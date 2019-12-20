State News
Senator Mark Warner announces that he will support the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, announced that he will support the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
“I believe that trade is good for Virginia’s economy. I believed that as Governor of Virginia, and I believe it now. Whether in agricultural products, digital goods, or heavy-duty manufacturing, Virginia has benefited from the exports of the Commonwealth’s globally competitive businesses. And the bustling Port of Virginia ensures that Virginia benefits from much of the imports flowing through our region,” said Sen. Warner. “Trade relationships are also a form of diplomacy, allowing us to increase U.S. influence abroad and deepen our relationships with foreign partners in ways that benefit not just American prosperity but U.S. security and leadership.”
“I’m optimistic that this trade agreement will help American farmers, ports, manufacturers, retailers, and workers. This deal will address issues like digital trade that NAFTA couldn’t fully anticipate, and help decrease market barriers to agricultural products that have been huge points of concern for Virginia farmers. I’m also enormously grateful for the work of House and Senate Democrats in improving key provisions of this bill, most notably related to environmental and fair labor practices. This agreement includes strong labor protections, including monitoring and enforcement, to ensure that companies in our partner nations are held accountable to the same labor standards as American firms. These improvements are critical to ensuring that American workers are permitted to compete with foreign workers on a level playing field,” Sen. Warner said.
“Overall, I’m hopeful that the agreement will provide the consistency and stability the business community needs,” Sen. Warner continued. “At the same time, I worry that the costs of this deal will come in the form of reduced U.S. credibility and trust from our allies and closest trading partners. Throughout the negotiation process, the President’s repeated threats to withdraw from NAFTA, to heedlessly close the border with Mexico, and to levy tariffs on Canada and Mexico have exemplified the troubling and erratic approach to trade issues that we’ve seen from this Administration.”
“I want to note that I have concerns with the inclusion of safe harbor language modeled on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Congress is beginning an important, bipartisan debate about whether Section 230 is working as intended, and many – including prominent civil rights groups – believe that Section 230 has allowed internet intermediaries to ignore misuse of their platforms by bad actors. I would urge USTR to refrain from including this provision in future free trade agreements until that debate has reached its apex,” concluded Sen. Warner.
Virginians applauded Warner’s announcement today.
“Virginia Poultry Federation is grateful for Senator Warner’s support of this agreement, which preserves access to our largest international market for U.S. poultry exports, Mexico, and creates opportunities for expanding poultry trade with Canada. This is a big deal for Virginia’s largest agricultural sector, and we appreciate Senator Warner’s leadership,” said Hobey Bauhan, President, Virginia Poultry Federation.
“Virginia Cattlemen’s Association appreciates Senator Warner being a supporter of USMCA. The USMCA is a great trade deal for Virginia cattle producers, as the number of cattle being sold into Canada is growing each year,” stated Tracy Fitzsimmons, Executive Director, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.
“America’s dairy farmers produce nutritious and quality dairy products that are enjoyed both domestically and around the world. USMCA provides a valuable update to prior agreements and ensures that dairy products can access the two markets closest to us, Mexico and Canada. USMCA will improve and strengthen America’s relationship with Mexico, our top dairy customer,” said Eric Paulson, Executive Director, Virginia State Dairymen’s Association. “It will also open up new opportunities for U.S. dairy products to be sold in Canada. Increasing dairy exports to our two closest trading partners will benefit producers both in Virginia and nationwide,”
“This is very welcome news for Virginia hog farmers, all U.S. pork producers and American agriculture,” said Jessica Cunningham, President, Virginia Pork Council. “USMCA provides much-needed certainty to export-dependent hog farmers, ensuring duty-free access to markets representing approximately 40 percent of total U.S. pork exports. We thank Senator Warner for his support of the USMCA and applaud this milestone toward the agreement’s ratification.”
“Farm Credit of the Virginias supports the USMCA as it provides a true economic benefit to America’s farmers and ranchers. Of particular importance for our farmers in Virginia, USMCA will provide new market access for dairy and poultry products in Canada and maintains the zero-tariff platform on all other ag products and on all ag products to Mexico,” Peery Heldreth, CEO, Farm Credit of the Virginias, said.
“Virginia Farm Bureau supports adoption of the USMCA trade agreement. The USMCA builds on the success of NAFTA while modernizing and updating that agreement with important provisions that support U.S. agriculture, and drive American innovation and competitiveness. The USMCA will provide new market access for dairy and poultry products in Canada and maintains the zero-tariff platform on all other ag products to Mexico,” said Ben Rowe, National Affairs Coordinator, Virginia Farm Bureau.
“This is good news for trade, specifically for grain farmers, pork and poultry producers and lumber exporters,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We expect to see our export volumes begin to rebound, so this is a positive development for The Port of Virginia’s customers, cargo owners, port users and ultimately, the American economy. Trade thrives in a predictable, stable and open environment.”
