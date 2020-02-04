Community Events
Speaker Inge Auerbacher to share her memories as a child survivor of the Holocaust, March 19 at Skyline High School
When Inge Auerbacher was just 7 years old, she was deported with her parents to the Theresienstadt ghetto in Czechoslovakia. Inge was the last Jewish child born in Kippenheim, a village in Southwestern Germany, located at the foot of the Black Forest, close to the borders of France and Switzerland. She was the only child of Berthold (1898–1987) and Regina Auerbacher (née Lauchheimer, 1905–1996).
Inge’s father was a soldier in the German Army during World War I. He was wounded badly and consequently awarded the Iron Cross for service to his country. On November 10, 1938, her father and grandfather were arrested and taken away during the chaos of Kristallnacht (Night of the Broken Glass) and sent to the Dachau Concentration Camp. Inge, her mother, and her grandmother were able to hide in a shed during Kristallnacht and were not harmed. A few weeks later, Inge’s father and grandfather returned home, but her grandfather died shortly after in May, 1939 of a heart attack.
Auerbacher spent the years 1942-1945 in the Theresenstatdt (Terezin) concentration camp. One of the 15,000 children imprisoned in Terezin, Inge was among the 1% who survived. Her parents survived as well – the Red Army rescued Auerbacher’s family on May 8, 1945. After a short stay at Göppingen, the family immigrated to New York City in May of 1946. Seven years later Auerbacher obtained US citizenship. She graduated from Queens College and spent 38 years working as a chemist.
Inge tells her life story in three books; “I am a Star: Child of the Holocaust,” “Beyond the Yellow Star to America” and “Finding Dr. Schatz.” Today, Inge travels all over the world speaking about her experiences in Terezin and promoting compassionate awareness. She has spoken for countless public schools, universities, foreign governments, and at the United Nations.
- Educational program
- Thursday, March 19, 2020, 6:00 PM
- Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal, Virginia
- Open to the public, free of charge, reservations not required
- Sponsored by Skyline High School, The Rotary Club of Front Royal, and community members
- For additional information, contact Rich Follett, Skyline High School, rfollett@wcps.k12.va.us
Community Events
Birthday PAW-ty Open House at the SPCA Adoption Center
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke is having a Birthday PAW-ty Open House in celebration of 113 years of service to the community. You’re invited for traditional birthday inspired games, prizes, refreshments, Polaroids with Pikachu (our mascot), face painting, and $19 adoptions.
The event will be held on Wednesday, February 19th, from 4-7 PM, at the SPCA Adoption Center (111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA). The party is free, so throw on your birthday tiara or sash and come celebrate with us!
This event is made possible thanks to our sponsors: Homestead Insurance Agency Group, Lakin & Warren Financial Group of BB&T Investments, Sassy Wraps, Coldwell Banker Premier and Three Melons Bake Shop.
Community Events
“Polar Plunge” unexpectedly nets $10,000 for Front Royal animal shelter; swimmers splash into Culpeper Lake on a chilly Feb 1
On a cold but briefly sunny winter day, more than 50 mostly merrily clad swimmers plunged into the Virginia 4-H Center’s Lake Culpeper and quickly exited, laughing happily, to encouraging hoots and shouts from a crowd exceeding some 100 onlookers on Saturday, February 1.
Due to its instant popularity – and unexpected financial success – this was the first of what promises to be many “Polar Plunges” in years to come to raise money for the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter.
Ellen Aders, president of the Human Society of Warren County (HSWC), led the initial charge into the icy waters along with members of her board of directors. Her group was followed in quick succession by groups of 8 to 10 “swimmers” with everyone safely back ashore within about 15 minutes. A parked ambulance and a county rescue crew remained watchful but unoccupied from a roadway above the lake.
A $7,000 goal was set by event organizer and Humane Society of Warren County Executive Director Meghan Bowers. She and her board happily announced that almost $10,000 was contributed by the plungers through individual sponsorships led by Molly Llewellyn ($1,000), followed by Roxanne Bauserman ($700), Shelter Director Kayla Wines ($665), Alisha Jackson ($635), and Jennifer Condon ($590).
