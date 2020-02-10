Opinion
Jesus in Valentine’s Day
Dear Editor,
Valentine’s Day is now upon us, and of course, the central theme is Love. It is the showing of one’s love for someone and being desirous of and asking for another to return such love in a way to say “I love you too”. A proposal, if you will. In this regard, (which involves a suitor) the dictionary defines such as; a man who courts a woman; a wooer. It further defines a wooer as: to seek the love or affection of, especially to marry; to court.
In this respect, allow me to present to you my Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. For the greatest act and show of love the world has ever known, let me direct your attention to the figure there on Calvary’s brow: I can only humbly say, behold Him there! For I am not worthy so much as to even approach Him. As you gaze upon him you will see that he is hanging from a cross by nails driven into his hands and feet. He is covered and “bathed” in his own blood, for as the Scriptures say, “…his visage was so marred more than any man”. The result of a savage, brutal, and one might venture to say, demonic beating.
He wasn’t there merely by chance, but because mankind was under the curse of God’s law which says; ” the soul that sinneth shall die.” His agony was so great, that he cried out; “My God, My God, why hast thou forsaken me?” And thus, being made to be sin for us, He took our sin upon Himself! And now hear the prophecies as detailed in Psalms 22, “…I am a worm and no man …despised of the people …I am poured out like water …and all my bones are out of joint …my heart is like wax …my tongue cleaves to my jaw …am brought down to the dust of death.”
His being there was the fulfillment of his intent and determination to die in our place! This was the price that God himself set for our redemption: God himself had to die; God himself had to shed his very own blood! By saying, “If I be lifted up I will draw all men to me,” He is doing exactly that on the cross. He is drawing us, asking us, “to come unto me.” Yes, and by asking the Father to, “forgive them for they know not what they do”, He is throwing the door wide open for us while tugging at our hearts. And, one could almost hear him say “Be Mine”.
Be mine and your sin will be forgiven and no longer under the curse; I am reminded of the prophet who said, “though your sins be as scarlet ye shall be white as snow. Be mine for I am going to prepare a dwelling place for you. Be mine and you will never die, for my special gift to you is eternal life; and you will never thirst or hunger, for I will give you both the bread of life and the water of life.”
But what could be the proper response to such a suitor and his appeal or proposal? To learn of the best, and indeed, the only accepted response (a simple I will) we need only to look again at Calvary’s brow and hear the thief on a cross next to our Saviour when he says; “Master, remember me when you cometh into your kingdom.”
In saying “Be Mine”, “come unto me”, and “Whosoever believeth in me shall never die”, isn’t he asking us to consider and look expectantly upon the eternal, heavenly scene. We have the ‘picture’ of a people for whom a pure, white, shining garment has been prepared. And as we stand so arrayed before the very throne of God our hearts are suddenly filled with an overwhelming measure of love, and our eyes are filled with great tears of joy; for we are now aware that He is present! The Lamb of God Himself has stepped forth from the midst of the throne. And, performing the acts and duty as our Groom, places a wedding ring on our fingers; and then presents us to all the holy, righteous hosts of Heaven as his greatly beloved, glorious, precious Bride! The Church! And all the host of Heaven bow down; reverently, lovingly, and adoringly as kings cast their crowns down before Him!
And so, indeed, as the Lord said on the cross, “It Is Finished!” Thus, the message of God written indelibly throughout space and time by his own blood is there for all to see: I love you! Love has conquered!
Rev. Jess Shifflett
Front Royal, VA
OPINION: A new low in Front Royal politics
Wow – hard to explain the new low in Front Royal politics. One only need review the video of Monday night’s Town Council Working Session to witness true unprofessionalism at its best (or worse depending on how you look at it). The Town of Front Royal deserves so much more, and the Town Council should hang their collective heads in shame.
I should be disappointed in myself for not believing this group of elected thugs, and a hand-picked failure of a Town Manager, could take us even deeper into governmental despair. Shame on me for having faith.
Let’s look at this. It included an extremely large, standing room only crowd of concerned citizens of Front Royal, a surprisingly still ill-prepared Interim Town Manager who demonstrated without any doubt that he knows little about leadership or how to manage staff, and a truly unprofessional Town Council.
