The Cracked Acorn: Christmas Time
And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.” Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven,and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” – Luke 2
It’s that time of the year and I am never ready for it!
For months now it has been peeking out of the corners of all the major discount stores.
Yes, it is “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” and “Jack Frost nipping at your nose” time of the year.
“I have shot an arrow into the Christmas season and I know not where it will fall!” Many seasons have come and gone since I was young enough to remember when it was time to find the small cedar tree in a fence row for the house, to decorate and admire for its beauty. Decorations were homemade for all even the star on the top was cut from heavy cardboard and covered in foil.
Feelings!
We all have them,and what would it be like if we were numb to everything? It seemed that every time we were reorganized in the federal government to better do our work there would be a new supervisor to try and give us that warm and fuzzy feeling about our work. This is good!, if not over done. The proper feeling about many of our activities and that does include the church work can accomplish amazing results.
Every year I wait for the melancholy and that warm fuzzy feeling that once again 365 days have just about disappeared into memories. My loved one and I were conversing about the holidays and the subject peanut butter popped up. I replied that I could not recall any such item during my childhood and that we were too poor to afford a jar of peanut butter. I could not remember when I first had peanut butter spread on anything to eat.
It is a wonderful season and I still enjoy seeing other people do their shopping and dragging the children with them. A very, very Kentucky Christmas Eve saw us shopping for groceries at the A & P or maybe we would drive the 50 miles to the Harvey’s Department store at Nashville, Tennessee. It was a treat to shop for gifts, have a meal and drive through an outdoor display at one of the large parks. Of course, the weather was very cold. I was probably already wearing my long johns with the trap door; houses were heated with wood stoves to ward off the cold from the single pane windows. If the prayer for the Christmas dinner was for our blessings; I asked for an early spring.
The Cracked Acorn: In a hurry!
I would hasten my escape from the windy storm and tempest. (Psalm 55:8)
Way back when, I was a few miles into the 35 miles drive to sort historic maps at the U.S. Geological Survey Library at Reston, Virginia. A pit stop was necessary to purchase a muffin and a newspaper; the bumper-to-bumper traffic was doing over 75 mph downhill when I pulled to the outside lane and into the 7-11 parking lot. I jumped out of the car, made the selections then waited to pay. I said to the man in front of me,”I wish this line would hurry up, I’m running third!”, this drew a few chuckles.
Meanwhile, the world’s largest optical telescope in the South Africa’s Great Karoo desert is searching out beyond the galaxies to the edge of the big bang. A project, the GIANT EAR, powered by the world’s largest EVEREDDY battery is to come online any moment now . If there is life out there, this will surely do the trick and can be picked up on the FM dial at 93.35 Megahertzs.
Yes!! Yes!! we are receiving a signal from the Crab Nebula! (Our connection to the optical Karoo scope will give us picture and sound.) Let’s Listen in!
KKROCK HAD ORBITED INTO THE LOCAL CRAB WAWA. HE HAS PARKED A PINK 2050 UGO WITH FINNED TWIN TURBOS.(The speed of light has put the UGO factory years ahead of us.) KKROCK RUSHES INSIDE TO GRAB A CHOCOYUM COVERED CARBON BAR AND SNATCHES A LARGE STELLERBUCKS WITH TRIPLE SIPS. “COULD YOU HURRY IT UP A LIGHT YEAR OR SO, I’M RUNNING THIRD. I AM LATE FOR MY JOB AT THE SIRRUS RED DWARF WAL*MART!”
“NOT TO WORRY”, SAYS THE MANAGER, “BUT I NOTICED THAT ONE OF YOUR TURBOS IS ACTING SLUGGISHLY. HAVE YOU TRIED OUR NEW FUEL?”
“NO, FOR MILLENIUMS I HAVE USED ONLY XREG”, REPLIED KKROCK.
“WELL! WELL! DO I HAVE GOOD NEWS FOR ALL YOU XREG USERS. SWITCH TO A FULL CHARGE OF ZOOMLAX FOR A SHOOTING START AT THE BEGINNING OF EVERY ORBIT. SOME OF OUR CUSTOMERS ARE NOW CONVINCED THAT ONLY ZOOMLAX WILL DO THE TRICK TO PUT THEM AHEAD OF THE CRAB NEBULA GRIDLOCKS. OLDER TURBOS MAY REQUIRE ZOOMLEADLAXLITE. MY! MY! WHEN WILL ALL THIS RUSHING END!!” THE MANAGER HAD A SMILE ON ALL OF HIS THREE HEADS BECAUSE HE HAD MADE ANOTHER CUSTOMER HAPPY!
(Stay tuned for what happens when the Karoo Scope & GIANT EAR finds KKROCK filling the wife’s UGO with ……losing contact….must get new EVEREDDY batteeerrryy…)
Why, are we in such a hurry? Even the micro wave oven is too slow!!!
