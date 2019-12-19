EDA in Focus
EDA attorneys don’t contest Appleton’s removal from $21.3 million civil suit
On EDA defense motions “Groundhog Day” – the December 12 date when attorneys for six defendants argued on identical legal grounds on multiple reasons for dismissal of their clients from the $21.3 million EDA civil suit – a seventh defendant’s dismissal motion was not heard. That defendant was Earth Right Energy (ERE) minority partner Justin Appleton.
And on December 13 it was not an unlucky Friday for Appleton, as an “Order of Non-Suit” signed the previous day by seven attorneys, including EDA counsel Cullen Seltzer, was entered into the court record without objection. That order removes Appleton from any personal civil liability in the EDA’s civil litigation seeking recovery of what has risen from $17 million to over $21 million in allegedly misdirected EDA assets.
While each defendants’ alleged participation in efforts to defraud the EDA is described with specificity as to actions and amounts of money involved, the EDA civil litigation views the totality of those acts as part of a far-ranging conspiracy now involving 14 human and limited liability business entity defendants. A copy of the Order of Non-Suit was sent to all involved defense counsel.
One connecting theme in those December 12 defense removal motion arguments was the existing EDA litigation’s assertion of an interlocking conspiracy linking all civil case defendants to central figure defendant and former EDA executive director Jennifer McDonald. As previously reported here, in countering defense arguments that there was no interconnectivity between the various defendants and their individual self-enrichment allegations described in the litigation, EDA lead counsel Seltzer scoffed at the idea that McDonald was “a rouge tornado dumping all this EDA money into all these pockets” without those defendants’ common knowledge that something was legally amiss in their shared good fortune.
Of course, each defense counsel appearing December 12 also argued specifics of their client’s situation they believe adds to their case for removal from the joint EDA civil litigation.
So, in the wake of the non-suit of Appleton should other EDA civil case defendants, particularly ERE majority partner Donald Poe, draw hope for a favorable court ruling on their motions for removal from the civil suit?
That remains to be seen as the plaintiff’s allegations against EDA civil case defendants contain specifics as to each one’s role in the various contracted or non-contracted acts involving portions of the EDA assets at issue in the lawsuit.
Appleton attorney Christopher Whelan of the Warrenton firm of Morrison, Ross and Whelan wrote that the EDA case against Appleton, ERE’s licensed electrician, was particularly sparse as to details of any wrongdoing. Whelan pointed out that the same four causes of action – fraud, conversion, conspiracy and unjust enrichment – were cited against all the EDA civil defendants.
“The plaintiff’s claim against … Appleton is improperly premised upon his affiliation with Defendant, Earth Right Energy Solar Commercial, LLC (ERE), and not on any separate, independent actions that would support a legitimate theory of recovery. In fact, Appleton’s name is mentioned only twice in the Complaint, for the sole purpose of describing his relationship with ERE. The
Complaint makes no specific allegations regarding any acts or omissions on the part of Appleton. In sum, the Warren EDA’s claims against Appleton are woefully deficient and not well-grounded in fact or law,” Whelan wrote in his Demurrer for dropping his client from the EDA civil litigation.
And in retrospect the EDA counsel from the Richmond Sands Anderson Law Firm agreed with this argument regarding Appleton only. Contacted by phone, lead EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer declined comment on the reasons for the plaintiff’s agreement to non-suit Appleton alone of the alleged co-conspirators of central defendant Jennifer McDonald. Appleton attorney Whelan could not be reached prior to publication.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson has set January 10 to rule on those contested defense Demurrers for removal from the EDA civil suit.
Decision on County Supervisors Removal Petition not likely until January 2020
After hearing just over 40 minutes of counsel arguments on a defense motion to dismiss the citizen Removal Petition against the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors, Judge Bruce D. Albertson took those contrasting legal stances under advisement. The Harrisonburg-based Chief Judge of Virginia’s 26th Judicial District handling the myriad EDA-related civil and criminal cases told the plaintiffs and defendants present and their attorneys that he would likely not have a decision before the turn of the year.
That fact makes that decision a moot point for three lame-duck supervisors who will be leaving office at the turn of the year due to either retirement, board Chairman Dan Murray and Linda Glavis; or defeat at the polls in November, board Vice-Chair Tom Sayre. None of that trio was in court Tuesday afternoon for the lone 2 p.m. civil docket matter in Warren County Circuit Court.
However, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter and Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox, whose seats were not up for election this year, were interested spectators along with County Administrator Doug Stanley. Carter, Fox and Stanley on the defense side of Circuit Courtroom “B” were heavily outnumbered by interested citizens nearly filling the plaintiff’s side of the courtroom.
What they heard was a restating of the defense contention that the County’s elected officials did not have direct oversight of the activities of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, and so have been wrongly targeted by the citizen ire over what stands at this point as a $21.3 million EDA financial scandal and resulting civil and criminal litigation. McDonald is alleged to have been the primary player in that financial scandal in the wake of the Cherry Bekaert investigative audit of EDA finances commissioned by the EDA and County Supervisors in September 2018.
McDonald currently faces 32 related financial felony charges and is the connecting figure in the EDA’s $21.3 million civil litigation against 14 defendants. Those defendants include several relatives, friends and business associates among others, accused of conspiring to defraud the EDA over a period of years during her decade of executive leadership of the Town-County economic development authority. Several of those civil case defendants have a decision pending on defense motions to strike them from the civil litigation alleging an intertwined conspiracy revolving around McDonald.
James Cornwell, co-defense counsel with current County Attorney Jason Ham, took the lead Tuesday afternoon in presenting the defendants’ case for dismissal of the Removal Petition. Recently appointed Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker argued for the citizen plaintiffs.
Cornwell reminded the court that the misdemeanor criminal misfeasance and nonfeasance charges against all the supervisor that played heavily in the Removal Petition had been dismissed by the court. In granting that dismissal Judge Albertson ruled that he could find no basis, even in English Common Law upon which former EDA Special Grand Jury prosecutor Bryan Layton had based those charges brought by the EDA Special Grand Jury, that such unintentional acts of negligence were criminal by statute in Virginia.
However, Parker argued that while the criminal charges were gone, the negligent behavior of the county’s elected officials remained for consideration in civil court. In the now-dismissed misdemeanor criminal charges that negligence is alleged to have allowed the then EDA executive director to move another $309,000 dollars after the Cherry Bekaert forensic audit of the McDonald-led EDA had begun in September 2018.
And the Removal Petition alleges the county supervisors failed to heed “red flags” concerning McDonald’s ongoing conduct in 2018, including a published story earlier that year in which she alleged $2 million in casino slot machine gambling winnings over a three-year period during which she was using large amounts of cash in her private real estate business; acknowledging falsifying invoices; and land for a “data center project being sold substantially below market value”.
Cornwell countered for the defendants that the Warren County Board of Supervisors has no direct oversight authority of the EDA executive director, that such authority rested solely with the EDA Board of Directors.
“The Commonwealth will claim that the County authorized the expenditure of funds … and failed to exercise discretionary authority … but she (McDonald) was not an employee of the County, she was an employee of the EDA,” Cornwell told the court.
Cornwell’s primary point was that while the EDA was co-created by the Town and County governments, which for about 45 years shared EDA board appointment authority, it is that appointed EDA board that has direct supervisory control of its executive director, not the County supervisors, nor the Town’s elected officials to whatever degree they choose to remain proactive in EDA oversight.
Cornwell also cited a number of case histories he said indicated Removal authority was focused on personal abuses of office, rather than the type of unintentional lapses cited in this Removal Petition.
But rather than get bogged down in legal technicalities, plaintiff counsel Parker asked the judge to focus “on the simplest of matters – it’s just neglect, the board of supervisors was asleep at the wheel.”
He also disputed the defense contention the County officials “had no control of the EDA – not true, the board of supervisors has the authority to appoint and remove EDA board members,” Parker told the court. So it was that lapse in EDA board appointment authority that produced the lack of direct oversight of the former executive director as the financial scandal was evolving, the Commonwealth argued on the plaintiff’s behalf.
In rebuttal, defense counsel Cornwell told the court that the applicable statute on removal of elected officers “was not created to remove an entire body for making unpopular decisions – or not doing something.”
Cornwell criticized the Removal Petition’s call for dismissal of the board of supervisors as an entire entity, rather than as individuals for individual actions. He pointed out that the County board had to have a unanimous consensus to remove an EDA board member – “She (McDonald) was an officer of the EDA, not of the board of supervisors – this is where this gets balled up,” Cornwell concluded as this reporter’s notes got balled up in convergence with the point-counter-counter point legal arguments.