One could see on Mr. Tederick’s face from the onset of the meeting that he was extremely nervous and likely had not slept for a couple nights. Tough to sleep soundly when you know the gallows await and you know your story can not stand up to any real questioning.
As I said in my most recent article, the Town Council had found their stooge in Mr. Tederick; but while letting him do their dirty work and now rush through its rationale, the impulse not to lose center stage in front of so large an audience was too great to resist.
Mr. Meza should be nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of a man interested in what was best for the citizens of Front Royal and his self-imposed look of regal importance of learning at the feet of his mentor Mr. Tederick.
Give a supporting Oscar to Mr. Holloway for his portrayal of an insane middle-aged man. Remember the movie “The Shining” starring Jack Nicholson and the famous phrase – “Here’s Johnny” – or in this case “Here’s Crazy Chris”? Rather than act like a mature adult, Mr. Holloway decided to reduce council’s debate with its mayor to the level of a developing school-yard brawl. – “That’s a downright lie” may not be the proper response to the mayor’s assertion he had only heard of the budget/staff termination plan the previous week. Of course, little Jacob Meza had set the table for Crazy Chris with his accusation that Mayor Tewalt was “playing to the large crowd” by expressing opposition to their and Mr. Tederick’s preferred course of outsourcing now-cut staff functions, apparently that outsourcing largely taking place around July 1 when the new fiscal year begins.
How do these men find new ways to show how unimpressive they really are? Well, that could apply to most of the Council. Are you listening Ms. Thompson, Ms. Cockrell, Mr. Sealock and Mr. Gillespie?
First let’s cover the citizens of Front Royal. It was evident from the start these individuals wanted to voice their concerns while at the same time listen to the “potential” words of wisdom from the Interim Town Manager and Town Council who had created this situation. I will have to admit, within reason, they were well behaved.
Only during the above-referenced school-yard brawl with their mayor and the section when Mr. Tederick started to show his apparent lack of understanding of tourism and his explanation of why he let people go prior to his recommendations being approved and implemented – allegedly due to compassion – did the audience let out a few catcalls, etc. Overall, they appeared to, perhaps surprisingly, hold themselves in check.
They were without a doubt more adult than several members of the Town Council who should apologize to the citizens for their bad behavior. Only once did the Mayor have to remind the onlookers that they need to respect those at the table. Too bad, he did not remind the Council members that they also need to show respect to all those at the table.
Mr. Tederick’s words on “Compassion” for those he had removed, followed by noting that if Council disagreed with his recommendations those same individuals could reapply for their jobs, rang so hollow. What 5th grade class on leadership did Mr. Tederick learn this skill from? Never in my career have I heard such bad judgement on hiring or firing. If this was supported by any decent attorney, I would have to say they never managed a staff as well.
I had to think, not long, on why someone in the position of Mr. Tederick could think this made any sense. It then dawned on me. It is apparent, he has never really managed a large, multi-departmental staff, and the rest of his career has been on managing financial portfolios and not leading people. Rather simple, he does not think as a leader or a manager. He only thinks of money. The same can be said for Chris “You’re the liar” Holloway and Jacob “The Lessor” Meza.
Reapply for their jobs? The only reapplying for jobs will be with these same Council members asking town citizens to re-elect them in coming elections, the first less nine months away.
I also started to think about what real revenue comes into this County and Front Royal. A fact that Mr. Tederick did not really cover. We could assume, tourism is a major factor. So, I decided to do my research. It did not take long to find the following website: Vatc.org and click on top right research tab.
Unlike every other chart Matt displayed, this is the only one that shows growth every year. Amazing that the only thing that shows steady growth is the one he condemns and suggests it be giving to a privately held company that perhaps magically showed up in his office the day after he announced the removal of the Tourism Director. Something like the Attorney Bro’s we now have working in Town Hall and their relationship with his 1839 Capitol adventure.
Also, his statement of doing a one-year contract makes absolutely no sense. One with any management background would realize that this position requires stability in dealing with the various organizations that comprise the tourism landscape. But Mr. Tederick, this DOES NOT grant you permission to now issue a five-year contract to any friends who have appeared like a gift from heaven at your doorstep.