“International trade is a pillar of Virginia’s economy and for nearly a century the Virginia Maritime Association has promoted, protected, and encouraged trade through Virginia’s ports. Therefore, we are pleased the U.S., Mexico, and Canada have reached an agreement with terms that reflect the business and economic changes since NAFTA was negotiated and which we hope will benefit Virginia companies for many years to come,” David White, Executive Vice President, Virginia Maritime Association, stated.
“STIHL Inc. believes the USMCA extends the fundamental tenants of free trade and offers mutual benefits for North American workers, farmers, manufacturers and businesses,” said Bjoern Fischer, President of STIHL Inc. in Virginia Beach.
Governor Northam announces Virginia’s Unemployment continues at 2.6%
Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s record low unemployment held steady and employment levels continued to rise in November.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continued at 2.6 percent in November, which is 0.2 percentage point below the rate from a year ago. According to household survey data in November, the labor force expanded for the seventeenth consecutive month by 13,326, or 0.3 percent to set a new record high of 4,441,018, as the number of unemployed decreased by 521. Household employment increased by 13,847 to set a new high of 4,324,922. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which decreased 0.1 percentage point to 3.5 percent.
“I am encouraged to see our unemployment rate remain low,” said Governor Northam. “We need to invest in Virginia’s workforce to maintain this momentum. I look forward to working with legislators to pass a budget that makes historic investments in our community colleges, early childhood education system, and K-12 schools.”
Virginia has the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states. Virginia has the third best rate among the states east of the Mississippi along with New Hampshire. Virginia is ranked fourth in the nation for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate along with Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, and New Hampshire.
“From day one, the Governor made a strong commitment to make sure every Virginian has access to a good job, no matter where they live,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Every region of Virginia is experiencing a lower unemployment rate than a year ago, and we’re proud that our talented workforce is participating in our strong economy at such high rates.”
Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia has been positive for 68 consecutive months. For November, Virginia’s over-the-year growth of 1.0 percent was slightly less than the national rate. Nationally, over-the-year growth was relatively steady in November at 1.1 percent.
“With our robust economy, more Virginians are working to help grow and support our businesses,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Virginia’s highly-skilled workforce is the economic driver in all communities across the Commonwealth.”
In November, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 47,400 jobs, while employment in the public sector decreased by 7,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, eight of the eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains, while the other three experienced employment losses.
For a greater statistical breakdown visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
AG Herring opinion on resolutions passed by localities across Virginia
Attorney General Herring issued an advisory opinion December 20th concluding that the resolutions passed by localities across Virginia declaring themselves exempt from new gun safety laws that the General Assembly may enact have “no legal effect”. Additionally, he concludes that localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.
Sadly, Virginia has felt the effects of the gun violence epidemic that continues to plague our country. Over 10,000 Virginians have been killed by a gun since 2007. The Commonwealth has also been home to numerous mass shootings including the 2019 tragedy in Virginia Beach where 12 people were killed and four others wounded.
Attorney General Herring has continued to push for gun safety reforms in Virginia including universal background checks, a red flag law that would reduce the risk of someone in crisis hurting themselves or others, and reinstating the one handgun per month law. These gun measures would make Virginia safer and reduce the number of gun injuries and fatalities according to the Attorney General.
“When the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws they will be enforced, and they will be followed. These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear,” said Attorney General Herring. “What we’re talking about are the kind of commonsense gun safety laws that Virginians voted for just a few weeks ago, like universal background checks to make sure that dangerous people aren’t buying guns. Too many Virginians have lost their lives to guns and it is well past time that we enact these gun safety measures that will save lives and make our communities safer.”
Here are a few key lines from the opinion:
• “…constitutional, statutory, and common law doctrines establish that these resolutions neither have the force of law nor authorize localities or local constitutional officials to refuse to follow or decline to enforce gun violence prevention measures enacted by the General Assembly.”
• “By their own terms, these resolutions have no legal effect.”
• “…all localities, local constitutional officers, and other local officials are obligated to follow duly enacted state laws…both the Virginia Constitution and the Code of Virginia specifically establish the supremacy of laws passed by the General Assembly over local ordinances and policies…Nor have localities been delegated any authority – either express or implied – to exempt themselves (or anyone else) from gun violence prevention statutes.”
• “…neither local governments nor local constitutional officers have the authority to declare state statutes unconstitutional or decline to follow them on that basis.”
Virginia and CSX announce landmark rail agreement
Governor Ralph Northam announced a landmark agreement to expand reliability and service on Virginia’s rail lines, creating a pathway to separate passenger and freight operations along the Richmond to Washington, D.C. corridor. The parties will continue work to finalize definitive agreements with execution planned in the second half of 2020.
