Love, hormones, and chemistry

This Valentine’s Day, you’re proud to celebrate the love that blossomed and matured between the two of you over the years. You also feel a little nostalgic thinking about where you met each other for the first time and all the emotions that characterized the beginning of your relationship. Remember that euphoria? The light-headedness, pounding heart, and butterflies in the stomach? Why did they eventually fade away?

The chemistry of love

What we commonly call love at first sight is largely a physiological occurrence. It is caused by the hormones secreted when two people are attracted to one another. In that sense, it really is all about chemistry. Here is a breakdown of what takes place:

• Phenylethylamine causes a state of euphoria, relaxation, and wellbeing.

• Adrenaline elevates the heart rate and blood pressure.

• Serotonin affects the nervous system.

• Oxytocin contributes to self-confidence, sensitivity to other people’s emotions, and feelings of attachment.

• Dopamine stimulates feelings of pleasure and motivation.

• Endorphins cause sensations of pleasure and relaxation.

But when it comes to mature love, why does the euphoria go away? Especially if you’re still very much in love with each other. According to scientists, the concentration of love-at-first-sight molecules begins to decline after about 18 months of being together, and they disappear completely after a relationship has existed for four years. However, it is possible to stimulate the secretion of small amounts of these molecules with regular physical activity, making love (orgasm), and by consuming certain so-called aphrodisiac foods with your partner.

Science and love are interrelated. That’s why when you meet someone the “chemistry” is so important.