One last comment before I put away my keyboard for the night. I am not certain what was said behind closed doors by the Mayor regarding tourism and what actions should be taken. However, one with any decorum – for Mr. Holloway that means: behavior in keeping with good taste and propriety – if so compelled, would have called Mr. Tewalt a liar behind closed doors and not in front of the citizens they represent.
Never lower yourself to prove a point.
Poor play of the week goes to Mr. Holloway, with an assist to Mr. Meza. I would not be surprise if he has won that award before on several occasions. I would expect, but we will not get, a public apology from him for his unprofessionalism. Apparently building housing units does not require such skills.
I can only hope this council, at least the other four members, hear the citizens of this town.
Simon Mays
Front Royal
OPINION: Matt ‘The Hack’ Tederick and the rest of the Town Circus Act
I know, it has been several weeks since my last article. I was hoping that providing Front Royal senior staff (notice I did not say leadership) time to get their act together would suffice.
Sadly, I was mistaken. Matt “The Hack” Tederick and the rest of the circus act, “The Town Clowns” (sorry I meant Council) continue to display such poor judgement it can only be assumed they do not have the capacity to modify their behavior and act like people who work FOR the people of Front Royal, and not just in their own self-interest or because they are just ill prepared for this job.
It was well understood by all, to include the previous Interim Mayor (Tederick) and the Town Council, that Joe Waltz left because he could no longer fend off their absurd demands — although they praised him in front of folks when he left which was sad to watch. Joe was a decent man that refused to do things he did not believe in or take actions he could not honestly defend.
In addition, it was also well understood as soon as Matt Tederick took over as Acting Town Manager that specific heads would roll. Remember the Town Council selected an individual that admitted to the Royal Examiner that he had no experience for the job – it shows every day. Many knew who was at the top of his hit list and saw that played out this past week.
It was like a circus car, one clown out the door and many more to follow – and I am talking about Matt and the Council who blindly follow him, not the people who lost their jobs who were just good honest hardworking folks per Matt Tederick’s statement to the Royal Examiner on 29 Jan 2020.
Now we see Mr. Tederick in front of the citizens attempting to respond but extremely ill prepared. Where are his henchmen that successfully supported him, allowed him or just forced him to take these actions? It appears they (the Council) have gone underground. Why not let Matt fend for himself as he was willing to be their hatchet man – they found their fool so let him take the heat. It would be nicer if they never reappeared. Don’t just fool yourself into thinking this was all Matt’s work alone.
Let’s now look at the situation we find ourselves in: Four positions empty, no budget plan yet presented to the people and our elected officials continuing to prey on the fine citizens of Front Royal.
It was evident that Mr. Tederick is ill prepared to provide any adequate response. If no real plan has been approved or even well thought out, just say that. He admitted in one session late last week that he did not know where tourism responsibilities would ultimately land. One should quickly ask why remove staff members that have performed well for the citizens when no plan is in place to take those responsibilities over. This was well documented in yesterday’s (Feb 2, 2020) Royal Examiner’s article entitled “Many Questions, few clear answers on Town reorganization plan.”
The citizens should be upset and rightfully demand a response that provides real answers and not just political jargon. These officials work for us and not themselves – or IS it the other way around? It is real simple to understand: if you take action, be able to answer the simple question, “Why?”
If not, please exit stage left – I will open the door.
If the article in the Royal Examiner of Jan 31, 2020 entitled “Letter to Major and Town Council” by several local business leaders is half-true, and there is no reason to believe it is not all true, concerning Felicia Hart’s accomplishments then she likely has brought more business to the area and made more coherent decisions than the council combined – and add in their Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick for good measure – as those business people apparently know Hart and her work well, I will take their word over Matt and the Town Council’s as to her value.
We may want to consider removing the members of the Town Council and put Ms. Hart back in her previous position or just let her take over Town Council responsibilities. I am sure that it could be said for Jeremy Camp as well. We could possibly save money if that is what Matt is concerned about. Most of these Council members come ill prepared to even discuss the simplest of town activities or able to think on their feet, so why not switch up?
