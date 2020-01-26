What to do in the event of an accident

Staying calm when you’re involved in a car accident is never easy. It is far easier to handle the situation if you know exactly what to do. Here are the steps to take in the event of an accident—this is a short guide that you can keep in your glove compartment so you won’t forget anything of importance in the stress of the moment.

• If you are involved in an accident, however minor it may be, you are legally required to pull over. If you don’t, you could be charged with leaving the scene of an accident, commonly known as hit and run.

• If there are injuries or significant damage, or if you believe that one of the drivers involved has violated the Criminal Code (if you suspect drunk driving, for example), you should call the police.

• If possible, move your vehicle out of traffic. Otherwise, turn on your hazard lights or use flares to be clearly visible to other drivers.

• You must share the following information with the other drivers involved: name, address, driver’s licence number, registration number, and information related to your insurance. If the damaged vehicle does not belong to the driver, you should also get the name and address of the owner.

• While waiting for the police, make a sketch or take a photo of the scene of the accident. Note the position of the cars and the direction in which they were traveling.

One last tip: avoid any unpleasant surprises by entrusting the repair of your vehicle to a reliable auto body repair shop.