And sometime in January we will know the fate of the remaining two supervisors in office as the EDA financial scandal developed over the past two to three years.
EDA makes property decisions, supports workforce and education initiatives, and looks ahead to 2020
The Front Royal Warren County EDA had their regular board meeting on December 13, 2019. It passed motions to:
1) Approve regular board meeting dates for calendar year 2020
2) Approve the amended contract for the sale of the EDA-owned property at 404 Fairgrounds Road
3) Authorize an appraisal of the EDA-owned property at 1325 Progress Drive
4) Approve a Memorandum Of Understanding between the EDA and Lord Fairfax Community College
5) Returning overdraw of police department loan fund, subject to approval by EDA legal counsel
6) Authorize the EDA Chair to take the next steps on the Afton Inn
EDA Recognizes Randolph Macon Academy Drone Program: Several students from RMA joined Executive Director Doug Parsons at the EDA-owned property at 426 Baugh Drive earlier this week. Mr. Parsons told the Board of Directors the students practiced flying their drones to take pictures and video of the building. He looks forward to working with them on future projects at other EDA properties.
EDA Committees reported on a variety of issues including an initiative to review and update the EDA By-laws, continuing a dialog with the Town of Front Royal on Afton Inn winterizing, and roof repair at the EDA-owned property at 1325 Progress Drive. Finally, the Executive Committee will be working hard in the coming weeks to prepare a financial report and presentation for the Warren County Board of Supervisors for January, 2020.
The next EDA regular board meeting will be January 24, 2020.
Watch the entire EDA meeting of December 13, 2019 on the exclusive Royal Examiner video. The video is in two parts.
Update: EDA Asset Committee Chairman challenges Town on ‘bad faith’ acts and ‘charade of partnership’
As part of his Asset Committee Report at Friday’s Front Royal-Warren County EDA Board of Director’s meeting, Greg Harold began a two-phased counterattack on the Town of Front Royal’s recent actions toward the EDA. Primary among those actions are the Town’s refusal to make good on its legal commitment to repay the EDA for $8.4 million in principal payments made thus far on the new Front Royal Police Department headquarters across Kendrick Lane; the initiative for a special state code waiver allowing the Town to create a second EDA while remaining legally connected to the existing one; and the “ambiguous claim of damages” totaling $15 million in the Town’s civil litigation against the EDA.
“The EDA may soon be sponsoring an introductory level class on Municipal Financing and Understanding Loan Commitments,” Harold wrote in his Asset Committee Chairman’s Report. He continued to reference “bad debt and shady accounting” from a “community partner known as the Town of Front Royal” which he described as continuing “to act in bad faith”.
And that was just the start – at the meeting’s outset Harold made a motion to add a statement he wanted to make on the above topics to the meeting agenda. That motion passed unanimously.
Harold’s statement read into the meeting record following the second of two closed sessions was titled “The Town of Front Royal’s Charade of Partnership”.
In it, Harold describes a pre-Thanksgiving meeting he and Board Chairman Ed Daley had with Town officials that was “cordial, respectful and collaborative”. However, it isn’t the smiling “town face” at issue, but rather what is increasingly perceived as an active “knife in the back” in legal and legislative town government actions aimed the EDA’s way that has aroused the ire of the Asset Committee chairman and his EDA Board colleagues.
“Actions speak louder than words,” Harold stated before his cheerful “Merry Christmas” Friday, December 13th sign off.
See Harold’s scathing indictment of Town officials’ recent behavior toward the EDA as a newly re-tooled EDA staff and board of directors works to right its situation in the wake of what stands at a $21.3-million dollar financial scandal alleged to have been forged during some portion of the 10-year executive leadership of Jennifer McDonald, in the linked Royal Examiner video.
But for you old-school readers out there let us summarize and analyze the genesis of Harold’s pointedly critical response to the Town’s elected and appointed leadership’s about face. From the EDA perspective that about face includes abandoned efforts on EDA reform and partnership, as well as the Town’s refusal to pay what appears to be an undisputed $8.4 million in principal financing by the EDA for the Front Royal Town Police Headquarters construction project.