It is possible that Mr. Tederick just misspoke about not knowing how things would fall out, remember when he misspoke and said, “slush fund” – Oops. Or other such business examples which I touched on previously.
Again, Jacob “The Lessor” Meza continues to amaze us all by defending Mr. Tederick and whining about how town people question him and the members of the council.
Jacob, it’s easy to remedy – leave the council or accept criticism like any adult in an elected position. As I have said before in my articles, it comes with the territory. If I were you, I would give it up – as you don’t have it in you to lead. I call him “Jacob the Lessor” because every time he speaks, less meaning words flow from his lips. But he can ramble on … and on … and on …
Sorry, just practicing my impression of Mr. Meza.
Not sure what the citizens of this town can do to stop this madness. Can the citizens of Front Royal start a petition to replace existing Town Council members – something for our Town Attorney to answer. It appears the Town Manager and elected officials are just not willing to listen to the people who elected them. I believe elections are this fall – Remember that, citizens.
Simon Mays
Front Royal, Virginia
Letter to Mayor and Town Council
To: Mayor Eugene Tewalt and Members of the Front Royal Town Council
We are writing in response to the report in the Royal Examiner regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021. As interested parties in the Town of Front Royal’s sustainable economic development through tourism and outdoor recreation, we are concerned about the reported intention to combine the community development and planning departments and privatize tourism functions. These are unusually significant steps to take under the tenure of an interim manager.
Since becoming an official Appalachian Trail Community in April 2012, the Town of Front Royal has seen marked growth in activities and commerce related to outdoor recreation and tourism. Two outfitters have set up shop in town. New investments have revitalized Main Street with many new shops and restaurants opening in the past couple of years. The Royal Shenandoah Greenway walking/bike path has been established throughout town. Local businesses have partnered to create a “Base Camp”, providing hikers with a place to rest, shower, and do laundry while they visit Front Royal. And, the Front Royal Trolley service has been expanded to include seasonal stops at the Appalachian Trail crossing on Rte. 522 to make it easier for the thousands of hikers passing through our community to get into town for resupply, refreshment, and overnight accommodation.
All these innovations benefit the Town of Front Royal by enriching the community experience and bringing much-needed economic activity. None of this happens without a committed focus on community development, a focus which depends on recognition of Front Royal’s many assets and an understanding of how tourism fits as a vital contributor to the town’s economic and social well-being.
Since taking the position of Director, Community Development & Tourism, Felicia Hart has fostered a close working relationship with our Appalachian Trail Community, which includes 22 local businesses and organizations as committed AT Community Supporters. Ms. Hart recognizes that hikers form a significant portion of the tourist base and enhance our community as a “trail town.” She and her staff are keenly aware that Front Royal’s proximity to Shenandoah National Park and Northern Virginia makes it a prime destination for those looking to escape to the blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.
Examples of Ms. Hart’s forward thinking on how to raise Front Royal’s image and bring people to town include:
- Expansion of Royal Trolley service to the Appalachian Trail
- Establishment of a Tourism Advisory Board
- Advocacy for Coordination with VDOT, Warren County, and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to align Royal Trolley and regional transit (bus) services
- Sponsorship of a town tour by travel writers Sandra Friend and John Keatley
The town tour referenced above resulted in a favorable mention on the writers’ travel site: https://trailsandtravel.com/riding-the-royal-shenandoah-greenway/: “When we were researching bike paths in Virginia, Front Royal popped up on our radar. We knew it as an Appalachian Trail community since we’d stayed there during our 2012 AT hike, but we didn’t expect it to be a place for cycling. Who knew?” Several local businesses were prominently featured in the article.
Not being privy to the details of Interim Town Manager Tederick’s detailed budget and proposed departmental reorganization, we can only speculate on specific personnel actions to be presented to the Town Council. We can, however, point to the importance of maintaining a holistic focus on sustainable economic development and tourism. Any consolidation of duties, elimination of positions, or outsourcing of activities that diminishes the Front Royal’s ability to position itself as a warm, welcoming, and engaging destination for visitors would be a disservice to the town’s residents and merchants.
