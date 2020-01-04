Food
Beef Stroganoff
This classic Russian dish is hearty and easy to make — and perfect when paired with a glass of red wine. It’s best enjoyed on a cold and frosty evening but can be made anytime you need to whip together a quick meal.
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 25 ounces beef sirloin, cut into strips
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 large onion, chopped finely
• 16 ounces button mushrooms, sliced
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 cup beef broth
• 1/2 cup red wine
• 1 sprig fresh thyme
• 1 tablespoon old-fashioned mustard
• 3/4 cup sour cream
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Coat the beef strips with a thin layer of flour. Shake to remove any excess.
2. In a deep pan, heat the butter and olive oil over high heat. Sear the beef on all sides. Remove and set aside on a paper towel.
3. Lower the heat to medium and sauté the onions in the same pan. Cook for 5 minutes or until golden. Add the mushrooms and garlic and continue to cook for 3 minutes. Add the beef and stir to combine.
4. Add the red wine, beef broth, thyme and mustard and stir well. Lower the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
5. Remove from heat and add the sour cream to the sauce, stir well to incorporate. Salt and pepper to taste.
6. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve over egg noodles.
Food
Cranberry, mascarpone and white chocolate verrines
This dessert is equal parts sweet and tart, making it a perfect way to end a hearty holiday meal.
Start to finish: 25 minutes (not including cooling time)
Servings: 10
Ingredients
Ganache
• 1-1/2 cups whipping cream, divided
• 1 vanilla bean or 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 7 ounces white chocolate, melted
• 9 ounces mascarpone cheese
Cranberry gelatin
• 3 cups frozen cranberries, divided
• 1 cup white sugar
• 1 cup cranberry juice
• 1 package cherry gelatin powder
• 1 cup cold water
Directions
1. In a small pot, heat 1/2 cup of the cream with the vanilla. Pour 1/3 of the heated mixture over the melted chocolate, mixing well with a spatula. Repeat twice more until combined completely.
2. Add the rest of the cold cream to the mixture, stir to combine thoroughly. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on top and refrigerate overnight.
3. The next morning, lightly beat the mascarpone using an electric mixer. Add the cream mixture very slowly, beating constantly until the mixture is firm. Refrigerate.
4. In a large pot, heat 2-1/2 cups of the cranberries. Add the sugar and cranberry juice, stirring well and taking care not to crush the fruit. Add the gelatin powder and stir until it’s completely dissolved. Add the cold water and mix well.
5. Pour equal amounts of the gelatin mixture into 10 small glasses and refrigerate for at least 6 hours.
6. Take the gelatin out of the refrigerator and carefully top with the ganache. Garnish with the remaining cranberries and serve with a small Christmas cookie or shortbread.
Here’s how to use whole vanilla bean. First, split the pod by slicing it vertically with a paring knife. Then, scrape the seeds out with a spoon or the dull side of the knife. For best results, use the seeds immediately. Also, remember that one full pod equals about three teaspoons of vanilla extract.
Food
Mozzarella sticks with tomato dipping sauce
Looking for an appetizer to serve at your next holiday party? These mozzarella sticks and tomato dipping sauce are sure to be a hit.
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 18
Ingredients
Mozzarella sticks
• 1/4 cup flour
• 3/4 cup Italian breadcrumbs
• 1 egg
• 16 ounces mozzarella, cut into sticks about half an inch thick
• 2 tablespoons canola oil
Dipping sauce
• 1 teaspoon olive oil
• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
• 1 French shallot, finely chopped
• 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
• 1 tablespoon tomato paste
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 1 teaspoon parsley, fresh or dry
• 1 teaspoon basil, fresh or dry
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Spread the flour on one plate and the breadcrumbs on another.
2. In a shallow bowl, beat the egg with a fork.
3. Completely coat each cheese stick in the flour, then the egg and then the breadcrumbs to create a crust. (This step can be repeated a second time for a crunchier result, but you’ll have to double the breading ingredients.)
4. Place the mozzarella sticks on a baking sheet and freeze them for about 30 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, in a pot, heat the olive oil over low to medium heat. Add the French shallot and garlic and cook them until they start to turn golden.
6. Add the tomato sauce, tomato paste and maple syrup to the pot and let simmer for about 30 minutes or until the sauce thickens. Add the herbs and simmer for another 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
7. In a large pan, heat the canola oil over medium heat. Fry the mozzarella sticks in batches until they’re golden on both sides.
8. Serve while still warm with the dipping sauce on the side.
———-
You can also cook the mozzarella sticks in the oven. To do so, heat it to 375 °F and place the cheese sticks on a baking sheet that’s been covered with aluminum foil and lightly oiled. Spray a fine mist of olive oil over the breaded cheese and bake for 7 to 10 minutes or until golden brown.
