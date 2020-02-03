Local News
Another nod to Robert Burns’ life & writings at The Blue Wing Frog
On Saturday, February 1st, exactly one week after Scottish poet, lyricist and beloved “Bard” Robert Burns’ January 25 birthday, those bred to Scotland or just attracted to the Scottish way and Burns’ timeless way of expressing the life, longings and hopes of the Scottish, and really people in general, gathered to celebrate his life.
Event co-sponsors and hosts Scott and Lisa Jenkins of Mountain Home Bed & Breakfast in southern Warren County and Robert Hall and Kelly Sprague of The Blue Wing Frog venue on Chester Street in Front Royal, explained the week’s delay in celebrating the life and writings of Burns as not wanting to compete with the nearby Virginia Beer Museum’s third annual Burns celebration several blocks away.
And having now attended both this season’s Chester Street in Front Royal Burns events, this reporter would offer that as a continued good idea, as the maternal side Scot in me would have suffered greatly by missing either event. For surely now there now will be a reprise to this sold out and successful inaugural Mountain Home-Blue Wing Frog Burns evening as well.
And if by some measure this most recent event might be considered a tad more sedate than the previous week’s, that is only from a certain perspective; and certainly not from an entertainment, ceremonial haggis presenting, multi-course dinner, and dramatic, brogue-tinged readings of Burns’ works, perspective.
Musical entertainment was provided by a trio headed by U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Sean Heely. The Sean Heely Celtic Trio was sensationally rounded out by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Elam and Scottish Border Piper Tracy Jenkins. It was apparent from the start of Saturday’s festivities that this was not this trio’s first go-round with a Burns event.
Heely led the trio through a variety of traditional Scottish music, as described on the Trio’s website, “fiery dance tunes, ballads, sea shanties and ancient soaring melodies from Scotland and Ireland”, well at least the Scottish ones Saturday night.
And with a distinctive brogue Heely took the lead in reading Burns works, which included “Address to a Haggis”, “Green Grow the Rashes”, “The Broom of the Cowdenknowes” and “To a Mouse”, the latter an apology to a mouse for a farmer’s plow overturning its burrowed home, and a personal favorite of this reporter, “Easy and Free” which was popularized in modern times by The Pogues (originally known for you Gaelic speakers as “Pogue Mahone”) with bassist Cait O’Riordan on vocals as “A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day”.
The packed house also chimed in for a rendition of Burns’ “Old Lang Syne” adopted as a New Year’s tribute-lament to friends near and far away. Burns works continue to speak to us over the centuries, as annual celebrations on both sides of the Atlantic will attest.
Heely and piper Jenkins helped Blue Wing Frog owner Hall present the traditional Scottish haggis. And after “the piper was paid” Blue Wing Frog owner Robert Hall acknowledged partner and chef supreme Kelly Sprague’s production of the haggis, central to any Burns Day celebration.
Eat it and don’t ask, I would suggest after downing the haggis portion of a spectacular, Scottish-tinged multi-course meal provided by the Blue Wing Frog hosts. So what if the innards are wrapped in the animals’ intestines? – It appeared to be an air and germ tight containment apparatus, opened ceremonially by Burns poetry reading and fiddling savant Heely.
Another highlight of the evening was provided by dueling “Toasts to the Lassies and Laddies” provided by Greg and Janice Olmstead, who seemed as if they may have also had previous experience in toasting the timeless conflict of perspectives between men and their female counterparts. The toasts were offered with affection, irony, a hint of sarcasm, and humor. Greg’s opening toast ended with a nod to the “lassies’ chassis” leading to much a raised toasting glass going bottoms up.
Janice’s stirring response to her husband culminated with a call for the ladies to rise for their “Toast to the Laddies” got one anonymous lassie present to comment, “Why, they didn’t stand for us” – followed by cheers, toasts, standing, sitting and a rousing good time had by all those laddies and lassies present.
And so it was on February 1, 2020, a month to the day plus 224 years after Burns’ death on January 1, 1796 at the age of 37.
Aye, ye died far too young, beloved “Rabbie” Burns – but your words penned in over 500 poems and song lyrics keep you with us to this day and beyond.
