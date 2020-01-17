Local Government
Downtown business, property owners offer Main Street wish list
FRONT ROYAL — Historic Front Royal property and business owners on January 16 submitted their suggestions for what Town officials should consider in drafting policies and procedures for events held in specific public spaces in the historic district near and along Main Street.
Their ideas will help inform the Front Royal Town Council’s establishment of policies and procedures for use of the Village Commons area, parades and Main Street events and road closures, said Interim Town Manager Matthew Tederick, who helped lead the Thursday night meeting held at the Warren County Community Center.
“The Town Council for many years has been struggling to find the right policies and procedures for the utilization of the Village Commons area, various events and parking,” Tederick said during his opening remarks at the forum. “Over the last year, there’s been multiple business meetings and I think it’s culminated in this meeting tonight.”
Hopefully, at the end of the three scheduled meetings — the next two being held at the community center on January 30 and February 13, both at 6 p.m. — Tederick said the suggestions submitted by the property and business owners will become part of a draft he submits to the Town Council to consider as it sets policies and procedures for the historic district.
The area has become a hot spot among an array of business and property owners who remain challenged by road closures, parking lot shutdowns and other event-related consequences that have pitted them against one another over the years.
Tederick said he thinks the current framework “is too loose.”
“I’d like to see a better framework and a framework that would get majority buy in and consensus from the business and property owners in the historic district, but also from the citizens,” he said.
Local author Charles “Chips” Lickson facilitated the meeting, meaning he held court as a so-called forum cop tasked with setting the ground rules, managing the crowd, and keeping the process rolling. Similar formats will be used during the remaining two meetings.
A former practicing lawyer, federal judge’s law clerk, U.S. Army officer, mediator, and adjunct associate professor of political science at Shenandoah University, Lickson told forum attendees that he was hired “to run a tight ship,” which he said basically distinguishes regular meetings from facilitated meetings in that there’s a specific process established for participants to follow.
For instance, historic district property and business owners verbally participated in the Thursday meeting, while historic district residents were invited to submit their comments and contact information to Felicia Hart, the Town’s community development and tourism director.
And Lickson held the audience to the ground rules.
“We are soliciting your ideas with regard to the public spaces in the gazebo area — the historic area — and this includes closures of roads and closures of parking lots,” he said, instructing the property and business owners to not interrupt one another nor attack a speaker for his or her comments.
“This is not the place to make a speech about what your issue is,” said Lickson. “It is a space to make solid suggestions.”
Like Tederick, he called the current Town event process “flexible” and “less cumbersome” compared to some of Front Royal’s neighbors, a few of which charge organizers to hold downtown events to recoup the costs of providing associated town services.
But, Lickson noted, “the truth of the matter is, the Town has got to know what you need.”
Prior to collecting suggestions from the crowd, Tederick said the current process is that an application must be submitted for a special event under a section of chapter 7 of the Town Code, which outlines the related requirements. For example, for a full or partial closing of Main Street, the Town Code says such events may occur two times a month during one calendar year.
Tederick then shared data with forum attendees showing what it cost the Town to provide services during certain events held last year (Graph A); and a comparison of the numbers of events held from 2017 through 2019 in Front Royal’s historic downtown district (Graph B).
For example, he reviewed the total number of Main Street/Chester Street closures during 2017, 2018, and 2019 (top, Graph B) for the number of events held in each year, which totaled 16, 8, and 7, respectively.
“As Town Manager, what’s the right number?” he asked the crowd. “I don’t know what that number is. I’m hoping through this process that we can come up with what the right number is. Should it be 20 (each year)? Should it be five? I’m not here to provide input one way or the other.”
Meeting organizers then distributed index cards for property and business owners to write down one suggestion per card about what they think is needed in public spaces in the historic downtown. The recollected cards then were tacked up so that each attendee could read the idea and vote only one time on each suggestion using a marker to place a dot or mark on the card. If a person didn’t like the idea written on a card, then no mark needed to be made.
Attendees then lined up at each board and began the voting process for each suggestion, which ran the gamut and included those such as:
“Keep downtown events free from Town fees;”
“Eat more ice cream;”
“Limit Full Main Street Closures to One Per Month;”
“Notify Main Street businesses when parking lot will be closed 2 days before event;” and
“Street closures should be less.”
