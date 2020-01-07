State News
Governor and Legislative leaders launch session united, advance common-sense ‘Virginia 2020 Plan’
Governor Ralph S. Northam and legislative leaders on January 7th announced they will advance an 11-point ‘Virginia 2020 Plan’ of common-sense measures when the General Assembly convenes tomorrow.
House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn and incoming Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw joined the Governor, along with incoming House Majority Leader Charniele Herring and incoming Senate Caucus Chair Mamie Locke to announce the plan.
The ‘Virginia 2020 Plan’ includes:
1. Pass the Equal Rights Amendment. It’s long overdue.
2. Restore women’s reproductive rights. Overturn laws that have injected politics into women’s healthcare.
3. Expand affordable housing. More funding for the Virginia House Trust Fund. Establish an Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program.
4. Ban discrimination in housing and employment. Codify prohibitions on housing and employment discrimination against LGBTQ people.
5. Raise the minimum wage. Virginians have waited too long. Legislative process will determine specifics and timeframe for implementation.
6. Make voting easier. End the requirement to tell the state why you need to vote early. Make Election Day a state holiday.
7. Reform criminal justice. Make permanent the current temporary ban on suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid fines. Raise the threshold for felony larceny. Hire more public defenders.
8. Advance common-sense gun safety measures. Keep prohibited persons away from firearms. Universal background checks. “Red flag” law. Restore longstanding “1 handgun a month” law.
9. Fight climate change, protect natural resources. Advance clean energy. Join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Increase water funding to clean the Chesapeake Bay.
10. Increase education funding. Early childhood education. K-12 funding, including teacher raises and “at-risk add-on” special funding for high-poverty schools. Fund HBCUs. College affordability and free community college for low- and middle-income people going into high-demand fields. In-state tuition for DREAMers.
11. Expand transit and broadband. Move commuters and passengers faster, more efficiently. Bring broadband to more parts of Virginia.
“We are presenting an agenda that is different from every previous General Assembly session,” said Governor Northam. “It’s more forward looking than ever before, and it reflects what Virginians sent us here to do.”
“This leadership team is united, and we’re going to do great things for Virginia this session,” said Speaker-designee Filler-Corn. “We intend to protect Virginia’s greatest assets and lean in where it’s needed.”
“We have a lot to do,” said incoming Senate Majority Leader Saslaw. “We’re going to make sure that Virginia becomes an even better place to work and do business, and we’re going to invest in our future.”
“This legislature is more diverse than ever,” said incoming House Majority Leader Herring. “We are eager to ensure a diversity of voices makes our lawmaking reflect a modern Virginia.”
“Virginia is stronger when leaders unite,” said Senator Locke. “This upcoming session marks a new era for Virginia, and we will deliver the results people expect.”
The General Assembly convenes at noon tomorrow. Governor Northam will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address at 7:00 PM.
Virginia State Police launches trooper recruitment website
The Virginia State Police is welcoming the New Year and a new decade with a new recruitment website. Located at www.vatrooper.com, the site is the first of its kind for the Department and highlights the Virginia State Police mission, culture, Academy life and extensive career opportunities available to trooper-trainees.
“This website has been a long-time coming and we recognize its vital importance towards attracting a new generation of diverse applicants to join the state police family,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The site is mobile-friendly and highlights the multitude of unique career opportunities the Virginia State Police has to offer those interested in a law enforcement career.”
The new website, created in partnership with CapTech Consulting, provides a user-friendly, informative experience for those visiting the site. In an effort to reach a broader, more diverse population of applicants, the site provides a behind-the-scenes narrative of life as a trooper, the steps to becoming a Virginia trooper, training, career opportunities, benefits, Recruitment Unit contacts and direct access to an employment application. The mobile-friendly website will soon include video vignettes featuring state police personnel and their stories.
“We, as a statewide law enforcement agency, must reflect the populations we serve and protect across the Commonwealth,” said Colonel Settle. “Every trooper is held to an oath to perform his or her duties ‘…without fear, favor, or prejudice.’ This new recruitment website is specifically designed to reinforce our employees’ dedication to duty with each and every contact we have with the public. The Virginia State Police is fully committed to embrace inclusivity and diversity in all its forms, especially among its workforce.”
“There are a host of best practices to advance workforce diversity and inclusion,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia. “This recruitment website is only one of those many tools and an important step in Virginia State Police’s overall commitment to diversifying its workforce. While we have much more to do, this step signals the state police’s continuing efforts to achieve a fundamental shift in its sworn workforce and the overall culture of the agency, so that it can more effectively serve and protect a diverse Commonwealth. I am looking forward to working together to further this important work, so that the agency becomes a national exemplar for issues relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion in law enforcement.”
