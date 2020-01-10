EDA in Focus
EDA faces looming cash-flow crisis as Town treads water on $8-million debt
A summary of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s financial situation was presented by its Finance Committee Chairman Marjorie “Jorie” Martin at the Authority’s Friday, January 10, board meeting.
That situation includes a net of $481,995 in cash assets in banks when coming debt service and operating payments are deducted, with five months left in Fiscal Year 2019/2020. Martin told her board the EDA’s monthly operating expenses was $45,000 – a number she called “not bad”.
However, with all debt service variables considered Martin said the EDA faced running “out of money in the middle of March”. That projection would appear to assume the Town of Front Royal will not have paid the $8.77 million dollars it owes the EDA in undisputed, but thus far withheld principal payments on construction of the Front Royal Police Headquarters now in use across Kendrick Lane from EDA headquarters.
A copy of a letter sent to Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson detailing that Town debt to the EDA was also included in Martin’s Finance Committee Report.
“I would have thought the police department situation would have been settled long before now, but at the rate we’re going I left it in (as bad debt) till they (the Town of Front Royal) figure out what they’re doing,” Martin explained during her presentation of an FY 2020/2021 draft EDA budget to the board.
Interested observers at Friday morning’s meeting were newly-installed Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe and North River District Supervisor Delores Oates. No one from the Town of Front Royal was present.
The EDA adjourned to closed session after an hour-and-10-minute open meeting. Mabe and Oates were invited to stay and remained to attend the closed session. EDA staff said the only anticipated action after the closed session was approval of a motion to present a summary of the EDA’s financial situation and proposed FY 2021 Budget to the full County Board at the Supervisors’ upcoming, January 21 meeting.
While the County and Town pay their respective shares of the EDA’s debt service accumulated on their behalf, the County alone now funds the EDA’s operational budget. That arrangement was reached several years ago as part of the County’s continued negotiation on compensation to the Town for central water sewer extension into the Route 522/340 North Corridor.
So, it appears the operational fate of the existing Town-County EDA after March will rest in the board of supervisors’ fiscal hands. Unless the Front Royal Town Council agrees to make good on at least portions of its $8.77-million debt to the EDA on the FRPD construction project.
Other EDA-Town finances
Two interesting asides to EDA-Town finances were also discussed during Friday’s meeting. One was the discovery that the EDA has been billed and paid for Town sewer service to its building at 404 Fairgrounds Road since 2002. EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons told the board during his Executive Director’s Update that it has been discovered the building is not, and apparently has never been connected to the Town sewer system extension into the North Corridor. A $4,000 adjustment to a pending purchase contract on the building was suggested to account for the condition and anticipated repairs to the property’s septic system.
During discussion of what the EDA has paid for that unprovided sewer service it was not receiving over an 18-year period, Harold asked, “Does anyone know what the (banking) interest rate was during those years?” to which it was replied, “Pretty high,” drawing some laughter. The question-answer appeared to be a reference to the Town claim it was promised a 1.5% interest rate on construction of the FRPD headquarters, a rate never achieved. The EDA is currently paying 4%, down from an initial 4.75% rate.
Afton winterization
And the EDA has informed the Town of winterization costs for the Afton Inn building as a resolution to that redevelopment situation is explored. Harold told his board that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the EDA and Town of Front Royal on the EDA marketing and redevelopment of the Afton Inn property for the Town includes the Town’s agreement to be responsible for such necessary expenses. Harold told the board the winterization bid was $15,700.
It was also noted during the Asset Committee Report that a response from Afton Inn developer 2 East Main Street LLC was expected within days on whether it hopes to continue with the project or file a Notice of Intent to Terminate its redevelopment agreement with the EDA, current owner of the property on behalf of the Town.