After voting, the forum organizers took down the cards, counted the marks on each, combined similar ideas, and then read the votes for each card having upwards of three votes.
Ultimately, all the suggestions compiled from all of the meetings will be used by Lickson to write a report that he will submit to Tederick, who then will draft recommendations on policies and procedures to submit to the Town Council for possible action.
And the Town Council will be familiar with the process and the suggestions as several of them attended the meeting, including Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt; Vice Mayor Bill Sealock; and Front Royal Town Council members Letasha Thompson and Gary Gillespie.
Some of the process items will be tweaked for the next two meetings, said Lickson, who thought the overall meeting was productive and informative.
Watch the Envisioning Town Commons meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Questions about time frame for filling council vacancy answered – 45 days, plus …
Vague language in the Town Charter created confusion for some about the swearing-in deadline for the Front Royal Town Council seat vacated by the special election of Eugene Tewalt as mayor.
By a 4-0 vote (Thompson absent, Tewalt’s seat vacant) on January 6, council appointed local public school educator Lori Athey Cockrell to fill Tewalt’s unexpired council term four days before the 45-day deadline expired. However, while present Cockrell remained unseated for council’s January 13 meeting and work session. She explained to Royal Examiner that she had not yet been sworn in.
The Town Charter and State Codes agree that the town council has 45 days to fill the vacancy before the appointment authority would transfer to the local Circuit Court judiciary.
However, wording in the Town Charter that could be interpreted as indicating the vacant seat should be occupied within the 45 day time frame led several citizens to ask Royal Examiner if the failure to have Cockrell sworn in by January 10, the 45th day since Tewalt created the vacancy to be sworn in as mayor on November 26, meant appointment authority had transferred to the Warren County Circuit Court.
The Town Charter, Chapter 1-D wording in question reads, “The council may fill any vacancy that occurs in the membership of the council for the unexpired term, provided that such vacancy is taken within 45 days of the office becoming vacant”. With impeachment a hot current topic on the federal political scene, one is reminded of the Clinton Impeachment Trial question, “What is, is?”, or in this case more appropriately, what exactly does “is taken” mean?
The short answer after discussion with Town Attorney Doug Napier and Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore is that “is taken” means the appointment was legally voted on and a council decision made. So, council’s unanimous January 6 vote – Thompson later said she would have voted with her colleagues for Cockrell’s appointment – to appoint the long-time county public school educator stands – as long as she is sworn in by someone authorized to do so within 30 days of her appointment, as State Codes mandate.
On Wednesday, January 15, Circuit Court Clerk Moore said her office had received verification of Cockrell’s appointment from the town government the previous day, eight days after it was made. Moore verified that Cockrell could now be sworn in by a judge, her as Circuit Court Clerk or someone within the town government so authorized. Chapter 10 of Town Charter state that the mayor, town clerk, treasurer or town manager all “have the power to administer oaths”.
So, one would guess that Cockrell will be, not only present as a note-taking observer at council’s next scheduled meeting, a January 21st work session at Town Hall, but “signed, sealed and delivered” to her appointed council seat.
We asked the town attorney if it might be worth a wording tweak to that relevant and less than grammatically precise Town Charter section to prevent this question from ever resurfacing. We suggested that perhaps the words “action on” should be added to the phrase “provided that (action on) such vacancy is taken within 45 days”.
However, Napier noted a long history of legal interpretation supporting the intent of that section meaning the council decision be made within the 45-day timeframe. He called that legal precedent perhaps adequate and preferable to the somewhat lengthy and legally tedious seeking of State General Assembly approval of even such minor changes to Town Charters. Responding to a Royal Examiner question, Napier said he believed the Charter wording in question dated to 1937.
So, 83 years later thanks to that history of legal interpretation of a vaguely written Town Charter section, council’s appointment of Cockrell stands – as long as she is sworn in and seated in the next 24 days.
As previously reported, she will not be the first in her family so seated. Her brother Clifford L. “Clay” Athey Jr. is not only a former Front Royal Councilman and Mayor, but also an 18th District State Delegate, Circuit Court judge and current Virginia Appeals Court judge. Her sister Kim is a Domestic Relations Court Judge after a career, like her brother, as an attorney locally.