By the end of this year, the state police Recruitment Unit will have made contact with more than 2,300 Virginians and out-of-state residents in its ongoing efforts to build a more diversified workforce by attracting women and men of the highest quality and character.
“Virginia’s robust economy makes for a very competitive field among all employers to attract and retain qualified job seekers,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “In an effort to help state police fill critical positions, Governor Northam committed this year to pay raises for all state employees and previously supported an increase in the starting salary for new state troopers. The launch of the state police recruitment website expands the Department’s reach and access to potential applicants.”
Starting salary for a new trooper entering the Virginia State Police Academy is $44,290. Not only do trooper-trainees earn a salary while training at the Academy, but also receive benefits including life insurance, health insurance, sick leave and paid vacation. Twelve months following graduation from the State Police Academy, a new trooper’s annual salary increases to $48,719. Troopers assigned to the Northern Virginia region start at $55,340 upon graduation and then, 12 months after graduation, their annual salary increases to $60,874. For more information on salary, benefits, training, etc., go to www.vatrooper.com and contact a state police recruiter.
Governor Northam announces legislative proposals to increase access to voting
~ Will push expanded early voting, Election Day as a state holiday ~
On January 6th, Governor Ralph Northam announced legislative proposals to implement early voting and make Election Day a state holiday. If passed, these important measures will make it easier for Virginians to exercise their right to vote.
Virginia currently requires voters who wish to vote absentee to provide the state with a reason, from an approved list, why they are unable to vote on Election Day. The Governor’s proposal for the 2020 legislative session will allow early voting during the 45 days before an election. This legislation will be patroned by Senator Mamie Locke and Delegate Charniele Herring.
The Governor is also proposing to make Election Day a state holiday, so that every Virginian has the time and opportunity to cast their ballot. This measure would maintain the same number of state holidays by repealing Lee-Jackson Day, established over 100 years ago to honor confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. In the Virginia code, both men are noted as “defenders of causes.” This legislation will be patroned by Senator Louise Lucas and Delegate Joseph Lindsey.
“Our democracy relies on equal access to the ballot box,” said Secretary of Administration Dr. Keyanna Conner. “These proposed measures confirm Governor Northam’s commitment to breaking down barriers and ensuring all citizens have the equal opportunity to exercise this constitutional right.”
Watch the video of today’s announcement here.
AG Herring asks Supreme Court to review ACA repeal case
~ The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has kept alive a Trump-backed lawsuit to kill the Affordable Care Act; If suit is successful 642,000 Virginians could lose coverage and 3.4 million Virginians with pre-existing conditions would lose their protections ~
RICHMOND (January 3, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Fifth Circuit’s recent decision in Texas v. U.S. The decision held the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional and called into question whether the remaining provisions of the ACA could still stand, including those that protect and provide coverage to Americans with pre-existing conditions. Because this decision causes uncertainty that may harm the health of millions of Americans, as well as doctors, clinics, patients, and the healthcare market, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues are petitioning the Supreme Court to take up the case and resolve it before the end of the Court’s current term in June.
“This was a politically motivated lawsuit from the beginning that has forced Americans to live in the constant fear that President Trump and his allies will rip away their healthcare, drive up healthcare costs for everyone, and take away all protections for preexisting conditions,” said Attorney General Herring. “Millions of Virginians rely on the Affordable Care Act for quality, affordable healthcare and I will not stop fighting to protect their healthcare from these reckless, dangerous attacks.”
In order to protect Virginians’ healthcare, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues intervened to defend the Affordable Care Act in this lawsuit after President Trump switched sides and joined with Republican state attorneys general in trying to strike down the law. When a district court judge in Texas issued a decision in December 2018 finding the ACA to be unconstitutional, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues immediately appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which has now sent the case back to district court for further proceedings.