Responding to a question from board member Mark Baker during the Asset Committee Report, Harold observed that while the General Contractor on the FRPD project “is whole” not so for the EDA, which has covered the above-mentioned $8 million-plus in construction expenses come due as the Town’s financial agent on the project.
“They (the Town) hold the contract and the lien; we hold the note with no lien rights,” the Asset Committee chairman told his colleagues.
OUCH.
Following the meeting Harold, Daley and Board Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne noted they have yet to be presented with any specificity regarding the alleged “up to $15 million dollars” the Town is suing the EDA for recovery of. In fact, they agreed that other than approximately $575,000 dollars – half in disputed interest payments on the FRPD project and half in alleged debt service overpayments discovered by the Town Finance Director last year, they have no idea what the Town is claiming as a basis for that “up to $15 million” claim of misdirected Town assets.
We observed that may change now that the town council has authorized $45,000 to pay Mitchell & Company for auditing services in its civil suit against the EDA. And no telling what the Damiani & Damiani attorneys might come up with as a legal basis for the Town’s claim of losses in the EDA financial scandal at a price of $200,000 for starters.
The Town filed its suit against the EDA on June 21, just short of six months ago, initially claiming $3 million in compensatory damages. The Town Attorney explained the suit was seen as a safety measure to protect the Town against any potential Statute of Limitations lapse on yet-to-be-determined transactions that might be nearing. The Town amended its complaint to the $15 million amount on July 12, though at the time Town Attorney Doug Napier explained that amount as an “up to $15 million” figure since the Town had still not determined exactly what losses it could or would claim.
‘Fake (Town) News’
Asset Committee Chairman Harold appears to have taken the lead in presenting the EDA’s counterpoint to what he and his colleagues believe to be an escalating Town campaign of disinformation about the existing EDA in order to justify an unnecessarily expensive and hostile stance both legally and policy-wise against the Front Royal-Warren County EDA.
In fact, during Friday’s open meeting the issue of a recent assertion made in support of the Town’s second EDA initiative reported in the local media was raised. Tom Patteson disputed the Town notion that the EDA has shown favoritism toward County projects outside the town limits. A nod in two directions was made across Kendrick Lane from the EDA office front door and toward the Royal Phoenix Business Park out its back door. Visible from the EDA offices are the ITFederal and West Main Street connector road projects in one direction, and the FRPD station and the Lord Fairfax Community College Tractor-Trailer Driving School in old Avtex parking lot, in the other. All three lie within a stone’s throw of the EDA office complex in the old Avtex Admin building in town.
Further acknowledgment of the EDA’s role in marketing the Afton Inn for redevelopment, a project currently in limbo due to legal and financial complications stemming from the financial scandal, as well as ongoing tier ranking and marketing of vacant town parcels, including in the Happy Creek Technology Park which lies primarily on Town land, were also acknowledged.
Executive Director Doug Parson later noted to the media that while some larger scale industrial and warehousing projects naturally gravitate toward more open parcels that generally lie in more rural areas of the community, he and the EDA have been and remain highly proactive on recruitment and marketing of town land for economic development, as well as on business retention inside the town limits.
“So it wasn’t fake news, it was false representations made to the media (by the Town),” Board Chairman Daley observed of the daily paper news article.
And it appears the EDA Board’s pointed Q & A with Interim Town Manager Tederick reported in a related story; and Asset Committee Chair Harold’s scathing statement on “The Town of Front Royal’s Charade of Partnership” were just warning shots fired across the Town “ship of state’s” bow.
“I advised the Town Administration that relations between the Town and the EDA were going to get very difficult and very uncomfortable for many people,” Harold observed in concluding his “Charade of Partnership” statement, adding, “For this reason my future actions and presentations will be based upon fact, and fact only. These will not be opinion pieces or ‘hit jobs’ but they will lay out very concisely the shortcomings that the Town has demonstrated to the EDA and more importantly, to the entire Town of Front Royal.”
In his concluding remarks Harold challenged Town officials, elected and appointed it would seem, to a trial by public opinion. But Harold suggested that trial be based on “truths and accountability” rather than the type of “disinformation” and “bad faith” actions the EDA Board believes some within the Town government, including its elected officials, have either been steered toward on dubious grounds or voluntarily chosen to move forward on for their own reasons.