While awaiting her turn in the council interview process, Cockrell noted she was nearing retirement from her career in public education and would have time to devote to the political sphere of her community. Welcome to the machine, Lori – and good luck.
Supervisors ponder EDA financial needs as the ‘Ides of March’ approaches
The full Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Board of Directors was present Tuesday night, January 14, in support of its officers’ presentation of its financial status to four of five Warren County Supervisors, Tony Carter absent. That status, as reported during the EDA’s January 10 Board meeting, is the likelihood of an inability to continue meeting monthly debt service payments and operational expenses at some point in March.
Might that date be the mid-month “Ides of March” that laid Caesar low in 44 B.C.? It would be fitting as online research indicated that March 15 “Ides” date was also notable as the ancient Roman calendar “deadline for settling debts”.
However, legal variables impacting EDA operations and debt service obligations cited by County Attorney Jason Ham indicated that EDA’s cannot declare bankruptcy and must remain operational until their bond issues and debts are resolved. Other information presented at the Tuesday Supervisors work session indicated that were the EDA to remain unfunded when it hits its financial wall in March, the debt service obligation would fall to its controlling municipality, in this case, primarily at least, Warren County. The total EDA debt on past loans and credit lines on projects for the Town and County was cited at $41 million.
Parsons later told Royal Examiner that the County has already been subsidizing the EDA’s debt service payment on the Baugh Drive warehouse property. And as reported Tuesday, Truc “Curt” Tran continues to cover $42,160 monthly on the EDA’s $10 million ITFederal bank loan.
So, it would appear the County will end up paying much of that EDA debt one way or the other. EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons later verified those net monthly expenses at $90,038.27 in unsubsidized debt service payments and approximately $40,000 in operational costs, for a total pending monthly EDA budget need of just over $130,000.
Of course, as EDA Board Vice Chairman Jeff Browne told the supervisors Tuesday evening, the above “Ides of March” EDA insolvency scenario will occur “if nothing changes” in the EDA’s financial situation.
Things that could push that financial wall back are the sale of a number of properties the EDA is currently marketing – some prospects have been cited – or the Town of Front Royal beginning to settle its unpaid and undisputed debt of nearly $8.8 million to the EDA for construction of the Front Royal Police Headquarters.
Several EDA board members, primarily Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold, have publicly accused the Town government of acting in bad faith in withholding scheduled FRPD construction invoice payments from the EDA which oversaw and financed that project. The Town is disputing the interest rate on the FRPD project but not the amount due in principal.
In the audience Tuesday night were three Town officials, Mayor Eugene Tewalt, Councilman Gary Gillespie and Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick. Tewalt has publicly called for good faith negotiations on the Town-EDA financial situation rather than the increasingly hostile and expensive litigation the Town Council has turned to in recent months.
While the Town of Front Royal withdrew from EDA board appointment authority when the County assumed its share of Town operational funding several years ago as part of its North Corridor Agreement compensation arrangement with the Town, Front Royal continues to share in debt service payment obligations regarding its EDA projects.
However, in its current budget and projected in the FY 2021 budget summary presented to the town council on Monday, annual debt service payments of about $141,000 to the EDA have been re-budgeted to pay for Town legal and auditing fees regarding its civil litigation against the EDA.
Town officials have yet to provide any documentation on the Town’s civil claim of “up to $15 million” in alleged assets lost or misdirected as part of the EDA financial scandal under previous EDA executive and board leadership.
If the Town Council’s intent toward the EDA remains hostile and litigious, newly-elected Shenandoah District Supervisor and newly-appointed Board Chairman Walter Mabe gave a glimpse into his perspective when he said, “To turn our backs on our EDA is ludicrous.”
Following the first of its newly-scheduled second Tuesday work sessions, the Board of Supervisors took the looming EDA funding needs, as well as a request for reimbursement of $36,827 in legal fees to several past and two remaining (Blanton and Patteson) EDA board members regarding dismissed misdemeanor charges related to the special grand jury investigation into the EDA financial scandal.
Several board members said they were torn on how to approach the request. It was noted that EDA board members serve without compensation. And it was observed that a precedent was indicated when the board agreed to compensate its own members served on the same now-dismissed misdemeanor misfeasance and nonfeasance charges.
