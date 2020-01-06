Obituaries
Barbara Pickeral Lee (1943 – 2020)
On Sunday, January 5th, 2020, Barbara Pickeral Lee of Strasburg, VA, and formerly of Bluemont, VA, passed away age 76 at Winchester Medical Center. Barbara was born October 29th, 1943, in Winchester, Virginia, to John Julian Pickeral, Sr. and Dorothy Lee Wilkins Pickeral.
A 1962 graduate of John Handley High School, she received her undergraduate degree from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1966 and her Masters of Education from George Mason University in 1979. On September 28th, 1978, she married Timothy Reardon Lee. They are survived by three children and two grandchildren. A longtime resident of Clarke County, VA, Barbara was an educator and public servant with accomplishments too numerous for any type font to capture. Her devotion to education culminated with her appointment to the Lord Fairfax Community College Board and as chair of the Clarke County School Board. As a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, VA, Barbara dedicated her life to the service of others through her passions for education and politics. She was beloved by her family, friends and community.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, John Julian Pickeral, Sr., her mother, Dorothy Lee Wilkins Pickeral, a brother, John Julian Pickeral Jr., and her husband, Timothy Reardon Lee. She is survived by two brothers, Robert and William Pickeral, three children, Laura Lee Cadden, John Edward Lee and Jennifer Busbee Lee, two grandchildren, John Drake Cadden and George Nash Cadden, a son-in-law, John George Cadden, as well as several cousins, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a beloved dog named Fox.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, VA at 11 o’clock a.m. Rev. Jim Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers will be her son, son-in-law, grandsons and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg, VA on Friday, January 10th, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Timothy R. Lee Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Scholarship at Lord Fairfax Community College so that others may continue her legacy of education and service. LFCC Educational Foundation, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown, VA 22645.
William Howard Peregory (1942 – 2020)
William Howard Peregory, 77, of Front Royal, VA, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at this residence.
A funeral service for Mr. Peregory will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 110 Conestoga Lane, Stephens City, VA 22655 with Rev. L.D. Savage and Rev. Paul E. Markee officiating. Mr. Peregory will be laid to rest at Panorama Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Peregory was born in Charlottesville, VA, on February 8, 1942, a son of the late Melvin Wayland and Lucille Ida Lohr Peregory. He attended Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Stephens City, VA and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter in law, Janet Peregory; son in law, Johnny Bragg and siblings, Sonny Peregory, James Peregory, Virginia Atkins, and Betty Southerland.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Gheen Peregory; his beloved children, Joseph William Peregory and wife Karen of Bumpass, VA; Sherri Ann Mills and husband Jerry of Castleton, VA, Daniel Peregory of Castleton, VA, Melissa Lynn Bragg of Culpeper, VA and Joel Wayland Peregory and wife Doris of Highview, WV; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lula Belle Brooks of Rocky Mount, NC. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Peregory, II, Quinton Weatherholt, Bryce Peregory, Matthew Bragg, Mark Bragg, Loren Hoover, Byron Ryder, Joel Hawkins, Tim Jenkins, Jeff Woodward, Kenny Peregory and Derrick Botkin.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, P.O. Box 842, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Thomas Sterling Strickler Sr. (1924 – 2019)
Thomas Sterling Strickler Sr., 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Thomas was born on March 12, 1924 in Luray, Virginia, to the late Paul Sterling and Dora Gaynelle Osborne Strickler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Burke Boies Strickler and brother, Robert Ray Strickler.
Thomas was a WWII veteran of both the US Navy and US Marine Corps. He enlisted in 1943 and spent his 19th birthday in Guadalcanal. His unit landed on Guam on July 21, 1944 at 8:15 AM. He returned from WWII in late 1944 after serving his country honorably.