Update: EDA Board grills Tederick on Town’s intent toward this EDA
EDA Asset Committee Chairman blasts Town for ‘bad faith’ actions
As part of his Asset Committee Report at Friday’s Front Royal-Warren County EDA Board of Director’s meeting, Greg Harold began a two-phased counterattack on the Town of Front Royal’s recent actions toward the EDA, particularly as they relate to the Town’s refusal to make good on its legal commitment to repay the EDA for $8.4 million spent thus far on the new Front Royal Police Department headquarters across Kendrick Lane.
“The EDA may soon be sponsoring an introductory level class on Municipal Financing and Understanding Loan Commitments,” Harold wrote in his agenda packet Asset Committee Report, referencing “bad debt and shady accounting” from a “community partner known as the Town of Front Royal” which he described as continuing “to act in bad faith”.
And that was just the start – at the meeting’s outset Harold made a motion to add a statement he wanted to make on the above topic to the meeting agenda. That motion passed unanimously. Harold’s statement read into the meeting record following the second of two closed sessions was titled “The Town of Front Royal’s Charade of Partnership”.
In it Harold describes a pre-Thanksgiving meeting he and Board Chairman Ed Daley had with Town officials that was “cordial, respectful and collaborative”. “However, actions speak louder than words he adds before concluding, “Merry Christmas”.
See Harold’s scathing indictment of Town officials’ recent behavior toward the EDA as a newly re-tooled EDA staff and board of directors works to right its situation in the wake of what stands at a $21.3-million dollar financial scandal alleged to have been forged during some portion of the 10-year executive leadership of Jennifer McDonald in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Update: EDA Board grills Tederick on Town’s intent toward this EDA
The gloves came off at Friday morning’s Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority meeting. A hint of things to come was alluded to at the 8 a.m. meeting’s outset when Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold made a motion to add a statement on the status of the Front Royal Police Department construction project and the town government. Harold’s agenda addition passed unanimously.
As Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick completed his report on Town business, EDA Board of Directors Vice Chairman Jeff Browne questioned Tederick on several matters related to the status of negotiations with ITFederal on a drainage line through that property; and the Town’s intent as it builds a “war chest” to fund its civil suit against the EDA and discusses creation of a second EDA while the Town-County one continues to exist.
See that exchange and other EDA board member questions to Interim Town Manager Tederick in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
In response to Browne’s opening question on the Town-ITFederal drainage dispute Tederick reasserted the Town’s stance that it is the owner’s responsibility to install the drainage system across its property, but had no update on that impasse with Tran.
Then Browne asked the interim mayor about his sense of the town council’s attitude in its recent decision to divert scheduled debt service payments to the EDA totaling $282,000 into “the Town’s legal war chest” for its civil suit against the EDA. The Town has filed litigation seeking recovery of “up to $15 million” in allegedly misdirected or promised Town assets from the EDA. The EDA has a civil action against 14 people and business entities for recovery of $21.3 million in misdirected EDA assets at this point.
Browne pointed out that initial statements from Town Attorney Doug Napier at the time the Town suit was filed indicated it was done as a precautionary measure against Statute of Limitations running out on unknown and still unspecified Town assets involved in the EDA financial scandal.
“Do you have a sense where you all are going with all of this?” Browne asked the interim town manager about the Town’s evolving and seemingly more contentious legal stance against the EDA.
“I do have a sense but I’ll have to refer you to our counsel, related to that,” Tederick replied, without elaborating if he was referring to the town attorney or the Alexandria law firm of Damiani & Damiani council authorized payments of up to $200,000 in legal fees to related to its suit against the EDA on November 25. Council also approved $45,000 of those diverted EDA debt service payments to Mitchell & Company for auditing services related to its EDA litigation.
“How do town residents feel about paying double legal fees when the EDA is willing to sit down and figure out the differences with you?” Browne continued – later elaborating that as dual Town and County citizens, town residents’ tax payments to the County are helping fund County financial support of EDA legal expenses, including in defense of the Town civil action against it.
“I can’t speak for town citizens,” Tederick replied.
About this second EDA
“Then finally on another issue, could you explain the reasoning behind your attempt to create a second economic development authority?” Browne asked, this time eliciting a more detailed response.
“The town council I believe, is of the belief that the EDA is going to be insolvent in February or March based on public comments of the EDA members and Mr. Parsons has made based on financial records. So, we want to be in a position that in the event of the … EDA does become insolvent, we want to be able to have an economic development authority to promote business and to get appropriate financing.