List to the call, the gospel call today, Get in the glory land way. Wanderers, come home, O hasten to obey, For, I’m in the gloryland way!
I’m in a hurry to get things done
Oh I rush and rush until life’s no fun
All I really gotta do is live and die
But I’m in a hurry and don’t know why
(from the ALABAMA group)
An Jehu answered,”What have you to do with peace? Turn and follow me.” So the watchman reported,saying, “He went up to them and is not coming back; and the driving is like the driving of Jehu the son of Nimshi, for he drives furiously!” (2 Kings 9:19,20)
Psalm 46:10 “Be still, and know that I am God.”
The Cracked Acorn: The Old, Old Story
I have been young, and now am old, yet I have not seen the righteous forsaken nor his children begging for bread. – Psalm 37:25
Interesting how the Child Evangelism Fellowship started in 1937 by Jesse Overholtzer, who wanted to reach young children in the poor sections of our major cities. The target ages were from five to twelve and thought this as the best probability of someone embracing Jesus as his or her Savior. He was impressed by the scripture from Matthew, “I praise You,Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that you have hidden these things from the wise and intelligent and have revealed them to infants.”
The Milford Decision from the Supreme Court allowed the Fellowship to have Bible clubs at the end of the school day giving children songs, stories, and scriptures form the Bible ending with snacks. One teacher, age thirteen, was very successful on reaching out to youngsters by what he called speaking “childrenese.” He always ended with “Boys and girls, if you have never believed on Jesus, you have a problem,”
Lamar, a twelve-year-old, sitting with his two friends, said that he had been waiting for tangibles that the missionaries had promised. He said he had waited and waited, but nothing had changed. He had thought about going back to the club for another try, but he was undecided. “I took my heart out for God. One time should be enough.”
The Fellowship seems to have worked better in the Southern states. Bible clubs are meeting in 183 public schools in South Carolina, reaching 13,524 children. The clubs state that their additional goals are to “strive to promote positive moral character,provide training, and reinforce values.” The biggest draw is with single moms who want kids to get assistance with homework, even if they have to sit through a Gospel message.
The Bible club has had a recent convert, Edwin Parle, who is a nine-year-old, from a public housing complex in Hartford, relates the “Story” with kind of like Goosebumps, referring to the popular youth horror books written by R.L. Stine. “Well, there is something about Jesus and when you see Him on the cross you really believe in Him. He died for our sins. The afternoon sun reflected off Edwin’s wire-rim glasses, and he looked really calm and studious. (edited from LIKE I WAS JESUS-How to bring a nine-year-old to Christ By Rachel Aviv)
Tell me the old, old story of unseen things above,Of Jesus and His glory, of Jesus and His love.Tell me the story simply, as to a little child,
For I am weak and weary, and helpless and defiled.Tell me the old, old story, tell me the old, old story,Tell me the old, old story, of Jesus and His love. (Katherine Hankey, 1866)
Dear GOD, I read your book and I like it. I would like to write a book some day with the same kind of stories. Where do you get your ideas? Best wishes. (Mark, age 9)
Dear GOD, I didn’t think orange went with purple until I saw the sunset you made on Tuesday. That was cool! (Sean, age 4)
Dear GOD, We read Thomas Edison made light. But in Sunday school they said You did it. So I bet he stole your idea. (Donna)
Dear GOD, Is it true my father won’t get into Heaven if he uses his bowling words in the house? (Anita)
Dear GOD, I think about You sometimes even when I’m not praying. (Elliott)
The Cracked Acorn – Now old
Many yesterdays ago, I was involved in lots of car repair. I was much younger & took it in stride I was going to become the master mechanic.
After several auto restorations I began to think, was it really worth the trouble. My father was still in good health working on the farm. In one of my visits from Virginia to Kentucky, I confided in my dad & told him it was becoming too much. I was beginning to take naps in the garage, while under the car. Dad replied he had been doing this for years; it could be under a tractor or the combine. (He once told me when he was old; I would also be old. I just hadn’t realized it had happened this quickly.)
The Bible tells us people lived into the 900s before the Flood, Methuselah, at 969. This declined till about 1000 B.C. & then maybe 70 or 80 (Psalm 90:10). Starting in 1900 U.S. life expectancy has risen from 47 to an average age of 83,today.
In this added time, we should “number” our days (Psalm 90:12) .
We should discern the future. (Deut. 32:28-29).
We should consider how life will turnout. (Psalm 39:4-5)
We will live longer if we consider our speech/behavior. (Psalm 34:11-14; I Peter 3:10-11)
We should love the Lord. (Psalm 91:14-16) Obey the Lord. (Proverbs:3:1-2,4:10)
We should fear & grow in the knowledge of the Lord. (Proverbs 9:10-11; 10:27)
Note these humorous remarks from people of the past:
All would live long, but none would be old.