Salute the Bard of Scotland!!!
Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: LFCC Rotaractors travel to Jamaica on dental mission
Brandy Boies is the Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) Rotaract advisor and Director of Outreach and Marketing at LFCC. Brandy is also past president of the Strasburg Rotary Club, and helped revive the college’s Rotaract chapter. On Wednesday, she presented a program about LFCC Rotaract members and their trip to bring dental health care to Jamaica in 2018. Hearing about the need for health care in Jamaica, Brandy suggested to a class of dental hygiene students at Lord Fairfax that there was a real need in Jamaica for dental care, and asked if they might be interested in a trip to Jamaica. At first, all of the class expressed interest, but as the students concluded the two-year dental hygiene program, four graduating students and Rotaractors–Lacie Brenneis, Jessica Mahon, Dane Hooser and Uswa Arain–were anxious to make the trip. Three days after their graduation on May 12, 2018, the four were on their way to Jamaica with retired orthodontist Dr. Byron Brill, his dental hygienist wife Kathy Kanter, and Brandy for a week-long mission. (Kathy, an active Rotarian, is the upcoming District Governor for District 7570 in 2022-2023.) As Jessica said later, “It was life-changing… we were actually changing people’s lives by correcting their oral behavior.”
A major fundraising effort was launched in 2016, and financial support came from clubs in Rotary District 7570, including Strasburg, Front Royal, Frederick County and Broadway/Timberville. The Interact Club at Patrick Henry High School in Stuart collected dental supplies, and the Winchester Rotary Club donated significantly to the purchase of one of two mobile dental units. The Rotaract Club also held 2016 and 2017 Holiday Parties, sold T-shirts, had auctions, and wrote numerous fundraising letters.
In Negril, a make-shift dental unit was set up in the conference room at the Travelers Lodge where they stayed and whose owner is a Rotarian. They began treating patients, eventually serving more than 120 people from the area. As Brandy said, “some of the people had never been to a dentist, or had their teeth cleaned. In fact, often the people tried to extract their own teeth when there was a problem.” There are 10,000 people in Negril and only one dentist. She told of one man who had very badly stained teeth, to the point where he never smiled. One of the students worked on him and managed to remove all of the stain. As she said, “he was amazed and left with the biggest smile on his face.” The experience was an excellent hands-on experience for the students as well.
They also treated students at St. Paul’s Primary School, where they screened 125 students and educated them on proper oral care. Toothbrushes and floss were handed out to all of the students. As she said, we were not always able to help out with the cleaning and other work so Byron and I went downtown and helped out at the local a local soup kitchen.
The group also worked with the children of the Negril Educational Environmental Trust (NEET). NEET fights crime in Negril by teaching positive behavior by providing access to academic resources and education plus access to health care programs. Our group also had the opportunity to network and build new friendships with the members of the Rotaract Club of Negril as well as the Rotary Club of Negril. As Brandy noted, these club members also knew the best places to eat, and it was spectacular.
Brandy is planning to take another group of students back to Negril in May, and fundraising is well underway. For her complete program, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.com.
Story by Hank Ecton
Video by Dave Hardy
Community Events
“Polar Plunge” unexpectedly nets $10,000 for Front Royal animal shelter; swimmers splash into Culpeper Lake on a chilly Feb 1
On a cold but briefly sunny winter day, more than 50 mostly merrily clad swimmers plunged into the Virginia 4-H Center’s Lake Culpeper and quickly exited, laughing happily, to encouraging hoots and shouts from a crowd exceeding some 100 onlookers on Saturday, February 1.
Due to its instant popularity – and unexpected financial success – this was the first of what promises to be many “Polar Plunges” in years to come to raise money for the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter.
Ellen Aders, president of the Human Society of Warren County (HSWC), led the initial charge into the icy waters along with members of her board of directors. Her group was followed in quick succession by groups of 8 to 10 “swimmers” with everyone safely back ashore within about 15 minutes. A parked ambulance and a county rescue crew remained watchful but unoccupied from a roadway above the lake.