The agreement between the Commonwealth and CSX outlines a $3.7 billion investment that includes:
- Building a new Virginia-owned Long Bridge across the Potomac River, with tracks dedicated exclusively to passenger and commuter rail;
- Acquisition of more than 350 miles of railroad right-of-way and 225 miles of track; and
- 37 miles of new track improvements, including a Franconia-Springfield bypass.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make our rail system work better for everyone, both in Virginia and along the entire East Coast,” said Governor Northam. “This agreement will change the future of transportation in Virginia, improving our ability to move people and goods across the state, and opening up potential rail service in underserved parts of the Commonwealth.”
Currently Long Bridge, built in 1904 and owned by CSX, carries every passenger, commuter, and CSX freight train that crosses the Potomac River. But it has only two tracks, and is at 98 percent capacity in peak times. The new bridge will relieve this bottleneck, providing track for passenger and commuter trains while freight trains exclusively use the existing Long Bridge.
“CSX is proud of the innovative agreement reached with the Commonwealth of Virginia which will advance our goals for increased safety, efficiency, and volume growth while meeting the public’s desire for more passenger rail service to relieve commuter traffic congestion in the I-95 corridor,” said Jim Foote, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX. “We thank Governor Northam, Secretary Valentine, and her team for their leadership on this partnership that will benefit CSX and the people of Virginia for many years to come.”
The Commonwealth has negotiated improvements with CSX to increase service levels. These improvements will be phased in over 10 years, resulting in the additional service:
- Doubling the number of Virginia Amtrak trains;
- Providing nearly hourly Amtrak service between Richmond and Washington, D.C.;
- Increasing Virginia Railway Express (VRE) service by 75 percent along the I-95 corridor, with 15-minute intervals during peak periods and adding weekend service;
- Increasing Amtrak service to Newport News and allowing for improved schedule of the third Amtrak train to Norfolk;
- Laying the foundation for Southeast High Speed Rail through the acquisition of the abandoned S-Line which runs from Petersburg into North Carolina; and
- Preserving an existing freight corridor between Doswell and Clifton Forge for future east-west passenger service.
The Commonwealth is bringing together federal, state, and regional partners to fund the proposal, with Amtrak playing a critical role. The Amtrak Board of Directors has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth that outlines their commitment to this program.
“Amtrak is thrilled to be supporting this game-changing rail investment program as an investor and partner,” said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer. “This program is a model for the nation of how to grow passenger and freight service together in order to relieve congestion, protect our environment, and enhance mobility.”
These agreements allow the Commonwealth to move forward with confirming commitments from potential partners and give Virginia the opening to bring more partners to the table.
“Today’s announcement represents the start of an exciting new chapter for commuter rail in Virginia,” said Katie Cristol, Chair of VRE’s Operations Board. “Expansion of the Long Bridge will enable us to grow VRE service to include new riders, new hours, and new weekend service—in short, to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities for tens of thousands more Northern Virginians. That vision is truly within reach, with the Commonwealth now in a position to own and manage this major passenger rail asset.”
Studies show that highway expansion is increasingly unable to alleviate gridlock and congestion in Northern Virginia. The Commonwealth’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment is completing a study of the I-95 Corridor. One preliminary finding estimates a $12.5 billion cost to build one additional lane in each direction for approximately 50 miles—with congestion returning in the peak period the day it opens.
“As we work to maximize investments in highways, transit, and Metro, this partnership creates an unprecedented opportunity to unlock the potential of rail and commuter rail, and allows Virginia to focus on customer service, reliability, and performance,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “This also provides the critical infrastructure needed to explore options to expand rail to other corridors in the Commonwealth.”
This rail expansion is expected to remove five million cars and one million trucks off Virginia highways each year, and propel the Port of Virginia toward its goal of moving 40 percent of containers by rail. In addition, the acquisition of portions of the Buckingham Branch will preserve a future opportunity to create an east-west “college” corridor.
“VRE already moves the equivalent of one lane of traffic off I-95 and I-395 each day,” said Jennifer Mitchell, Director of Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “This agreement will allow Virginia to move double the number of people at a fraction of the cost.”
The Stephen F. Fuller Institute at George Mason University estimates rail commuters will contribute an additional $2 billion annually to Virginia due to expanded commuter activity made possible by a new Long Bridge.
Governor Northam proposes $1.2 billion investment in K-12 Education
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced his budget will include one of the largest new investments in K-12 education ever proposed in Virginia, totaling $1.2 billion.
The budget includes the single-largest increase for at-risk schools in Virginia history, raises teacher salaries 3 percent, funds more school counselors and new staff supports for English language learners, and makes significant new flexible funds available for local divisions.
“Students deserve quality public schools, no matter where they live,” said Governor Northam. “This budget provides extra funding to help close the achievement gap in high-need schools, especially in urban and rural Virginia. Every child should have access to a world-class education, and this budget advances that commitment.”
Academic achievement gaps are persistent and growing in Virginia, for students of color, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities. Forty percent of Virginia’s public pre-K-12 students are economically disadvantaged, and 13 percent are learning English, according to Fall 2019 reports on student demographics. Teacher recruitment and retention also remain pressing challenges for the state.