Food
Turkey and three cheese lasagna
Wondering what to do with your leftover turkey? This lasagna is a nice departure from endless turkey sandwiches.
Start to finish: 2.5 hours (35 minutes active)
Servings: 10 to 12
Ingredients
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 onions, diced
• 2 celery stalks, diced
• 2 carrots, diced
• 2 (6 ounce) cans tomato paste
• 1 pound leftover turkey, finely chopped (you can use ground turkey too)
• 2 (26 ounce) cans diced tomatoes
• 1 cup beef broth
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 2 bay leaves
• 2 teaspoons dried oregano
• 2 teaspoons dried basil
• 16 lasagna noodles, cooked according to package instructions
• 1 (16 ounce) container ricotta
• 1/2 cup parmesan, grated
• 1 egg
• 4 cups mozzarella, grated and divided
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a large pot, heat the olive oil and sauté the onions, celery and carrots until soft. Salt and pepper to taste. Add one can of tomato paste and stir. Add the turkey and cook for about 5 minutes, making sure the meat and vegetables are combined. Add the other can of tomato paste, diced tomatoes, beef broth, sugar, bay leaves, oregano and basil. Bring to a boil.
2. Lower the heat and simmer for about an hour or until the sauce has thickened. Remove the bay leaves.
3. In a bowl, combine the ricotta, egg and parmesan. Salt and pepper to taste.
4. Preheat the oven to 375 °F. Cover the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch baking sheet with a quarter of the prepared sauce and top with 4 lasagna noodles. Sprinkle one cup of mozzarella over the lasagna noodles. Layer the following ingredients in this order: sauce, 4 lasagna noodles, ricotta mixture, 4 lasagna noodles, sauce, 4 lasagna noodles. Cover with the rest of the sauce and sprinkle on the remaining 3 cups of mozzarella.
5. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for about 30 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake for another 15 minutes or until the cheese on top is golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Food
Hot spiced cider
This is the perfect hot drink to serve on chilly winter evenings spent at home. Make a batch any time you want to enjoy an intimate gathering with loved ones or a well-deserved treat.
Ingredients
• 2 ounces spiced rum
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 2 cinnamon sticks
• 2 pods of whole star anise
• Juice of half a lemon
Directions
1. In a small saucepan, combine all the ingredients and bring them to a gentle simmer over low heat. Allow to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Pour the beverage into two toddy glasses, making sure to put a cinnamon stick and a star anise pod in each cup.
Start to finish: 10 minutes
Servings: 2
For a non-alcoholic alternative, omit the rum and use non-alcoholic cider.
Food
Gourmet bruschetta
Warning: this version of bruschetta is piled so high with toppings you may need a fork and knife to eat it.
Start to finish: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 6 basil leaves, chopped
• 1 pint cherry tomatoes
• 4 slices thick crusty bread
• 1 (18 ounce) package pre-sliced fresh mozzarella
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• Whole basil leaves (to use as garnishes)
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 °F.
2. In a small bowl, combine olive oil, garlic and basil.
3. Place the tomatoes in an oven-safe dish and pour the olive oil mixture on top. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 minutes or until the tomatoes start to brown and crack.
4. Meanwhile, toast the bread. Make sure not to overcook it. It should still be a little soft.
5. Cover each slice with cheese and top with the tomatoes. Drizzle a little more olive oil over the tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Serve warm and garnish with a basil leaf.
To make the bruschetta easier to eat, you can cut the tomatoes in half before roasting them. This will shorten the cooking time, however, so keep an eye on them.
Food
Coconut-cranberry blondies
Looking for an alternative to brownies? These festive blondies are the perfect substitute.
Start to finish: 3 hours (25 minutes active)
Servings: 12
Ingredients
Blondie
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 3/4 cup sweetened, shredded coconut
• 3/4 cup dried cranberries
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup white chocolate chips
• 1/3 cup butter
• 1 egg
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Sauce
• 1 cup white chocolate chips
• 1 or 2 tablespoons milk
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 °F
2. Cover the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper, letting the edges hang over the side.
3. In a bowl, combine the flour, coconut, cranberries, baking powder and salt.
4. In another bowl (this one should be microwave safe) place the white chocolate chips and butter and melt them in the microwave for about 30 seconds.
5. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the egg, brown sugar and vanilla on medium speed until the mixture has doubled in volume (about 3 minutes).
6. Add the white chocolate and butter mixture to the egg mixture and mix on slow speed. Slowly incorporate the dry ingredients until just combined.
7. Pour the batter into the baking dish and bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out dry.
8. Let cool for about two hours.
9. To make the sauce, melt the white chocolate chips in the microwave (about 30 seconds) with 1 tablespoon of milk. If it’s too thick, add another tablespoon of milk once the chocolate is melted.
10. Cut the blondies into squares or rectangles and serve with the sauce.