A $7,000 goal was set by event organizer and Humane Society of Warren County Executive Director Meghan Bowers. She and her board happily announced that almost $10,000 was contributed by the plungers through individual sponsorships led by Molly Llewellyn ($1,000), followed by Roxanne Bauserman ($700), Shelter Director Kayla Wines ($665), Alisha Jackson ($635), and Jennifer Condon ($590).
Dressed in attire ranging from penguins – there was a family of four which happily coexisted with the ever-present shark in the lake – rabbits, cats, our friendly shark and a mermaid. One of a sub group of plungers, looking like an off-duty waiter in white shirt, tie, and black pants, though vaguely familiar, was Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis, who along with more flamboyantly dressed local B’Dub Chauffeur Michael Williams, were the first seen to go “all in” the lake. Magalis’s effort put him up there behind the first five money earners.
Prominent on the sidelines as an onlooker was a former Front Royal Mayor, Tim Darr, and wife Tammy, a past president of HSWC.
Aders, dressed to represent the shelter’s cat population, left a shoe behind in the lake, but allowed as how “the water didn’t feel as cold as I expected” – an opinion shared by several participants, possibly still in “lake-effect” shock, while hurrying to portable changing rooms and a heated tent to change soaked clothing. Aders appeared at the “after plunge” party at a sponsoring VinoVA restaurant on East Main Street still wearing the whiskers she’d painted on her face – it’s a good look for a humane society board president, Ellen.
Bowers did a bit of “apres swim” work at the Rachel Failmezger/Chris Kenworthy-sponsored party at VinoVA, adding about $100 to the “take” from the event with a 50/50 raffle .A band trio, entertaining in the reception tent at lakeside, was introduced as Tim (mandolin) and Terry (guitar) Bowers, and “K-man” (guitar) – the first two are parents of HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers, and the band were all visitors from Burke, Virginia.
Meghan Bowers had remarked to plunge participants: “You’ll have memories to last a lifetime and will have done your part to help the shelter provide the most compassionate loving care to the homeless, neglected and abused animals in our community.”
To help them do that, the Royal Examiner provides the official list of plungers and sponsors:
Kayla Wines, Ellen Aders, Michelle Kosiorek, Kelly and Chris Kenworthy, Roxanne Bauserman, Brian Morton, Janet Tinkham, Symantha Zeimet, Sharon Ritenour, Kate Ryan, Michael Williams, Sam Cartee, Marie Buitler, Rachel Coleman, Molly Llewellyn, Richard Gillespie, Judy Berry, Nichole Turpin and Katrina Meade.
Also, Julie Covert, Katya Smith, Alisha Jackson, Dylan Berry, Chris German, Ashley Nowell, Amy Thurman, Bobby Lamb, Mala Bansal, Shamla Safi, Sadie Rothrock, Sue Wagoner, Hugo Ramirez, Tiffany Tyson, Heather Raines, Cyn Day, Jennifer Avery, Sarah Myers, Sarah Bales, Hala Nelson, Thomas Hardy, Paige Ulevich, Kahle Magalis, and Marie Amico.
Sponsoring organizations were: Cool Techs Heating & Air; City National Bank; Airpac; MDub Chauffeur Services; State Farm; Culligan, Front Royal; Cavalier Kennels; Lester & Mowery Pharmacy; L&B Potables; and VinoVA Tapas & Wine Bar.
Thanks for the memories, and your efforts on behalf of the stray and abandoned animals of Warren County.
Enjoys the photos:
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 3 – 7, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closure for utility work, Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closure for utility work between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 730 (Shangri-La Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 27.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
EDA in Focus
Economic development proceeds amidst legal and Spotted Lanternfly threats
This reporter sat down with Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne and Executive Director Doug Parsons on Friday, January 31, to discuss the work they do amidst challenges they face in the aftermath of the financial scandal that developed during the executive leadership of Jennifer McDonald and a previous EDA board majority.
In what we hope is the first of at least monthly video interviews on EDA business and affairs, listen as Browne and Parsons describe how their time is budgeted as they continue the EDA’s work of business retention and recruitment in an environment of dueling civil litigations. They continue to offer an olive branch to the Front Royal Town Council to work together in good faith to determine exactly what the EDA owes the Town in allegedly misdirected EDA assets generated by Town taxpayers, as opposed to an increasingly expensive attorney-driven civil suit filed by the Town against its existing co-created EDA.