Age is something that doesn’t matter, unless you are cheese.
The first half of our lives is ruined by our parents, & the second half by our children.
No matter how old a mother is, she watches her middle-aged children for signs of improvement.
The older I grow the more I distrust the family doctrine age brings wisdom.
None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm.
Age doesn’t protect you from love, but love to some extent protects you from age.
Old age isn’t so bad when you consider the alternative.
Perhaps one has to be very old before one learns to be amused rather than shocked.
You can judge your age by the amount of pain you feel when you come into contact with a new ides.
( My favorite!) How pleasant is the day when we give up striving to be young.
Recently there have been several specials on TV about the NEW AGE & evangelistic movements supposedly sweeping our nation. I am not sure if we are looking at this from close-up or from afar. I do not see within these vast audiences a sea of grey hair.
Has the present generation forgotten ‘An aged person loved is winter with flowers’ (old German proverb). The older generation is the “splendor” of today. (Proverbs 20:39)
Psalm 92:13 & 14 says, “These who are planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God. They shall still bear fruit in an old age; they shall be fresh & flourishing.”
They are the bearers of fundamental human values. Where this memory is lacking, people are rootless; they also lack any capacity to project themselves with hope towards a future that transcends the limits of the present (From theDignity of Older People).
Go, in early morning, Into the harvest white, Sing a song of gladness labor with all your might; Let the words of Jesus over this nation ring, With the coming evening, beautiful gleanings bring. For the faint & weary, carry a smile of cheer, With the sad & dreary, weeping an anxious tear. To the heart that’s aching under a load of care, Lend a hand of comfort. In the name of Jesus gather the
sheaves of today, Read the precious promises, wages, He will pay; Go with rejoicing gleaning from the fields of sin, Thrust thy glowing sickle, bring in the harvest. (#10 9 , Beautiful Gleanings –
Sacred Selections)
The Cracked Acorn: Is it wrong?
“In today’s culture some people think it is not proper to tell others they are wrong. Many believe all religions are equal and the Bible contains legends as charming as the stories of other great faiths. Children are allowed to believe in all or none of many teachings. Many people believe they can make it to heaven on their own or that all ways lead to God. What is the result of this freedom?” from OPEN WINDOWS-Life Way
The preceding came from a denominational magazine in a local doctor’s office, I thought it noteworthy to quote it.
Many of the religions are advocating that we all should find a middle ground and come together to bind us all together in one faith and one religious people. This may be a good thought but what does it accomplish in the sight of our God and Savior and the Scriptures.
My former supervisor loved to tell one of his college experiences. The lecturing professor had been underway for most of the hour, writing formulas on all the blackboards, for some reason my boss said loudly “That is all wrong!” The professor turned and asked “Who said that?” Bill sheepishly raised his hand and the professor said “You may leave for today and you don’t have to take the next exam.” The professor had been writing mathematical nonsense waiting for someone to stop him. The religious world is putting us to the test. Lately, we have noticed that if you quote a Scripture to a friend or someone interested in what you believe, the response is “where did you get that?” -well it came from the Word of God, the Bible , the Scriptures,we didn’t make that up!!! or the reply can be “From what version or translation are you using?” There was a time when brethren used only the King James Version, not any more.
One of the recent obituaries in the metro paper listed the passing one of the most noted Biblical translators of this age. She had degrees in all the ancient languages that had formed the first written Bible. Her last efforts were to clarify the Revised Standard Version for modern mankind. How much clearer can we make God’s Word for everyone out on the street today is either a figurative or literal question. The Church Of Christ has always taken the stance of “speaking where the Bible speaks and being silent when the Bible is silent.” We have to be alert lest we are speared by the sharp point of our intelligence and let the chance go by to say “That is wrong.”
Do we live so close to the Lord today,Passing to and fro on life’s busy way, That the world in us can a likeness see To the Man of Calvary?
Can the world see Jesus in me?Can the world see Jesus in you?Does your love to Him ring true,And your life and service, too?
Do we love, with love to His own akin,All His creatures lost in the mire of sin? Will we reach a hand, whatsoever it cost,To reclaim a sinner lost?
As an open book they our lives will read,To our words and acts giving daily heed;
Will they be attracted, or turn away From the Man of Calvary?(old hymn)
The Cracked Acorn: Three Crosses
Last Monday, I traveled to one of the remaining Cross Clusters south of Culpeper. Someone has parked a junked car on one side and they need a coat of paint.
On October 6, 1993, Bernard Coffindaffer died; he was 68. This was the end of an ambitious project that came out of “a genuine, marvelous, glorious vision” to plant crosses throughout the world.