“This historic budget reaffirms our clear and ongoing commitment to educational equity our public education system,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “These bold changes will dramatically increase supports for educationally at-risk learners, help us recruit and retain the best teachers, and help school divisions serve the unique needs of their students.”
Budget highlights include:
- Flexible Supports for Educationally At-Risk Students: $140.4 million to increase the “At-Risk Add-On” for educationally at-risk students. This is the largest single increase to this funding source in Virginia’s history;
- Teacher Raise: $145.1 million for a 3 percent salary increase in the second year, for funded Standards of Quality instructional and support positions;
- Flexible Per-Pupil Allocation: $125 million in new flexible funds for local divisions;
- Additional School Counselors: $99.3 million to increase the number of counselors at every grade level;
- Instructional Support for English Language Learners: $27.6 million to increase the number of instructional positions;
- School Meals: $10.6 million to help cover the cost of school breakfast and lunch for families who qualify for reduced meal pricing; and,
- Rebenchmarking and Routine Updates: $808.5 million for formula-driven enrollment and program updates.
“When we prioritize the social-emotional needs of our students, we enable them to succeed both inside and outside the classroom,” said Mr. Lyons Sanchezconcha, an educator at Huguenot High School. “Governor Northam’s proposed investment will help educators better support our most vulnerable students and close achievement gaps around the Commonwealth.
“Virginia’s teachers are the foundation of our education system,” said Dr. James Lane, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “By providing both a raise and additional personnel to support English language learners, we are ensuring we can recruit and retain the best talent and provide the unique supports students need to succeed.”
Last week, Governor Northam announced an additional $94.8 million to expand access to and support the quality of early care and learning programs for at-risk three- and four-year-olds. The Governor also announced a $145 million proposal to make tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields.
Governor Northam announces effort to modernize lighting on Virginia’s roadways
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced that the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will contract with Trane to replace more than 9,600 highway lights with light-emitting diode (LED) products, improving roadway visibility and energy efficiency.
The lighting upgrade will reduce highway lights’ energy consumption by more than 50 percent and triple the expected lifetime from five years to 15 or more years. This project is aligned with the clean energy goals the Governor laid out in his 2018 Virginia Energy Plan and in Executive Order Forty-Three which he signed in September.
Key improvements of the lighting modernization project include:
• Consuming 11 million fewer kilowatt-hours per year following replacement—enough to power roughly 16,000 refrigerators for a year
• Resulting in an estimated 8,800-ton reduction in greenhouse gas emissions
• Improving drivers’ ability to see objects at night, such as pedestrians, animals, and debris
• Reducing crash risks as fewer light replacements mean fewer roadway work zones
• Saving taxpayer dollars through energy efficiency and longer product life
“This lighting modernization project will reduce energy use and increase road safety,” said Governor Northam. “It’s an important step forward as we work to make Virginia a leader in clean energy, and I commend VDOT and Trane on their work to improve our roadways, our communities, and our environment.”
The lighting project is expected to result in savings for the Commonwealth starting on day one, with a cumulative net savings of $4.6 million by 2036. The savings stems from lower energy bills and reduced operations and maintenance costs for future light replacement. VDOT selected LED lights to optimize road user visibility and minimize environmental impacts.
“VDOT’s collaboration with industry, health policy experts, and other stakeholders has ensured that we are delivering the highest standard of lighting that also has a minimal impact on our environment,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Virginia’s forward-thinking approach has made the Commonwealth a national model for safe and effective highway lighting.”
VDOT is funding the lighting upgrade project using the Virginia Energy Management Program’s energy performance contract option, which allows VDOT to finance infrastructure improvements using future energy and operational savings. VDOT partnered with Trane following a competitive procurement process.
“Trane has completed over $280 million in performance contracting, and successfully implemented projects for many Commonwealth of Virginia agencies,” said Larry Cummings, Marketing Leader and Strategic Partnerships at Trane. “We are proud to collaborate with VDOT to enhance the lighting levels on Virginia’s roads to improve safety and energy use.”
Light replacement will start in spring 2020. This project includes lights located on limited-access highways and associated interchanges, as well as VDOT-owned park-and-ride lots, rest areas, and weigh stations in the Richmond, Fredericksburg, Hampton Roads, and Northern Virginia districts.
Governor Ralph Northam presents historic 2020–2022 budget
Governor Ralph Northam presented his budget for Fiscal Years 2020–2022 to the Joint Money Committees of the General Assembly. His proposed budget is the most progressive in Virginia’s history, and makes significant investments in key priorities while maintaining strict fiscal responsibility.
Ahead of his address, Governor Northam previewed budget proposals to invest in K-12 education, address housing affordability, make tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields, protect Virginia’s environment, transform the Commonwealth’s early childhood education system, and combat maternal and infant mortality.
