Real Estate
3 times you don’t need a 20% down payment
Saving up for a 20 percent down payment, while preferred, isn’t always the best strategy for buying a home. Here are three times you shouldn’t bother with it.
1. Prices are going up fast. You’re interested in a house selling for $500,000, but you only have $50,000 saved up. You can wait until you’ve saved the full 20 percent or buy now and pay insurance on the mortgage. The problem is that if prices go up, that 20 percent down payment will also increase. In these cases, it may be more advantageous to buy now.
2. You need the cash. Sometimes a problem with the house only becomes apparent after the purchase is finalized. Or, you may have planned to make some repairs or update the appliances. In such cases, putting down less than 20 per cent lets you deal with these expenses instead of having to take out an additional loan.
3. You don’t want to wait. If you’re starting a family, it may be worth it to pay insurance on your mortgage to ensure that you don’t miss out on a great home.
Being flexible with your down payment could pay off. It’s a matter of considering the market, your future plans and your current needs.
Real Estate
3 reasons to live in your new home before renovating it
If you’ve recently bought a fixer-upper, you may be eager to start renovating right away. However, while basic plumbing and electric upgrades should be made as soon as possible, here’s why you may want to hold off on any non-essential improvements.
1. You could change your mind
Your decision to remodel should be informed by day-to-day experience. This is because living in your new house is likely to provide you with additional information about it, thereby altering some or all of your original plans.
2. You should take a break
Starting a renovation project involves hiring contractors, securing permits, choosing materials and more. Plus, some projects can take over a year to complete.
Given that buying a home can be as demanding as a part-time job, it may be better to give yourself time to recuperate your energy before you make any upgrades.
3. You should plan carefully
As you continue to live in your new home, you’re bound to discover additional things that need work. It often makes more financial sense to complete a large number of renovations at once rather than working through them one by one.
Taking the time to live in your new home before upgrading it will help you make better choices, save you money and allow you to better plan your renovation projects.
Real Estate
4 things reality TV gets wrong about real estate
Reality television shows featuring luxurious estates, perfectly staged rooms, exciting bidding wars and the buyer living happily ever after may inspire you to shop for your own dream home. However, these programs misrepresent real estate transactions in a number of ways. Here’s four of them.
1. You’ll find your dream home quickly
Some realtors are reporting that their clients are increasingly impatient when house hunting. Real estate television shows often limit themselves to three viewings. In reality, finding your dream home may mean looking at upwards of 20 different properties and may take more than a year.
2. You can afford your dream home
Many home improvement and real estate shows are filmed in areas with low property values and labor costs. Homebuyers are often shocked when they realize how much it’ll cost to buy or remodel a home.
3. Everything should be perfect
These reality shows create very high expectations on the part of prospective buyers, with many of them approaching sellers with a long list of deal breakers. Doing this is a good way to lose a bidding war or otherwise pass on a wonderful home.
4. Fixing up a house is easy
Keep in mind that television programs featuring fixer-uppers don’t show you the process of securing permits and hiring contractors. This can take months, and people often underestimate just how long, and how expensive, fixing up a house can be.
When trying to navigate the real estate market, unrealistic expectations can lead you astray. This is why working with a reliable realtor is so important, as they can help you articulate your needs, manage your expectations and find a home you’ll be proud to call your own.
Real Estate
Top tips for long-distance house hunters
Buying a house from afar can be challenging. Here are four tips to make the process a little easier.
1. Clarify your needs
First and foremost, you need to establish your priorities and your non-negotiables. Are you willing to renovate? What’s your budget? How important are schools? This will help you narrow down your options and thereby save you time.
2. Go online
Your first step should be to find out as much as possible about the neighborhoods you’re considering. What are commute times like? Are there issues with crime rates? How good are the schools? Don’t limit your search to factors that affect you directly: a house in a great area has more resale value.
3. Get someone on the ground
The internet is helpful, but you’ll need someone on the ground to really get a sense of what your options are. Spend time finding a good realtor, especially one that’s familiar with the area and who’ll take the time to communicate with you and answer your questions.
4. Plan to travel
It’s a good idea to spend a few days visiting houses on your short list. Give yourself enough time to see each one without rushing.
Long-distance house hunting isn’t easy. However, with the help of a good realtor, you’ll be able to find a great home that meets your needs.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – November 2019
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2019. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings were DOWN -14.8% in October 2019. Numbers recover a little, but are still down by -7.9% in November.
- Closed sales are UP 46.5%.
- Average Median Sold $230,000 in October and has climbed to $252,500 in November.
- Average Days on Market 55. In my opinion, anything under 60 days is great!
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: 2019 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated December 2019
Jennifer Avery, Realtor
“Your Happy Home Expert”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
8 real estate investment tips
Investing in real estate offers substantial tax benefits and is a good way to diversify your portfolio. To make the most of your real estate investments, here are eight tips you should follow.
1. Do your research. If you’re not familiar with the market, seek the help of a professional and remember that the principle of “buy low, sell high” applies to real estate.
2. Diversify. Just like your overall portfolio, it’s crucial to diversify your real estate holdings. Invest in diverse areas and property types.
3. Team up. Unless you can devote a lot of time and energy to your holdings, it’s best to have an investment partner or join a group of investors.
4. Get advice. Seek the expertise of someone with a good track record in real estate transactions. They’ll be able to give you relevant information.
5. Adjust expectations. Don’t expect investing in real estate to be easy, because it isn’t. Just like other forms of wealth management, it requires know-how and experience.
6. Look beyond bargains. Don’t expect to find a major discount. Approach the market with a long-term outlook and privilege properties that are likely to help you build equity and grow your portfolio.
7. Have a way out. Selling a piece of property that’s appreciated in value may seem like a lucrative option, but you may end up paying a lot of taxes. Have a plan for reinvesting the profits.
8. Look at the big picture. Make sure you understand how real estate fits in with your overall investment strategy. The best thing to do is to sit down with a financial adviser and make a plan.
Above all, remember that the best way to enter the real estate market is strategically. Know what your goals are and make a plan to attain them.
Real Estate
3 tips for downsizing in a hot market
It’s common for seniors living in up-and-coming areas to be solicited by realtors and potential buyers interested in their homes. A hot real estate market can be a boon if you’re looking to downsize, but it can also attract predatory buyers and lowball offers.
Here’s how to get the most out of this opportunity, especially if you’ve been off the market for a while.
1. Hire a good realtor. Interview three or more and check their references. Ask questions about their experience with selling properties like yours, their general approach to closing on sales and what you can expect in terms of communication. You should also ensure that the realtor you hire is a registered member of the relevant professional organization in your area.
2. Get a market analysis. It’s important that you have a clear understanding of your home’s actual value. Your realtor should be able to provide you with a realistic estimate. You should also get a home appraiser to assess the value of the property.
3. Make your wishes known. Just because you’re selling doesn’t mean you need to leave everything behind. You’re perfectly within your rights to request that valuable or sentimental items, such as your vintage chandelier, be excluded from the sale.
Downsizing in a hot market can mean a quick sale, but it’s important that you work with a reliable realtor to ensure you get the most out of the deal.
King Cartoons
‘Tis the Season
Wind: 0mph ENE
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
50/26°F
52/30°F