It is litigation, as is pointed out in the interview, in which town taxpayers face the unhappy task of funding both sides, as Town taxpayers for the plaintiff and as County taxpayers for the defendant.
And speaking of olive branches, Browne and Parsons conclude the interview by describing the economic threat presented by the expanding presence of the fruit-tree and grapevine feeding Spotted Lanternfly in Frederick County to our north; and how Warren County citizens and businesses can be on the alert to spot, report and mitigate early signs of the destructive bug’s presence in our county.
Watch the discussion in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local News
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of February 2, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include:
• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) and Waples Mill Road
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org.
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
I-66 East between Bull Run Drive and Route 29 Centreville
Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East
Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 West.
I-66 East between Bull Run Drive and Route 29 Centreville
Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
Ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East
Sunday, Feb. 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be narrowed to one lane for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Feb. 3, through Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
Route 50 East from West Ox Road to I-66
Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-66 East from Route 50 to Jermantown Road
Friday, Feb. 7: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Jermantown Road to Vaden Drive
Sunday, Feb. 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 West from Nutley Street to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-66 East will be reduced to one lane between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. for overhead bridge demolition. All lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m.
I-66 West at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Wednesday, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The left lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition.
I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South
I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8: Midnight to 5 a.m.
The ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South and the collector-distributor lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. Additionally, the right lane of I-66 East at Route 123 will be closed.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 East from Jermantown Road to Vaden Drive
Sunday, Feb. 2: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for crews to implement lane shifts. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-495 South at I-66
Monday, Feb. 3, and Tuesday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for bridge pier work.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
Local News
LFCC and Ferrum College sign recreation transfer agreement
LFCC students specializing in recreation and outdoor leadership studies have another college to seamlessly transfer to thanks to a new 2+2 (two years at LFCC for an associate degree, and two years for a bachelor’s degree) agreement with Ferrum College.
After earning an associate of arts and sciences degree in general studies with a specialization in recreation and outdoor leadership, LFCC students can then choose to major in either ecotourism, or recreation and outdoor leadership at Ferrum.
Courses students would take while attaining their associate degree include college composition; history, math and science electives; introduction to recreation, parks and leisure studies; outdoor recreation; risk management; leadership and supervision; outdoor adventures; and program planning.
Associate Professor of Health, Physical Education and Recreation Professor Stacey Ellis has built the recreation and outdoor leadership program from the ground up. It is designed to prepare graduates for careers in parks and outdoor recreation, sports management, tourism and events management, therapeutic recreation and more.
“As people and communities continue to realize the impact recreation and being outdoors has on overall wellbeing and health, there will be a growing need for professionals trained in the recreation and outdoor wellness fields,” says LFCC President Kim Blosser. “We at LFCC are grateful for the hard work put in by Professor Stacey Ellis and her counterparts at Ferrum College to ensure that LFCC students can seamlessly transfer into their bachelor’s degree programs at Ferrum.”
The agreement comes about six months after the creation of the Virginia Office of Outdoor Recreation. It’s estimated that the recreation industry contributes about $22 billion annually to state revenue and employs around 200,000 people.
“More and more people are discovering the beauty of Virginia and they are spending time in our lakes and trails, and at our many parks and cultural sites,” Ferrum College President David Johns says. “We need professionals ready to support this growing area of tourism, and we need them to be business savvy educators who are advocates for Virginia’s natural environment. Ferrum College is delighted to partner with Lord Fairfax Community College to prepare such women and men.”
In November, the Ferrum Promise initiative was announced. It guarantees that students transferring from a Virginia community college with an appropriate associate degree will be able to graduate within two years, or receive free tuition for the remaining coursework.
Ferrum College joins Radford University and Shepherd University in offering 2+2 agreements for LFCC recreation and outdoor leadership students. At Radford, students can choose to major in tourism and special events, outdoor recreation and leadership, or recreation therapy. At Shepherd, their options are a public recreation and sports studies degree with a concentration in either public recreation and parks administration, or therapeutic recreation.
Learn more about the program at lfcc.edu/recreation.
