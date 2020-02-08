Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 10 – 14, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closure for utility work, Saturday (February 8) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 730 (Shangri-La Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 27.
*NEW* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Northbound right shoulder closure between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Shenandoah River bridge for sign installation. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
I-66 Outside the Beltway Project: Lane closures and traffic changes – Week of February 9, 2020
Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include (new or updated items are bolded):
• Bridge demolition at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road), Waples Mill Road, and Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway)
• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495
• Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 East and West near Route 28
• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28
• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road
• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East
• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28
• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed
Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes
The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.
ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE
No significant traffic impacts scheduled.
ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS
Ramp from I-66 West to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) North
Monday night, Feb. 10: Midnight to 4 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for underground drainage culvert work Monday night, Feb. 10. Traffic will be detoured to Route 234 Business South, turn right at the third traffic signal onto Coverstone Drive, take the first right at Miramar Drive, turn right on Balls Ford Road, then turn left at the traffic signal on to northbound Route 234 Business.
ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE
I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road
Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road
Braddock Road at Route 28
Ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East
Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14: 11 a.m. to noon
Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 East, and on the ramp from Route 28 North to I-66 West.
Route 28 North from former E.C. Lawrence Park entrance to Westfields Boulevard
Tuesday, Feb. 11: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work on the new Poplar Tree Road bridge. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
Route 28 South from Willard Road to Poplar Tree Road
Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work on new Poplar Tree Road bridge. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES
Stringfellow Road South between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive
Monday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 14: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17
The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.
Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North from Lee Highway (Route 29) to I-66
Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 14: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Waples Mill Road
Route 50 East to I-66 East
Sunday, Feb. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages on both the interstate and the ramp.
Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West
Monday night, Feb. 10: Midnight to 5 a.m.
The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.
ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX
I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Monday, Feb. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.
I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Tuesday, Feb. 11, through Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Overhead bridge demolition at Route 123 will require I-66 East to be reduced to one lane between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. All lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m.
I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South
I-66 East Collector-Distributor Lane at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)
Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15: Midnight to 5 a.m.
The ramps from I-66 East to Route 123 North and South and the collector-distributor lane will be closed for overhead bridge demolition at Route 123. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North or South. Additionally, the right lane of I-66 East at Route 123 will be closed.
ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA
I-66 East from Blake Lane to Gallows Road
Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two right lanes will be closed for crews to set barrier.
I-66 West from Gallows Road to Blake Lane
Thursday, Feb. 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Three left lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING
I-495 South at I-66
Monday, Feb. 10, and Tuesday, Feb. 11: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Two left lanes will be closed for crane mobilization.
Commuter Alternatives
VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.
Wakefield Country Day School announces Patrick Finn as new head of school
The Board of Directors is pleased to announce Patrick M. Finn as Wakefield Country Day School’s (WCDS’) next Head of School. After an extensive search process, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to name Mr. Finn as the new Head of School, effective July 1, 2020.
Mr. Finn brings more than three decades of success in independent schools as a teacher, coach, and administrator to WCDS. In addition, he provides a reasoned, realistic, and cooperative approach to solving problems. Previously, Mr. Finn worked at The Canterbury School, St. Timothy’s School, and Foxcroft School.
“I look forward to working with our tremendous faculty to continue to grow and evolve WCDS in innovative and inspiring ways,” shared Finn. He continued, “Together, with the faculty and staff, with the students and alumni, with all WCDS families past and present, and the greater WCDS community, we will continue to accomplish great things. Most importantly, we will work to ensure that the incredible opportunity for a WCDS education endures long into the future.”
Wakefield Country Day School is an independent, co-educational, learning environment for students in Pre-School through Grade 12. WCDS is dedicated to providing a warm, welcoming, and safe environment where students are kind, helpful, and inclusive. The WCDS classical curriculum emphasizes critical thinking and analysis, enabling students to address the evolving challenges of our modern world successfully. With five bus routes WCDS has served students from Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison, Fauquier, Warren, Frederick, Page and Prince William counties since 1972. More information is available at www.wcdsva.org or call Suzanne Zylonis at 540.635.8555.
