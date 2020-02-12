Interesting Things You Need to Know
How to use the language of flowers in your Valentine’s day bouquet
Flowers are ubiquitous on Valentine’s day, but few people realize that the various blooms in their bouquets are imbued with symbolic meaning. This year, consider using the language of flowers to let your sweetheart know you care.
Roses
A classic choice for Valentine’s Day, roses can express different things depending on their color.
* Red symbolizes a deep, passionate love, which is why they’re ideal for a romantic partner.
* Pink roses symbolize appreciation and make for a milder gesture than red ones. They’re a nice choice if you don’t want to overwhelm a new love interest.
* White roses stand for purity and innocence, making them a great choice for a friend, daughter or other relative.
Tulips
Beautiful but understated, tulips are a wonderful alternative to roses and also hold various meanings depending on their color. In particular, red tulips are a symbol of passion and love. And because they last longer than other cut flowers, tulips also represent the longevity of your relationship.
Lilies
These flowers, specifically the white ones, are associated with royalty and will express to your loved one that they’re a king or queen in your eyes.
These are just a few of the many flowers that you can include in your Valentine’s Day bouquet. If you’re still not sure what blooms to choose, your local florist will be happy to help.
Valentine’s Day isn’t just for sweethearts
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show those you’re closest to how you feel, whether they’re your friends or family members.
Celebrating with friends
Why not use the holiday to celebrate the bonds of friendship? Avoid pricey, romantic restaurant options and instead consider:
• Throwing a potluck party at home
• Heading to a local diner for a down-to-earth dinner
• Hitting the town and dancing the night away
• Singing some tunes at a karaoke bar
When deciding what to do, make sure to choose something that will be fun for your entire group.
Celebrating with family
Valentine’s Day is also a great time to connect as a family. You could:
• Head to the cinema for a family movie night
• Have a delicious dinner at a nearby restaurant
• Go bowling
• Try out laser tag
• Work together to beat an escape room
Depending on the ages and interests of your family members, the right way to celebrate will vary.
Cooking for love on Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is all about romance and seduction. Perhaps the old saying “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” has some truth to it, and just maybe the reverse is true as well. So, why not tantalize your loved one with a mouth-watering meal. Here are three succulent reasons to don your apron and get out the pots and pans.
Primo, there’s something rather alluring about watching your better half lovingly create a dish just for you. Add a bottle of good wine, some mellow background music, a beautifully set table, the soft glow of candlelight, and you’ve all the ingredients required for concocting a romantic evening.
Secondo, the kitchen is full of all sorts of tempting foods. Every sense is stimulated during a successful dining experience. So, when you plan your menu, go for intoxicating smells, exquisite flavors, unctuous textures, and appetizing colors. Even your hearing can get involved; think of the sound of sauces bubbling gently on the stove, juices sizzling in the pan, and roasts crackling in the oven. Conjure the mouth-watering sound of a lobster claw being cracked open. And don’t forget the aphrodisiac properties attributed to certain foods and spices.
Terzo, for a meaningful romantic interlude, there’s nothing like sharing a delicious meal while gazing into each other’s eyes over the candles’ soft glow. Share a bite from time to time, and don’t forget to save room for dessert.
You don’t have the skill of a Cordon Bleu chef? Don’t worry. A favorite restaurant will do just fine. Buon appetito!
A romantic meal is a wonderful way to savor good food and some precious time together.
The chemistry of love
Falling in love may seem like a mystery of the heart, but in fact, an array of chemicals and hormones are at play. According to scientists, there are three categories of romantic love: lust, attraction and attachment. Each of these categories is governed by its own cocktail of hormones and chemicals.
Lust
Testosterone and estrogen fuel lust, or the desire for sexual gratification. While it’s typically considered a male hormone, testosterone increases libido for just about everyone. This effect is less prominent with estrogen, but many women report being more aroused around the time they ovulate, when the hormone’s levels are highest.
Attraction
High levels of dopamine and norepinephrine are at play in the initial stages of a romantic relationship. Dopamine is released when we do something that makes us feel good, in this case, spending time with someone. Norepinephrine, which also plays a part in the fight or flight response, makes us feel more alert and nervous.
Together, these chemicals make people feel giddy, euphoric and energetic. They may also cause a decrease in appetite or the inability to sleep.
Attachment
Oxytocin and vasopressin are the hormones that make us feel connected and attached to another person. Together, they help people bond to one another and induce a desire to create a long-term, monogamous relationship.