Several options were discussed, including covering a portion of the request or making the County’s contribution to those EDA legal fees a loan, that the EDA would pay back when able.
See these discussions and public comments about the EDA in the exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Why Civil War? EDA-related expenses highlight Town Budget discussions
Town of Front Royal staff presented an overview of existing and coming budget year variables, projections and recommendations to the mayor and town council on Monday night, January 13. Included in proposed FY 2020 Budget Amendments and Fiscal Year 2021 projections were $15,000 in winterization costs to secure the 151-year-old brick shell of the Afton Inn as its redevelopment fate remains in limbo; and as much as $400,000 in legal expenses related to the Town’s “up to $15-million” civil litigation against the EDA.
But those expenses were just a portion of the monies approved for allocation or transfer into this fiscal year budget on Monday night.
Included in the council meeting agenda were motions: 1/ to amend the existing Fiscal Year 2020 budget to allow $11,182,627.66 to be forwarded from the FY 2019 budget to cover purchase orders for unfinished projects; 2/ to approve a $70,000 contract for engineering, landscape and architectural services regarding parking, streetscapes and property acquisitions regarding the Downtown Revitalization Plan to be funded by the Community Development Block Grant awarded to the Town by the State; 3/ to approve a budget amendment of $101,000 to cover a variety of items including payment to a Health Insurance consultant ($21,000), payment to the Town Manager Executive Search Firm ($25,000), allotment of $40,000 for possible land acquisition related to Phase 2 of the Happy Creek Road improvement project; and 4/ the late addition of the $15,000 allotment to cover Afton Inn winterization costs.
The EDA Board of Directors forwarded the Afton Inn winterization bid information to the Town following its January 10 meeting. During that meeting it was stated that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Town and EDA regarding the EDA’s ownership and marketing of the Afton Inn property for the Town indicated Town responsibility for such maintenance expenses.
However, comments by Councilman Jacob Meza indicated surprise at the inclusion of the Afton Inn winterization expense in the proposed budget amendment. Meza said he was surprised council “was ready to move forward” on approval of the Afton winterization costs. Responding to that concern, Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick assured Meza that approval of the budget amendment did not indicate final council approval of those proposed expenditures.
Consequently, all budget items were approved by 4-0 votes, with Chris Holloway absent and Lori Cockrell, who was present but not seated, not voting because she has yet to be sworn in by a judge to fill Mayor Tewalt’s vacant council seat.
EDA suit legal fees
An appropriation of $90,000 for EDA litigation legal expenses was included as a line item transfer forward from the FY 2020 Budget; and a potential total budget impact of $400,000 was cited in Finance Director B. J. Wilson’s work session summary of FY 2021 budget variables. However, Wilson noted a staff recommendation to cap those FY 2021 EDA legal expenses at $200,000.
Wilson also recommended an FY 2021 reallocation of $141,400 previously earmarked for Town debt service payments to the EDA to cover the lawsuit legal expenses at whatever amount is ultimately approved by council. Wilson later explained that $141,400 figure has been the Town’s annual allocation to EDA debt service payments dating back to FY 2016 and the transfer of usage recommendation reflected council’s decision to reallocate that payment in the current budget to EDA-related legal and audit expenses.
A Town Council majority’s willingness to pursue an increasingly hostile legal and operational stance regarding the existing EDA and the plan to create a second, independent Town EDA drew criticism from earlier Public Comments speaker Linda Allen.
After thanking Mayor Tewalt for his appearance at a recent EDA Board meeting to offer negotiation as an alternative to expensive litigation to resolve past alleged EDA staff misdirection of Town assets, Allen offered a Civil War analogy.
“I believe that granting worth and respect to the EDA is significant and necessary,” Allen told, not just Mayor Tewalt, but council and town staff present, continuing, “Every time I hear the word ‘lawyer’ connected to the Town and EDA joint issue of the police station, I think of the sign about the brothers in the Civil War on opposite sides – problem solving has turned to lawyers, which means that we can be driven apart, good will destroyed when we can use our words directly with one another to negotiate settlements.”
