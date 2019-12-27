The CBD craze focuses on as yet untested claims

You’ve likely seen a crush of ads and stores selling CBD oil the past couple of years. And it’s understandable that, with its origins in the cannabis family, you may have assumed the buzz had to do with … a buzz.

But don’t light your patchouli candle just yet. The interest in CBD oil is largely rooted in its supposed, but largely untested, medicinal purposes.

CBD is a non-intoxicating extract from the Cannabis sativa family of plants, which includes hemp and marijuana. According to The Duke Perspective, it’s one of a family of chemicals known as cannabinoids, which have supposed anti-inflammatory, antipsychotic, anti-anxiey, and anticonvulsant properties.

The high associated with the cannabis plant comes from THC, which comes from different parts of the plant than those from which CBD oil is derived. In 2017, the World Health Organization suggested that CBD not be considered a drug, and cannabidiol is not listed on the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, while THC and marijuana are.

Likewise, in 2018 Congress lifted a ban on growing hemp, which means licensed farmers can now grow the plant as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent THC, according to WebMD. And hence, the explosion in businesses selling CBD oil in everything from cookies and lotion to dog treats.

But, buyers beware.

First, according to the journal Karger, labeling on unregulated CBD products is often wrong. It can contain high levels of THC, despite claims to the contrary, and those who are drug tested on their jobs, should avoid all CBD products.

Karger also found that CBD products were often contaminated with molds, metals, pesticides, and bacteria.

Wild claims for CBD are everywhere. Nearly all claims for CBD oil are not supported (yet) by clinical testing. But many clinical trials are in the works.

One claim for the use of CBD oil is currently in clinical trial and seems to be encouraging. In children with the epileptic disease Dravet Syndrome, CBD seems to be a good therapy.

But, claims for cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and more are utterly unproven.