The chemistry of love is complex and fascinating. Thankfully, understanding the forces at play makes it no less meaningful.
3 Valentine’s Day treats that aren’t a box of chocolate
Are you hoping to spoil your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day with something other than a box of chocolates? If so, here are some less common but equally decadent options that are sure to please and delight.
1. Candied fruit
Candied fruit isn’t just delicious in fruit cakes. It’s also great on its own or dipped in chocolate. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and grapefruits are common, but almost anything can be turned into a sweet, sticky treat. Try candied pineapple, cherries or even ginger for a spicy twist.
2. Pastries
Pastries are the perfect treat to surprise a loved one with on Valentine’s Day. Though you may consider baked goods better suited to breakfast, rolls, pies and tarts are just as delicious for dessert. Some good choices include eclairs, cinnamon buns, cupcakes, fruit-filled Danishes and croissants of all kinds.
3. Anything chocolate-dipped
Chocolate-dipped strawberries are a classic, but almost any food can be made extravagantly delicious by coating it in chocolate. Indeed, fruits of all kinds can be used, as can nuts, pretzels, cookies and even coffee beans. And when you consider the many different kinds of chocolate available, the possible combinations are almost endless.
With an array of options out there, you’re sure to find the perfect Valentine’s Day delicacy to treat that special someone.
IRS Tax Tips: Nine common filing errors to avoid
The IRS encourages taxpayers to file an accurate tax return. If a taxpayer makes an error on their return, it will likely take longer for the IRS to process it. This could delay a refund. Avoid many common errors by filing electronically. IRS e-file is the most accurate way to file a tax return. All taxpayers can use IRS Free File at no cost.
Here are nine common errors to avoid when preparing a tax return:
1 – Missing or Inaccurate Social Security Numbers. Be sure to enter each SSN on a tax return exactly as printed on the Social Security card.
2 – Misspelled Names. Spell all names listed on a tax return exactly as listed on that individual’s Social Security card.
3 – Filing Status Errors. Some people claim the wrong filing status, such as Head of Household instead of Single. The Interactive Tax Assistant on IRS.gov can help taxpayers choose the correct status. E-file software also helps prevent mistakes.
4 – Math Mistakes. Math errors are common. They range from simple addition and subtraction to more complex items. Transactions like figuring the taxable portion of a pension, IRA distribution or Social Security benefits are more difficult and result in more errors. Taxpayers should always double check their math. Better yet, tax preparation software does it automatically, so file electronically.
5 – Errors in Figuring Tax Credits or Deductions. Filers can make mistakes figuring their Earned Income Tax Credit, Child and Dependent Care Credit, the standard deduction and other items. Taxpayers need to follow the instructions carefully. For example, if a taxpayer is age 65 or older, or blind, they should be sure to claim the correct, higher standard deduction. The IRS Interactive Tax Assistant can help determine if a taxpayer is eligible for tax credits or deductions.
6 – Incorrect Bank Account Numbers. The IRS strongly urges all taxpayers who have a refund due to choose direct deposit. It’s easy and convenient. Be careful to use the right routing and account numbers on the tax return. The fastest and safest way to get a refund is to combine e-file with direct deposit.
7 – Forms Not Signed. An unsigned tax return is like an unsigned check – it’s not valid. Both spouses must sign a joint return. Taxpayers can avoid this error by filing their return electronically. Sign an e-filed tax return digitally before sending it to the IRS.
8 – Electronic Filing PIN Errors. When e-filing, the taxpayer signs and validates the tax return electronically with a prior-year Self-Select Personal Identification Number. If they do not have or know their PIN, they should enter the Adjusted Gross Income from their 2015 tax return originally filed with the IRS. Taxpayers should keep a copy of their tax return.
Beginning in 2017, taxpayers using a software product for the first time may need their Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) amount from their prior-year tax return to verify their identity. Taxpayers can learn more about how to verify their identity and electronically sign tax returns at Validating Your Electronically Filed Tax Return. Do not use the AGI amount from an amended return or a return that the IRS corrected.
9 – Filing with an expired ITIN. A tax return filed with an expired Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) will be processed and treated as timely filed, but will be processed without any exemptions or credits claimed. Taxpayers will receive a notice from the IRS explaining that an ITIN must be current before any refund is paid. Once the ITIN is renewed, exemptions and credits are processed and any allowed refund paid. ITIN expiration and renewal information is available on IRS.gov.
