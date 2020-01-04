Day 10 of the 12 Days of Christmas SPACE Challenge: GIVE from the heart

Day 10: Give From The Heart

We all have more to give than we realize. We can give our time, knowledge, talents, encouragement, acknowledgment, thoughts, compliments, positive energy, kindness, money, love and smiles. Today, we invite you to give unconditionally and cheerfully, for it is the love and energy behind the gift that matters more than the gift itself. #Christmaseveryday

Let’s spend 2020 in SPACE: Step into Peace, Acceptance, Compassion and Equality

We have different labels that we unite around that separate us into categories of different political beliefs, different religions, different priorities, different interests, different dreams, but I believe WE ALL HAVE THE SAME DESIRE DEEP DOWN FOR A BETTER LIFE FOR OURSELVES AND A BETTER WORLD FOR ALL. But there has been no “label,” no “movement,” no “brand” to represent this united front of goodness that is more foundational than any of the other NAMES that highlight our differences.

We’re happy to report that there is finally SPACE for this inherent human nature that showcases the positive aspects that unite us, no matter what our other labels may be. SPACE is a nonprofit founded by Liz Gibbs, and I’ll be talking a lot about it as WHAT MATTERS is partnering with SPACE to make more of a global impact. In 2020, I’ll be launching several large collaboration projects with amazing people to co-create initiatives on a larger scale.

Introducing the SPACE Unity and Change Bracelets!

Self-help books: check. Inspirational quotes: check. Coaching programs: check. A lot of us know intellectually what we need to do to evoke positive change in our lives and the world, we just have a hard time actually putting it into practice. Our bracelets act as a constant reminder and accountability partner for those real life moments that happen outside of our journal or therapy session. Yes, keep reading, learning, journaling and talking – AND join us, in what is sure to be a humbling journey, of imperfectly attempting to practice what we preach.

*Our bracelets are handmade out of recycled paper beads by refugee women and caretakers of vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda.

**10% of profit is donated to a different non-profit each week

A WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.