There is no doubt the Town must address physical infrastructure needs such as water lines and roads. The Royal Examiner’s report states that the Interim Town Manager’s budget proposal couples increased capital spending with a suggested “half-percent Real Estate tax decrease.” We suggest the Town Council carefully examine the economic and social benefits derived from community development and tourism before taking any action to reduce focus on and funding of these activities that contribute so much to the community.
Sincerely,
Co-chairs, Front Royal/Warren County Appalachian Trail Community Committee:
Scott Jenkins
Mountain Home Bed & Breakfast
3471 Remount Rd. | Front Royal, VA 22630
Susan Tschirhart
Paralegal
Boy Scout Leader – Venturing Crew 247, Front Royal, VA
Founder/Guide – The Trail Tribe, Front Royal, Va
327 Skyline Place | Front Royal, VA 22630
OPINION: Leave it to Matt Tederick to confuse – and council to follow
First, he felt he discovered a $12 million fund that he wanted spent because to him, we had an excess in the budget. If you recall, he referred to those reserves as a “slush fund” and only eventually stopped talking about it that way as folks repeatedly corrected his misuse of the name and pointed to the use of that fund for unanticipated repair purposes.
Then came the water and sewer tap fees which the town has to pay thanks to the help Chris Holloway gave Matt by researching the issue. It turns out that the general public will subsidize new housing construction because the ordinance is written in that form. No one has offered to correct that by a different ordinance which would make it a cost to the builder of doing new housing construction. Chris is a one issue fellow who has made his stand quite clear that he wants to be advantaged when building by his costs being reduced.
The EDA issues also loomed large with the help of Jacob Meza who wanted us out of the EDA while they sort out the financial history of loans. Matt wanted a law firm employed; Council agreed to hire the firm that Matt suggested. Most of us probably understand that accountants would be needed to sort out the story, not lawyers.
Matt has been evasive in response to questions on the Town’s intent legally and financially toward the EDA at monthly EDA Board of Directors meetings. In contrast, Mayor Gene Tewalt also visited the EDA Board with an interest in cooperation. The EDA Board was most appreciative of Gene’s courtesy. Nothing like the evasion and adversarial approaches that are opposite of the vision many of us worked on for the town up until 2013. The EDA Board thanked Gene and so do I for his work toward community building and common-sense problem solving.
But instead of that kind of common sense and cooperation, the Town filed a $15 million law suit against the EDA, a hypothetical amount of money that had gone from $3 million to $15 million “to protect the Town’s interests,” though without any supporting documentation. And, there is no small issue and cost with Matt’s idea to have a separate EDA.
This Town Council falls in line with whatever Matt wants, without short term memory of its own mistakes since 2016 involving decisions on EDA financing of Town projects and internal warnings about EDA operations; and without long-term memory dating to the 1998/99 Corridor Agreement and consequent court ruling lessons about the importance of Town control of its own utilities and the Enterprise Funds and reserves that support them.
Why?
Perhaps it is political expediency or a shared ideological belief that reducing the function of government is a good thing.
Whatever the allying factors, Matt has now found a way to accomplish his goal: the town budget. If he eliminates some staff positions, he can claim to save money. He now needs a multi-million-dollar budget for infrastructure, in part because in recent years this council majority has refused to commit Town revenue or resources to some of those infrastructures.
You would almost believe he has listened to the truth that Mayor Tewalt is telling about infrastructure issues and costs. But how do you justify letting go of competent employees and their increasing efforts to develop economic opportunities and success for the Town; while creating a costly legal wall between yourself and a new EDA administration willing to work with both the County and Town to right past wrongs?
And how do you dare to outsource to the Chamber of Commerce our efforts at community development? What credentials are there to do this?
As for Matt’s option of part-time work? How do people support family and self on part-time work?
And with the termination of the key involved Town staff, will the $700,000 Community Development Block Grant be jeopardized because of Matt and a compliant council’s wants?
And if as some believe, personnel complaints have recently been filed by one or more of the impacted employees, is it even legal to terminate them without raising legal issues of retaliatory management conduct?