Allen added that she thought the idea of a second, Town-only EDA was “not necessary” and counterproductive to the long-term goal of presenting this community in a positive light to potential outside business investors.
See these budget and other public discussions, including local builder Chris Ramsey's observations about a perceived conflict between Town policies and codes as they apply to so-called utility tap fees versus what he termed "water-sewer access fees" in this exclusive Royal Examiner videos:
Watch the Town Council Work Session which followed the regular Town Council meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Warren County Planning Commission begins new work year 2 members short; Chipotle and Five Guys coming soon
The Warren County Planning Commission opened its January 8 meeting in an unusual way. Instead of a standard opening by a commission Chair, Planning Director Taryn Logan called the meeting to order so the three members in attendance could elect a Chairman, Vice Chairman, and a secretary. Robert Myers was nominated as Chair, Hugh B Henry as Vice Chair, and Cindy Kokernok was nominated as secretary. Once the votes were taken, Chairman Bob Myers began a more traditional meeting by introducing the newest member of the commission, Joe Longo of the Shenandoah District. Nominees for two more vacancies, for North River and South River districts, have yet to be announced by the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
The minutes for the previous meeting of December 11 were approved and the public presentation portion of the meeting was opened and closed with no members of the public offering any input.
Three conditional use permit requests were presented to the commission with a public hearing for each request.
Brian and Ann Conley have requested a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for their existing property at 64 Rocky Lane. Planner Matt Wendling described the staff recommendations to the commissions, which included a waiver to the setback requirements of the county Zoning Ordinance. The commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the permit request to the Board of Supervisors.
Damon and Robin Feldman requested a Conditional Use Permit for a short term tourist rental for their existing property at 53 Crystal River Road. Mr. Wendling related the staff recommendations for approval of the permit request and the Property owner provided a written summary of their actions in response to the recommendations. The commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the permit request.
Randall Parz requested a Conditional Use Permit for a proposed 5,000 SF Artisan and Craftsman trades facility on his property at 775 Esteppe Rd. The facility will be used for custom carpentry. Commissioners expressed their support for a small business in the county, and Planner Joe Petty described the staff recommendations. He reminded the commissioners that the facility will be subject to all county inspections and code compliance as part of the construction process. The Chairman asked if provision had been made for controlling the noise generated by the activities, and the staff pointed out that the county ordinance requires a 60db limit at the property line. At the request of the planning department, the applicant also described his plan for disposal of the sawdust products, as well as describing the noise suppression as part of the facility plan. The commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the permit request.
The commission then considered a single authorization to advertise a public hearing for a Conditional Use Permit for a short term tourist rental requested by Sean O’Reilly for his property at 317 Old Barn Lane. The planning staff is working with the applicant to prepare for a public hearing at the next meeting of the planning Commission. An authorization to advertise means that actions to analyze and provide a recommendation to the commission continue while the public is notified of an opportunity for input.
During the Planning Director’s remarks, Taryn Logan welcomed the newest commissioner, Joe Longo from the Shenandoah District, and indicated that two additional new commissioners should be in attendance at the next meeting. She also reported that 2019 was a banner year for building permits and new home construction.
The Director also made a major announcement about new tenants at Riverton commons. Both Five Guys Hamburgers and Chipotle with a drive-through will soon be among the dining options available to Warren County residents.
Planner Matt Wendling outlined a few of the department’s goals for 2020, including a fresh review of the Warren County Comprehensive plan, Capital Improvement Plans, and forestry plans.
The new Chairman then adjourned the meeting at 7:45 PM.
Board of Supervisors Work Session – January 7, 2020
After the Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board went into a work session to discuss well water testing of property off Tree Farm Lane.
Watch the BOS work session on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
An interesting first take on new county supervisors’ majority: New officers, added financial scrutiny, & approached to create a citizen militia
A re-tooled Warren County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning with three new members, all attending their first meeting as elected officials, rather than citizen observers. And by unanimous 5-0 votes two of those members, Walter Mabe and Cheryl Cullers were elected chairman and vice chair, respectively.
Mabe was nominated for chairman by Cullers with Archie Fox seconding. There were no other nominations prior to the unanimous vote installing Mabe as chair. Delores Oates then nominated Cullers for the vice chairman’s spot, with Mabe seconding. Again, there were no opposing nominations.