Governor Northam’s proposal also brings Virginia’s total reserve funding to $1.9 billion, over 8 percent of the total budget. This is more than Virginia has had in reserve funds at any time in history, and meets the aggressive goal Governor Northam laid out at the start of his administration, two years early.
Here’s the Governor’s full remarks :
Good morning. I hope that you are all doing well. Thank you for the opportunity to speak with you this morning.
Chairman Jones, Chairman Norment, Chairman Hanger, Chairman Ware, Speaker Cox;
Chairman-elect Torian, Chairwoman-elect Howell, Chairwoman-elect Watts, Speaker-designee Filler-Corn, and other members of the General Assembly:
Good morning.
And to my wife, First Lady Pam Northam; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; Attorney General Mark Herring; and members of our Cabinet, thanks for your service to Virginia, and thank you for being here today.
I want to thank Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne and his team, as well as the staff at the Department of Planning and Budget and the Department of Taxation, for all their work to develop this budget.
We gather here today at a time of change for the General Assembly. New leadership and a new majority are coming in January.
I want to take this moment to thank the outgoing leadership of these committees. We have had differences, on policy and politics, and I suspect we will continue to do so.
But I have never doubted that you did your work with the best interests of Virginians at heart. Fiscal responsibility is not a partisan issue.
As we move forward together developing this new budget, I hope we all keep our financial responsibilities to the Commonwealth in mind.
This year, CNBC named Virginia the best state in which to do business. They did that because we have worked together to diversify our economy, invest in our workforce and infrastructure, and keep a stable and open business climate.
My administration has focused on helping bring new jobs and new business to every region of Virginia.
In my first two years as governor, we have had $26 billion in new economic investments—a record amount, and more than any previous administration announced during a full term.
That is something that we can all take credit for, and a record that we can all be proud of.
We have invested in our tech talent pipeline. Just last month I signed agreements with 11 Virginia universities to ensure they will graduate 31,000 more computer science degrees in the coming years.
We’ll need them to keep pace with our growing tech industry.
We are working to make sure that Virginia’s economy continues to grow and create new jobs.
As I mentioned when I spoke to you in August, we start this budget from a good, stable place.
We have worked together to protect our AAA bond rating and build up our reserves.
In fact, I’m proud to announce that this budget puts an additional $300 million dollars into our reserve funds.
When I came into office, we were on a credit watch, and had only $283 million in reserves. One of the rating agencies noted that low balance as part of the reason for the credit watch.
I met with them in New York, and I set a goal of putting aside 8 percent of our revenues into reserves by the end of my term.
This budget will exceed that goal and do it ahead of schedule, bringing our reserve balance to approximately $1.9 billion—more than 8 percent. This will be the most Virginia has had in reserve funds at any previous point in our history.
This is an important step to ensure that Virginia can weather whatever storms our volatile national and global economy throws our way.
Working together over the past two years, we have laid the foundation for a strong, forward-looking budget.
This spending plan makes generational investments in areas that have been underfunded for years, and ensures that we take care of our most vulnerable Virginians.
The budget I present to you today is structurally balanced. And it is cautious—we are forecasting our revenue to grow around 4 percent each year over the biennium, which is a more conservative forecast than the two General Assembly budget committees.
This strong economy enables us to increase funding in areas that have been neglected, while better positioning Virginia for the future.
For example, as we face the threats created by climate change, it is critical that we protect our environment, improve our ability to withstand new climate forces, and expand renewable energy sources.
So this budget includes $733 million in new funding for natural resources priorities, including $500 million in capital investments.
Chief among these priorities is our commitment to a clean Chesapeake Bay by 2025. We have already laid out a plan to reach this goal, but it requires investment in water quality, so our efforts aren’t set back by continued nutrient runoff issues.
My budget includes $400 million for water quality projects and programs, so we can lead our neighboring states in the important work of leaving a clean Bay for our children and grandchildren.
To further protect our environment, I am proposing to add $15.5 million annually for the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grant program, bringing it up to $20 million each year.
Through these grants, our ConserveVirginia initiative can help preserve the natural beauty we all value.
Emerging renewable energy resources hold great possibilities, for our environment and for our economy.
For example, offshore wind holds enormous potential, not just in creating that wind energy, but in the supply chain manufacturing needed to support this industry.
We have the opportunity now to establish Virginia as the Eastern seaboard’s leader in the offshore wind industry, attracting thousands of well-paid jobs, and diversifying the economy of Hampton Roads and of Virginia.
To support this goal, we’ll set aside up to $40 million that we can invest in infrastructure improvements at the Port of Virginia, to accommodate offshore wind supply chain needs.
To coordinate these efforts, this budget establishes an Office of Offshore Wind, to work with partners and make sure that Virginia is a key player in this growing energy resource.
