10 prostate cancer risks
It is the second most-common cancer for men, and a cancer that almost always attacks older men: Prostate cancer.
According to cancer.net, skin cancer is the only type more common in men than prostate cancer.
An estimated 174,650 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. About 60 percent of cases are diagnosed in men over 65. The average age of diagnosis is 66. The disease rarely occurs before age 40.
Here are 10 risk factors for prostate cancer, according to Duke University News.
Race: African-American men are more likely to develop prostate cancer and die from it than Caucasian men.
Family history: Having a father or brother with prostate cancer increases your prostate cancer risk by as much as two or three times.
History of another cancer: Melanoma, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, lung cancer, or kidney cancer slightly increases your risk.
Height and weight: Obese men are at risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer and of dying from their cancer. Taller men have an increased risk.
Smoking: Heavy smokers have the highest risk.
Vitamin E supplements: One study showed that men who took vitamin E supplements alone had a 17 percent increased risk of prostate cancer.
Geography: Men living in North America, the Caribbean, northwestern Europe, and Australia have a higher incidence of prostate cancer.
High-calcium diet: High dietary intake of calcium from dairy products is implicated, though not in men whose calcium came from non-dairy sources.
High-in-fat diet: Animal fat may increase risk of prostate cancer.
Abnormal changes in the prostate cells: Abnormal cells that are not cancerous can suggest cancer elsewhere in the prostate, or be a precursor to prostate cancer. Some men with cells that have become smaller or inflamed could be susceptible to prostate cancer.
Unfortunately, prostate cancer symptoms occur only when it has reached an advanced stage. The symptoms can include trouble starting to urinate or an inability to urinate, increased urinary frequency, burning or painful urination, blood in the urine or semen, painful ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, and pain in the lower back, hips, or thighs, according to Duke University. These symptoms can occur from a condition other than prostate cancer.
Especially if you have prostate cancer in first degree family members, see a physician for testing and cancer screening.
The CBD craze focuses on as yet untested claims
You’ve likely seen a crush of ads and stores selling CBD oil the past couple of years. And it’s understandable that, with its origins in the cannabis family, you may have assumed the buzz had to do with … a buzz.
But don’t light your patchouli candle just yet. The interest in CBD oil is largely rooted in its supposed, but largely untested, medicinal purposes.
CBD is a non-intoxicating extract from the Cannabis sativa family of plants, which includes hemp and marijuana. According to The Duke Perspective, it’s one of a family of chemicals known as cannabinoids, which have supposed anti-inflammatory, antipsychotic, anti-anxiey, and anticonvulsant properties.
The high associated with the cannabis plant comes from THC, which comes from different parts of the plant than those from which CBD oil is derived. In 2017, the World Health Organization suggested that CBD not be considered a drug, and cannabidiol is not listed on the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, while THC and marijuana are.
Likewise, in 2018 Congress lifted a ban on growing hemp, which means licensed farmers can now grow the plant as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent THC, according to WebMD. And hence, the explosion in businesses selling CBD oil in everything from cookies and lotion to dog treats.
But, buyers beware.
First, according to the journal Karger, labeling on unregulated CBD products is often wrong. It can contain high levels of THC, despite claims to the contrary, and those who are drug tested on their jobs, should avoid all CBD products.
Karger also found that CBD products were often contaminated with molds, metals, pesticides, and bacteria.
Wild claims for CBD are everywhere. Nearly all claims for CBD oil are not supported (yet) by clinical testing. But many clinical trials are in the works.
One claim for the use of CBD oil is currently in clinical trial and seems to be encouraging. In children with the epileptic disease Dravet Syndrome, CBD seems to be a good therapy.
But, claims for cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and more are utterly unproven.
How to prevent food poisoning
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 48 million people are affected by foodborne illnesses every year. Most cases are caused by E. coli, listeria, norovirus and salmonella. These infections can be prevented. Here’s how.
Prepare and store food properly
The CDC recommends that you rinse fruits and vegetables under cold running water. This includes those you peel before eating. It’s also recommended that you keep lettuce and leafy vegetables in the refrigerator for no more than seven days.
When handling meat, make sure to take steps to prevent cross-contamination. Never use the same cutting board for both raw meat and vegetables, and always wash your hands afterwards. Additionally, it’s best to adhere to the CDC recommended cooking temperatures and storage guidelines.
Opt for local produce
If your produce is contaminated by bacteria like E. coli, rinsing it under tap water won’t do anything to get rid of it. However, one way to reduce the risk of eating infected produce is to privilege local products, as the United States has fairly strict food safety rules.
Keep an eye out for product recalls
The best way to protect yourself and your family from foodborne illness is to stay informed about product recalls. Food poisoning can be serious, and that’s why the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintain an active social media presence by informing consumers about recalls through Facebook and Twitter. In addition, you can stay up to date on the latest food safety news by visiting foodsafety.gov.
