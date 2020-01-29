Local News
Work begins in new Habitat homes in Warren County
Warren County Habitat for Humanity (WCHFH) broke ground on their new duplex build at the corner of Brown Avenue and Cherrydale Avenue in Front Royal today. Footers were dug, with foundation work to begin next week. According to WCHFH Executive Director, Jessica Priest-Cahill, the homes are expected to be completed in May. WCHFH is actively recruiting volunteers to assist on this building project. They are also seeking volunteers to work with their Critical Home Repair Program. Construction experience is not required to volunteer; experienced carpenters and tradesmen oversee and instruct volunteers on site. Any group or individual interested in volunteering should contact Jessica Priest-Cahill at (540)551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org.
WCHFH Board President, Amanda Slate, had this to say, “It is an exciting day for Warren County Habitat. We are looking to increase our presence and impact on the community, and the start of our newest build is just the first step on that journey.”
Warren County Habitat for Humanity is a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity.
For more information contact Jessica Priest-Cahill, WCHFH Executive Director, at (540)551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org, or visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
Victory for Front Royal Christian School Lady Warriors; Nail-biters for the Boys
Front Royal Christian School Warriors boys and girls basketball teams have been active on the court. FRCS hosted Mountain View Christian Academy Conquerors for both boys and girls game, Monday, January 27, 2020. FRCS middle school girls defeated Mountain View 16-9, with Mary Lindsey leading the scoreboard with 11 points. Lindsey was MVP for the offense. With 11 blocks, Emma Tutton was MVP for the defense.
The FRCS middle school boys lost a hard fought game to Mountain View 30-34, with leading scorers being Mason Smedley with 10 points, Braeden Majors with 9 points, and Brady Knight with 8 points. Smedley led the offense, while Majors led the defense as MVPs.
FRCS boys travelled Tuesday, January 28, 2020 to Eukarya Christian School in Winchester, VA. In a nail-biter to the very last seconds, FRCS lost to the Lions 40-43. Wyatt Clatterbuck led the team in offense with 10 points, followed by Majors with 9 and Knight with 8. FRCS middle school travels Thursday to RMA for a 4:00 p.m. game.
Front Royal Christian School is a Pre-K through 12th-grade school in Front Royal, Virginia, that fosters your student’s innate learning potential. From special needs to gifted, FRCS is committed to the spiritual, moral, and intellectual development of its students and mediates a sense of competence, confidence, and belonging. FRCS provides the 21st-century learner, exceptional and challenging educational experiences, including college preparatory courses with a dual enrollment program with LFCC, performing arts, life skills, and athletics. For more information, call the school at 540-635-6799 or visit http://www.frontroyalchristianschool.com.
A Conversation of HGTV Home Town Takeover
The 7th monthly Conversation of Hope was held on Tuesday night and brought inspired residents together to discuss the recent community collaboration to land Front Royal as the star of the hit HGTV series, “Home Town.” At 7pm on the 4th Tuesday of each month, community leaders and citizens gather at the WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, “Open House: Meet in the Middle” (213 E. Main Street next to the Daily Grind) to engage in one hour of positive reflections and hope. This week’s conversation focused on continuing the conversations of hope to include the local HGTV Hometown Takeover application efforts (info at: hgtvhometowntakeover.com and on our Facebook page Front Royal Home Town Takeover).
In this video, Melanie Salins and Beth Waller share an update about the HGTV Home Town Takeover efforts and encourage EVERY citizen to log online and complete the simple application process to apply individually (a video submission is optional and people can type and entry, provide photos and/or a simple video). Though Mitchell Smith has volunteered to put the community entry together that represents the MANY reasons we should be chosen, we are strongly encouraging EVERYONE to submit their own videos (sharing individual reasons why FR should WIN)! What are you passionate about in our Hometown? What do you love most about our community–history, nature, attractions, the people…. the list is too large for just one video! WHY should HGTV select our community? LET’S ALL TELL THEM!
Special thanks to the many citizens who have shared photos, ideas, videos and feedback via Facebook! The deadline for submitting information that can be included in our community submission is Friday 1/31 to allow Mitchell time to create the video. However, we are hoping that our community continues the heart-warming dialogue and sharing on the Facebook page long after the contest is over!
Mark your calendars for the next “Conversation of Hope” scheduled for February 25th at 7pm at the WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, OPEN HOUSE. And please submit your entry to HGTV by the February 7th deadline (and encourage your friends to do the same)!
