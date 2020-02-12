How to use the language of flowers in your Valentine’s day bouquet

Flowers are ubiquitous on Valentine’s day, but few people realize that the various blooms in their bouquets are imbued with symbolic meaning. This year, consider using the language of flowers to let your sweetheart know you care.

Roses

A classic choice for Valentine’s Day, roses can express different things depending on their color.

* Red symbolizes a deep, passionate love, which is why they’re ideal for a romantic partner.

* Pink roses symbolize appreciation and make for a milder gesture than red ones. They’re a nice choice if you don’t want to overwhelm a new love interest.

* White roses stand for purity and innocence, making them a great choice for a friend, daughter or other relative.

Tulips

Beautiful but understated, tulips are a wonderful alternative to roses and also hold various meanings depending on their color. In particular, red tulips are a symbol of passion and love. And because they last longer than other cut flowers, tulips also represent the longevity of your relationship.

Lilies

These flowers, specifically the white ones, are associated with royalty and will express to your loved one that they’re a king or queen in your eyes.

These are just a few of the many flowers that you can include in your Valentine’s Day bouquet. If you’re still not sure what blooms to choose, your local florist will be happy to help.