Strategies for keeping pets safe during holiday events

Are you hosting one or more holiday parties this year? If so, you may be worried about how your pet will cope. Here are some strategies for keeping your dogs and cats safe while you entertain your guests.

• Train them well. Basic dog commands like sit, stay, down and leave will serve you well during holiday gatherings. And training your cats to come when you call can keep them safe if they bolt out the door.

• Supervise children. If your dog or cat isn’t used to kids, there are some precautions to take. Teach children how to approach and gently pet your animals and monitor their interactions. Watch for signs that your pets are uncomfortable. If you sense that they’re tense, remove them from the room.

• Make sure they exercise. An animal that hasn’t had its regular dose of exercise is more likely to be excited or stressed when guests visit. About half an hour before your company is due to arrive, take the dog for a walk or play with the cat to burn off any extra energy.

Most importantly, make sure your pets have a safe haven to go to if the party starts to overwhelm them. Many pets love to retreat to their crates, but you can also put them in a quiet, comfortable room where you know they’ll be content and safe.