If the Trump Administration and its allies are successful in eliminating the ACA with this lawsuit:
• 642,000 Virginians could lose their health coverage, leading to a 96% increase in the uninsured rate in the Commonwealth
• The 3,441,400 Virginians who have pre-existing conditions would lose their protections and insurance companies would be able to deny or drop coverage and charge more for those pre-existing conditions
• 289,081 Virginians in the marketplace would have to pay more for their coverage
• 109,517 Virginia seniors could have to pay more for their prescription drugs
• Insurance companies would be allowed to discriminate against women by charging them higher premiums
• $1.15 billion in tax credits that helped 335,000 Virginians afford insurance in 2017 would be ended
• Funding from our nation’s public health system would be stripped, including work to combat the opioid epidemic
• Billions in federal aid for health care would be stripped, including $458 million in FY 2019 and $1.9 billion in FY 2020
In briefs and at oral argument, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues highlighted the consequences of striking down the Affordable Care Act. Such a ruling would affect nearly every American, including:
• 133 million Americans, including 17 million kids, with preexisting health conditions
• Young adults under 26 years of age, who are covered under a parent’s health plan
• More than 12 million Americans who received coverage through Medicaid expansion
• 12 million seniors who receive a Medicare benefit to afford prescription drugs
• Working families who rely on tax credits and employer-sponsored plans to afford insurance
After failing to repeal the ACA in Congress, Republican attorneys general and the Trump Administration are pushing this case based on a novel theory that the Republican tax bill passed in 2017 somehow rendered the entire ACA unconstitutional.
On December 14, 2018, Judge Reed O’Connor of the Northern District of Texas issued his decision agreeing with the plaintiffs. In response, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed a motion to stay the effect of that decision and to expedite resolution of this case. The District Court granted that motion on December 30, 2018. On January 3, 2019, the coalition continued their legal defense in the ACA and formally filed a notice of appeal, challenging the District Court’s December 14 opinion in the Fifth Circuit.
In March of this year, Attorney General Herring and the coalition of state attorneys general filed their opening brief arguing that the plaintiffs do not have standing to challenge the minimum coverage provision, because the individual plaintiffs are not injured by a provision that now offers a lawful choice between buying insurance and paying a zero-dollar tax. The attorneys general further argue that the state plaintiffs also lack standing, because there is no evidence that the amended provision will require them to spend more money. Lastly, the District Court wrongly concluded that the minimum coverage provision was unconstitutional, and even if it were, there would be no legal basis for also declaring the rest of the ACA invalid—including its provisions expanding Medicaid, reforming Medicare, and providing protections to individuals with preexisting health conditions.
Joining Attorney General Herring in today’s filing are the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota (by and through its Department of Commerce), Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, and the District of Columbia, as well as the Governor of Kentucky.
Governor Northam unveils bold criminal justice reform agenda
~ Legislative package includes marijuana decriminalization, parole reform ~
Governor Ralph Northam unveiled his proposed criminal justice reform agenda for the 2020 General Assembly Session. Legislative initiatives include decriminalization of marijuana, parole reform, raising the felony larceny threshold, raising the age of juvenile transfer to adult court, and the permanent elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines, fees, and court costs.
“All Virginians deserve access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” said Governor Northam. “My proposed criminal justice reform legislation and budget initiatives will combat mass incarceration, increase supports for returning citizens, and ensure meaningful second chances for those who have paid their debts to society. This is a bold step towards a more just and inclusive Commonwealth, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly to pass these measures into law.”
The Governor is proposing Virginia decriminalize simple possession of marijuana, creating a $50 civil penalty instead. Studies show marijuana arrests disproportionately impact people of color—in Virginia, African Americans are substantially more likely to be arrested for marijuana charges than white residents. The Governor’s legislation will also clear the records of individuals who have been previously convicted of simple possession.
Governor Northam is proposing legislation to raise the felony larceny threshold to $1,000. In 2018, the Governor signed bipartisan legislation raising the felony larceny threshold to $500—the first time it had been raised since 1980. This newly proposed increase will bring Virginia in line with many other states and ensure one mistake does not forever impact a person’s life. Felony convictions carry prison time and create a criminal record that can be a barrier to education, housing, jobs, and more.
Last year, Governor Northam and the General Assembly eliminated the practice of suspending a person’s driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines and fees. Since that time, over 50,000 Virginians have had their licenses reinstated. Governor Northam’s proposed legislation would make this change permanent.
Governor Northam is also proposing parole reform by expanding eligibility for parole consideration to individuals based on their age and certain medical conditions. In addition, the Governor’s legislative package would expand parole consideration to individuals impacted by the Fishback v. Commonwealth case.
Finally, Governor Northam’s two-year budget makes significant investments in criminal justice reform. The proposed budget includes $4.6 million for pre-trial and probation services, funding for a new public defender’s office in Prince William County, and additional public defender positions across the Commonwealth to reduce caseload. Additionally, the budget includes $2 million for pre-release and post-incarceration services.
“This administration continues to demonstrate its dedication to comprehensive criminal justice reform,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “The impact of this legislative package is substantial and transformative. Our parole reform bills will make many more offenders eligible for discretionary parole and the elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fees and fines and non-driving related offenses will affect hundreds of thousands of people.”
