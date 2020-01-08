Local Government
An interesting first take on new county supervisors’ majority: New officers, added financial scrutiny, & approached to create a citizen militia
A re-tooled Warren County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning with three new members, all attending their first meeting as elected officials, rather than citizen observers. And by unanimous 5-0 votes two of those members, Walter Mabe and Cheryl Cullers were elected chairman and vice chair, respectively.
Mabe was nominated for chairman by Cullers with Archie Fox seconding. There were no other nominations prior to the unanimous vote installing Mabe as chair. Delores Oates then nominated Cullers for the vice chairman’s spot, with Mabe seconding. Again, there were no opposing nominations.
Following reports from Virginia Department of Transportation’s Ed Carter, Warren County Public School’s Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard, and Town Community Development Director Felicia Hart on community marketing, transportation and tourism initiatives, it soon became evident it was not business as usual for the board’s new majority.
Tightened purse strings
First, Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board Chairman Ed Daley re-presented a request that the Supervisors authorize appropriation of $36,827.17 to cover legal expenses of current and past EDA board members indicted on misdemeanor misfeasance and nonfeasance charges, as has been done for supervisors similarly charged. Those indictments brought by the EDA Special Grand Jury – related to lapses in oversight of the former EDA executive director at the center of the $21.3 million EDA financial scandal – were all later dismissed as unintentional acts not defined as criminal by Virginia legal codes.
South River Supervisor Cullers suggested taking the matter to a work session prior to a board vote. Cullers told Daley her “reluctance” to proceed was not aimed at him or the EDA, but was just an effort to exercise greater caution in authorizing the expenditure of taxpayer funds. On a motion by Oates, seconded by Cullers, the board unanimously tabled a vote on the EDA request to the January 21st meeting.
The work session discussion, it was later established, will occur next Tuesday, January 14. During subsequent approval of the board’s 2020 meeting schedule, on a motion by Oates, also seconded by Cullers, the supervisors unanimously agree to add a 7 p.m. work session on the second Tuesday of the month for the coming year. The board meets at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday.
The added evening session was explained as offering an additional opportunity for the public to interact on their concerns with the board.
Then Cullers pulled a Resolution approving the County’s portion of VDOT’s Revenue Sharing Program on seven listed projects totaling over $3.6 million from the Consent Agenda of what is generally considered routine business. Culler said she would like a chance to review the proposed expenditures before authorizing that amount of taxpayer funds to be spent.
County Administrator Doug Stanley explained that the road projects had already been approved by the previous board for inclusion in the coming VDOT budget cycle, and that VDOT required the County to commit to its share of the dollar-for-dollar revenue sharing program to remain eligible for the funding in this budget cycle.
“I don’t want to lose the opportunity to get the (state) revenue, but I do want to do due diligence,” Cullers explained of her continued reluctance to authorize taxpayer supported funding without adequate background in her first week as a supervisor.
With the EDA financial scandal fresh in the public mind, financial due diligence and oversight played heavily into the county’s 2019 electoral campaign.
With the VDOT representatives departed following Ed Carter’s report, Happy Creek District Supervisor Tony Carter asked the county administrator if there was a time issue in approval of the County funding match.
“I believe we’re okay,” Stanley replied of not losing eligibility in this year’s VDOT Revenue Sharing Program. On a motion by Oates, seconded by Fox, discussion of the road improvement funding for Cauthorn Mill Road, Old Oak Lane Phases 4 and 5, Young’s Drive Phase 2, Rockland Road grade-separated crossing, Grove Farm Road, and Blue Valley Road Phase 1 was tabled to the January 14 work session.
Public time
There was no resolution to potential changes in the public presentations portion of future meetings that would appear to lengthen the time period allotted prior to convening public hearings, traditionally begun a half hour into the meeting. Currently the early public input is limited to 20 minutes. Mabe suggested raising that to 45 minutes or even an hour. A public show of hands requested by Chairman Mabe indicated a distinct preference to not change the public presentations format.
And speak of the devil, as the meeting reached its second public input session, the 60-minute limit one prior to adjourning to closed session things took a turn in tone and content. First, board critic Paul Gabbert rose to commend the new board majority on their conduct of the meeting; and to reiterate his call that Stanley’s contract as county administrator not be renewed.