Senator Mark Warner visits Valley Health, Warren Memorial Hospital for medical services discussion
Friday morning, February 7, U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., began a series of meetings with medical professionals, business and community representatives in Warren and Fauquier Counties.
Only slightly after the scheduled starting time of 10:45 a.m. did Valley Health President and CEO Mark Merrill introduce the former Virginia governor and incumbent senator to those gathered in a third-floor conference room to discuss a series of statewide health care issues and what Congress can do to both coordinate with state governments and the health care sector to improve and protect medical services across the commonwealth.
Topics included the Rural Hospital Closure Relief Act; challenges facing new medical school graduates seeking Residencies in a tightening work force; how to offer new nursing school graduates similar training opportunities to those offered medical school graduates; the positive impacts on health care coverage of Virginia finally adopting Medicaid Expansion; prescription drug costs and how to bring them down; the drug and opioid crises and assuring that governmental initiatives are not too narrowly focused on one aspect of that crisis; surprise medical bill’s impacts on middle and lower class American families’ ability to maintain financial solvency; and even the role of private sector greed in traversing the health care service landscape.
During the discussion Warner identified some related issues including what he called “skinny plans” misrepresented as parts of so-called “Obamacare” or the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed into law during the Obama presidency in an effort to make more affordable health insurance available to more Americans.
“There is nothing in some of these plans,” Warner observed of private sector misrepresentations, calling for more legal teeth to assure some standards of “truth in advertising”.
One participant observed that however they were represented, the so-called “skinny plans” generally covered only catastrophic medical events, leaving people uninsured for more routine and frequent family medical needs.
The general consensus concerning Medicaid Expansion and the ACA seemed to be expressed by the comment from the table, “the idea to flush all of it is not working – we should be in a fix-it mode”.
Warner also took several shots at what he called abuses of the “PE guys” (Private Equity) – “I think they have not been straight shooters,” he observed.
In response, another participant said his organization was “one thousand percent in support of ending surprise medical bills and getting patients out of the middle” and had sponsored legislation the last two years trying to improve that situation. That participant noted that one such bill had passed two years ago in Virginia, adding, “But some of the commercial insurers had some issues with it and used their power with the state employee health plan to squash it.”
“You hit the nail on the head, the issue we face here is egregious that you have certain doctors out there charging , 300-, 400-, 500-, 600-percent with Medicare; and it often reflects poorly on the hospitals when we’re kind of stuck in the middle of it,” another participant responded, leading to the observation:
“But if you go the route of Murray-Alexander and you allow the insurers to have this median in-network benchmark rate as a backstop, they’re going to go to every hospital in Virginia where their rate is, say 110% or 120% or whatever of that benchmark; and they’re going to say ‘We’re going to set your rate at 60% of that benchmark and you’re going to take it – because I know if you don’t
I’m going to still be paying you less. And that’s our fear, not what the doctors and the PE-funded groups are getting paid, that’s not our issue. Our issue is giving these large insurers that in some cases have 60%, 70% market-share throughout rural Virginia, even more power to dictate what their rates are.”
Warner responded that he believed when Murray-Alexander was presented “there was a recognition there was potential for abuse,” adding he thought a middle ground solution was achievable.
“I think there is an interesting bipartisan coalition of people who got offended at some of the PE activity. So, you guys are smarter than me here – figure out something … This is front and center – and you guys are all saying take the patient out of the middle,” Warner replied of the dilemma facing legislators and the medical establishment in reacting to private sector abuses within that establishment and the health insurance and investment sectors.
“How it all comes together in the end, I think, remains to be seen. But I do agree with you that I think there are ways we can narrow the proposal that gets at your concerns, but also protects hospitals,” came the reply from the table, adding, “And some of that might be included with the network adequacy requirements for insurers; and some of these other pieces that have not been part of the conversation because of a lot of what’s been put on paper has been anti-provider, but ignored the role the commercial insurers of the world play.”