Only time will tell – and that time begins Monday, February 3rd.
Linda Allen
Front Royal
Colonial family cemeteries retain early immigrant history
Colonial Virginia churchyards were not always the first preferences for burials. The custom was to bury the dead at home. While uncommon today, family (or private) cemeteries were a matter of practicality during the colonial settlement of America. The farm itself served as the burial ground. These family graves may be found in many places in various types of communities throughout the state. If a municipal or religious cemetery had not been established, settlers would seek out a small plot of land, often in wooded areas bordering their fields, to begin a family plot. Often, two families from adjoining properties would arrange to bury their dead together. Later on, during the 18th century, pastors complained about this practice because it meant they had to travel to plantations and farms to oversee funerals. The ideal situation during the Colonial period in English colonies was to bury the dead in churchyards located in close proximity to church buildings. Churchyard burials remained standard practice into the 20th century for European Americans and other cultures in the Judeo-Christian tradition.
The Ewing clan headed by William Ewing settled in the lower Shenandoah Valley more than 280 years ago. The Ewing’s are one of Stephens City’s oldest families dating back to 1737 before Frederick County and Stephens City (formally Stephensburg) were founded. The Ewing Family Cemetery was established prior to the first local church graveyards. Living on the frontier, the very earliest Ewing settlers had no professional stone workers to hire when their loved ones died. They would either craft simple wooden markers or wooden crosses to mark recent burials. Gravestones tended to be of a lesser size and most often fashioned from softer types of stone such as limestone and slate, which were easier to quarry, cut and carve. Often times field stones and roughly carved rocks were employed with names and dates scratched onto the stone.
The cemetery property was part of the original acreage of William Ewing who acquired more than 625 acres from Josh Hite. Hite had received a grant of 100,000 acres from the Virginia governor and council in the late 1720’s with the stipulation that 100 families be settled within two years. Ewing and his descendants came and farmed their land for 175 years.
The cemetery is located within the Southern Hills housing development in Stephens City at the end of the Brandenbury Court cul-de-sac. The property was once included in the Julian Carbaugh farm. The burial plots reside high on a hill overlooking the Shenandoah Valley with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains looking east and the Alleghany Mountains to the west.
Ray Ewing was born in a house that resided on Fairfax Pike (Route 277) near the old homestead. His family later moved in the 1940s to a house on Germain Street behind the Methodist Church. “I couldn’t be prouder that my ancestors are some of the first families to migrate here,” Ray Ewing said. “Knowing that one’s ancestors have lived in a community for more than 280 years really helps you to appreciate your roots,” he said. “It’s reassuring to look along Main Street at sights in the historic old town and know that your great, great grandfather observed these very same sights.”
The Ewing Cemetery was enclosed in 1994. A 50 foot by 60 foot wire fence was erected to protect the existing headstones from cattle grazing on the then Julian Carbaugh property. A great deal of brush and several trees were removed so that the grave markers could be more readily identified. During this time a number of headstones were unearthed increasing the number of Ewing family burial stones from 9 to 16. Four stones or parts of stones are illegible and the Ewing’s have not yet been able to identify who they may have been. Town Elders cited that at one time there were 20 headstones located here.
Twelve of the old headstones which could be accurately identified were replaced with newer ones courtesy of the Ewing Family Association in advance of a September 2008 dedication ceremony. The cemetery is currently surrounded by a new metal fence and appears to benefit from regular lawn maintenance.
John Ewing born in 1648 and died 23 Sep 1745 (aged 96–97). John emigrated from Londonderry, Ireland to Pennsylvania (Chester County) with his sons William and Samuel and their families in 1729. After remaining in Chester County for some years after William and family moved south, it is fair to believe in his last years John moved down to Virginia to be closer to his sons. John is buried in the Ewing Cemetery.
William Ewing born 1711 and died 27 Dec 1781 (aged 69–70). William Ewing was born 1711 in Carnshanagh, Ireland, to John and Janet McElvaney Ewing. With his family, William came to Pennsylvania in 1729, and in April 1737, William moved down from Pennsylvania just six years after the first European American settlements began. William is the ancestor of the Stephens City Ewing’s. William is buried in the Ewing cemetery.