Gabbert then added that what the board needs is a clean sweep, suggesting that incumbents Fox and Carter step down. Gabbert’s wife Bonnie was the driving force behind the Removal Petition filed against the sitting board of supervisors last October. An absence of due diligent financial oversight of the former EDA executive director and the EDA board appointed to provide that direct oversight remains at the center of the Removal Petition, which still hangs over Fox and Carter’s heads.
County militia?
Perhaps most interestingly during the free-ranging public comments, Sam Haun, accompanied by a Second Amendment advocate companion, rose to submit a resolution for the board’s consideration. That resolution seeks “PROMOTING THE ORDER OF MILITIA WITHIN WARREN COUNTY …”
Haun asserted that it is a Constitutional right for citizens “to have a militia”. He acknowledged, however, that the term “militia” has a negative perception related to domestic terrorism as in the case of the Oklahoma City bombing of a federal building or church shootings.
However, Haun said his group’s intention is to “help the community – we wanted to have trained personnel that would be there to help with mass casualty events were that to happen. It would kind of be an auxiliary force for law enforcement, things of that nature …
“A real Constitutional militia is a right we have as citizens. It was one of our God-given rights when you look at it in the Constitution, as well as the State Constitution,” Haun told the Warren supervisors.
He added that he had tried to contact the Warren Sheriff’s Department in recent months “and heard nothing but crickets”.
An interested observer was newly-installed Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler, on the job into his seventh day. As to Haun’s suggestion of gun safety training programs being made more readily available, Butler said he has such plans on the table.
“We’re looking to actually make our gun holders more safe – that’s what we’re looking to do. We’re not looking to take away rights, but we will give the support to make it safer.”
However, of the notion of an armed private citizen’s auxiliary to law enforcement’s peacekeeping function, Butler was more cautious. He suggested that any such contemplated group would have to be under the direct supervision of law enforcement and that participants would have to be heavily vetted and background checked to assure there were no hidden agendas.
Board Chairman Mabe also expressed concern with the concept. Noting he has military service in his background, Mabe said, “I would want to know who’s running it; how it’s run; who’s training people; how are they being trained; what certificates do they carry? … I am super concerned about the people you’re going to be representing as a militia.”
While falling short of saying he was unalterably opposed to the idea, Mabe added, “But there’s a lot of controls that would have to be put in place. And frankly sitting here, we’re not there yet.”
It appeared from the County side that there was agreement, and Haun did not appear to disagree, that a great deal of further discussion and vetting would be required before the Warren Board of
Supervisors would be ready to consider such a resolution as Haun brought to them on January 7.
See that discussion and the rest of the new county board's first public day in office in the exclusive Royal Examiner videos:
It was a very long meeting and we have edited the video into several parts. In part 1, we include:
Election of Officers
1. Chairman
2. Vice Chairman
C. Adoption of Agenda – Additions or Deletions
D. Agenda Public Presentations Comment Period (20-Minute Time Limit)
Public Presentation time is intended as an opportunity for the public to give input on relevant issues and not intended as a question and answer period
E. Report – Virginia Department of Transportation – Ed Carter
F. Report – Warren County Public Schools – Melody Sheppard
G. Report – Tourism in Front Royal/Warren County – Felicia Hart
H. Reports – Board Members and County Administrator, County Attorney
Part 2 of the video includes these agenda items:
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
I. Request – Reimbursement of Legal Fees and Expenses for the Board of Directors of the Economic Development Authority – Edwin Daley
NEW BUSINESS
J. Consent Agenda
1. Adoption of Resolution of Support for Equal Taxing Authority for Virginia Counties – Doug Stanley
2. Adoption of Resolution Regarding the Virginia Department of Transportation Revenue Sharing Program – Doug Stanley
3. Approval of Contract with Centric Business Systems for Ricoh Copiers – Doug Stanley
4. Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2019-11-01, Stephen J. Aaron, Jr., for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Matt Wendling
5. Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing – Lease of County-Owned Property located at 136 Hillidge Street – Brandy Rosser
AGENDA
Board of Supervisors Meeting
Warren County Board of Supervisors Page 2
January 7, 2020
6. Coyote Bounties – Animal Control ($50.00 Each)
• Donald Bowers (5)
• Michael Lee Licklider (1)
• Amos Lee Mitchell (1)
• Trevor Walker (1)
K. Request – 2020 Board of Supervisors Meeting Schedule – Doug Stanley
L. Request – 2020 Board of Supervisors Board/Committee Assignments – Doug Stanley
M. Request – Meeting Policy and Procedures and Public Hearing Guidelines – Doug Stanley/Jason Ham
N. General Public Presentations Comment Period (60-Minute Time Limit)
Public Presentation time is intended as an opportunity for the public to give input on relevant issues and not intended as a question and answer period
Board of Supervisors Work Session – January 7, 2020
After the Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board went into a work session to discuss well water testing of property off Tree Farm Lane.