Following reports from Virginia Department of Transportation’s Ed Carter, Warren County Public School’s Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard, and Town Community Development Director Felicia Hart on community marketing, transportation and tourism initiatives, it soon became evident it was not business as usual for the board’s new majority.
Tightened purse strings
First, Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board Chairman Ed Daley re-presented a request that the Supervisors authorize appropriation of $36,827.17 to cover legal expenses of current and past EDA board members indicted on misdemeanor misfeasance and nonfeasance charges, as has been done for supervisors similarly charged. Those indictments brought by the EDA Special Grand Jury – related to lapses in oversight of the former EDA executive director at the center of the $21.3 million EDA financial scandal – were all later dismissed as unintentional acts not defined as criminal by Virginia legal codes.
South River Supervisor Cullers suggested taking the matter to a work session prior to a board vote. Cullers told Daley her “reluctance” to proceed was not aimed at him or the EDA, but was just an effort to exercise greater caution in authorizing the expenditure of taxpayer funds. On a motion by Oates, seconded by Cullers, the board unanimously tabled a vote on the EDA request to the January 21st meeting.
The work session discussion, it was later established, will occur next Tuesday, January 14. During subsequent approval of the board’s 2020 meeting schedule, on a motion by Oates, also seconded by Cullers, the supervisors unanimously agree to add a 7 p.m. work session on the second Tuesday of the month for the coming year. The board meets at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday.
The added evening session was explained as offering an additional opportunity for the public to interact on their concerns with the board.
Then Cullers pulled a Resolution approving the County’s portion of VDOT’s Revenue Sharing Program on seven listed projects totaling over $3.6 million from the Consent Agenda of what is generally considered routine business. Culler said she would like a chance to review the proposed expenditures before authorizing that amount of taxpayer funds to be spent.
County Administrator Doug Stanley explained that the road projects had already been approved by the previous board for inclusion in the coming VDOT budget cycle, and that VDOT required the County to commit to its share of the dollar-for-dollar revenue sharing program to remain eligible for the funding in this budget cycle.
“I don’t want to lose the opportunity to get the (state) revenue, but I do want to do due diligence,” Cullers explained of her continued reluctance to authorize taxpayer supported funding without adequate background in her first week as a supervisor.
With the EDA financial scandal fresh in the public mind, financial due diligence and oversight played heavily into the county’s 2019 electoral campaign.
With the VDOT representatives departed following Ed Carter’s report, Happy Creek District Supervisor Tony Carter asked the county administrator if there was a time issue in approval of the County funding match.
“I believe we’re okay,” Stanley replied of not losing eligibility in this year’s VDOT Revenue Sharing Program. On a motion by Oates, seconded by Fox, discussion of the road improvement funding for Cauthorn Mill Road, Old Oak Lane Phases 4 and 5, Young’s Drive Phase 2, Rockland Road grade-separated crossing, Grove Farm Road, and Blue Valley Road Phase 1 was tabled to the January 14 work session.
Public time
There was no resolution to potential changes in the public presentations portion of future meetings that would appear to lengthen the time period allotted prior to convening public hearings, traditionally begun a half hour into the meeting. Currently the early public input is limited to 20 minutes. Mabe suggested raising that to 45 minutes or even an hour. A public show of hands requested by Chairman Mabe indicated a distinct preference to not change the public presentations format.
And speak of the devil, as the meeting reached its second public input session, the 60-minute limit one prior to adjourning to closed session things took a turn in tone and content. First, board critic Paul Gabbert rose to commend the new board majority on their conduct of the meeting; and to reiterate his call that Stanley’s contract as county administrator not be renewed.
Gabbert then added that what the board needs is a clean sweep, suggesting that incumbents Fox and Carter step down. Gabbert’s wife Bonnie was the driving force behind the Removal Petition filed against the sitting board of supervisors last October. An absence of due diligent financial oversight of the former EDA executive director and the EDA board appointed to provide that direct oversight remains at the center of the Removal Petition, which still hangs over Fox and Carter’s heads.
County militia?