Workforce Housing parcel
A positive Asset Committee development is a scheduled meeting with the Cornerstone LLC group which somehow purchased the 3.5-acre Royal Lane Workforce Housing property from the EDA in late November 2018 for $10. The property was originally “gifted” to the EDA for $10 by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Campbell in 2014-15. However, due to unmet developmental deadlines qualifying the Campbells for tax credits for their gift, the parcel was eventually purchased from them by the EDA at a cost of $445,000 in 2017. Due to forensic audit questioned post-purchase expenditures it is written off as a $640,000 loss in the Cherry Bekaert Report on EDA finances during McDonald’s executive tenure.
Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold told his board he was optimistic about the upcoming meeting with Cornerstone LLC representatives to determine an equitable resolution to the Royal Lane property situation. That situation arose when the Deed of Sale was sent to Cornerstone as the buyer with no price on it after then-Chairman Gray Blanton’s signature was acquired on the deed’s signature page. Local Real Estate attorney Joe Silek Jr. was filling in on the transaction for then-EDA attorney Dan Whitten. Whitten had recused himself from the transaction due to a perceived conflict of interest as County Attorney.
See details of these EDA Board discussions and all Friday’s business in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Crime/Court
Donnie Poe EDA criminal charges dropped – but could be re-filed
On Thursday, January 9, Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker filed a motion to nul pross (drop) charges brought by a Warren County Special Grand Jury against Earth Right Energy principal Donald F. Poe, at least for the time being.
The Special Grand Jury was empaneled to investigate potential criminality tied to the $21.3 million Economic Development Authority (EDA) financial scandal. Parker was appointed special prosecutor for EDA criminal cases in December following the announced recusal of incoming Warren County Commonwealth Attorney John Bell and his staff and the withdrawal of Acting Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Layton as his tenure in the department drew to a close.
During previous hearings related to the EDA civil and criminal litigations it has been noted that the EDA financial scandal and consequent investigations has generated an unusually large amount of documentation, cited at between 700,000 and one-million pages.
In the prosecutor’s motion to drop the charges at this point Parker wrote, “The Commonwealth received its portion of discovery, purportedly containing all evidence that has been considered by the special grand jury to date, via hard drive on 12/30/2019. Initial review of that hard drive indicates that it may be missing a substantial number of exhibits considered by the grand jury.
“It would be imprudent for the Commonwealth to prosecute any criminal matter for which the investigation has not concluded.
“Even if the ongoing investigation reveals nothing further with respect to Defendant, the Commonwealth cannot prepare for trial when its existing evidence remains unclear.”
Of the decision not move forward with the Poe prosecutions with a motions hearing and possible three-day trial on the perjury charge against Poe looming on January 22, Parker told Royal Examiner in a Thursday afternoon email, “This decision was not made lightly. As the gatekeeper of criminal charges, it is my responsibility to determine whether to prosecute and how to prosecute. Making those decisions requires a thorough grasp of the evidence supporting any allegation. Unfortunately, I am not fully caught up with the ongoing special grand jury investigation, thus I do not have a thorough grasp of the evidence that might pertain to Mr. Poe’s charges. I believe it would be unethical to attempt a prosecution under these circumstances.”
Motions hearings for Poe and other EDA criminal and civil defendants are scheduled for Friday afternoon, January 10. Parker said the motion for the nolle prosequi dropping of the charges against Poe will be heard during those hearings on the 1 p.m. Warren County Circuit Court docket.
“If the motion is granted by the Court, the charges will be dropped without prejudice to the Commonwealth. This would not prevent the Commonwealth from prosecuting the same charges in the future,” Parker explained in a Thursday afternoon email.
Crime/Court
Removal Petition organizer comments on judge’s motions ruling
Royal Examiner asked Warren County Removal Petition organizer Bonnie Gabbert about Judge Bruce D. Albertson’s January 2 written ruling on cross motions in the civil case filed in October seeking removal of all then sitting county supervisors. As noted in our related story on that ruling only Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter and Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox remain impacted by the petition due to retirements (Dan Murray and Linda Glavis) and one electoral loss (Sayre) in November.