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
EDA in Focus
Judge denies EDA civil suit defendants’ motions for removal from case
In a written ruling signed January 24 and filed in the Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office on January 27, Judge Bruce D. Albertson denied a host of EDA civil litigation defense motions for removal from the case as alleged co-conspirators with central defendant, former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
Among defendant attorneys involved in the December 12 motions hearing were those representing April Petty, Jesse Poe, Donald Poe and his Earth Right Energy (ERE) solar panel installation company, and ITFederal and its principal Truc “Curt” Tran.
The basis of those defense counsel arguments for dismissal of their clients from the civil case primarily revolved around the plaintiff’s notion of an overarching conspiracy that somehow links the various defendants to central figure and former EDA Executive Director McDonald; and that there are legally definable contractual breaches making those defendants individually liable for funds that came their way through McDonald.
At the December motions hearing christened “Groundhog Day” by one media rep present (guilty as charged) for the bulk of four-and-a-half-hours of repetitive legal arguments put forth by each defense attorney on essentially identical claims for removal of their clients from the civil case, lead plaintiff attorney Cullen Seltzer’s counter was briefer.
That was because Seltzer’s reply was essentially a one-response-fits-all argument. That response was that there did not have to have to be direct knowledge among all defendants of each interlocking conspiracy McDonald is alleged to having been a party to, for that conspiracy to exist to the benefit of separate defendants in separate transactions. Seltzer scoffed at the idea of McDonald as “a rogue tornado” distributing EDA assets to various defendants without a general common knowledge that something illegal was transpiring to each defendant’s benefit.
“I deny each Demurrer and Plea in Bar for the reasons cited by the plaintiff,” Judge Albertson wrote in his brief, three paragraph ruling.
However, the judge also ruled that a plaintiff claim of “Breach of Fiduciary Duty” against all defendants, cited only McDonald and her former Administrative Assistant Michelle Henry for such action.
“Plaintiff alleges that this count applies to all defendants due to the conspiracy count. The manner in which this count is written, however, names only Ms. Henry and Ms. McDonald as parties that have breached this duty. I find that his count does not apply to the other defendants as written in the Amended Complaint,” the judge ruled.
The judge also continued a decision on Earth Right Energy’s “Plea in Bar and separate Motion for Sanctions” based on other arguments heard December 12. There was disagreement between ERE attorney Ryan Huttar and EDA counsel on the validity of contracts between the EDA and ERE in amounts over $10,000, which is most, if not all involved contracts.
EDA counsel noted that any EDA transaction or contract over $10,000 had to be approved by the EDA Board of Directors, which EDA counsel stated did not happen in the Earth Right Energy cases. However, Earth Right attorney Huttar contended the company’s contracts, including a $27-million one with the Warren County Public School system negotiated while Greg Drescher was both an EDA board member and superintendent of schools, were legally binding.
It appears a decision on those arguments will require additional factual information to be brought to the court.
Overnight lane closures on I-66 for demolition at Route 123 and Waples Mill Road overpass this week, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
Demolition of the current ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South, and partial demolition of the Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 will require overnight lane closures on I-66 East and West between Blake Lane and Monument Drive starting Monday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 1.
Demolition of the Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 will begin as early as tonight, Monday, Jan. 27. Demolition of the Route 123 flyover ramp is planned to begin Wednesday night, Jan. 29. Demolition activities for both bridges are anticipated to last approximately three weeks.
Details include:
Monday, Jan. 27, through Thursday, Jan. 30
I-66 West from Blake Lane to Route 50
• A single lane will close at 9 p.m.
• Three lanes will close by 11 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and the Route 123 ramp (begins Wednesday, Jan. 29).
• Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
• All lanes will open by 5 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan 30
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Route 123
• A single lane will close by 9 p.m.
• Two lanes will close by 10 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.
• Traffic approaching Route 123 will be diverted to the collector-distributor lane on the right.
• Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
• All lanes will open by 5 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
I-66 East from West Ox Road to Route 123
• A single lane will close at 9 p.m.
• Three lanes will close by 11 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road and Route 123.
• Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
• All lanes will open by 9 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
I-66 East from Monument Drive to Waples Mill Road
• A single lane will close by 9 p.m.
• Two lanes will close by 10 p.m. for overhead bridge demolition at Waples Mill Road.
• Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.
• All lanes will open by 9 a.m.
The Waples Mill Road bridge over I-66 is being rebuilt to provide room for future mass transit as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. This work is being done in phases in order to maintain traffic on Waples Mill Road throughout demolition and reconstruction.
