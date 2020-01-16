Local News
I-81 Lane closures and slow rolls will be part Crossover Blvd bridge work
WINCHESTER – Frederick County is proceeding with the construction of the Crossover Boulevard bridge over Interstate 81. The construction site is located south of I-81 exit 313.
During late January and early February, crews will be installing bridge beams, which will require some lane closures and slow roll operations.
· Monday, Jan 27 – Beam placement operations. From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. northbound and southbound left lanes closed. Bridge beams will be staged in the left lanes. From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. four slow rolls conducted by Virginia State Police from I-81 exit 310 to exit 315. All I-81 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed simultaneously in the slow roll area. I-81 exit ramps 310, 313 and 315 will be closed as the slow roll passes by. Ramps will reopen after slow roll is clear of the ramp area. Beams over I-81 left lanes will be placed.
· Tuesday, Jan 28 – No lane closures. Crews working in median.
· Wednesday, Jan 29 – Beam placement operations. Northbound and southbound left lanes closed 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bridge beams will be staged in the left lanes. From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. four slow rolls conducted by Virginia State Police from I-81 exit 310 to exit 315. All I-81 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed simultaneously in the slow roll area. I-81 exit ramps 310, 313 and 315 will be closed as the slow roll passes by. Ramps will reopen after slow roll is clear of the ramp area.
· Thursday, Jan 30 – Southbound right lane closure at bridge site south of I-81 exit 313. State trooper posted at lane closure. Lane closures will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beams over I-81 right lanes will be placed. No slow roll closures.
· Monday, Feb 3 – Southbound right lane closure at bridge site south of I-81 exit 313. State trooper posted at lane closure. Lane closures will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beams over I-81 right lanes will be placed. No slow roll closures.
· Tuesday, Feb 4 – Northbound right lane closure at bridge site south of I-81 exit 313. State trooper posted at lane closure. Lane closures will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beams over I-81 right lanes will be placed. No slow roll closures.
· Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Northbound right lane closure at bridge site south of I-81 exit 313. State trooper posted at lane closure. Lane closures will be 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Beams over I-81 right lanes will be placed. No slow roll closures.
· Thursday, Feb 6 – No work
In case of inclement weather on Jan. 27 or on Feb. 3 the entire operation will be moved back a week. In the case of inclement weather on Jan. 29 the work will be done on Jan. 30. Inclement weather on Feb. 5 will move the work to Feb. 6
Changeable message boards will be posted along I-81 with messages announcing the lane closures. These boards will be displayed beginning on Jan. 20.
All work is weather permitting.
In March 2019 a contract valued at $17.6 million was awarded to Perry Engineering Inc. of Winchester, Virginia for construction of Crossover Boulevard.
Frederick County is constructing a new roadway and bridge over I-81: Construction began in March 2019 on the $20 million Crossover Boulevard project, which includes revenue sharing funds. Frederick County is administering the project. Perry Engineering, Inc. is the contractor. The project includes a new four-lane roadway and bridge over I-81 connecting Route 522 at the Airport Road intersection to Crossover Boulevard in the City of Winchester. This project will include a roundabout for future intersecting roadways and upgrades to the Route 522/Airport Road intersection to accommodate the new roadway at that location.
Local News
Warren County School Board hires superintendent search firm
FRONT ROYAL—The Warren County School Board on January 15 approved an $11,000 contract award to Martinsville, Va.-based Real Synergy LLC for consulting services related to the board’s search for a new superintendent.
“I believe it’s the right people, at the right time, and it’s the right choice for us,” said School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., who agreed with several board members that Real Synergy would prioritize public input into the superintendent search.
In fact, board member James Wells said that Real Synergy “will very much want to hear what the public has to say” about potential superintendent candidates, a strategy that board member Ralph Rinaldi called “necessary” considering Warren County’s current contentious political climate.
Board member Kristen Pence agreed, noting that Real Synergy “seems passionate and interested” in the task at hand.