Watch the BOS work session on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
School board elects 2020 chairman; new members’ tenures begin
The Warren County School Board during its January 6 meeting elected Arnold Williams Jr. the new chairman for 2020 while two new board members took their seats at the dais for the first time.
“It’s extremely an honor to be chosen as the chairman,” Williams told reporters during an interview that followed the board’s Monday night organizational meeting. “I hope I can carry forward what past chairmen have done for the school system because it’s all about the children.”
Williams replaces long-time School Board member Catherine Bower, who previously served as chairman for the last six years. On Monday, Bower was unanimously elected as the board’s new vice chairman.
Also sitting at the dais to begin their four-year terms were new School Board members Kristen Pence, representing the South River District, and Ralph Rinaldi, representing the Shenandoah District. Both were elected in November 2019.
Returning School Board member James Wells, who represents the Happy Creek District, also was present at Monday’s meeting, which included two closed sessions — one prior to the meeting and one held after the meeting. No announcements were made following either closed session.
Moving forward, School Board Chairman Williams said the School Board’s biggest challenge this year is finding a new superintendent. The role is currently being filled by Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard, who replaced her former boss, Greg Drescher.
Drescher, who served as Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) superintendent for the last five years of a 37-year career in education, took early retirement effective January 1 to be home with his ill wife, while at the same time being confronted with possible involvement in the ongoing Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) financial scandal.
While serving as WCPS superintendent, Drescher simultaneously served on the EDA Board of Directors, as chairman in 2017-2018 when the EDA fiasco started to unfold. He stepped down from the EDA board in March 2019 and in mid-September 2019 was indicted by a special grand jury along with 13 other former and current Warren County public officials on two misdemeanor counts of misfeasance and one count of nonfeasance. The charges against the defendants were dropped in October 2019 when a Warren County Circuit Court Judge declared that both misfeasance and nonfeasance were not crimes in the State of Virginia, but the investigation is ongoing.
Upon Drescher’s departure from WCPS, Sheppard moved up from her position as WCPS Assistant Superintendent and has seamlessly maintained business as usual, both for the school system and for the Warren County School Board, which now starts the process to find a permanent replacement.
“Our biggest challenge is getting a new superintendent,” Williams told reporters on Monday. “But I think we’re in a good spot. We’re at the beginning of the new year so we’ve got time to look and not be rushed.”
A new superintendent likely won’t be hired until later this year or even in early 2021, Williams added.
In addition to that challenge, Williams said the School Board faces two other top priorities: ensuring the renovation of A.S. Rhodes Elementary School is completed successfully and retaining a strong and qualified teacher workforce with improved salaries.
“We just need the retention of schoolteachers. In any business you’re in, turnover will kill you,” said Williams, who explained that compared to surrounding school systems, Warren County’s teacher pay scale falls short, resulting in increased numbers of teachers leaving after roughly the five-year mark.
In May 2019, the School Board approved a pay increase after the school district’s 2019-2020 budget was approved by the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS), specifically for teachers and other staff members having 11 years to 25 years of experience. The pay raise is part of phase one of the School Board’s three-phase plan to increase the pay scales for WCPS teachers so that they’re competitive with surrounding school districts, Williams said.
Williams also said that he’s hopeful for additional pay increases once the BOS approves a requested second step pay increase for teachers as part of the three-phase plan. “We’ll get there, one way or another,” he said.
In addition to the chairman and vice chairman elections of Williams and Bower, respectively, School Board members also voted unanimously to reappoint Robert Ballentine as the 2020 clerk of the School Board. Ballentine, who first served as deputy clerk from July 2001 through June 2007, has been the School Board’s clerk since July 1, 2007. Ballentine is also director of finance for WCPS.