Nonetheless, Gabbert was buoyed by the judge’s dismissal of the supervisors’ motions for dismissal of the petition on legislative immunity and separation of powers arguments.
“I think we have a really good chance of winning this case, as does our attorney Tim Johnson. Judge Albertson ruled for the petition on a majority of the issues and is giving us a chance to clean up the wording going forward,” Gabbert began in an emailed response.
“It is long overdue that the citizens not only be heard, but listened to and it finally looks as if that’s going to happen. I hope the message that all current and future elected board members are getting from this is the concerned citizens will no longer stand by and let this kind of oversight happen. We elected you to do a job and if you cannot perform the duties of the job then step down and let someone else take over that can,” Gabbert, whose husband and fellow grass roots activist Paul has interviewed for the vacant Front Royal Town Council seat set to be filled Monday night, said.
“This is not about whether or not the board members are good people – I would like to think they are all good people. This is about them doing the jobs that they were elected to do.
“This case not only affects Warren County as I have had citizens from numerous other counties contact me to let me know they are closely following what is happening with the petition; are asking questions about how we did it and are hoping we come out on top,” Gabbert concluded.
And while a final judgement on removal of the remaining impacted supervisors is an unknown number of legal arguments away, the fact the court has thus far ruled that citizens’ concerns about perceived negligence in the conduct of the office of elected officials deserves its day in court is encouraging to those who have devoted their time and energy to that effort.
Supervisors Immunity arguments denied, Removal Petition moves forward
Crime/Court
Supervisors Immunity arguments denied, Removal Petition moves forward
On January 2nd Judge Bruce D. Albertson filed a written decision on dueling motions in the citizen’s Removal Petition against two Warren County Supervisors not retired or turned out of office in the new year. The Removal Petition targeting the entire elected county board was filed on October 18. However, after retirements and the November Election result only two of the then-sitting supervisors, Happy Creek’s Tony Carter and the Fork District’s Archie Fox who were not up for re-election in 2019, remain impacted by the Removal effort.
Judge Albertson gave the petitioners, now represented by Rockingham County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Parker (and privately-secured attorney Timothy Johnson), 21 days to file an amended petition; and denied a defense motion seeking dismissal of the Removal Petition against County Supervisors on claims of Legislative Immunity and Separation of Powers.
The court ruled that, “legislative immunity does not apply to exempt the governing bodies of localities when there have been allegations of ‘unauthorized’ appropriation or misappropriation of funds,” continuing to observe that, “In this case embezzlement is the main contention of the petition for removal. Therefore, Respondents (defendants) cannot succeed on a plea of legislative immunity in this case for that reason as well.”
As to the separation of powers argument that the judicial branch of government should not be involved in interfering with the legislative branch process, Judge Albertson split some fine legal and political hairs.
“In this case, if the Court were to find against the Board on all counts and award the full relief sought, no legislative act would occur. The Court would be exercising ‘the essential function of the judiciary – the act of rendering judgement in matters properly before it’ and not ‘the function of statutory enactment, a power unique to the legislative function.”
In prefacing that observation the judge wrote that, “the separation of powers doctrine and legislative immunity are distinct concepts lying with separate entities: the first establishing our form of government and ensuring the protections of the people against aggrandizement leading to tyranny, and the second ensuring the independence of a legislator. One belongs to and is for the benefit of the people while the other belongs to and is for the benefit of the individual legislator.”
So, Judge Albertson appears to be ruling that in cases of alleged misappropriation of public funds, neither the legislative immunity nor separation of powers doctrines can be utilized to protect legislators from legal scrutiny demanded by their constituents.
As to the rewording of the original petition the judge noted that during the December 17 motions hearing both sides agreed that several paragraphs reference “inapplicable statutes” because while Warren County has an elected county board, its legislative-administrative form of government is not categorized as a “county board form of government”.