Dressed in attire ranging from penguins – there was a family of four which happily coexisted with the ever-present shark in the lake – rabbits, cats, our friendly shark and a mermaid. One of a sub group of plungers, looking like an off-duty waiter in white shirt, tie, and black pants, though vaguely familiar, was Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis, who along with more flamboyantly dressed local B’Dub Chauffeur Michael Williams, were the first seen to go “all in” the lake. Magalis’s effort put him up there behind the first five money earners.
Prominent on the sidelines as an onlooker was a former Front Royal Mayor, Tim Darr, and wife Tammy, a past president of HSWC.
Aders, dressed to represent the shelter’s cat population, left a shoe behind in the lake, but allowed as how “the water didn’t feel as cold as I expected” – an opinion shared by several participants, possibly still in “lake-effect” shock, while hurrying to portable changing rooms and a heated tent to change soaked clothing. Aders appeared at the “after plunge” party at a sponsoring VinoVA restaurant on East Main Street still wearing the whiskers she’d painted on her face – it’s a good look for a humane society board president, Ellen.
Bowers did a bit of “apres swim” work at the Rachel Failmezger/Chris Kenworthy-sponsored party at VinoVA, adding about $100 to the “take” from the event with a 50/50 raffle .A band trio, entertaining in the reception tent at lakeside, was introduced as Tim (mandolin) and Terry (guitar) Bowers, and “K-man” (guitar) – the first two are parents of HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers, and the band were all visitors from Burke, Virginia.
Meghan Bowers had remarked to plunge participants: “You’ll have memories to last a lifetime and will have done your part to help the shelter provide the most compassionate loving care to the homeless, neglected and abused animals in our community.”
To help them do that, the Royal Examiner provides the official list of plungers and sponsors:
Kayla Wines, Ellen Aders, Michelle Kosiorek, Kelly and Chris Kenworthy, Roxanne Bauserman, Brian Morton, Janet Tinkham, Symantha Zeimet, Sharon Ritenour, Kate Ryan, Michael Williams, Sam Cartee, Marie Buitler, Rachel Coleman, Molly Llewellyn, Richard Gillespie, Judy Berry, Nichole Turpin and Katrina Meade.
Also, Julie Covert, Katya Smith, Alisha Jackson, Dylan Berry, Chris German, Ashley Nowell, Amy Thurman, Bobby Lamb, Mala Bansal, Shamla Safi, Sadie Rothrock, Sue Wagoner, Hugo Ramirez, Tiffany Tyson, Heather Raines, Cyn Day, Jennifer Avery, Sarah Myers, Sarah Bales, Hala Nelson, Thomas Hardy, Paige Ulevich, Kahle Magalis, and Marie Amico.
Sponsoring organizations were: Cool Techs Heating & Air; City National Bank; Airpac; MDub Chauffeur Services; State Farm; Culligan, Front Royal; Cavalier Kennels; Lester & Mowery Pharmacy; L&B Potables; and VinoVA Tapas & Wine Bar.
Thanks for the memories, and your efforts on behalf of the stray and abandoned animals of Warren County.
Enjoys the photos:
Community Events
Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 1 – go see it to believe it!
The Polar Plunge – a cold-water dip popular in many parts of the country but the first fundraiser of its kind in Warren County – is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, to the benefit of the Humane Society of Warren County’s shelter animals in Front Royal.
The first tentative toe dip in the almost-freezing water of Culpeper Lake, on the 4-H Center property in Harmony Hollow in southern Warren County, will likely be taken at 12:15 p.m. by Ellen Aders, president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC). Her board of directors has promised to follow her in, followed by a crowd of winter plungers aiming to raise a target of $7,000 for the county’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter. So far, $5,000 or more has been donated by sponsors of those who have volunteered to take the Polar Plunge.
The 4-H Center is located at 600 4-H Center Drive south of Front Royal, as noted above in Harmony Hollow off Route 522 South/Remount Road. A “melt down” celebration hosted by ViNoVa restaurant, 124 E. Main Street, will be held from 1 – 3 p.m.
Meghan Bowers, the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter’s executive director, reminds swimmers to bring a change of clothes (duh!), towels and an extra pair of shoes. Shoes must be worn in the water. At the plunge site, there will be hot drinks available in a heated tent where polar plungers must register starting at 11 o’clock. A fashion show is scheduled for 11:45.”Crazy” outfits are encouraged.
