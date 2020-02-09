The Cracked Acorn: Shooting Star

The Cracked Acorn
We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him… Matthew 2:2b
I was in the pharmacy to pick up a prescription; someone mentioned an election and I commented that I saw that morning a ‘shooting star’ and knew there would be a sharp turn in the result. The pharmacist asked me if it was the answer to my prayer, I avoided that slippery slope.
America has grown up on the Disney language that when you wish upon a star your dream will come true. A neighbor taught her two girls that when you see a ‘shooting star’ to not make a wish but to say a prayer. If this gives you a warm feeling, why not! As one visiting preacher said years ago, “Put your car on cruise, and pray and accept the Lord for His kindness.”
If I thought that ‘shooting stars’ were the answers to my prayers, I would remain outside every night to say prayers to the heavens.. The sun rises; it is the result/answer to one of my prayers. Sure, we have to have faith that prayer or prayers bring results; the congregation made it a point to hold a meeting to just pray for rain, but only one little girl brought her umbrella! A friend now passed on, said that prayer was a personal thing and not to be discussed. My maternal grandmother always noted that driving down the long lane to the main road was a time to see if a red bird would fly across in front of the car; if it flew left, bad news; if it flew right, good news! There’s nothing wrong to seek for good or to think that every prayer is answered for one’s need
Driverless cars will soon, in the future, be on our highways. It is kind of spooky to know no one will be at the wheel; we just place our faith in GPS and the talents of whoever made the car. When I pray the next time, I should thank the almighty that HE has given me free will over many things and for the remainder HE is in control; I just don’t get up every morning and take a bundle of bananas to the monkey god and thank ‘it’ that all my prayers are always answered in some form or fashion.
A new comet, which has been named 2I/Borisov (indicating its discoverer and its status as the second known interstellar object), is expected to be within reach of telescopes until fall 2020. At its closest approach, next month, it will be twice as far from Earth as Earth is from the sun. To travel to the nearest star would take 40,000 years.
Though it entered the solar system from the direction of the constellation Cassiopeia, scientists do not know yet where 2I/Borisov came from, or how long it has flown through the desolation of interstellar space. Given its current speed, it has certainly been traveling for millions, if not billions, of years. Is the visit of this comet the answer to a prayer? The POST, November,2019
The Cracked Acorn: The knowledge of trees
Psalm 1:3 – And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.
Learning about Life from trees
It’s important to have roots. In today’s complex world, it pays to branch out. If you really believe in something, don’t be afraid to go out on a limb.
Be flexible so you don’t break when a harsh wind blows. Sometimes you have to shed your old bark in order to grow. Grow where you’re planted. It’s perfectly okay to be a late bloomer. Avoid people who would like to cut you down. Get all spruced up when you have a hot date. If the party gets boring, just leaf. You can’t hide your true colors as you approach the autumn of your life. It’s more important to be honest than poplar. (from the Appleton, Wisconsin Church of Christ Bulletin)
We are all familiar with trees, especially if you run off the road and meet up with an oak. Trees can be our friends in the hot summer and provide exercise in the fall…raking leaves. I know several and some of them my friends that have gone on before me to eternity, the results of inexperience with a chain saw or just being outside when a storm came through their area.
As a kid on the farm, we were in easy access of woods that afforded a stroll if you were not sensitive to poison oak or ivy or sumac. I remember I decided I needed a tree house and commenced to build one in a corner of the ’40 acres’ in sight of the family farm house. It didn’t take too long to be discouraged about its construction when I bloomed all over with a rash from brushing against poison oak vines. Even up to a few years ago, if you knew where to look, you could still see the remains of an unfinished vision of what a tree house would have looked like in Kentuckian fashion.