Noting he had family experience with the impact of surprise medical bills, Warner added, “This may be a case where these firms were so damn greedy – ‘darn’ greedy for the press,” Warner self-edited with a glance toward media present drawing laughter, adding, “you know, that they took it in the shorts.”
See this and other exchanges on challenges facing hospitals, the medical industry and legislators in trying to traverse a complex landscape surrounding a basic human need – health care – its costs, the role of greed in the financial and health insurance sectors, as well as other variables impacting rural areas in support of the availability of medical services, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Missing Person: Front Royal man sought – information wanted
Kevin Duane Smith was last seen on January 21, 2020, in the Centerville/Manassas Virginia area, in a vehicle with four other people who said he left them on foot; however Kevin is from Front Royal, Virginia. Kevin was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie.
If you see Kevin, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.
VDOT seeking public input for corridor study of South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester
The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment regarding the South Pleasant Valley Road corridor in the city of Winchester. VDOT is assisting the city with a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study of South Pleasant Valley Road between the intersection of East Cork Street and the intersection of Tevis Street. This is a busy north-south commercial route with operational and safety issues due to heavy traffic volumes during peak periods.
The 2.2-mile section of South Pleasant Valley Road covered in the STARS study is an undivided roadway characterized by numerous signalized and unsignalized intersections; full-movement turn median openings; and both residential and commercial driveways. This section of roadway consists of three Potential for Safety Improvement (PSI) intersections.
The study will focus on safety and consider access management improvements and innovative intersection configurations. The study will also consider improvements to bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Traditional widening of Pleasant Valley Road will not be considered. The city could pursue funding for implementation of recommended improvements through VDOT’s Six-Year Improvement Program.
An online public input survey presents the needs and recommendations of the study corridor for public feedback. The survey and additional information about the South Pleasant Valley Road Corridor Improvement Study are available at the following link:
http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/city_of_winchester_-_south_pleasant_valley_road_corridor_improvement_study.asp
The study team will utilize the study to develop a preferred improvement alternative, which will be presented at a future public information meeting. The study is anticipated to be complete by summer 2020.
Warren County Public Schools plan special education improvements
The Warren County School Board approved a move by the local school district to join a regional special education program and considered proposed budget items slated to further improve instruction and support for students with disabilities.
School board members voted unanimously during their Wednesday, January 5 regular meeting to permit Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to join the newly formed Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program, a collaborative effort among school districts in the three counties to pool resources and seek state funding support.
The Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program would be able to receive funds from a Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) program that ensures equitable funding for students with specific needs throughout the Commonwealth, explained WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch to School Board members.
School divisions that are in a regional program may receive additional funds to support these populations, he said, with 58 of the 132 divisions currently receiving such extra support.
WCPS wants to partner with Fauquier and Rappahannock Counties to participate in a regional program to allow the school district the same opportunity to access those dollars, said Hirsch.
“This will allow us to tap into regional dollars that the state department of ed has allocated for Warren County that will support students with low-incidence and some specific types of disabilities,” Hirsch told School Board members during the action agenda portion of their meeting.
Hirsch also said that the three counties, and possibly Culpeper, will share professional development opportunities and collaborate to provide additional strategies to support students. One requirement is that WCPS have an administrator and school board member as part of the regional board.
According to the corresponding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that accompanied the WCPS request to join the program, the purpose of the Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program is to serve students under certain identified categories of disabilities, including students with multiple disabilities, students with severe cognitive disabilities, and students with autism.
“Initial eligibility for services will be determined by the school division in which the student resides,” according to the MOU, which adds that the cooperating school boards, and any additional party, shall provide each fiscal year, on a pro rata basis, the necessary funds to establish, operate and maintain the regional program as determined during the budgeting process.
Hirsch told the School Board that regional program members put together an application and mailed it to VDOE and he was presenting it to board members last night to see if they also wanted to let WCPS join.
“It went before the regional board on Monday and they approved our acceptance pending your approval,” he said.
The regional program would be similar to Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP), which provides cost-effective, quality programming for school-aged (K-12) students with autism, emotional disabilities, hearing impairments, multiple disabilities, and traumatic brain injury for the school divisions of Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester City.