Symptoms of food poisoning
Food poisoning symptoms resemble those of gastroenteritis and typically include abdominal cramps, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, fever and headaches. Rest, proper hydration and a progressive return to a healthy diet is often enough to get you through a case of food poisoning. However, if your symptoms are severe, persist for several days or you notice the presence of blood in your stool or vomit, seek medical attention immediately.
VR therapy: using technology to fight depression
Recent studies suggest that the use of virtual reality (VR) therapy may help fight depression. This unique approach offers patients access to VR programming that produces guided imagery delivered through a headset. During treatment sessions, they’re accompanied by a therapist through computerized environments and exercises that help them change patterns of thinking typically associated with depression.
There’s a large body of evidence that suggests that meditation and guided imagery of various kinds can help preserve cognitive function and improve mental well-being. VR therapy combines these benefits with those of direct behavioral intervention.
Michelle Craske, a researcher from the University of California, Los Angeles, published a study looking at the effectiveness of VR therapy. Compared to traditional treatments, which tend to focus on mitigating the negative symptoms of depression, VR intervention provides a positive experience to patients.
People who participated in the VR sessions reported lower levels of depression than those who were only following traditional treatments.
Though VR therapy is an emerging treatment for depression, research indicates that it can be a powerful tool in helping patients combat this mental illness.
A promising technology for seniors
In addition to being used to treat depression, VR technology can in general provide therapeutic benefits.
Equality Lab, a non-profit organization in Florida, is offering VR experiences to seniors who live alone or in nursing homes where activities may be lacking. Participants can fulfill lifelong dreams like swimming with dolphins, and the organization is working on expanding its operations.
Medical marijuana: what you should know about CBD oil
Cannabidiol (CBD), a molecule extracted from cannabis, is making waves in the medical community. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is a non-psychoactive substance. Its therapeutic virtues, however, have caught the interest of researchers. Here’s what you should know about CBD, which is available in oil, gel cap and capsule form.
Possible uses
CBD oil can be used to help with a number of health conditions. Doctors may prescribe it for the following:
• Anxiety
• Arthritis
• Chronic pain
• Epilepsy
• Inflammation
• Insomnia
• Migraines
• Nausea
• Parkinson’s disease
Several high-level athletes, including cyclists and runners, feel that CBD allows them to perform better. This is because it helps them to manage the pain associated with their strenuous workouts.
Side effects
A number of people have reported digestive issues, dry mouth, drowsiness, fluctuations in blood pressure and other effects from consuming CBD. While everyone reacts differently, these side effects are often mild and temporary.
If you’d like to try CBD oil to improve your quality of life, consult a health care professional. They’ll make sure that the product you use is right for you and compatible with any medication you’re taking.
Swim to stay in shape and slow down aging
According to a recent study, people who swim three to five times a week showed delayed changes in traditional aging indicators such as loss of muscle mass, high blood pressure and reduced lung capacity. If you’re a senior who’s looking for a way to stay in shape, here’s why swimming may be right for you.
1. It’s low impact
Swimming is gentle on the body and over time, it can improve your flexibility. The water supports your weight and takes the strain off your limbs and joints, making it a great activity for those who struggle with joint pain or mobility issues.
2. It helps in maintaining a healthy weight
Even a leisurely swim is enough to burn a significant number of calories. Water is nearly 800 times denser than air and provides enough resistance to make even low-impact, gentle swimming a good way to shed a few pounds and help you maintain a healthy weight.
3. It improves cardiovascular and respiratory health
While high intensity swims are great for increasing your fitness level, you don’t need to get your heart pounding to reap the benefits. Regular swims, even gentle ones, can help your heart and lungs stay healthier.
4. It improves mental health
Like most physical activities, swimming can help improve your mental health. In addition, since water-based exercise is gentler on your body than other types, you can reap these benefits without risking getting injured.
5. It’s affordable
All you need is a bathing suit, a cap, a pair of goggles and access to a pool. No expensive equipment required.
Finally, visiting the pool on a regular basis may lead to you forming new friendships. This lends a social dimension to your swimming sessions that makes them all the more beneficial.
Lingzhi mushroom: is it right for you?
A staple of oriental medicine, lingzhi mushrooms are often sold as supplements. The fungus, also known as reishi, is thought to provide a host of health benefits.
There is evidence to suggest that lingzhi mushrooms can indeed bolster the immune system, reduce inflammation and help treat urinary tract infections. However, evidence for these claims is thin, and until more studies are conducted, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional to find out if lingzhi supplements are right for you.
In addition, some proponents hold that reishi may help treat cancer, for which there’s no strong evidence. A few studies suggest it may be a helpful complement to a more standard treatment, but it can’t replace it.