He obediently spent 2 million dollars in the last years of his life putting these clusters in 29 states, District of Columbia, Zambia, and The Philippines. There are at least 1,864 and may be more since he listed their locations on small pieces of paper.
The Cross Clusters represent the two thieves and Christ. Coffindaffer said that the crosses infer, “Not for saints or for sinners but for everyone that Jesus died for our sins and He’s coming again.”
These California Douglas Firs stand at 20 and 25 feet. The outside ones are angel blue and the center is Jerusalem gold. At the erection of each Cross Cluster, a service was held. He said unto the people and His disciples, “Whoever desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me.” (Mark 8:34) – was often quoted. Prayers for repentance and forgiveness of sins were offered. Coffindaffer once said, “The Crosses speak peace within as we struggle without.”
Mr. Coffindaffer was born in West Virginia and was left an orphan at an early age. He graduated from high school at fourteen and spent six years in the Marine Corps in the Pacific theater and was at Iwo Jima and Nagasaki, Japan. He graduated with a business degree from the University of Charleston. He massed a fortune in the oil and coal businesses. At the age of forty-two, he declared himself a minister and served seven small churches in West Virginia. The Cross Clusters have been the subject of a documentary “Point Man for God” and part of a public television series “Different Drummer.”
In the past, I have taken several pictures and thought what would it be like to be crucified and lifted up in plain view for anyone to see. Like all plans of “mice and men” the crosses are being lost now in the hustle and bustle of our world. This cluster is fighting to stay visible among commercial motel and restaurant signs. I saw how hard it must be to appreciate it at 55 mph. You can easily miss this one set in a low valley.
The center cross is gold while the outside ones are white. All three are peeling. Christ’s cross is wrapped in strings of small lights that may have been on during the Christmas seasons. If you mention crosses today to someone they will talk of the recently made roadside memorials where fatal accidents have occurred. The original statement of the Clusters was to remind travelers to never forget the OLD RUGGED CROSS. The problems of our society have made an attempt to “fog over” the Crosses, but if you know where to look there’s still hope and the ONE who hangs there still loves you and really cares. It will always be the first thing you will see when the dew and fog have gone away for a new day.
“I left the throne of glory and counted it but loss, My hands were nailed in anger upon a cruel cross, But now we’ll make the journey with your hand safe in mine, So lift your cross and follow close to me.” (from Songs FAITH and Praise)
The Cracked Acorn: Writing
When our sons were in grade school and discovered the joy of writing, I asked them to write a science fiction story for me. They gave it their best! The result was quite a story of space ships, green aliens, and villains with big teeth. There were the good guys and the bad guys and of course the castle with the deep dark forest close by. I read it and praised them for a good job. Weeks later, I asked if I could see it again. No, they had thrown it into the trash and not to be found. Little did I know that we may have passed up the chance to be millionaires.
You would have to be on Mars or totally out of touch to have missed the stir about the J.K.Rowling’s Potter series of fantasy witchcraft books. These have made her the richest woman in England.
It all started when she, a single parent, was forced to support her infant daughter. While her child was napping, Rowling started writing the first book at a table in a cafe. The books soon to end with the seventh one are now in most bookstores, schools and libraries. They are being applauded for being the catalyst to spur the 8-18 age group into a pell-mell race to grab the first edition at a price of nearly thirty dollars. Reading has jumped up 31% and has made reading “fun.” Many have tried to explain this reading surge translated into the languages of over 200 nations. Much has been written in the newspaper and on internet analyzing the interest among our young people in the Potter books. Books on magic and fantasy have been written over the years and are now cluttering the shelves of the used book stores. None have ever created a crazed reading stampede as these books.
What are the glaring short comings of the Rowling’s series? – God is not mentioned at all as the supreme being. Heroes have all the power and fly around on magic broomsticks and cast spells. A sinister being appears in the form of a gigantic snake. The main character’s mother returns from the dead in the form of an animal. Many put all this aside in the justification of these books and now movies as being sheer unadulterated brain floss entertainment and that’s that! This is one time the experts agree that too much exposure to this kind of entertainment “desensitizes our society to the occult.” This could well be the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for many of our youth who really can’t handle one more peer driven pressure activity. Australia has tried to place warning labels on such books when placed in the local libraries.
Remember the drive to place the TEN COMMANDMENTS into the schools. The first commandment is: THOU SHALT HAVE NO OTHER GODS BEFORE ME.(Exodus 20)
We have to keep this is mind that God has not changed because thousands of years have passed.
HE has also said from brother Paul, “And now, brothers, as I close this letter let me say this one more thing, Fix your thoughts on what is true and good and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely, and dwell on the fine, good things in others.” (Phil. 4:8)