“As a result, the Petition does not outline a cause of action as currently written with regard to those paragraphs,” the judge wrote, adding that, “The Commonwealth asserts that other statutes and authorities implicitly impose some or all of the duties outlined in Paragraph 3 of the Complaint, so leave to amend is granted.”
So amended to reference the proper codes the Commonwealth asserts will support the Removal Petition’s claims of administrative negligence against county supervisors, it appears the case will continue to revolve around the dueling arguments as to whether the county board of supervisors had the necessary level of direct administrative oversight to stem the alleged activities of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald through 2018 after alleged “red flags” appeared; and more particularly over the final three-plus months of that year.
Those red flags eventually led the County and EDA Boards to contract a financial fraud investigation into EDA finances in September of 2018. Despite that investigation that zeroed in on the activities of EDA Executive Director McDonald, the Removal Complaint asserts that McDonald’s financial authority was not adequately reined in by either her board of directors or the county supervisors who appoint the EDA board.
Now dismissed criminal misdemeanor charges of misfeasance and nonfeasance against past and current EDA and county board members cited McDonald’s movement of $309,000 of allegedly misdirected EDA assets over the last three-plus months of 2018 as the Cherry Bekaert investigation of EDA finances was under way.
McDonald resigned on December 20, 2018, under increased scrutiny by her board in the wake of closed session reports from contracted forensic auditor Cherry Bekaert regarding McDonald’s use of EDA assets. She has since been named the central of 14 human or business entity defendants in what is now a $21.3 million EDA civil litigation; and has been indicted on 32 financial felony counts related to the Cherry Bekaert findings. However, many involved citizens wonder if the EDA investigation’s focus has been too narrow in determining peripheral accountability.
McDonald and a number of her fellow EDA-related criminal defendants are scheduled to be in court on civil and/or criminal motions hearings Friday, January 10.
Removal Petition organizer comments on judge’s motions ruling
EDA in Focus
Front Royal Mayor updates EDA, Board approves banking extension
The EDA Board of Directors met in a special session Friday morning, December 27, and welcomed Front Royal Mayor Gene Tewalt, who discussed several matters of common concern, chief among them the Afton Inn and the Front Royal Police Department. The board also took action on an important banking agreement with First Bank & Trust.
Mayor Tewalt and the board engaged in a helpful dialog about the need to come to a consensus on the future of the Afton Inn. Options discussed included the Town buying the building back, proceeding ahead with renovations, or removing the building. As part of their commitment to the project, the EDA voted to approve an engineering study to determine what it will take to weatherize the building and ensure its structural integrity.
The Mayor also expressed a desire to facilitate communication between the EDA and the Town Council to find a compromise on the Front Royal Police Department. He stated that the Town would like to move ahead on securing their own permanent financing in February when the bond market opens again. While the principal amount on the construction loan is not in dispute, the EDA Directors pressed the Mayor to work with the Town Council to come to an agreement about the amount of money the EDA has paid in interest on the loan.
At the conclusion of his remarks, several Directors commented that the Mayor’s attendance was very much appreciated. They hope this conciliatory gesture will usher in an improved working relationship between the EDA and the Town Council for the New Year.
In other news, the EDA approved an important agreement with First Bank & Trust to extend the terms of a current Line Of Credit at a lower interest rate. “This agreement is great news for the EDA and the taxpayers. The reduced rate will save over $67,000 per year in interest payments,” Executive Director Doug Parsons noted. This agreement is another positive step as the EDA continues to move forward with its core mission to promote economic development in Front Royal and Warren County.
The next EDA regular board meeting will be Friday, January 24, 2020.