Natural and artificial Christmas trees start an average of 250 home structure fires each year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. These fires cause approximately 14 deaths, 26 injuries and $13 8 million in property damage yearly. Again, I grew up with the annual cedar tree selected and brought into the house during the holiday season. Decorations were all home made and saved year after year. I remember that my father took extra care with lights and made sure ample water was given to the thirsty tree. I could not find how many people are injured by trees every year, it all depends on the state you live in.
I said to him, “You see that hole up near that old tree top? I’ve got five dollars there that’s yours if you refrain to chop. No beast but me can climb that tree, ’cause it’s too slippery. I can’t get up myself, unless my wife is after me, so get my wife and I’ll call her a very naughty word, and then you’ll see me give an imitation of a bird. You may not know just where to go, when my wife gets around, but when she comes, remember this, if I’m not on the ground”
Woodman, woodman, spare that tree
It’s the only tree that my wife can’t climb So spare that tree! (anon)
The Cracked Acorn: Bob is Dead!
When Jesus arrived in Bethany, Lazarus had already been dead and in the tomb for four days. When Martha discovered Jesus was on his way, she went out to meet him. “Lord,” she said, “if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” (from the 11th chapter of John)
Bob, is dead!
Yes! and Bob will be missed. It is Bob Lamb, 65 and a cancer victim, in the Bethel Academy community of Warrenton, Virginia where I presently have lived for the past 33 years. Bob was a late comer and only lived here for about 15 years. He drove a pickup truck and would stop and talk some or when he came down to the mailbox, he would also pause and chat about several things.
I give Bob the credit for catching the ones who were wrecking our mail boxes. I told him once his house was the excellent candidate for a widow walk on the roof; it had an excellent view of the surrounding countryside.
It was after I heard Bob was dead I learned he was a former member of the Marine Corps. He was the neighbor that made sure the lawn was mowed and drove to his house obeying the speed limit after our roads were paved.
When I heard Bob was dead it reminded me of an office story. When I came to work for the U.S. Geological Survey and was in the survey computations section, one of the civil engineers died, Bob Pullis. I only knew him from breaks in the coffee room: He went to sleep one night and never woke up. When he died, many of our group were on vacation or just out on a few days of annual or sick leave. The slip with the announcement of his death was dropped into the IN box of the supervisor’s desk and gradually made its way from desk to desk.
Our boss was a retired officer in the U.S. Army and ‘encouraged’ quietness while we worked. It was in this atmosphere you would hear suddenly, “Oh no! Bob is dead!” This went on for several weeks until the word was completely circulated “Bob was dead!”
So, maybe this is very fitting we do pay some homage to those we may only know a little about and then we hear someone say, “Carson is dead!” Please, not just now! Wife is gone to be with Jesus and I am now blessed with a lady friend, I still have so much yet to live for! (You may want to get a jump start and insert your name here!) Now, may… “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”’ Numbers 6:24-26 from the International Bible
The Cracked Acorn: The Future
Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men, and the weakness of God is stronger than men. 1 Corinthians 1:25
I have been asked, “What will it be like in years to come, the news and etc.?”
The best I can do is to put on my Swami hat and look into the next 25 years: inky, dinky, dooley and pollwaee, here ’tis:
1) Tiger Woods will eventually par on 18 holes, claiming it was all due to the latest Shatner Turbo 2010 dual wheeled walker,
2) Hillary will come out and tell all about the complete problem of the e-mails when she was Secretary of State, claiming it was,”The Devil made me do it!”,
3) People have wondered what has happened to the Golden Arches we have grown to love, this is due to drone thievery during late hours,
4) It has been proven that high school teens are encountering too much stress from mandatory tests… which have been stopped… to graduate one must only find Waldo to get that coveted diploma,
5) The Japanese report they have located the last known giant tuna and are now working on a large baited hook to snare the elusive Charlie tuna,
6) At long last, the wait for the Keystone Pipeline (XL) is about to start; this 20 lane highway is certainly not the answer to “Why did the chicken try to cross the road!”,
7) The enormous sized earth tunneler digger, known as Lady Bird, has gotten loose and is rumored to be headed to tunnel under the Capitol and maybe the White House; authorities tell us not to worry, congress and the President of our nation will all be vacationing or campaigning at that moment,
8) Mayor of D.C. continues to try and find and build affordable housing that has forced congress to give up the abandoned Michelle Obama White House lawn garden to be available for housing,
9) The last surviving WWII Japanese soldier has been discovered on one of the forgotten Pacific Islands, where he claims that eating figs from the Banyan trees extended his life, greatly,
10) Trump’s southern wall has been built; it was only after he was allowed to put in casinos on the U.S.A. side,
11) Canada, now says that global warming has arrived in the North and willing to offer U.S. refugees into their homeland,
12) DISNEY is about to launch the Mickey & Minnie super sonic train, connecting Disney land and Disney World; at the near sonic speeds it will let tourists see both in one day and still be able to walk to their cars w/o wheelchair assistance! If only Walt was alive to see this!