Four other appointments also were unanimously approved by School Board members during their organizational meeting:
1.) George R. Smith, Jr. as deputy clerk of the Warren County School Board for a term beginning January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2020. Smith is also WCPS director of personnel;
2.) School Board member Pence as School Board representative on the Mountain Vista Governor’s School Board;
3.) School Board members Williams and Rinaldi as Building Committee representatives; and
4.) Smith also as designee to attend School Board meetings in the absence of the division superintendent.
Several Action Agenda items were unanimously approved, as well.
First, School Board members approved the 2020 School Board meeting calendar, which sets meetings on the first Wednesday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. and the third Wednesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m., except during July and December, when meetings are scheduled only for the first Wednesday of the month. The meeting normally scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been moved to Tuesday, November 17, 2020 to avoid conflict with the Annual Virginia School Boards Association Convention.
Next, the members unanimously adopted two resolutions — one authorizing payment of bills in emergency situations and in months with only one School Board meeting; the other authorizing the payment of compensation for all employees and school bus operators under written contract and of all other employees whose rates of pay have been established by the school board and “for whom certified time sheets or other evidence of services performed have been received,” according to the agenda.
Additionally, the board authorized advertisement for a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021 budget at the February 5, 2020 School Board meeting. If that meeting must be cancelled due to inclement weather, for instance, the public hearing would be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the School Board Administrative Building.
Lastly, School Board members approved a new copier lease for the Warren County School Board Office. The 36-month lease — which calls for payments of $699 per month for a total contract cost of $25,164 or $8,388 per year — replaces the previous copier lease that expired in December 2019, said WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant.
Finally, the School Board accepted what Chairman Williams called “a greatly appreciated” $1,500-donation from the Cedarville Ruritan to WCPS elementary school nurse clinics to purchase any necessary supplies.
The Warren County School Board’s next regular meeting and work session will be on Wednesday, January 15 at 5 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center board room.
Lori Athey Cockrell appointed to fill vacant council seat
At a 7 p.m. Special Meeting called just four days before the appointment would go to the courts for resolution, by a 4-0 vote with Letasha Thompson absent, long-time county public school teacher Lori Athey Cockrell was appointed to fill the town council seat vacated with the special election elevation of Eugene Tewalt to mayor.
Cockrell was not present at the Monday night meeting at Town Hall to hear her appointment nomination made by Chris Holloway, seconded by Gary Gillespie, approved without dissent.
Outside the December 16 closed session council interviews of seven applicants for the vacancy, the 53-year-old Cockrell told Royal Examiner she was preparing to retire from her teaching career and would have the time to devote to the job of elected town official.
Cockrell is not the first from her family to serve on the Front Royal Town Council. Her brother Clay Athey began his political career as a Front Royal councilman and eventually mayor. He went on to be elected as 18th District representative to the Virginia General Assembly and was appointed to the Circuit Court bench following his political retirement. He is now on the Virginia Court of Appeals. Her sister Kim, like brother Clay an attorney, also now serves on the judicial bench.
Seven candidates for vacant Front Royal Town Council seat introduce themselves
Following Cockrell’s appointment, council adjourned to closed session to discuss a variety of topics. During the hour and 20-minute closed session council consulted with legal council on “probable litigation” with the Economic Development Authority and the fate of the 151-year-old shell of the Afton Inn across Crescent Street from Town Hall, as well as prospective Executive Search Firms with which to contract in its search for a permanent town manager.
Following adjournment of the special meeting after the closed session, council got work session updates on the status of its sewer system Intake & Inflow study, as well as Phase Two of the Happy Creek Road improvement project.
During an “Open Discussion” period to conclude the meeting, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick addressed the Town’s vehicle decal situation and establishment of guidelines for downtown events as to authorization, street closings and parking situations. During the special meeting’s outset, C&C Frozen Treats proprietor William Huck asked council not to delay authorization for his Family Fun Day or the Chamber of Commerce’s Wine & Crafts Festival, both scheduled for May.
Tederick told council he did not foresee the Town’s work toward a more defined policy on downtown events as threatening to either event.
See the entire meeting and work session in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Removal Petition organizer comments on judge’s motions ruling
Royal Examiner asked Warren County Removal Petition organizer Bonnie Gabbert about Judge Bruce D. Albertson’s January 2 written ruling on cross motions in the civil case filed in October seeking removal of all then sitting county supervisors. As noted in our related story on that ruling only Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter and Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox remain impacted by the petition due to retirements (Dan Murray and Linda Glavis) and one electoral loss (Sayre) in November.
