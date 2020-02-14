Chipped windshields: repair or replace?

If your windshield gets chipped, it’s important to fix it right away. Chips and cracks rarely stay small and can compromise the strength of your windshield, thereby limiting the protection provided in the event of an accident. Besides, if you deal with the problem promptly, you can often forgo a replacement in favor of a repair. Here’s what you should know.

When is repair possible?

A professional can usually repair a chipped windshield if the following five conditions are met:

1. The chip’s no larger than an inch in diameter.

2. There’s at least a 1.5-inch gap between the point of impact and the edge of the windshield.

3. The chip isn’t within the driver’s field of vision.

4. There are no more than two or three chips to repair.

5. Only the outer layer of glass is damaged.

If these five conditions don’t apply, then chances are you’ll need to replace your windshield. And you’ll want to have this done as soon as possible, as it’s a matter of your safety.

Did you know?

Depending on the specifics of your insurance plan, you may be reimbursed for the costs of your windshield repair. Moreover, the repair shouldn’t affect your premiums or insurance record. Check with your provider to be sure.