13) The number 13 has always been unlucky for us, now the Federal government will offer medical aid to those who fear this number and can get on with the rest of their lives.
From the wise old owl: “Do not allow pain, to stop the joy of living!”
The Cracked Acorn: Treasure
He giveth snow like wool: he scattereth the hoarfrost like ashes. He casteth forth his ice like morsels: who can stand before his cold? He sendeth out his word, and melteth them: he causeth his wind to blow, (Psalm 147:16-18)
A tract I have caught my interest and I have gone forth with comments inspired from the title FINDING GOD’S TREASURE.
Treasure comes in many forms: consider this preacher story I heard as a boy in Kentucky.
A Wyoming bachelor was having a difficult time keeping the bills paid and holding on to his ranch. He decided it was time to get a job in nearby Casper. It worked out well, very well, for there he met the “woman of his dreams.” It wasn’t long before they were engaged and not too long afterwards were married. She was to stay out on the ranch while he continued to work in the city. The object was to build up an emergency fund to meet unexpected ranch problems.
The woman of his dreams had always been a city girl and knew nothing about the needs of a ranch. Problems with the house and outside with animals and etc. just never met her husband’s standards. He began to constantly nag at her to be better and listen to what he told her to do. She always replied by saying,”I AM DOING THE BEST I CAN.”
The hard winter of Wyoming was drawing to a close. The promise of spring on a beautiful day was everywhere. Jason had just returned from lunch and for some reason glanced out the window. Winter was making one last gasp. A dark weather front was moving through, a hunch urged him to leave early for the ranch. By the time he reached the house the temperature had dropped to bring snow and freezing winds. His wife was not inside. He found this note on the kitchen table.
Jason,
I tried to remember what you told me. I have gone out to see about the livestock. Some have strayed to the back of the property. Don’t worry, I am doing the best I can.
luv,
Judy
Jason put on an extra coat, went out, and found his wife.
(No, it did not end this way. We always like to see “and they lived happily ever after.”) The husband suffered the terrible lost of his wife in the blizzard. The treasure of his life was gone. Gone was the “woman he had always dreamed about.”
So, husband or wife, girlfriend or boyfriend, remember that when you glance into one another’s eyes, you are seeing one of God’s treasures. There will never be another just like the one you are seeing.
But this precious treasure – this light and power that now shines within us – is held in a perishable container, that is, in our weak bodies. Everyone can see that the glorious power within must be from God and is not our own. (II Corinthians 4:7)
“Don’t pile up treasures on earth, where moth and rust can spoil them and thieves can break in and steal. But keep your treasure in Heaven where there is neither moth nor rust to spoil it and nobody can break in and steal. For wherever your treasure is, you may be certain that your heart will be there too!” Matthew 6:21
The Cracked Acorn: Booster shot
It is funny how one can recall an event that happened long long ago. It was maybe 1956 the first year of high school that I was called to the office; it was about a note from the county nurse, I had failed to have a shot, a booster for typhoid and should have it done soon. The Office person told me that I could be given time to have it done, even that morning if I wished. (I know what you are thinking but this is a different time in a different era!) I took the permission to do that and left the building, down the hill, across the street to walk 2 or 3 blocks to the family doctor for the shot. It was a nice sunny day in Franklin, Kentucky and made up for the displeasure about the thought of a needle in my arm.
