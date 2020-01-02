5 must-haves for the ultimate binge-watching weekend

Are you hosting a binge-watching weekend? Whether you want to cuddle up on the couch with your partner and kids or watch a movie marathon with your friends, there’s more than one way to level up your experience. Here are five things you need to make your binge-watching weekend a success.

1. A great AV system. A high-definition screen and good speakers are a must. If you’re using a streaming service, make sure that your internet connection is reliable and that you have unlimited data to avoid getting an unpleasant surprise on your next bill.

2. Comfortable seating. If you’re going to lounge in front of the TV for hours, you need a comfortable place to do it. Besides a comfortable couch and armchairs, equip yourself with plush cushions and warm blankets to wrap up in.

3. Loose clothing. Avoid wearing jeans and tight-fitting shirts. If you’d rather not stay in your pajamas all day (though you could, if you want) opt for leggings or sweatpants and a loose-fitting sweater.

4. Snacks and other eats. Popcorn and candy are a must, as are fizzy beverages and whatever else you like to drink. It’s also a good idea to keep some takeout menus handy so you can order a meal for pickup or delivery.

5. The right atmosphere. Set the mood by dimming the lights and burning scented candles. Depending on what you’re watching, you may also want to decorate the space with thematically appropriate paraphernalia.

Have a great weekend!