Nonetheless, Gabbert was buoyed by the judge’s dismissal of the supervisors’ motions for dismissal of the petition on legislative immunity and separation of powers arguments.
“I think we have a really good chance of winning this case, as does our attorney Tim Johnson. Judge Albertson ruled for the petition on a majority of the issues and is giving us a chance to clean up the wording going forward,” Gabbert began in an emailed response.
“It is long overdue that the citizens not only be heard, but listened to and it finally looks as if that’s going to happen. I hope the message that all current and future elected board members are getting from this is the concerned citizens will no longer stand by and let this kind of oversight happen. We elected you to do a job and if you cannot perform the duties of the job then step down and let someone else take over that can,” Gabbert, whose husband and fellow grass roots activist Paul has interviewed for the vacant Front Royal Town Council seat set to be filled Monday night, said.
“This is not about whether or not the board members are good people – I would like to think they are all good people. This is about them doing the jobs that they were elected to do.
“This case not only affects Warren County as I have had citizens from numerous other counties contact me to let me know they are closely following what is happening with the petition; are asking questions about how we did it and are hoping we come out on top,” Gabbert concluded.
And while a final judgement on removal of the remaining impacted supervisors is an unknown number of legal arguments away, the fact the court has thus far ruled that citizens’ concerns about perceived negligence in the conduct of the office of elected officials deserves its day in court is encouraging to those who have devoted their time and energy to that effort.
Supervisors Immunity arguments denied, Removal Petition moves forward
On January 2nd Judge Bruce D. Albertson filed a written decision on dueling motions in the citizen’s Removal Petition against two Warren County Supervisors not retired or turned out of office in the new year. The Removal Petition targeting the entire elected county board was filed on October 18. However, after retirements and the November Election result only two of the then-sitting supervisors, Happy Creek’s Tony Carter and the Fork District’s Archie Fox who were not up for re-election in 2019, remain impacted by the Removal effort.
Judge Albertson gave the petitioners, now represented by Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker (and privately-secured attorney Timothy Johnson), 21 days to file an amended petition; and denied a defense motion seeking dismissal of the Removal Petition against County Supervisors on claims of Legislative Immunity and Separation of Powers.
The court ruled that, “legislative immunity does not apply to exempt the governing bodies of localities when there have been allegations of ‘unauthorized’ appropriation or misappropriation of funds,” continuing to observe that, “In this case embezzlement is the main contention of the petition for removal. Therefore, Respondents (defendants) cannot succeed on a plea of legislative immunity in this case for that reason as well.”
As to the separation of powers argument that the judicial branch of government should not be involved in interfering with the legislative branch process, Judge Albertson split some fine legal and political hairs.
“In this case, if the Court were to find against the Board on all counts and award the full relief sought, no legislative act would occur. The Court would be exercising ‘the essential function of the judiciary – the act of rendering judgement in matters properly before it’ and not ‘the function of statutory enactment, a power unique to the legislative function.”
In prefacing that observation the judge wrote that, “the separation of powers doctrine and legislative immunity are distinct concepts lying with separate entities: the first establishing our form of government and ensuring the protections of the people against aggrandizement leading to tyranny, and the second ensuring the independence of a legislator. One belongs to and is for the benefit of the people while the other belongs to and is for the benefit of the individual legislator.”
So, Judge Albertson appears to be ruling that in cases of alleged misappropriation of public funds, neither the legislative immunity nor separation of powers doctrines can be utilized to protect legislators from legal scrutiny demanded by their constituents.
As to the rewording of the original petition the judge noted that during the December 17 motions hearing both sides agreed that several paragraphs reference “inapplicable statutes” because while Warren County has an elected county board, its legislative-administrative form of government is not categorized as a “county board form of government”.
“As a result, the Petition does not outline a cause of action as currently written with regard to those paragraphs,” the judge wrote, adding that, “The Commonwealth asserts that other statutes and authorities implicitly impose some or all of the duties outlined in Paragraph 3 of the Complaint, so leave to amend is granted.”