I arrived in less than 30 minutes and entered Dr. Brawer’s office. His nurse was not there this day and only the doctor was there. He was a veteran of WWII and loved to talk about the war and how he wondered about the “boys” wounded he saved in combat. Today, the good doctor would have been in a hospital somewhere overcoming his “experiences” of the past.
He invited me into his office and welcomed the opportunity to talk about the war. After a few minutes, he asked why I was there and I handed him the note from school about a shot. When he reached for the piece of paper, I noticed that his hand shook quiet a lot and I thought would he be able to insert a needle into my arm. God must have been with me that day, the doctor took the note, made a check mark, initialed it and handed it back and said,”O.K.”
I took my time and walked slowly back to school; it was still a very, very nice day and God had blessed me. When I finally got off the 45 minute school bus ride and walked into the farm house, mother never asked about my day and I would probably had said what the doctor said “O.K.” Even at supper I never managed to tell about the doctor and what he had done, it would have been lost in talk about the farm.
“MEDIC WAS THE CRY BARELY HEARD ABOVE THE SOUNDS OF BOMBS AND RATTLINGS OF MACHINE GUN FIRE…CUTTING DOWN YOUNG MEN WITH STILL THE WET KISS OF THEIR MOTHERS ON THEIR FACES. ”
Waves of youth lost, the doctor was there, I wasn’t! Now that I am older I understand it, or maybe not; it was in early morning that I awoke and thought of the good doctor, somewhere now in heaven, if not, there is no God! ( but I know better! )
“Were you there when they crucified my Lord? Were you there? Some times it causes me to tremble, tremble! “– Mark 15:25 – from the ACORN!
The Cracked Acorn: The Good Land
“Oh Beluah land, sweet Beluah land as on thy highest mount I stand, I look away across the sea where mansions are prepared for me and view the shining glory shore, my home my hope for ever more.”
As the cursor flies across the page, hundreds and hundreds of immigrants are flocking to Calais, France; these are poor homeless souls fleeing what was left of their dwellings in the middle east countries that have had war for many years. The current mind set is that if you make it to France and maybe stow away to cross the English Channel, you will have sanctuary and a future. France is trying to get England to the message out that the weather on that foreign shore is wet, cold and English people are unfriendly, so far it has not worked.
I know that there are lots of homeless people now in the world and there are still areas that are mostly open to settlement. I have lately found a TV channel that imports foreign mysteries from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Greenland, maybe even Siberia that could use a few more people. I find Virginia about as far north as I wish to live, winters are o.k. and not too severe; summers are predictable and if Virginians don’t like the weather, we just wait a few days and it changes. The sun, our solar heater only goes to 22 ½ degrees north, turns about and goes south below the equator and then to repeat the cycle, does this every year.
If people are serious about settling down for a good life, why not the Scandinavian countries? Certainly it is not the language, this can be overcome. How about the different cultures? Why aren’t people rushing north?
Fear less, hope more;
eat less, chew more;
whine less,breathe more;
talk less, say more;
hate less, love more;
and good things are yours.
Swedish Proverb
The daily local newspaper ran an ad that said, “Telegraph office needs a qualified operator, be in the office at ten o’clock AM the following day.” On that day, several young men were in the lobby at ten o’clock sharp. There seemed to be something wrong with the speaker box on the wall, as it emitted lots of static. All of a sudden one of the young men got up and rushed through the door to the main office , only to reappear several minutes later. Everyone asked what was wrong? “Nothing”. He said “the static was a Morse code message saying come into the main office, first one gets the job!”
