Gordmans: A great new hometown store offers jobs and brands you’ll love!

#GotItAtGordmans means you can get a great new job and your favorite brands at your hometown’s newest store, Gordmans. The apparel and home décor retailer is now hiring at nine new store locations in Virginia. The Virginia Gordmans stores will open March 3.

Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.

Gordmans offers a variety of positions in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at the locations noted below:

Walk-ins are welcome!

Covington Gordmans

410 West Main Street

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)

9018 Mathis Avenue in Manassas Shopping Center

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)

425 South Street in Royal Plaza

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)

251 West Lee Highway in Warrenton Village Center

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)

770 North Lee Highway in College Square

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)



901 West Broad Street, Suite G in Willow Oak Plaza

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)

14 East Luray Shopping Center

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)

1009 South Main Street

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)



16425 Merchants Lane

(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)

Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20% associate discount on merchandise, which is already at the lowest possible prices. Gordmans offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules.

Committed to putting the fun back into shopping, Gordmans has terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands at every turn. This is a great opportunity to be among the first to work with the Gordmans team when the new stores open in March.

ABOUT STAGE STORES

Stage Stores, Inc. is a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. Stage Stores operates in 42 states through 614 BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores, www.gordmans.com, as well as an e-commerce website at www.stage.com.