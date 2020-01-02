Hot or cold compress: which is best?

If you’re dealing with the effects of a stiff neck, backache or a mild burn, you may be wondering whether you should apply a hot or cold compress to the affected area. Here’s what you should know.

Cold

A cold compress will usually relieve pain. It’ll also mitigate swelling, inflammation, muscle spasms and slow blood flow in the area where it’s applied. Generally, cold is indicated for recent and acute, as opposed to chronic, injuries. Use it to help with:

• Muscle cramps and tears

• Swelling

• Minor burns

• Sprains

• Insect bites

Don’t apply cold compresses to open wounds and avoid them if you have circulation problems or are anemic, as the coolness will slow blood flow.

Heat

As is the case with cold compresses, warm ones will help reduce pain. They also promote muscle relaxation, tissue repair and blood circulation. Chronic pain responds better to heat, as do bruises that have been lingering for over two weeks. Use them to help with:

• Muscle and menstrual cramps

• Chronic aches

• A stiff neck

• Back pain

Again, don’t use a compress, hot or cold, on an open wound.

If the pain doesn’t go away or becomes unbearable, seek attention from a health professional as soon as possible.