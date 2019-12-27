Bridge demolition at Route 29/I-66 Interchange in Centreville planned for next weekend, Jan. 3-6

Demolition of the I-66 bridges over Route 29 South in Centreville will require reducing Route 29 under I-66 to a single lane in each direction starting at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Two-way traffic will run on Route 29 North during this period.

Drivers using ramps to and from I-66 will not be allowed to make left turns during this time. Detours will be posted. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.

Closures are needed for bridge demolition activities over the roadway. Work will be on-going throughout the weekend during both daytime and nighttime hours.

Details include:

From 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6:

Route 29 North and South at I-66

• Route 29 will be reduced to two lanes, one travel lane in each direction.

• Two-way traffic will be run in the northbound lanes of Route 29 under I-66.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 29

• No left turn to Route 29 North.

• Drivers will be directed to turn right at the traffic signal onto Route 29 South, stay to the left, and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North.

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 29

• No left turn to Route 29 South.

• Drivers will be directed to turn right at the traffic signal onto Route 29 North, stay to the left and continue to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Centrewood Drive. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South.

Ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East

• The ramp from Route 29 North to I-66 East will be closed.

• Drivers will continue farther north to the intersection of Trinity Parkway/Machen Road. At the traffic signal, drivers will use the left-most of the two left-turn lanes to make a U-turn onto Route 29 South, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 East.

• As an alternate route, drivers can continue farther north to Route 28 North, stay to the right, and follow signs to I-66 East.

Turn lane from Route 29 South to I-66 West

• No left turn to I-66 West.

• Drivers will continue farther south, stay to the left and make a U-turn at O’Day Drive onto Route 29 North.

The I-66 bridges over Route 29 are being reconstructed as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The bridges are being lengthened, widened, and raised to accommodate the new Express Lanes and provide room for future mass transit along I-66 and future widening of Route 29. This work is being done in phases in order to maintain traffic on I-66 throughout demolition and reconstruction.

All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.