For the full details of Governor Northam’s criminal justice reform proposals, click here. Watch the video of today’s announcement here.
AG Herring reintroducing legislation to protect Virginians from hate crimes and white supremacist violence
~ Herring has previously introduced this legislation to protect Virginians from white supremacist violence and hate crimes but Republican-controlled committees repeatedly blocked the efforts in years past ~
In the upcoming legislative session, Attorney General Mark R. Herring and legislative partners will reintroduce a package of legislation to protect Virginians from hate crimes and white supremacist violence. Republican-controlled committees have repeatedly blocked Attorney General Herring’s efforts in the past. The bills will update the Commonwealth’s hate crime and domestic terrorism laws, protect Virginians from violence and intimidation by hate groups and white supremacists, and make it harder for hate groups and white supremacists to threaten, intimidate, or hurt Virginians with firearms.
Over the summer, Attorney General Herring reemphasized the need for the General Assembly to pass legislation to address hate crimes and white supremacist violence after FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “a majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call ‘white supremacist violence’”. Director Wray told lawmakers that the FBI has recorded about 90 domestic terrorism arrests in a nine month period, most of which involved some form of white supremacy, representing an uptick from the year before.
“For years I have watched as the number of hate crimes in Virginia and around the country rise and turn deadly all too often,” said Attorney General Herring. “My hate crimes and white supremacist violence bills have been bottled up in Republican-controlled committees for years, but this year, with a new General Assembly, we will pass this critical legislation. We have to send a message to the peddlers of hate that they are not welcome here and their hate and violence will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It is time we give our law enforcement agencies the tools and help that they need to prevent these acts of hate and violence that threaten our communities. And above all, we need to make it clear to vulnerable communities that we stand with them and we will protect and care for them as valuable members of our Virginia family.
“It is well past time that these measures pass in Virginia and I want to thank all the legislative partners who have helped me with this crucial initiative. I will not let up until every Virginian can live without fear of violence and hate because of what they look like, how they worship, where they came from, or who they love.
A recently released report from the Virginia State Police shows that over the last 6 years, hate crimes in Virginia have risen by about 31 percent. Last year there were a total of 161 hate crimes in the state, including 97 racially-motivated crimes, 25 crimes based on religion, and 23 crimes based on sexual orientation bias.
The FBI’s annual Hate Crimes Statistics report showed that, in 2018, there were 8,496 hate crime offenses committed, including 5,566 against persons and 2,641 against property. Additionally, 7,036 single-bias incidents were reported, including 57.5 percent racially motivated incidents, 20.2 percent motivated by religious affiliation, and 17 percent motivated by sexual orientation bias.
Attorney General Herring and his team have worked with stakeholders from across the Commonwealth to develop legislation that will update hate crime laws and clearly define what constitutes a hate crime in Virginia, update domestic terrorism laws, and allow localities to decide whether firearms are permitted at events.
The bills are:
Updating Virginia’s definition of “hate crime”: This bill will create protections against hate crimes committed on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability. (Delegate Ken Plum and Senator Barbara Favola)
Empowering the Attorney General to prosecute hate crimes: This bill will allow the Attorney General to prosecute hate crimes through the Commonwealth’s network of multijurisdictional grand juries. (Delegate Lamont Bagby)
Prohibiting Paramilitary Activity: This bill will further restrict the kind of paramilitary activity by white supremacist militias and similar groups that was seen in Charlottesville in August 2017. (Senator Louise Lucas)
Making domestic terrorism a sentencing enhancement: This bill will create stronger sentences for those convicted of an act of domestic terrorism.
Firearms at Permitted Events: This bill authorizes communities to ban firearms in a public space during a permitted event, or an event that would otherwise require a permit.
Keeping guns away from those convicted of hate crimes. This bill will close a loophole and ensure that anyone convicted of a hate crime is barred from possessing a gun. (Delegate Rip Sullivan)
“We are witnessing an increase in hate, violence, xenophobic rhetoric and bias-motivated actions targeting Jews, Muslims, immigrants, people of color and LGBTQ individuals. One vital step to confront this trend is legislation that will broaden the protected categories under Virginia’s hate crime statute, ensuring our laws protect our diversity and acknowledge the fullness of the identities of those who call the Commonwealth home,” said Doron F. Ezickson, Anti-Defamation League Washington, D.C. Regional Director.
“Every Virginian should feel welcome in our community and deserves to have equal protections under the law,” said Senator Barbara Favola (31st District). “We must send the message that violence or harassment based on someone’s gender identification or perceived sexual orientation will not be tolerated in Virginia. This is quite simply a public safety issue – when one of us is not safe, no one is safe.”
“Society is changing and evolving and it is crucial that Virginia’s hate crimes definition reflects those changes,” said Delegate Ken Plum (36th District). “I want to thank Attorney General Herring for working with me on this legislation for many years now, and this year, with a Democratic majority, it will finally pass, giving more Virginians the protections they deserve.”
“We each have a right, as Virginians, to feel safe and protected from hate in our communities,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby (74th District). “No one should fear for their safety because of what they look like, who they are, where they came from, who they love or how they pray. I am proud to partner with Attorney General Herring on this legislation and I am looking forward to finally having it pass this year.”
“It is past time that the words in the Code of Virginia reflect the values of Virginians,” said Delegate Rip Sullivan (48th District). “Making sure that hate crimes committed against a person based on sexual orientation or gender identity are reported to the State Police is just another way that we can be accountable to ourselves as Virginians by getting an accurate picture of this urgent issue. I commend Attorney General Herring for continuing to spearhead this important initiative and I look forward to seeing these measures pass this year.”
Last year, Attorney General Herring traveled around the state to hear from different communities, faith leaders, and community members about how they have been affected by the hate crimes and hateful rhetoric seen in Virginia and the country. He held a series of roundtable discussions in Leesburg, Alexandria, Richmond, Charlottesville, Norfolk and Roanoke to hear about the first-hand experiences of vulnerable communities and to discuss ways to help them feel more protected.
For years Attorney General Herring has been raising awareness of the threat of white supremacist violence and proposing new laws to keep Virginians safe. Attorney General Herring’s proposed bills would update the Commonwealth’s hate crime and domestic terrorism laws, protect Virginians from violence and intimidation by hate groups and white supremacists, and make it harder for hate groups and white supremacists to threaten, intimidate, or hurt Virginians with firearms. In addition to his legislative proposals, Attorney General Herring launched www.NoHateVA.com to give vulnerable communities more information and resources to protect themselves from hate crimes and white supremacist violence.
Additionally, Attorney General Herring issued an advisory opinion last summer concluding that it could be unlawful for individuals or groups to “assume the functions” of a law enforcement agency, meaning that if a group or private militia dresses in military clothing, is heavily armed, and tells people they are there to “keep the peace” or performing any other type of police function they could be committing a crime.
Governor Northam signs sweeping executive actions to expand opportunities for Virginians with disabilities
On January 2, Governor Ralph Northam issued Executive Order Forty-Seven and Executive Directive Six, the most comprehensive executive actions in Virginia history to ensure inclusion and opportunity for Virginians with disabilities.
Executive Order Forty-Seven and Executive Directive Six continue the equal employment initiatives outlined by former Governor Terry McAuliffe in a 2015 executive order. In addition, these executive actions dramatically expand the scope of support for Virginians with disabilities to increase opportunity in higher education, improve the accessibility of state services, and ensure continued stakeholder engagement.
“Virginians with disabilities have an absolute right to the same benefits of society and freedoms of everyday life that all people enjoy,” said Governor Northam. “These executive actions highlight our commitment to ensuring every Virginian has access to the support and opportunities they need to thrive in our Commonwealth.”
Executive Order Forty-Seven ensures employment equity for Virginians with disabilities by prioritizing hiring and workforce diversity in state government. To expand educational opportunity, it directs the Secretary of Education to explore ways to increase active participation in advanced training and higher education programs. It also directs the Virginia Information Technologies Agency to review state websites and technology services, to increase accessibility and ensure all Virginians can benefit from the state services and support they need.
“True and genuine inclusion is only achieved by addressing systems of inequity—therefore it requires intentional collaboration and comprehensive action,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, the Commonwealth’s first-ever Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “Today’s executive actions not only facilitate opportunity for Virginians with disabilities, they represent a bold step towards a Commonwealth that is truly open, inclusive, and equitable for all.”
Virginia also continues to prioritize the mandate of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Olmstead v. L.C. by Zimring, 527 U.S. 581 (1999) decision, and the Virginians with Disabilities Act. Executive Directive Six continues the Community Integration Implementation Team (CIIT) to ensure the Commonwealth is providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities to become fully integrated into the community if they choose.
Finally, Executive Order Forty-Seven works to maintain a continued focus on Virginians with disabilities. It requires the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to convene regular meetings with relevant stakeholders, providing an opportunity for future feedback and ensuring Virginians with disabilities have an ongoing voice within state government.
The full text of Executive Order Forty-Seven is available here, and Executive Directive Six is available here.