Perhaps most interestingly during the free-ranging public comments, Sam Haun, accompanied by a Second Amendment advocate companion, rose to submit a resolution for the board’s consideration. That resolution seeks “PROMOTING THE ORDER OF MILITIA WITHIN WARREN COUNTY …”
Haun asserted that it is a Constitutional right for citizens “to have a militia”. He acknowledged, however, that the term “militia” has a negative perception related to domestic terrorism as in the case of the Oklahoma City bombing of a federal building or church shootings.
However, Haun said his group’s intention is to “help the community – we wanted to have trained personnel that would be there to help with mass casualty events were that to happen. It would kind of be an auxiliary force for law enforcement, things of that nature …
“A real Constitutional militia is a right we have as citizens. It was one of our God-given rights when you look at it in the Constitution, as well as the State Constitution,” Haun told the Warren supervisors.
He added that he had tried to contact the Warren Sheriff’s Department in recent months “and heard nothing but crickets”.
An interested observer was newly-installed Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler, on the job into his seventh day. As to Haun’s suggestion of gun safety training programs being made more readily available, Butler said he has such plans on the table.
“We’re looking to actually make our gun holders more safe – that’s what we’re looking to do. We’re not looking to take away rights, but we will give the support to make it safer.”
However, of the notion of an armed private citizen’s auxiliary to law enforcement’s peacekeeping function, Butler was more cautious. He suggested that any such contemplated group would have to be under the direct supervision of law enforcement and that participants would have to be heavily vetted and background checked to assure there were no hidden agendas.
Board Chairman Mabe also expressed concern with the concept. Noting he has military service in his background, Mabe said, “I would want to know who’s running it; how it’s run; who’s training people; how are they being trained; what certificates do they carry? … I am super concerned about the people you’re going to be representing as a militia.”
While falling short of saying he was unalterably opposed to the idea, Mabe added, “But there’s a lot of controls that would have to be put in place. And frankly sitting here, we’re not there yet.”
It appeared from the County side that there was agreement, and Haun did not appear to disagree, that a great deal of further discussion and vetting would be required before the Warren Board of
Supervisors would be ready to consider such a resolution as Haun brought to them on January 7.
See that discussion and the rest of the new county board's first public day in office in the exclusive Royal Examiner videos:
It was a very long meeting and we have edited the video into several parts. In part 1, we include:
Election of Officers
1. Chairman
2. Vice Chairman
C. Adoption of Agenda – Additions or Deletions
D. Agenda Public Presentations Comment Period (20-Minute Time Limit)
Public Presentation time is intended as an opportunity for the public to give input on relevant issues and not intended as a question and answer period
E. Report – Virginia Department of Transportation – Ed Carter
F. Report – Warren County Public Schools – Melody Sheppard
G. Report – Tourism in Front Royal/Warren County – Felicia Hart
H. Reports – Board Members and County Administrator, County Attorney
Part 2 of the video includes these agenda items:
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
I. Request – Reimbursement of Legal Fees and Expenses for the Board of Directors of the Economic Development Authority – Edwin Daley
NEW BUSINESS
J. Consent Agenda
1. Adoption of Resolution of Support for Equal Taxing Authority for Virginia Counties – Doug Stanley
2. Adoption of Resolution Regarding the Virginia Department of Transportation Revenue Sharing Program – Doug Stanley
3. Approval of Contract with Centric Business Systems for Ricoh Copiers – Doug Stanley
4. Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2019-11-01, Stephen J. Aaron, Jr., for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Matt Wendling
5. Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing – Lease of County-Owned Property located at 136 Hillidge Street – Brandy Rosser
AGENDA
Board of Supervisors Meeting
Warren County Board of Supervisors Page 2
January 7, 2020
6. Coyote Bounties – Animal Control ($50.00 Each)
• Donald Bowers (5)
• Michael Lee Licklider (1)
• Amos Lee Mitchell (1)
• Trevor Walker (1)
K. Request – 2020 Board of Supervisors Meeting Schedule – Doug Stanley
L. Request – 2020 Board of Supervisors Board/Committee Assignments – Doug Stanley
M. Request – Meeting Policy and Procedures and Public Hearing Guidelines – Doug Stanley/Jason Ham
N. General Public Presentations Comment Period (60-Minute Time Limit)
Public Presentation time is intended as an opportunity for the public to give input on relevant issues and not intended as a question and answer period