Tewalt approaches EDA about fate of Afton Inn and compromise on FRPD interest dispute
EDA in Focus
Tewalt approaches EDA about fate of Afton Inn and compromise on FRPD interest dispute
Front Royal Mayor Eugene Tewalt showed up unexpectedly at a December 27th Special Meeting of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority with a message of resolution and legal compromise. The resolution involves the status and fate of the languishing Afton Inn redevelopment project; the legal compromise surrounds the dispute over whether the Town was ever promised in a legally binding way a New Market Tax Credit Program-fueled 1.5% interest rate on the loan payback for construction of the Front Royal Police Department. The EDA initially paid 3.75% interest on principal before refinancing to 3% after about nine payments.
Tewalt was questioned about FRPD financing dynamics the mayor described that would not allow separation of the undisputed principal amount of $8.4 million the Town currently owes the EDA on the FRPD project, from the disputed interest rate. Tewalt indicated the bond issue to allow the Town to repay the EDA must include a set interest rate.
The mayor suggested the two sides work out a compromise that would head off the necessity of taking the legal dispute to court for a judge to decide. However, Tewalt made it clear that while bringing on olive branch forward, he could not speak to council’s intent on compromise and numbers as he had yet to sit down with the full council to discuss their collective intention regarding what has evolved into a highly contentious legal stance against the EDA.
That combative legal stance evolved from an initially-filed (June 21) $3 million civil action against the EDA described by the town attorney at the time as cautionary to protect the Town against any unknown statute of limitations timeframes that might be involved, into an “up to $15 million” amended suit filed July 12. As the Town upped the ante on its still unspecified claims against the EDA, it withdrew from a joint Town-County-EDA Reform Committee effort then Interim Mayor Matt Tederick had initially spearheaded. That was followed by a Town legislative initiative to have State Codes amended to allow it to become the only municipality in Virginia to be a founding party in two concurrent EDA’s. That would occur if the Town remains a party to the EDA it co-founded in the late 1960’s with Warren County as its attorney has recommended to protect access to EDA assets, while being allowed to independently create its own EDA.
Tewalt thanked EDA Board Chairman Ed Daley and Vice-Chairman Jeff Browne for participating in a recent (Dec. 17) meeting with him and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock as he broached the necessity of resolving the Afton Inn situation. That situation since March 26 when the EDA civil litigation was filed, is a halt to the redevelopment project of the 2 East Main Street group. Past discussion has indicated that halt is due, at least in part, to financial uncertainties surrounding the EDA as current Afton owner as it tries to weave its way through the financial maze of its $21.3 million financial scandal revolving around the tenure of former executive director Jennifer McDonald.
Tewalt broached the possibility of an EDA return of the Afton Inn property back to the Town if the third-party redevelopment project is abandoned. He said the Town Council could then decide the fate of the building and property by working with other East Main Street business owners toward an alternate solution, which he noted could simply be demolition.
The Town has roped off the sidewalk around East Main and Crescent Streets surrounding the 151-year-old brick shell due to falling debris from window moldings. The mayor also noted the roof cupola is listing at about a 10-degree angle. He said the Town had anticipated “winterization” bids to come in between $5,000 and $10,000 but that they had come in at $13,000 or higher.
Following a closed session after Tewalt’s departure the EDA board unanimously approved a motion authorizing an expenditure of $2,500 for an engineering study of winterization of the building. Vice-Chair Browne made the motion, which was seconded by Greg Harold.
Also unanimously approved following the closed session on a motion by Browne, seconded by Tom Patteson, was approval of an extension agreement with First Bank & Trust on the EDA’s Line of Credit. And earlier during its open meeting the board approved, also without dissent, the revised Baldwin Grazing Lease on one of its properties. That motion was made by Jorie Martin, seconded by Gray Blanton.
Following the closed session Board Chairman Daley also suggested the EDA set a hard date of January 31st to complete the internal accounting of its 2018 finances. That project is currently being conducted by retired County Finance Director Carolyn Stimmel and Heather Tweedy of the accounting firm of Hottel-Willis.