Under its contract, Real Synergy will provide numerous services for the Warren County School Board, including:
• Interviewing stakeholders to help develop a superintendent profile;
• Developing a superintendent profile;
• Facilitating a public forum to develop a superintendent profile;
• Creating a superintendent application;
• Recruiting and screening individuals;
• Suggesting and developing the interview process, including sample questions;
• Reviewing applications, preliminary background checks on potential candidates, and initial verification of credentials;
• Developing stakeholder surveys; and
• Providing on-site services during all interviews of potential candidates, among other services.
The Real Synergy contract award doesn’t cover the costs of administrative assistant support, national publication or print media advertising, finalist background checks, candidate travel, School Board member travel to a finalist’s district, postage, and printing, according to the consulting agreement.
The company was chosen following the Warren County School Board’s October 25, 2019 Request for Proposals for Consulting Services for the Superintendent Search. The board on November 15, 2019 received nine proposals for the contract.
Chairman Williams said that School Board members on January 6 interviewed two of the firms that submitted proposals during a closed session, and then selected one firm for the contract.
The tentative superintendent search schedule released by the School Board and Real Synergy is:
• January 21 – February 4: Online Survey
• January 21 & 22: Interviews with stakeholders
• February 5: Public hearing by School Board
• February 6 or 8: Special-called School Board meeting; profile development with School Board; and approval of announcement and application
• February 10 – March 20: Receipt of applications
• April 4: Special-called School Board meeting; meet with School Board on applications; and develop interview questions
• April 17 & 18: First round interviews
• April: Second round Interviews
• April/May: Special-called School Board meeting and School Board announcement
Board members Williams, Pence, Rinaldi, and Wells voted to approve the Real Synergy contract. Board member Catherine Bower, vice chairwoman of the School Board, was late to attend Tuesday’s regular meeting and work session, so was unable to vote.
Watch the budget work session here in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Local News
Medical condition explored as cause of truck-church building collision
A medical situation is being explored as the cause of the January 9 pickup truck crash into the First Assembly of God building on North Shenandoah Avenue. First responders indicated the driver of the pickup, Francesco “Frank” Amari, 48, is believed to have passed out at the wheel while southbound on North Shenandoah Avenue.
Front Royal Police indicated alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the incident. As of Tuesday, January 14, Amari’s pickup truck remained embedded in the First Assembly of God building due to structural damage concerns.
The initial investigation indicated Amari’s vehicle crossed the center line, went over the curb first taking out a mailbox and street sign, then over another curb at 12th Street before crashing though bushes into the church parking lot and finally into the church facility near a basement kitchen.
Warren County Fire Chief Richard Mabie said he was first on the scene and found Amari “on the ground with obvious injuries”. Mabie said the driver was treated by medics from Station 1 and transported to Winchester Medical Center by ambulance.
Facebook posts indicate Amari is an owner of Anthony’s Pizza in Front Royal. A January 10 post on the “Anthony’s Pizza X” Facebook page informed visitors of the accident: “For those of you who may not know, Frank got into a car accident yesterday morning. It resulted in a broken leg and shattered wrist. He went into surgery for his leg and wrist this morning. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery on this long journey. Thank you to everyone who has reached out; we have felt the love and support from all across the community! We will try to keep everyone updated as time goes by.”
The post was followed by a stream of well wishes from friends, the Front Royal business community and Anthony’s customer base.
Royal Examiner adds its best wishes for Amari’s recovery and for successful repairs to the First Assembly of God building.
Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District warns residents of rabies risk
Health Department Offers Tips to Stay Safe
On January 4, 2020, a skunk involved in an altercation with a dog was killed by the dog’s owner and made available to the health department. The event occurred in a rural area off Wilderness Trail, east of Luray. The skunk tested positive for rabies, according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“This skunk no longer poses a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene, “however, this case offers a reminder that any contact with a raccoon, fox, skunk or bat that could result in exposure to the animal’s saliva should be considered a potential rabies exposure. This applies to humans and domestic animals, and anyone exposed should receive an immediate medical evaluation.”
The health department further advises:
- Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
- Avoid stray cats and dogs. Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report any bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they do not go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours.
- Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
- If a wild animal bites or otherwise interacts with one of your domestic animals, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Page County Health Department at 540-743-6528.
Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
Crime/Court
RSW inmate found dead day after checking in to serve DUI sentence
On Friday morning, January 10, Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Jail (RSW Jail) announced the death of an inmate the previous day. William Rodger Wines, 54 of Front Royal, was found unresponsive during a routine security check at 12:39 a.m. Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead at Warren Memorial Hospital less than an hour later.
According to an RSW Press Release, Wines had reported to the jail the previous day, Wednesday January 8, to serve “a delayed confinement/non-consecutive sentence for Driving While Intoxicated, imposed by the Warren County General District Court.”
Wines arrest date on the DUI charge is listed as August 19, 2019 on the jail website. It appears his conviction dates to January 8, the day he reported to the jail. His “Inmate Status” is described as “weekender”.
Of the circumstance of the discovery the press release issued late Friday morning said, “On January 9, 2020, at approximately 12:39 a.m., while conducting security rounds, Mr. Wines was found unresponsive. RSW medical staff was immediately notified, responded to the scene and emergency medical treatment was administered. Warren County 911 Emergency Medical Services were called and responded to the scene. Mr. Wines was transported to the Warren Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m.”
RSW staff contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into Wines death – “Further information will be released later based on the ongoing investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office,” the RSW press release concluded.
Crime/Court
McDonald has bad day in civil court – how bad remains to be seen
Former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Director Jennifer McDonald remains free on bond.
On Friday afternoon, January 10, former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Director Jennifer McDonald was found guilty of civil contempt regarding the movement of a piece of property frozen by the court during earlier EDA civil litigation hearings; and had a default judgment regarding a failure to respond to civil court orders for information on her two real estate companies, go against her as well.
McDonald was fined $375 to cover County-EDA legal costs pursuing the civil contempt judgement, and ordered not to repeat what she and her sister Gail Addison into whose name the frozen real estate parcel was moved, testified was a simple mistake. Those two sanctions were all EDA attorneys were seeking in the way of punishment on the civil contempt ruling.
As for the default judgement for failing to heed court-requested documentation on her two real estate companies, DaBoyz and MoveOn8 named along with her as three of 14 defendants in the amended EDA civil litigation, a date of April 17 was set for attorneys to argue McDonald’s liability on that ruling.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson will hear, not only those civil case arguments on April 17, but further motions arguments from a number of EDA-related criminal case defendants who were in court on the 1 p.m. docket.
On Friday afternoon Judge Albertson also granted the Commonwealth’s request to nolle prossed (drop) all current EDA-related criminal charges against Earth Right Energy principal Donald F. Poe.
Prosecutor Michael Parker restated the reasons cited in his written submission of the previous day, regarding the amount of material recently received concerning the Poe prosecutions and gaps in that material and a lack of time available with Poe’s first criminal trial on a count of perjury slated to begin January 22.
Poe attorney William Ashwell did not object to the prosecution’s request.
“We could jump up and down and say we want (the charges) out altogether now … but functionally this is a great example of the State acting as gatekeeper (of legal processes),” Ashwell told the court.
The amount of material involved in the EDA civil and criminal litigation – cited as approaching a million pages – played into many of the motions arguments heard Friday. Like Special Prosecutor Parker of the Harrisonburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office before him, EDA civil counsel Cullen Seltzer told the court that the amount of involved material and documentation was in issue in their respective cases.
Seltzer said the volume of material made it impractical and prohibitive cost-wise to reproduce traditionally in hard copy. He said a data base was being created with portions flagged to different defendants’ names to ease the online search process.
In arguing against the civil contempt charge against his client, McDonald attorney Peter Greenspun, pushed into dual criminal and civil case duties due to McDonald’s financial problems that led her initial civil case attorneys to withdraw, pointed out once the real estate movement mistake was discovered, the sisters’ corrected their mistake.
“When the attorney said, ‘wait, can we do this,’ she did everything to restore the situation without court intervention,” Greenspun told the court.
Greenspun argued that the involvement of local attorney David Crump in the transaction indicated it was, in fact, a mistake rather than an act of contempt of a court order installed by initial EDA Judge Clifford “Clay” Athey Jr.
“This was not done in a parking lot or a jail cell – her conduct was not contemptuous; it was a mistake that was corrected,” Greenspun told the court.