To ensure that we reduce carbon pollution, my budget removes the language that’s holding Virginia back from joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
And I’m proposing $25 million to ensure that DEQ has the resources it needs to do the job of efficiently monitoring compliance with complex environmental regulations, and an additional $2.7 million for environmental justice and community outreach each year.
Smart investments now lay the groundwork for the future.
In my last budget, we invested $19 million a year to extend broadband access to communities that lack it. In the 21st century, broadband is a requirement for opportunity, for education, for healthcare, and for everyday life.
In this budget, we’ll add another $16 million a year on top of that, to invest $35 million each year to get more communities connected.
But perhaps the smartest investment we can make is in our children and their education.
That’s why this budget allocates an additional $1.2 billion for our schools and educators—one of the largest investments we have ever made to educate children from early childhood through their senior year.
Every child in the Commonwealth should have access to a world-class education. To help make that happen, Virginia must be able to attract and retain the best teaching talent.
In the last budget, we were all proud to give our teachers the largest single-year pay raise in 15 years.
But we can do more. This budget allocates $145 million to give teachers and support staff a three-percent pay raise, effective July 1, 2021.
Raising teacher pay is one step toward securing the quality of our K-12 education system for years to come.
Our children come to school with the burdens of everything else in their lives.
When that includes conflict at home, or at school, it’s critical that our schools have trained staff that students in distress can turn to.
Counselors can also help guide students toward the career paths that are right for them.
Last year we took the first step toward our shared goal of putting more counselors in our schools. This budget gets us the rest of the way toward this goal, allocating an additional $99.3 million to hire more counselors.
We will also invest an additional $808.5 million over two years to fund rebenchmarking for our K-12 schools. This is critical to ensure that our schools, and school funding, keep pace with our students’ needs, so every child receives a quality education.
Our schools rely on our state and local governments to fund them, but we in turn rely in part on the Virginia Lottery, which has for decades provided a funding stream for our schools.
But technology moves fast, and in just the last year we have seen a sharp rise in electronic games of skill. As these machines become more popular, our lottery sales have dropped.
That takes money away from our schools, and that is not acceptable to me.
We’ll impose a tax on these games of skill, and earmark that revenue to boost funding for our public school students.
I am proposing to use the revenue from regulating these games to create a new flexible, per pupil pot of money distributed to our school divisions based on enrollment so that they can use these funds in a manner that best supports their needs.
This new revenue will also free up current Lottery revenue so that it may be directed to school divisions with a high concentration of children living in poverty.
This budget increases the at-risk add-on by 50 percent—a $140 million investment. That is more than we have ever been able to devote to our high-poverty school divisions.
This money will help school divisions offer additional support, such as dropout prevention programs, after-school programs, and specialized instruction.
Every child, no matter who they are or where they live, should get a world-class education in Virginia.
This investment will ensure that from Petersburg to Bristol, our school divisions with high percentages of at-risk students are able to help the children who need it most.
Before those at-risk children ever get to a K-12 school, they can benefit from early childhood education programs.
The disparities between children who have all the advantages, and the children who don’t, become apparent early on.
But we know many of our at-risk young children aren’t enrolled in early childhood education programs.
To better address these disparities from the start, we will invest nearly $95 million in new funding for our early childhood education system.
This will allow more at-risk four-year-olds and three-year-olds to access these programs, and will establish accountability standards and ensure educators have the training and support they need.
We want to make sure our early childhood programs work for every family and every child.
I want to thank the First Lady and the Children’s Cabinet for their work on these issues. They have engaged a large and diverse group of stakeholders, and done a great deal of work to bring people together to truly invest in our children.
As we invest in our youngest learners, we must also invest in the older ones—those seeking higher education or skills training.
We want every Virginian to have access to a world-class, quality education.
But for many Virginians, an advanced degree or job training is financially out of reach.
Yet our employers increasingly need workers with training or degrees in high-tech fields.
I have spoken frequently about boosting our workforce training pipeline, particularly at our community colleges.
And I held a series of listening sessions in every region of the state earlier this year, to hear from everyone from students to businesses about what they really need.
As a result, we have crafted what we call the G3 program—Get Skilled, Get a Job, and Give Back. It’s a plan to make sure that the folks who are trying to make ends meet can afford to get the training they need for better jobs.
This budget sets aside $72.5 million each year for G3, to provide tuition assistance for low and moderate income students.
This investment will increase access by offering last dollar funding to eligible students to pay for tuition, fees, and textbooks.
Additionally, we must recognize that there are financial challenges beyond tuition and fees that stand as a barrier to our lowest income students.
When you’re struggling to pay for the basic necessities of life—a roof over your head, food, childcare, transportation—the cost of an education can seem far out of reach.
Many of these students have to work more than one job just to make ends meet.
Under G3, students who receive full Pell grants and who enroll in classes full-time will receive additional support to help them overcome these barriers, and put them in a position to succeed.
To get these grants, students will have to enroll in one of five key pathways: technology, health care, public safety, early childhood education, and the skilled trades.