“So, by January 31 we’ll get ourselves to the starting line,” Daley observed. The reference was to getting all the in-house review of transactions identified as suspicious in the Cherry Bekaert Report analyzed and adjusted as necessary to present an accurate financial picture of the EDA’s assets and liabilities to the auditing company Yount-Hyde-Barbour that will perform the actual audit of the EDA’s 2018 finances.
Watch the EDA Board of Directors meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
EDA in Focus
EDA attorneys don’t contest Appleton’s removal from $21.3 million civil suit
On EDA defense motions “Groundhog Day” – the December 12 date when attorneys for six defendants argued on identical legal grounds on multiple reasons for dismissal of their clients from the $21.3 million EDA civil suit – a seventh defendant’s dismissal motion was not heard. That defendant was Earth Right Energy (ERE) minority partner Justin Appleton.
And on December 13 it was not an unlucky Friday for Appleton, as an “Order of Non-Suit” signed the previous day by seven attorneys, including EDA counsel Cullen Seltzer, was entered into the court record without objection. That order removes Appleton from any personal civil liability in the EDA’s civil litigation seeking recovery of what has risen from $17 million to over $21 million in allegedly misdirected EDA assets.
While each defendants’ alleged participation in efforts to defraud the EDA is described with specificity as to actions and amounts of money involved, the EDA civil litigation views the totality of those acts as part of a far-ranging conspiracy now involving 14 human and limited liability business entity defendants. A copy of the Order of Non-Suit was sent to all involved defense counsel.
One connecting theme in those December 12 defense removal motion arguments was the existing EDA litigation’s assertion of an interlocking conspiracy linking all civil case defendants to central figure defendant and former EDA executive director Jennifer McDonald. As previously reported here, in countering defense arguments that there was no interconnectivity between the various defendants and their individual self-enrichment allegations described in the litigation, EDA lead counsel Seltzer scoffed at the idea that McDonald was “a rouge tornado dumping all this EDA money into all these pockets” without those defendants’ common knowledge that something was legally amiss in their shared good fortune.
Of course, each defense counsel appearing December 12 also argued specifics of their client’s situation they believe adds to their case for removal from the joint EDA civil litigation.
So, in the wake of the non-suit of Appleton should other EDA civil case defendants, particularly ERE majority partner Donald Poe, draw hope for a favorable court ruling on their motions for removal from the civil suit?
That remains to be seen as the plaintiff’s allegations against EDA civil case defendants contain specifics as to each one’s role in the various contracted or non-contracted acts involving portions of the EDA assets at issue in the lawsuit.
Appleton attorney Christopher Whelan of the Warrenton firm of Morrison, Ross and Whelan wrote that the EDA case against Appleton, ERE’s licensed electrician, was particularly sparse as to details of any wrongdoing. Whelan pointed out that the same four causes of action – fraud, conversion, conspiracy and unjust enrichment – were cited against all the EDA civil defendants.
“The plaintiff’s claim against … Appleton is improperly premised upon his affiliation with Defendant, Earth Right Energy Solar Commercial, LLC (ERE), and not on any separate, independent actions that would support a legitimate theory of recovery. In fact, Appleton’s name is mentioned only twice in the Complaint, for the sole purpose of describing his relationship with ERE. The
Complaint makes no specific allegations regarding any acts or omissions on the part of Appleton. In sum, the Warren EDA’s claims against Appleton are woefully deficient and not well-grounded in fact or law,” Whelan wrote in his Demurrer for dropping his client from the EDA civil litigation.
And in retrospect the EDA counsel from the Richmond Sands Anderson Law Firm agreed with this argument regarding Appleton only. Contacted by phone, lead EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer declined comment on the reasons for the plaintiff’s agreement to non-suit Appleton alone of the alleged co-conspirators of central defendant Jennifer McDonald. Appleton attorney Whelan could not be reached prior to publication.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson has set January 10 to rule on those contested defense Demurrers for removal from the EDA civil suit.
King Cartoons
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 71%
Pressure: 30.41"Hg
UV index: 0
67/60°F
64/39°F