Samuel B. Ewing born 1719 and died 24 Aug 1798 (aged 78–79) Samuel B. Ewing married Margaret McMichael or McMeekin. They moved from Chester County, Pennsylvania to Frederick County, Virginia, and then, on to Kentucky. Samuel returned to Virginia and is buried in the Ewing Cemetery.
Margaret E. Ewing Carr born 1750 and died 18 Jun 1815 (aged 64–65). Samuel’s daughter, Margaret married her cousin Robert Ewing in 1790. Old headstone for Margaret read “Margaret Ewing died June 18, 1815, Age 62 years.” Margaret is buried in the Ewing Cemetery.
Elizabeth Tharp Ewing born 1732 and died 17 May 1816 (aged 83–84). John’s wife Elizabeth married in 1750 and was buried in the Ewing Cemetery.
Elizabeth Ewing McGinnis born March 2, 1763 and died 7 Dec 1820. Elizabeth Ewing (aged 57) was the fourth child of William and Elizabeth. Elizabeth married John McGinnis and lived near Stephens City. Old headstone read, “McGinnis died Dec 7, 1820 aged 57 years.” Elizabeth is buried in the Ewing cemetery.
Joshua Ewing born unknown and died 24 Jul 1824 (aged 26 years). Very little is known about Joshua’s life. Joshua is buried in the Ewing cemetery.
Mary Ewing McBean born March 31, 1765 and died 17 Sep 1825 (aged 60). Mary Ewing, the second daughter of William and Elizabeth Ewing, was born. Mary, called Pollie, married Mr. McBean. Old headstone read, “Mary McBean died Sept 17, 1825 Aged 60 years.” Mary McBean is buried in the Ewing cemetery.
Robert Ewing born 28 Feb 1761 and died 7 Oct 1826 (aged 65). Robert is the son of William Ewing and is buried in the Ewing cemetery.
Sarah M. Nelson born 21 Nov 1831 and died 7 Dec 1831 (aged 16 days). Old headstone for infant daughter read “Sarah M. daughter of Moses and Elizabeth Nelson died Dec. 7, 1831 aged 16 days.” Sarah is buried in the Ewing cemetery.
Mary J. Nelson born 18 Oct 1834 and died 13 Nov 1834 (aged 26 days). Old headstone for infant daughter read “Mary J. daughter of Moses and Elizabeth Nelson died Nov. 13, 1834 aged 26 days.” Mary J. is buried in the Ewing cemetery.
Elizabeth Ewing Nelson born 28 Oct 1793 and died 25 Dec 1856 (aged 63). Margaret and Robert’s daughter, she married Moses Nelson. Old headstone read, “Elizabeth wife of Moses Nelson died Dec. 25, 1856 aged 63 years.” Margaret is buried in the Ewing cemetery.
Janette McElvaney Ewing born 1663 and died unknown. Married to John Ewing in 1683 and buried in the Ewing family cemetery. No headstone has yet been located.
Margaret McMichael Ewing born 1723 and died unknown. Married to Samuel B. Ewing in 1744. No headstone has yet been located.
There once was a county road beginning at Rt. 277 (Fairfax Pike) and working its way for about one mile to the old Ewing property. When modern housing development began, all of the last remnants of the original Ewing homestead and outbuildings were demolished along with Ewing Lane. A later home was built outside of the development and used the old Ewing road. The developers were required to construct a private entrance to that property and chose Ewing Lane for the new street, thus memorializing the family homestead.
Mark P. Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
War Powers
My last article dealt with the growing crisis with Iran and the history of American presidents using missile attacks on their enemies. Based on those acts, House Democrats have passed a war powers resolution ordering the president to stop all hostilities with Iran within thirty days. This brings up many Constitutional questions and seems confusing for many. In some ways the Constitution contradicts itself by appointing the president commander-in-chief, while giving Congress the power to declare war. If this seems confusing, that is because it is, even to our political leaders. This is not the first time Congress and the president have tackled this issue and as always it will probably not be the last.
