3 reasons to live in your new home before renovating it

If you’ve recently bought a fixer-upper, you may be eager to start renovating right away. However, while basic plumbing and electric upgrades should be made as soon as possible, here’s why you may want to hold off on any non-essential improvements.

1. You could change your mind

Your decision to remodel should be informed by day-to-day experience. This is because living in your new house is likely to provide you with additional information about it, thereby altering some or all of your original plans.

2. You should take a break

Starting a renovation project involves hiring contractors, securing permits, choosing materials and more. Plus, some projects can take over a year to complete.

Given that buying a home can be as demanding as a part-time job, it may be better to give yourself time to recuperate your energy before you make any upgrades.

3. You should plan carefully

As you continue to live in your new home, you’re bound to discover additional things that need work. It often makes more financial sense to complete a large number of renovations at once rather than working through them one by one.

Taking the time to live in your new home before upgrading it will help you make better choices, save you money and allow you to better plan your renovation projects.