The current ramp from I-66 West to Route 123 South is being demolished to allow construction of new ramps for the redesigned I-66/Route 123 Interchange, to include Express Lanes access to and from the east and west.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
‘Burns’ Night’ celebrated with haggis, neeps and tatties by kilted crowd at Virginia Beer Museum
More than a hundred people, many dressed in Scottish plaid, jammed into the Virginia Beer Museum on historic Chester Street in downtown Front Royal Saturday night to celebrate the birthday of a far away and late-lamented Scottish poet, Robert Burns, who lived and died in the 18th century.
Bagpipes skirled, poetry was read, tartan kilts were the dress of the evening, and a haggis – sheep’s entrails cooked in the animal’s stomach – was eaten (by some), along with neeps and tatties (mashed turnip and potatoes). All was washed down with “wee drams” of Scotch whiskey, accompanied by many a toast to the Bard of Scotland.
The event this year – owner David Downes launched the local Burns’ Night celebration in Front Royal three years ago – fell precisely on the poet’s birthday, January 25 (1759). A Scottish flag hanging outside the museum’s front entrance proclaimed the Burns night event.
From the official 6 p.m. start of the event, the crowd inside and out – a bonfire burned merrily in back of 16 Chester Street – was kept entertained by piper Sean Patrick while, between times, Eric Bartock, who claims no specific Scottish ancestry but provided the haggis, read the traditional Burns poem “Address to the Devil” to a more-or-less hushed audience, who were informed of Burns’ disdainful message to the Calvinists of his era. Bartok then presided over the presentation of the haggis by the sword-bearing Sloan Culver, and ceremoniously made the first cut.
Tribute was paid by Downes to several mini-dressed (tartans, of course!) young women who circulated in the crowd selling 50-50 raffle tickets and generally contributed an attractive side to the more sedate kilts of the menfolk.
Walter Mabe, the new chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, dropped by and said a few words.
Among Burns’ best known “hits” is “Auld Lang Syne” published in 1788 and traditionally sung on New Year’s. was rendered last Saturday night by scores of lusty voices, during and following one of the “wee dram” toasts.
Meanwhile, at local inns, pubs, and restaurants throughout the United States and most of the English-speaking world, people saluted the memory of this erstwhile Scot who penned 550 poems and songs throughout his relatively short life. The much loved “Rabbie” Burns died on January 1, 1796 at the age of 37.
He will never be forgotten.
(Malcolm Barr Sr. of Rockland, who reported on this event along with Roger Bianchini – the latter noting the flow of Scotland in his maternal blood line – recalls covering a much more sedate, “posh” he called it, Burns’ night in Tynemouth, England, close to the Scottish border, in 1949. Downes’ event was Barr’s first Burns’ night celebration since that date 70 years ago, and he said it “brought back many memories” of his days as a teenage “cub” reporter in the United Kingdom.)
Seven WCHS DECA students place in district competition
On Friday, January 10, 2020, thirty-three (33) WCHS DECA students competed in the Virginia DECA District 9 Conference held at the Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester. Twelve students were recognized as finalists, with seven students placing in their respective competitive events.
DECA’s Competitive Events measure a student’s proficiency in knowledge and skills identified by marketing professionals as common academic and technical content across marketing, finance, hospitality, and business management and administration. Students compete in role-play scenarios and written tests. Students placing 1st, 2nd, or 3rd in these district events then are eligible to compete in the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference to be held at VA Beach, February 28 – March 1.
The following students placed in their respective events:
- Haley Cockerham: 1st Place in Principles of Hospitality & Tourism
- Reina Garnett: 1st Place in Principles of Finance
- Syndi Davidsen: 2nd Place in Accounting Applications
- DJ Rizzo, Jr.: 2nd Place in Selling
- Wes Merchant: 3rd Place in Sports & Entertainment Marketing
- Jackson Pond: 3rd Place in Principles of Business Management & Administration
- Kyra Robinson: 3rd Place in Personal Financial Literacy
Additionally, the students recognized as Finalists were:
- Halea Hose in Entrepreneurship
- Emily Johnson in Hotel Management
- Makayla Grant in Personal Financial Literacy
- Stephanie Chevez in Principles of Hospitality & Tourism
- Niall Anderson in Principles of Marketing
Students placing at the state conference will be eligible to compete at the International DECA Conference to be held in April in Nashville, TN.