First things first. Article II, Section II of the U.S. Constitution reads, “The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States.” That is it. It does not go on to clarify what that means. At the same time Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 states, “To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water.” Here the Constitution does give some clarification. In Clauses 12-16 it reads, “To raise and support Armies, but no Appropriation of Money to that Use shall be for a longer Term than two Years; To provide and maintain a Navy; To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces; To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions; To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, and for governing such Part of them as may be employed in the Service of the United States, reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress.” From this it seems the Constitution does favor Congress when it comes to war powers.
As I have said before, the Constitution was purposely written vague. It is meant to be interpreted. From only reading the Constitution, it seems as if the Founders wanted to give Congress more authority in warfare. This idea is also supported by statements of the Founders.
Historically, war powers had always been in the hands of the monarch. The monarch could take the nation to war without any consideration for the people’s welfare. When debating the power of our president, the Founders appointed many of the same functions of the monarch to the president, but one area in which the Founders felt restrained was war making. In a radical departure from Europe, the people’s representatives were given the power to declare war.
Some believed the president was best served with all war powers, but too many saw too much military power in one branch as a threat to democracy and so gave the power to Congress. The compromise came in the way it is written. Originally, the clause in Article I read Congress has the power to “make” war. That was changed to Congress has the power to “declare” war. The thinking was that the president as commander-in-chief needed the ability to use the army in self-defense if Congress was not in session. What seems to be agreed today is that the Founders’ intention was to give the president power to wage a defensive war.
For most of our history, there was no reason for debate, as the wars we fought were seen as defensive, whether they were or not. James Madison received a declaration of war when the U.S. was attacked by England in 1812. James Polk claimed America was attacked by Mexican forces and hence a declaration of war was needed. Lincoln told Congress there was open rebellion. McKinley asked for a declaration of war after the believed attack on the USS Maine. Woodrow Wilson needed to keep the world safe for democracy and FDR needed to save us from the Nazis and Pearl Harbor.
Even though each of these wars was officially declared as a war, what we see is that the presidents, each time, taking on more power for themselves. Lincoln constantly fought with Congress over the war, constantly taking more authority to himself. The Emancipation Proclamation is a great example of a war act Lincoln made without congressional approval. After WWII, presidents took even more power for war. With the Cold War it was easy for them to continue with the idea that the commander-in-chief had responsibility for defense. With beliefs such as the Domino Theory, it was believed that we must stop communism everywhere in order to stop it here. So, wars such as Korea and Vietnam were conceived as defensive wars–which presidents took us into without an official declaration. I should say that starting in the 20th century we saw the president take on more power and responsibility in almost every aspect, not just war making. Presidents today cannot get away with half what they did in the 19th Century.
Finally, during the Vietnam War, Congress decided to take back some of their war powers and in 1973 passed the War Powers Resolution. Because of limited space, I can only summarize the effects of the resolution and have to skip important steps. Basically, the president has, in the end, 90 days to use the military until he has to pull back, unless either given permission by Congress or the U.S. is under attack. It is suggested he confer with Congress before any actions taken, but not required. After any attack, the president is required to report to Congress within 48 hours. However, what that should look like is not spelled out. This became an issue with President Trump when Democrats and even some Republicans were not satisfied with the president’s report after the recent missile attack.
Presidents have seen the Wars Powers Resolution as unconstitutional. Nixon vetoed the Resolution on the grounds it handcuffed his ability to act as Commander-in-Chief. Other presidents have also argued against this. In 1983, the courts did agree that the president did have the right to sign or veto any war resolutions passed by Congress, making it necessary to compromise.
Historically Speaking, reading the notes from the Founders does seem to favor the Congress in the ability to make war, but also that the powers should be shared. War powers seem to follow the same track as most congressional/presidential powers. What we see is that in the 20th Century Congress allowed the president to slowly strip away congressional powers.
As I wrote in an earlier column, we saw the same things with tariffs. Maybe we are seeing a new trend of Congress trying to reclaim their power. We will not know until the majority power in Congress is the same as the party of the president to see if this is a real change or, as I guess, just a political show against a president from a different party.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.