He was an active member of the Front Royal community for over 75 years, living most of that time on North Royal Avenue and Northview Avenue. He was a charter member of the Front Royal Elks Club and served as Exalted Ruler twice. He was a member and president of Front Royal Lions Club for 36 years (receiving Lions Club International’s highest award for service, the Melvin Jones Fellow), Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 4, member and president of Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club, and secretary of the Warren County Airport Commission, as well as many other volunteer positions in the community. He opened Strickler’s TV on Royal Avenue in 1960 and serviced TVs and electronics in Front Royal for many years. He was the first full time TV technician in Front Royal, receiving his training through a correspondence course paid by the GI bill. He also had various additional jobs, including a school bus driver and handyman.
Throughout his 95 years, he enjoyed camping, golfing, riding a motorcycle in his 70’s, spending time with his family, taking river trips with his sons and grandsons, telling earthy jokes and stories, traveling reluctantly on a few airplanes (although he was fascinated by them), woodworking (including many handmade gifts his family cherishes), and operating ham radio for 62 years with the call letters, K4JNA. He was a history buff and this past Veteran’s Day, he presented a speech with great historical detail of both World War conflicts at Commonwealth Senior Living Center, where he has resided for 2 years. He enjoyed interacting with the staff and residents and kept them all on their toes with his bow tie selfies, Facebook posts, and many shenanigans. The family would like to thank everyone who spent time with him and visited him often.
His family loved him dearly, and they were loved just as much. Survivors include children, Thomas Sterling Strickler, Jr. and wife Dale, Susan Leigh Strickler Marchi and husband Tom, John Michael Strickler and wife Clare Reece-Glore, and Jeffrey Lloyd Strickler and wife Tammy; grandchildren, David Rush Strickler (Elena), Carrie Virginia Strickler Thompson (Haywood), Benjamin Thomas Strickler (Cheryl), Mark Thomas McIntosh (Brennan), Neal Andrew McIntosh (Andrea), Britomarte Pauline Strickler Van Horn (Seth), Matthew Paul Strickler (Angel), Derek Ryan Strickler, and Hannah Dora Mabel Strickler (David); step grandchildren, Melinda Marchi Bedford (Rob), Helena Marchi, Christina Schartel, and Sarah Schartel; beloved great grandchildren, Ellie Gaze Thompson, Anna Hurd Thompson, Kate Sterling Thompson, Taylor Caroline Strickler, Thomas Joseph Strickler, Keagan Lee McIntosh, Clayton Thomas McIntosh, James Sterling Van Horn, and Brantley Michael Strickler; step great grandchildren, Miranda Leigh Terwilliger, Brantley Clay Terwilliger, Bryce Robert Bedford, Ashley May Bedford, Blakely Lauren Bedford, Corey Matthew Bryant, Hannah Eileen Miller, David Matthew Miller, and Sarah Gail Miller; and niece Rae Strickler Valabek and nephews Paul Strickler and Robert Strickler.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church (14 W 1st Street, Front Royal, Va) with a reception at the church to follow. Those attending the memorial service are encouraged to wear their best bow ties. Interment of ashes for both Tom and Maxine will be at the Leaksville United Church of Christ Cemetery at 3:00 PM (3424 Leaksville Road/ Rt. 616, Page County, Va) where his parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents also rest. He will be buried with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the Lions Club of Front Royal, care of Robert O’Neil, treasurer, 128 E Main St, Front Royal, VA, 22630. Maddox Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Patrick John Albanese (1960 – 2019)
A Celebration of Resurrection
for the life of Patrick John Albanese
December 13, 1960 – November 24, 2019
Monday, December 2nd 2:00 pm
Riverton United Methodist Church
Poem of Life
Life is but a stopping place,
A pause in what’s to be,
A resting place along the road
To sweet eternity.
We all have different journeys,
Different paths along the way,
We all were meant to learn some things,
But never meant to stay…
Our destination is a place
Far greater than we know.
For some the journey’s quicker
For some the journey’s slow.
And when the journey finally ends,
We’ll claim a great reward,
And find an everlasting peace,
Together with the Lord.
Neville Hall Derflinger Sr. (1920 – 2019)
Neville Hall Derflinger Sr., 99, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Derflinger was born on October 23, 1920, in Riverton, Virginia, to the late James Monroe Derflinger and Fannie Hall Derflinger Thomason. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae Hereford Derflinger. He was a graduate of Warren County High School and lettered in Baseball.
