will be able to restore your car’s appearance by taking out dents and bumps, touching up the paint job and detailing it for you before handing you back the keys.

4. Auto glass experts

It isn’t uncommon for the windshield to become damaged in an accident. Even hairline cracks need to be repaired, as they’ll become worse over time if not treated. An auto glass expert will determine whether your windshield should be repaired or must be replaced, and he or she will also restore the glass.

When your car leaves the shop, it will be safe to drive again and may even be in better shape than it was before.