NREP programs are offered at the Senseny Road School just outside Winchester. NREP is governed by a Committee of Superintendents comprised from each of the divisions with the superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools serving as chairperson of the committee. Frederick County Public Schools serves as the fiscal agent for NREP. Fauquier County is the lead for the program Hirsch discussed WCPS joining.
“NREP operates a separate school, but that’s not our goal,” said Hirsch. “We want to collaborate with Rappahannock and Fauquier to create professional development activities for all of our staff at no cost and so that we can tap into the regional dollars to help support the programs we already have in place.”
“We feel our programs are competitive with any program in the Commonwealth and we want to access more dollars” to maintain them, he added.
The agreement to establish and operate the Fauquier-Rappahannock-Warren Regional Special Education Program was unanimously approved February 5 following a motion by Warren County School Board Vice Chairman Catherine Bower, and a second by School Board member Kristen Pence.
WCPS special education also was discussed during a work session held Wednesday night by Warren County School Board members as part of their review of the proposed FY 2021 operating budget for WCPS.
To nip that issue in the bud, WCPS staff have devised a preliminary budget that includes proposed additions to the existing WCPS budget, such as:
• $231,833 for the Behavior Support Specialist Program to hire one clinician and four support coaches;
• $132,056 to hire two special education instructional coaches; and
• $170,938 to hire two Instructional Resource Team (IRT) specialists.
Sheppard said that WCPS has operated the Therapeutic Day Treatment (TDT) Program that was started several years ago in which the Medicaid-funded program brings in outside professionals to work with students.
However, Medicaid no longer funds the program to its previous level, “so we are finding ourselves with some additional behavior support needs,” said Sheppard. “We would actually like to have our own behavior support specialist program, and this would be the cost of that program.”
The proposed $231,833 total includes benefits for the five 12-month positions needed to run the program in-house.
“We have noticed an increase in behaviors in our classrooms,” Sheppard added.
For instance, one WCPS middle school used to have five TDT counselors at its height, said Sheppard, but now there is just one person who works two hours a day.
And because Medicaid funded the TDT Program, over the years it has increased work eligibility criteria, which now calls for a qualified mental health position that requires a four-year college degree.
“We feel that we can hire people at the instructional assistant level and provide them with a training course through our department and be able to support them with a clinician just as well as we can with the qualified mental health professionals,” Hirsch told School Board members during the work session. “There are a lot of TDT people out of work and we feel we could attract them at this level.”
Additionally, the proposed FY 2021 WCPS budget would add more than $2.84 million to the existing budget to fully implement teacher, instructional assistant (IA), and nurse pay scales so that working for Warren County would be more competitive for prospective employees compared to neighboring Frederick County, Va.
Currently, WCPS has roughly 119 IAs working throughout the school division. They have a huge impact in the classroom and between classes, said George “Bucky” Smith, WCPS director of personnel.
“Their jobs can be challenging in the different settings,” Smith said, “and may be quite difficult.”
The current scale isn’t competitive, he said, and IAs working for WCPS “have the skills and the talents to do this and they can find work that’s going to pay more, so we want to be able to reward them more.”
Therefore, the proposed IA scale starts at a yearly salary of $15,750 at step 0 (or, zero years of experience) and then with each year of experience, or step on the scale, the pay increases by 1.013 percent between the steps.
“So, IAs would each get a step, a one-and-a-third percent pay increase, and a one percent cost-of-living adjustment totaling a two-and-a-third overall increase,” said Smith.
Similar pay scale and step increases also are proposed for WCPS teachers and nurses.
“If we are able to move forward with what you see proposed in front of you, then we will have completed phase two and phase three of the teacher salary scale, which is phenomenal,” Sheppard said. “I’m very excited to say that.”
The entire proposed WCPS FY 2021 budget will be discussed again during a February 18 joint budget work session between the Warren County School Board and the Warren County Board of Supervisors, as well as during a School Board work session scheduled for February 19.
To see what else transpired during the School Board’s regular meeting and work session on February 5, watch these exclusive Royal Examiner videos:
