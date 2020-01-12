Home
How often should you inspect your roof?
Your roof is an integral part of your home and plays a big role in shielding you and your loved ones from the elements. Though roofs last a long time, they must be inspected regularly and repaired as needed.
So, how often should you inspect your roof?
Most contractors recommend checking it twice a year; once in the spring and once in the fall. However, if you’re not comfortable climbing on top of your house, it’s best to hire a professional roofer to perform the inspection.
Some things to look for are:
• Soft spots
• Shingles that are loose or curling
• Loose material around the chimney
• Anything protruding from the roof
• Large amounts of shingle granules in the gutters
Biannual inspections are crucial, but they aren’t the only time your roof should be given attention. Be sure to also visually check them after big storms, especially those with heavy precipitation and strong winds.
Your roof’s lifespan depends on its material. Slate, copper and tile roofs can last for up to 50 years, while wood shake roofs last for 30 and cement tiles have a lifespan of 25 years. Asphalt shingles will typically last around 20 years.
4 reasons why you should go snowmobiling
There are over four million snowmobile enthusiasts across North America and this number continues to grow every year. If you’re wondering what makes snowmobiling such a popular activity, here are four good reasons to give it a try and find out for yourself.
1. It’s a great way to experience nature
Few people get the opportunity to explore their area’s backcountry during winter. Snowmobiling allows you to explore hills, plains, mountains and forests while they’re draped in virgin snow.
2. It allows you to access remote areas
You can cover vast distances on a snowmobile and reach scenic areas that can’t be accessed any other way. If you want to find solitude out in nature, snowmobiling is your ticket.
3. It’s super fun
Snowmobiling will give you an adrenaline rush like no other, no matter what pace you go at. Whether you float over fields of soft powder or weave through a forest trail, you’re sure to have a blast.
4. It’s easy
Learning to ride a snowmobile is simple. Just make sure you follow all the safety guidelines you receive from your instructor and take it nice and slow your first time out. If you’re nervous about venturing out on your own, hire a guide.
Are you ready to experience all that snowmobiling has to offer? If so, be sure to book a course or take a lesson nearby.
4 types of flooring for your bathroom
In a bathroom, the type of flooring you use should be water resistant, easy to clean, durable and beautiful to boot. Here are four choices that fit the bill.
1. Porcelain or ceramic tile. A popular flooring option for bathrooms, these types of tiles are versatile, relatively inexpensive and stand up well to moisture. They also come in a near endless array of colors and styles.
2. Vinyl. If you’re on a budget, vinyl planks, sheets or tiles are a great choice. Waterproof and easy to maintain, this flooring type is a great option for bathrooms, but may not look as chic as other materials.
3. Natural stone. For luxurious bathrooms, granite, marble and other types of natural stone make a great choice. Some kinds are waterproof, but others need to be sealed yearly.
4. Cork. Made from the bark of cork trees, this material is mildew and mold resistant, extremely comfortable to stand on and a sustainable, eco-friendly flooring option. However, it isn’t entirely waterproof, so it’ll need to be coated yearly with a sealant.
Any of these options can be used to create a stylish and hardworking floor. Just be sure to choose something that you’ll appreciate for years to come.
Teaching kids to solve problems
Gradually teaching a child to be a self-sufficient person is one of a parent’s most important tasks. Some ways to start:
*Teach brainstorming: When there is a problem, have him come up with solutions. Then help him choose one.
*Encourage kids to take responsibility: Let them know they have to do their homework. Show them how to organize their schedules so they can plan for music lessons, field trips, and tests. Use a calendar on the wall or a Palm Pilot.
*Teach bargaining skills. Show how to resolve heated arguments. Teach them to walk away until they are calm. Show how to negotiate. Flip a coin to see who goes first; set a timer for three minutes in which to argue; make sure each one listens to the other. Create a penalty for not solving the argument, such as not watching TV today.
*Show how to weigh decisions: Michele Borba, author of Don’t Give Me That Attitude (Jossey-Bass) says that when a child wants you to make a decision, show her how to weigh the pros and cons, then decide for herself.
*Teach kids to make choices based on reason instead of fearing friends’ disapproval.
Show how to deal with failure. Acknowledge hurt feelings and show that failure isn’t fatal. Teach him phrases such as “nobody’s perfect,” “everybody makes mistakes,” and “you win some, lose some.” Have him practice so he can easily say them to his pals.
Starting an aquarium: tips for beginners
Maintaining an aquarium is more complex than many people realize. If you’re thinking about embarking on your own fish-keeping adventure, here are some tips to get you started.
Learn about the fish you want to keep
Most people start keeping an aquarium because they’re drawn to a certain type of fish. If this is you, be sure to research the species and learn all you can before buying your own. Some important information includes the type of water required, whether they live in schools or alone and the kind of care needed.
Get a bigger — not smaller — aquarium
It may seem counter-intuitive, but bigger aquariums are easier to take care of. Larger volumes of water are more forgiving to imbalances. The breed and amount of fish you want to keep will help you determine the size of aquarium that’s most suitable.
Provide the right care and equipment
Make sure you feed your fish the right type of food and that their water is always clean. It’s important to learn how to maintain their environment with the proper filters, lights and testing kits. Furthermore, you’ll need to replace about a quarter of the water in their tank about every two weeks.
One last tip: before you populate your new tank with fish, make sure that the water is properly cycled. The cycling process allows colonies of healthy bacteria to grow on the filter, thereby making the water in the tank habitable.
Smart apps to manage your money
Do you need a hand managing your money? If so, here are some apps that can help.
For saving
Coupon apps like Flipp and Reebee gather flyers and rebates from thousands of retailers to help you save money. Others, like Checkout 51 and Caddle, instead offer cash returns for purchasing specific products, regardless of where you buy them.
Another convenient way to save is to use Acorns, an app that rounds up all your purchases to the nearest dollar. For instance, $6.41 becomes $7.00 and the difference gets put into an investment account.
For budgeting
There’s a range of apps to help you budget and analyze your spending habits and your overall finances. Mint and Spendee are two great examples. In addition, many financial institutions offer similar apps. Depending on your needs, these apps can track your monthly spending, warn you when you may be going over budget and generally act as an on-demand financial assistant.
For splitting the bill
If you tend to split expenses with a roommate, partner or friend, then you can use Tricount to facilitate the process. Each person only needs to input the amount they’ve paid, and the app calculates how much each person should pay and who owes what to who.
Managing your finances can be a lot simpler with the right apps. However, you should always be cautious about what kind of information you share online and to only use applications created by reputable developers.
How can I encourage my cat to be active?
There are several ways to stimulate your cat and encourage it to be more physically active. Playing with your pet is just one way to get it moving and spending more energy. Encourage your cat to be active by playing “hunter and prey” or by racing around when your cat’s in that kind of mood. Do this two or three times a day for ten minutes, and you’ll be doing your cat a big favor. You can also develop its hunting instinct by hanging a toy or a ball on a stick. Rotate the various toys so you can keep your pet interested in them.
Your cat will get more exercise if you make it work a little for its food. For example, you could leave your pet’s food and water bowls on a different floor to the one where it sleeps; that way, it will have to go up and down stairs more often. You could also use a food-dispensing ball for its kibble. Set up several structures for your cat to climb or jump on, such as a cat tree, window shelves and bookcases. Your veterinarian will be glad to offer more suggestions for getting your cat in shape.