Bowers cautioned, “We want people in and out of the water as quickly as possible, with no pushing and dunking allowed.”
Pop-up changing tents will be available, two bathrooms, a fire pit, and, later, at the restaurant, soup and special cocktails will be served.
Bowers addressed participants: “You’ll have memories to last a lifetime and will have done your part to help the shelter provide the most compassionate loving care to the homeless, neglected and abused animals in our community.”
Sponsors include: Cool Techs Heating & Air; City National Bank; Airpac; State Farm Agent Ellen Aders; Culligan, Front Royal; Cavalier Kennels; Lester & Mowery Pharmacy; L&B Portables; and VinoVa Tapas & Wine Bar.
Contact: director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org for further information.
Community Events
Get your tickets for the SPCA Valentine Raffle
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is offering you the opportunity to own a cat and dog sweetheart painting, in a gallery frame, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Keep it for yourself or give it to the one you love. Tickets are $1 each, $5 for 10 chances, or $10 for 20 chances. Tickets are available at the SPCA adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA) during business hours.
The raffle drawing will be held February 13, 2020. Need not be present to win! All proceeds benefit the homeless and at-risk animals served through the SPCA. For more information call the SPCA at 540-662-8616.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 30th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, January 30:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Birds of Prey”
- “Fantasy Island”
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”
- “Onward”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
Community Events
‘Burns’ Night’ celebrated with haggis, neeps and tatties by kilted crowd at Virginia Beer Museum
More than a hundred people, many dressed in Scottish plaid, jammed into the Virginia Beer Museum on historic Chester Street in downtown Front Royal Saturday night to celebrate the birthday of a far away and late-lamented Scottish poet, Robert Burns, who lived and died in the 18th century.
Bagpipes skirled, poetry was read, tartan kilts were the dress of the evening, and a haggis – sheep’s entrails cooked in the animal’s stomach – was eaten (by some), along with neeps and tatties (mashed turnip and potatoes). All was washed down with “wee drams” of Scotch whiskey, accompanied by many a toast to the Bard of Scotland.
The event this year – owner David Downes launched the local Burns’ Night celebration in Front Royal three years ago – fell precisely on the poet’s birthday, January 25 (1759). A Scottish flag hanging outside the museum’s front entrance proclaimed the Burns night event.
From the official 6 p.m. start of the event, the crowd inside and out – a bonfire burned merrily in back of 16 Chester Street – was kept entertained by piper Sean Patrick while, between times, Eric Bartock, who claims no specific Scottish ancestry but provided the haggis, read the traditional Burns poem “Address to the Devil” to a more-or-less hushed audience, who were informed of Burns’ disdainful message to the Calvinists of his era. Bartok then presided over the presentation of the haggis by the sword-bearing Sloan Culver, and ceremoniously made the first cut.
Tribute was paid by Downes to several mini-dressed (tartans, of course!) young women who circulated in the crowd selling 50-50 raffle tickets and generally contributed an attractive side to the more sedate kilts of the menfolk.
Walter Mabe, the new chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, dropped by and said a few words.
Among Burns’ best known “hits” is “Auld Lang Syne” published in 1788 and traditionally sung on New Year’s. was rendered last Saturday night by scores of lusty voices, during and following one of the “wee dram” toasts.
Meanwhile, at local inns, pubs, and restaurants throughout the United States and most of the English-speaking world, people saluted the memory of this erstwhile Scot who penned 550 poems and songs throughout his relatively short life. The much loved “Rabbie” Burns died on January 1, 1796 at the age of 37.
He will never be forgotten.
(Malcolm Barr Sr. of Rockland, who reported on this event along with Roger Bianchini – the latter noting the flow of Scotland in his maternal blood line – recalls covering a much more sedate, “posh” he called it, Burns’ night in Tynemouth, England, close to the Scottish border, in 1949. Downes’ event was Barr’s first Burns’ night celebration since that date 70 years ago, and he said it “brought back many memories” of his days as a teenage “cub” reporter in the United Kingdom.)
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph SW
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 2
48/36°F
58/45°F