“So, there’s been no decision by the Town to do that,” Tederick added, then describing the process chosen on advice of the town attorney to lobby the State General Assembly for a Code change permitting the Town of Front Royal alone, to be able to create a second EDA while the existing one it created with the Warren County Board of Supervisors in the 1960’s, presumably will still exist.
“A strong argument can be made that until all the debts and bonds of the existing EDA are paid, the existing EDA must remain in existence,” Napier wrote in his agenda summary of December 2.
“It’s not uncommon, there are a number of towns in the Shenandoah Valley that have Economic Development Authorities,” Tederick continued of the second EDA initiative, adding, “So there hasn’t been a firm decision that we actually are going to get one.”
“How many towns have two economic development authorities?” Browne queried Tederick.
“I don’t think any towns have two, no sir, and neither is the Town of Front Royal going to have two – we’re going to have one,” Tederick asserted.
With the town attorney’s recommendation that the Town maintain its founding co-membership in the existing EDA due to the potential of receipt of half of EDA assets if and when it is dissolved, we asked Tederick about his assertion of only one EDA as he was leaving following his presentation and Q and A with the EDA board.
The interim town manager said he meant the Town would have only one solely-created “Town EDA”, not that it wouldn’t still have its membership in the existing Town-County EDA.
Harold then asked Tederick if the Town was in communications with ITFederal and Tran regarding the drainage impasse.
“I know they’re not communicating with me,” Tederick said. However, he added that he was aware of a recent communication with a staff member whose identity he did not know, regarding whether the Town would contribute to the drainage pipe costs.
“I can find out, I’ll go back and ask,” Tederick told EDA officials.
“I think it would be very helpful, sir, if correspondence between the Town and ITFederal on this thing, if we could be included in that … as part of our negotiations with ITFederal … so we can tell if he’s telling the Town one thing and telling us another, just kind of playing the two off there,” EDA Board Chairman Ed Daley told Tederick of re-opening lines of communication the Town seems to have been pulling back from as it strikes a more aggressive litigious stance.
Afton Inn status
The conversation then concluded as the EDA board and Tederick discussed the physical and ownership status of the Afton Inn. A scheduled post closed meeting two vote on terminating the lease/purchase agreement between the EDA and Afton Inn developer 2 East Main Street LLC was tabled to the January EDA Board meeting.
Following the meeting’s adjournment, EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons said he and the board were holding out hope the redevelopment project, derailed by the civil litigation and the uncertain EDA financial situation, might still be saved.
The developer has not been implicated in any of the alleged financial misdeeds; however, it is alleged that McDonald used the Afton Project to move EDA funds to her personal benefit, including payment of credit card debts and attorney fees.
Following the old Town Hall/Afton swap, circa 2014-ish, the Town transferred ownership of the dilapidated 151-year-old Afton Inn building to the EDA for marketing. Friday there was brief discussion of the process of transferring ownership back to the Town should the EDA/2 East Main redevelopment partnership be terminated.
January 10th set for decision on EDA civil defendant motions to quash
Attorneys for multiple Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority civil litigation defendants argued for dismissal of their clients’ inclusion in that list in Warren County Circuit Court on Thursday, December 12. After hearing over 4-1/2 hours of testimony surrounding a 45-minute lunch break, Judge Bruce D. Albertson took those arguments and plaintiff counsel counter-arguments under advisement.
After an explanation to defendants present, including Donald Poe, April Petty and Jesse Poe, about the reason for the time he will take before returning to court to make a ruling on their and other defendants’ counsel arguments, Albertson set a date of January 10, at 2:30 p.m. to make his ruling.
That is the same date the judge continued a scheduled Show Cause hearing on a Civil Contempt charge against primary EDA civil and criminal defendant Jennifer McDonald earlier during the Thursday docket. McDonald’s civil contempt hearing will follow an already scheduled McDonald criminal hearing on the 1 p.m. docket on January 10.
McDonald’s criminal case attorney Peter Greenspun informed Albertson he was taking over his client’s civil case as well in the wake of the withdrawal of her former civil attorney Lee Berlik.
Greenspun told the court he needed additional time to familiarize himself with the civil aspects of McDonald’s legal situation.