So amended to reference the proper codes the Commonwealth asserts will support the Removal Petition’s claims of administrative negligence against county supervisors, it appears the case will continue to revolve around the dueling arguments as to whether the county board of supervisors had the necessary level of direct administrative oversight to stem the alleged activities of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald through 2018 after alleged “red flags” appeared; and more particularly over the final three-plus months of that year.
Those red flags eventually led the County and EDA Boards to contract a financial fraud investigation into EDA finances in September of 2018. Despite that investigation that zeroed in on the activities of EDA Executive Director McDonald, the Removal Complaint asserts that McDonald’s financial authority was not adequately reined in by either her board of directors or the county supervisors who appoint the EDA board.
Now dismissed criminal misdemeanor charges of misfeasance and nonfeasance against past and current EDA and county board members cited McDonald’s movement of $309,000 of allegedly misdirected EDA assets over the last three-plus months of 2018 as the Cherry Bekaert investigation of EDA finances was under way.
McDonald resigned on December 20, 2018, under increased scrutiny by her board in the wake of closed session reports from contracted forensic auditor Cherry Bekaert regarding McDonald’s use of EDA assets. She has since been named the central of 14 human or business entity defendants in what is now a $21.3 million EDA civil litigation; and has been indicted on 32 financial felony counts related to the Cherry Bekaert findings. However, many involved citizens wonder if the EDA investigation’s focus has been too narrow in determining peripheral accountability.
McDonald and a number of her fellow EDA-related criminal defendants are scheduled to be in court on civil and/or criminal motions hearings Friday, January 10.
Town will waive prosecution of vehicle decal ticketing, refund those who have paid
In a press release issued late Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020, the Town of Front Royal announced it will not prosecute recent ticketing for failure to display a Town decal on vehicle windshields. And for those who have already paid the $25 fine, presenting proof of that payment to the Town Finance Department will result in a refund being issued.
In the press release Town staff addressed the background for the lack of enforcement of the standing Town Code on vehicle stickers over the past year or so, as well as impetus for the recent spate of failure to display ticketing.
The background dates to media coverage of mid-2018 council work session discussion of waiving the decal display requirement, if not the fee amount tied to Town Personal Property Taxes.
However, confusion followed when County officials indicated that display of the Town sticker would continue to be required in order to use the County dump in Bentonville.
“In May 2018, it was reported in the local press that residents did not have to display decals on windshields and a former Town official told residents that displaying decals on windshields were not required,” the Town release states.
Former Mayor Hollis Tharpe recently contacted Royal Examiner about the ticketing, noting that he had told at least one person who had been ticketed in December that display of the decals was no longer required because that had been his and council’s intent during the 2018 initiative.
The press release continues, “In consideration of possible misinformation and confusion provided by former Town officials during 2018 and 2019 concerning the enforceability of Town Code §160-6 requiring the display of Town ‘stickers’ on vehicles registered to Town residents, the Town Attorney’s Office has determined that reasonable doubt likely exists as to guilt and will no longer prosecute Notice of Violation parking tickets, issued in 2019, for parking on Town streets without displaying a current sticker in violation of Town Code §160-9 (C).
“Any vehicle owner receiving such Notice of Violation parking ticket for not displaying a town sticker may consider it a warning, without fine, upon surrendering the ticket to the Town’s Finance Department. This determination by the Town Attorney’s Office does not relieve Town residents of the requirement to pay the annual license fee, which, if not paid, is a separate violation of Town Code.
Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick notes in the January 2nd release, “The Town Code clearly states that a decal needs to be displayed and not doing so is a violation of the Town Code; however, I believe the intent of Council is not to require the display. I plan to immediately have this matter presented to Council in the hopes that the Town Code can properly and legally be amended to rectify this matter. In the meantime, I am pleased that the Town Attorney’s Office has agreed not to seek prosecuting these specific cases which will save citizens money and hassle for a violation which may meet the letter of the law, but not the intent of Town Council.”
As for the recent ticketing after a period of non enforcement by town police, Tederick told Royal Examiner what was later echoed in the press release – that the enforcement occurred as a consequence of a spate of citizen complaints about inoperable vehicles parked in neighborhoods. When an enforcing officer called his supervisor to report that many of the vehicles they were encountering also did not have town stickers displayed, the supervisor acknowledged the standing Town Code and the decal enforcement ticketing ensued.
King Cartoons