In exchange, we ask these students to perform community service for every credit hour they take each semester.
In this way, we can help ensure that we have the trained workforce we need for some of our most high-demand jobs, while helping make training for these jobs more affordable.
G3 is focused on specific career pathways. But we want to make higher education more accessible to students in all fields.
My budget includes $45.4 million to increase funding for need-based financial aid for Virginia undergraduate students at our public colleges and universities.
For those at private institutions, we’re raising the annual amount of our Tuition Assistance Grants to $4,000 per student. We will focus those grants on students attending brick-and-mortar classes.
To ensure that our public institutions have the resources they need for new or renovated classrooms and other buildings, this budget includes $895 million in capital funding for our colleges and universities.
A portion of that capital funding will go to historically black colleges and universities in Virginia, which have been underfunded for far too long.
We are also allocating funds to help HBCUs provide additional support to their students. Many of our HBCUs attract students from the first generation in their families to attend college.
Those students often need additional guidance and support, no matter what school they attend, and our budget includes funding for support programs to help overcome barriers that can prevent students from graduating.
I’m excited that this budget includes the state share for a public-private partnership, U-Teach, at Virginia State University and Norfolk State University, to encourage more students of color to become STEM educators.
This year we commemorated the 400th anniversary of the founding of representative democracy on these shores, as well as the arrival of enslaved Africans here.
It has been a reminder that our history is complex and difficult. In our nation and in our Commonwealth, liberty and enslavement were born at the same time.
As we have struggled with how we can best tell the full and true story of our history, it has become clear that we can and must do a better job of ensuring that everyone learns and understands that story.
So my budget includes additional funding for a number of museums, cultural sites, and highway markers that help to better tell the story of African-Americans in Virginia.
Black history is American history, but in the past, there has been little state support for the institutions that preserve and teach that history.
We aim to rectify that, and encourage our students to visit our historical sites to learn more about our shared history.
We will also fund our new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, so that she has the staff she needs to do this critical work.
To begin to address long-standing health inequities, we have allocated funds to hire additional staff at the Office of Health Equity, provide adult sickle cell services, and provide staff in four high-need health districts for community health pilot programs.
We know that black mothers are twice as likely to die postpartum as white mothers are, which is why we will work to eliminate disparities in maternal and infant mortality.
We will propose greater funding for home visiting programs, and make sure that new mothers who are eligible for Medicaid have access to care for a year after their child is born.
My budget allocates $12.8 million in general funds for home visiting services, and $3.2 million to extend health coverage for new mothers.
We will also study how Medicaid could appropriately cover doula services.
Community doula programs support women both during pregnancy and post-partum, and can reduce maternal mortality, particularly among women of color.
A good education, healthy children and families, and access to economic opportunities all rely on the ability to find, and afford, a safe place to live.
We know that having affordable, accessible housing helps attract jobs, builds robust communities, and ensures that everyone has a safe and stable place to live.
I’m proposing to put an additional $63 million into our Housing Trust Fund, which works to increase affordable housing and helps reduce homelessness. That brings the total in the fund to $84 million, an unprecedented level.
We’re also allocating money for a pilot program to help reduce evictions, and to increase permanent supportive housing for people with behavioral health issues or developmental disabilities who need that assistance.
I said this budget makes investments in areas that we have neglected. I also said it will help us take care of the most vulnerable Virginians when they need us the most.
Our mental health system falls into both of these categories.
It is our duty as a state to care for our most vulnerable citizens. That means we must care for people who are having mental health crises.
The bed of last resort legislation, passed in 2014, rightly recognized that we never want to turn a person in crisis away from mental health treatment.
When a person in crisis is under a temporary detention order, a state hospital must take them in.
But the unanticipated consequence has been that our state mental health hospitals are regularly running over capacity. Their beds are full.
Our mental health system relies on a good-faith effort between our public and private providers, and we must all work together to ensure that Virginians get the care they need—especially when they need it most.
That’s what we would want if our child, sibling, or spouse, was in crisis.
We know that many mental health crises can be averted if the patient has access to regular treatment in the community, before things get to a crisis point.
To increase that capacity to provide treatment, we are investing more dollars in our community services boards and the services they provide through the STEP-Virginia program. This budget continues that investment.
All told, we’ll put $177 million into our community-based services. That includes more than $64 million from the general fund to continue implementing STEP-Virginia, but at a more measured pace than originally planned.
This is consistent with recommendations from JLARC, and recognizes that our community services boards need time to build the capacity to provide these services.
The funding will help them provide more outpatient treatment, comprehensive crisis services, care for military service members and veterans, and peer support.
Health care costs are rising across the board. As a physician, I’m committed to finding ways to reduce those costs on Virginia families, and ensuring that everyone has access to meaningful, affordable coverage.
When the Affordable Care Act was enacted, states had a choice between setting up their own health insurance marketplace, or using the federal one. At that time, Virginia chose to participate in the federal marketplace.