Following High School, he joined the US Army and was part of the 83rd Engineering Aviation Battallion during World War II. He was part of the Normandy Landing in the 19th wave on Omaha Beach. He established and operated Derflinger and Powell Construction Company with his former partner and D&P Rentals. He was a member and business agent of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, a lifetime member of Riverton United Methodist Church, charter member of BPOE Front Royal, member of VFW Post 1860 and American Legion Post 53.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth “Kay” St. Martin (Bob) of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Neville Hall Derflinger Jr. (Linda of Front Royal; two sisters, Agnes Rutherford of Front Royal and Kathleen Fultz of Williamsport, Maryland; three grandchildren, Jill St. Martin, Daniel St. Martin (Kris) and Amy Derflinger Jamison (Michael); four great grandchildren, Zoey Kass, Abigail Kass, Ben St. Martin, Olivia St. Martin, Levi Jamison, Owen Jamison and Evan Jamison and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Hudson, David Seekford, Larry Camper, Charles Rutherford, Alan Rutherford and James Strother.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dave Lake and Richard Campbell.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM, at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Venia Belle Taylor Blankenbeckler (1922 – 2018)
Venia Belle Taylor Blankenbeckler, 96, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away December 31, 2018. She was born on August 14, 1922, in Chilhowie, VA, to the late William Franklin and Ada Brown Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John C. Blankenbeckler; and her sisters, Ruth Taylor, Grace Pugh and Lillian Pruitt. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Edith Winkler, New Braunfels, TX; her children, Martha Jo (Martie) Davis, Jacksonville, FL, and John C (Johnny) Blankenbeckler, Jr, Opp, AL; her grandchildren, Christian (Chris) Edward Butts, Pensacola, FL, John C (Jay) Blankenbeckler, III, San Diego, CA, and Jennifer Leigh Blankenbeckler, Santa Barbara, CA; her great-grandchildren, Shelby Madison Butts, Nashville, TN, Keree Danielle Butts and Abigail Lynn Butts, Pensacola, FL, Taylor Christine Blankenbeckler, San Diego, CA, and Riley Ann Blankenbeckler, San Diego, CA.
Venia graduated from Chilhowie High School in 1938 and continued her education at Marion College in Marion, VA. She and John were married in 1942. Upon his return from active duty in World War II, she and John made their home in Chilhowie. John worked for Greever’s Drug Store while he attended Emory & Henry College and they were active at Chilhowie United Methodist Church.
Upon John’s admission to the University of Virginia’s Hospital Administration Program in 1954, they relocated to Richmond, VA. After his graduation (1955) and working for a year at a Richmond hospital, they moved to Roanoke, VA (1956), for John’s first administrative posting. That was followed by moves to Harlan, KY (1957), Whitesburg, KY (1961), Louisville, KY (1963), and Front Royal, VA (1974), for additional hospital administration opportunities. Throughout John’s career, Venia maintained their household as well as supporting John in his various professional duties and civic activities as hospital administrator. A highlight of her support was when she and John welcomed then Virginia Senator John Warner, and his wife, movie star Elizabeth Taylor, into their home in Front Royal when they attended Warren Memorial Hospital’s opening ceremony upon completion of a major renovation.
Following his retirement (1983), Venia and John relocated to Homosassa, FL, (1984) where they were active in the First United Methodist Church. She learned to bowl and enjoyed golf and numerous social activities in their retirement community. Following John’s death (2003), Venia relocated to Jacksonville, FL, to live closer to Martie.
She loved her husband and children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally and faithfully supported them throughout her life in every way possible. She will be sorely missed and will live in our hearts forever.
A graveside service, conducted by Pastor Frank Branson of Chilhowie Christian Church, will be held at noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Westwood Cemetery (formerly Beattie Cemetery) in Chilhowie. Friends are invited to attend the service and a reception, immediately following the service, at Riverfront Restaurant in Chilhowie
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to American Heart Association.
Burial services are being provided by Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie, VA.