A third EDA-related hearing on Thursday morning’s docket was Donald Poe counsel William Ashwell’s motion to Quash a Perjury charge regarding the Earth Right Energy principal’s testimony to the EDA Special Grand Jury. That case went forward first on what was slated to be an 8 a.m. start to Thursday’s docket, delayed by late arrivals of a court reporter and McDonald’s Northern Virginia-based attorney.
After hearing Ashwell and new Rockingham County prosecutor’s arguments, Albertson deferred a ruling on dismissal of Poe’s perjury charge to the January 22 date on which that trial is scheduled to begin.
Ashwell told the court that his client was the one defendant “not on the continuance train” with an originally slated perjury trial date of December 6 having been moved to a three-day slot in January to accommodate the recent placement of a new prosecutor’s office to handle all the EDA criminal cases. Incoming Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell has recused himself from EDA cases and current County Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Layton has withdrawn due to his pending departure from the office.
In addition to McDonald on her case and Donald Poe, April Petty and Jesse Poe who were present with counsel Thursday, EDA civil defendants represented in Thursday’s Demurrer motions hearing were Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal and Poe’s Earth Right Energy Solar Panel Installation company.
The basis of those defense counsel arguments for dismissal of their clients from the civil case revolved around several points. Primary among those is the plaintiff notion of an overarching conspiracy that somehow links the various defendants to central figure and former EDA Executive Director McDonald; and that there were definable contractual breaches by those defendants making them individually liable for funds that came their way through McDonald.
Lead plaintiff attorney Cullen Seltzer argued that there did not have to have to be direct knowledge among all defendants of each interlocking conspiracy McDonald is alleged to having been a party to for that conspiracy to exist.
He used an analogy to a gang that planned to rob every Bank of America in Richmond, saying a gang member assigned to one “bank job” did not have to know the detail of every other bank robbery to be criminally liable for the entire take.
Seltzer dismissed defense arguments that “McDonald is a rouge tornado dumping all this EDA money into all these pockets” without the recipients’ knowledge that something illegal was transpiring that they were beneficiaries of.
However, Jesse Poe and April Petty’s attorney William Schmidheiser argued that such a conspiracy theory did not apply to his clients, whose alleged “unjust enrichment” did not go directly to them, but rather to real estate companies handling the closings on their homes.
Schmidheiser noted his clients’ limited incomes, telling the court the reason he represented them both was a necessity to pool their resources to finance their defenses. He called their being packaged as part of an alleged $21 million civil suit conspiracy for mortgage payoffs of $125,000 (Petty) and $280,000 (Jesse Poe) was, short of the loss of a child or a cancer diagnosis, one of the worst things that could happen to an average person.
He said that while there might be “unjust enrichment” claims the plaintiff could argue – we’ll deal with those down the road, he told the court – the circumstance of his clients’ involvement distanced them from the plaintiff EDA counsel’s conspiracy theory.
He compared his clients’ circumstance to that of the casino McDonald is alleged to have lost at least $750,000 gambling at, noting that while the casino received cash from McDonald that could have been EDA assets, the casino was not a defendant.
In arguing that Earth Right Energy’s (ERE) contracts with the EDA through its then-executive director were valid and binding, attorney Ryan Huttar told the court that at the time those contracts were enacted “Jennifer McDonald (was) the EDA”.
That was a point the EDA legal team disputed, noting that large dollar (over $10,000) transactions had to be approved by the EDA Board of Directors, which they stated, did not happen.
ITFederal attorney Brandon Elledge argued that the EDA Board did approve the $10 million dollar loan it is seeking recovery of from his client, as well as the subsequent vendor payments of $1.4 million also in dispute.
Sands Anderson plaintiff counsel countered that the loan and the vendor payments were received under false pretenses concocted by Tran and McDonald in concert.
Elledge also stressed that Tran remains current on his loan payments, and that no proof had been offered that his client personally benefited from the payments, rather than professionally as intended. Oddly however, the Deed of Trust on the property was amended so that Tran only has to spend $2 million of the $10 million loan on the Front Royal property.
In setting the January 10 date for a decision on the motions to dismiss the defendants from the civil suit, Judge Albertson compared himself to a student.
“The attorneys teach us their view of what the law is” related to their cases “and it will take several weeks to fact check their arguments – I will treat this seriously, please be patient,” he asked the defendants present.