But as the protections of the ACA have been eroded by the current administration, states with their own marketplace are better able to keep premiums low.
We think Virginia can do this better.
So this budget sets up a state-based marketplace for the nearly 400,000 Virginians who buy health insurance on their own, rather than through an employer.
Insurance companies already pay user fees to the federal government for the marketplace. We’ll use those fees from Virginia companies, which means we can increase affordable coverage in a fiscally responsible way.
We also know that insurance premiums in those marketplace programs are much higher than they were just a few years ago—in large part because the federal government has rolled back programs that helped keep premiums low.
We’re going to help reduce those marketplace premiums by 20 percent through a state reinsurance program that will help keep premiums stable.
Reinsurance is a pool of money that helps insurers cover high-need people. The ACA included a reinsurance program, but that has expired.
We’ll pay for this by increasing our cigarette tax, currently the second-lowest in the nation, by 30 cents a pack.
Raising this tax at this level will still put us at a lower state rate than every neighbor besides North Carolina, and will allow us to take important steps to control the cost of health care.
Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in Virginia, and it directly causes more than $3 billion in yearly health costs in Virginia.
Almost $486 million of that is spent by Medicaid, which means it costs every Virginia taxpayer.
Here in Virginia, we pride ourselves on being a low-tax state. But it makes no sense to cling to the bottom of the rankings for a product that costs us so much.
I said at the beginning of this speech that this budget puts money into areas that have been underfunded.
But in some cases, programs are underfunded because their revenue sources are outdated.
That is the case with our transportation funding.
Transportation is the platform for our economy. It connects our citizens to jobs, education, and opportunity.
We have made important progress over the past two years, identifying funding for I-81 and our interstates, and for Metro.
But Virginia’s lawmakers have long struggled to find ways to pay for our roads and transit in Virginia.
We rely on motor fuels taxes for many of our transportation dollars.
But modern vehicles use less fuel, which means that revenue isn’t keeping pace with the continuing need.
In 2018, miles driven in Virginia increased, while we collected less from the gas tax. This trend is only going to escalate.
We support Virginians making environmentally friendly vehicle choices. And yet we also recognize that drivers will continue to use more and more of our system, while the system sees fewer and fewer dollars.
This is not sustainable. And if we don’t address it now, it will be harder to fix in the future.
To stabilize our transportation system, we will restructure our funding model.
First, we will eliminate vehicle safety inspections, which will save Virginians about $150 million each year.
Data show that there is no connection between highway safety and these inspections.
That’s why 35 other states don’t have them.
Second, we will cut the auto registration fee in half, saving Virginians more than $130 million per year.
And third, we will raise the gas tax 4 cents a year over three years, then tie that revenue stream to inflation.
That will ensure that those who use more of our transportation system—including out-of-state drivers—pay for it.
And it will help us adjust for the impact of fuel efficiency.
This funding proposal is more sustainable, and it is more equitable. Those who drive more should pay more.
With these changes, we can maximize our rail investments, substantially increase transit funding, and increase money spent on road maintenance from city streets to interstate highways.
We can restore funding for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, ensuring that combined with the I-81 bill from last year, NVTA will have $65 million more a year.
We can ensure we match federal funds for Metro, and increase the funds available for SMART SCALE.
And most importantly, we can improve the safety of our roadways.
As I mentioned at the start of my remarks, this is a time of change in the General Assembly. We will see new leadership, with new priorities.
Many of our shared priorities are reflected here in this budget. But I also know this new General Assembly will have its own vision.
In the spirit of cooperation and good faith, we have set aside $200 million, to provide the new General Assembly with the flexibility to prioritize funding needs that they identify as important.
In November, Virginia sent a clear signal about the direction they want our Commonwealth to go.
They want us to continue to build a Virginia that is welcoming and respectful of all, and a Virginia that takes care of its citizens when they need help the most.
They want us to continue building a Virginia that is prepared to withstand global and national economic changes, technological advancements, climate change, and more.
Virginians want us to move this state forward, not back. They want a state where a child is supported in school, where we prepare for climate realities, and where people can afford to see a doctor when they need to.
This budget takes care of vulnerable Virginians, invests in long-neglected needs, and puts money away for the inevitable rainy day.
It shows that we can protect our AAA bond rating and help at-risk children. We can invest in those children’s future by supporting a clean environment, and affordable education. We can teach our full history, and we can put money into reserves. None of these things has to be mutually exclusive.
We can do all of this together, and I stand ready to work with anyone who wants to make Virginia a better place. I have spoken in the past about finding common ground, working together across party lines, and acting not for ourselves but for Virginia.
I meant it then and I mean it now. We got here together, building a strong economy and a strong foundation for this budget. We can keep Virginia moving forward.
That is what this budget does, and that is what I intend to do. I hope you will join me in building a stronger and more inclusive Virginia.
Thank you, and happy holidays.