However, EDA co-counsel Lee Byrd pointed to Addison’s own testimony to argue that deceit was a motivation in the transfer. Addison said the move was made so she, a former real estate agent, could market the parcel in her name rather than her sister’s due to “the bad name” McDonald had developed as a result of the EDA litigation.
And while Greenspun pointed out the jailed McDonald was not present for any of the three-day hearing at the end of which Athey froze some McDonald real estate assets, EDA counsel pointed to the courthouse documentation on the court order freezing McDonald assets and scoffed at the idea the experienced real estate agent wouldn’t know how to find out which of her assets had been frozen by the court.
“Their only excuse is ‘I wasn’t aware’ – they can’t say the order didn’t exist,” Byrd told the court.
And it was the plaintiff argument that held sway with the judge.
Community Events
Water fun: Local Humane Society schedules Polar Plunge, Waggin’ for Dragons
Get ready to participate in two upcoming events, February’s new Polar Plunge and this summer’s Waggin’ for Dragons, which both support the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC).
The Polar Plunge takes place on February 1 beginning at 11 a.m., while Waggin’ for Dragons is scheduled for August 1 at 9 a.m.
“Both events will contribute significantly to our annual income, covering expenses such as vet bills, food and vaccine supplies, staff, shelter upkeep, etc.,” HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers wrote in an email on Thursday. “Our biggest needs are always funds, but we also always need non-clumping kitty litter, KMR (kitten milk replacer), wet food, toys, enrichment products, flea and tick treatments, gift cards, etc.”
The February 1 Polar Plunge is a new event, Bowers said, and it will take place in the icy cold water of Lake Culpeper at the Front Royal 4H Center. Following the Plunge, participants and spectators are invited to head over to a Melt Down Party being held at ViNoVa Tapas & Wine Bar at 124 E. Main Street in downtown Front Royal for hot soups and cocktails.
“I think my favorite part will be the spirit that the plungers bring to the event,” Bowers said. “It takes a special kind of person to do something like this, and I can’t wait to see it!”
The funds raised by the Polar Plunge will support the ongoing care of the shelter animals, said Bowers.
If you’re interested in taking the plunge, go online here to register for the event as an individual or team and then start lining up your sponsors.
Or if you aren’t interested in freezing off your tush for a few seconds to raise cash for a good cause, then you can directly sponsor a registered Polar Plunge participant by going here. Bowers said there are already about 20-25 people plunging so far.
And companies can sponsor the Humane Society event, too, by clicking here. Current sponsors are: City National Bank, Cool Techs Heating & Air, Aders Insurance Agency, and MDUB Chauffeur Services LLC.
A few minutes of freezing water will translate into a lifetime of stories, Bowers added.
“We like to do events that aren’t being done locally and that will be something that the participants will remember fondly,” she said. “We decided on a Polar Plunge because it’s pretty easy to pull together, will be a lot of fun, and it takes advantage of our beautiful area, just like Waggin’ for Dragons.”
The 2020 Waggin’ for Dragons event will be Front Royal’s 5th Annual Dragon Boat Race to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County and will be held on the North Fork of the Shenandoah River at the boat landing at the Front Royal Golf Course.
Each Dragon Boat team must raise a minimum of $2,000 prior to the August 1 Race Day ($100 per paddler) in order to participate in the event, which typically features friendly competitions between community and corporate teams and attracts more than 400 athletes and hundreds of spectators.
And each registered team designs and decorates their own Dragon Boat to hold 20 paddlers, one steer person and one drummer to keep the rowing beat. Free training is provided the week prior to the race.
“The fun part is the team camps, where everyone decorates, grills out, enjoys the music and watches the races go by,” Bowers said. “It is always fun to see these community groups team up for a good cause, and I think they all have a lot of fun.”
To register a team, donate to a team, or to be a corporate sponsor for Waggin’ for Dragons, click here.
“For both events, the participants make it possible, so I would encourage anyone thinking about it, to just go for it,” said Bowers. “It’s for a good cause and will be a lot of fun with other like-minded, amazing animal lovers.”
King Cartoons
Wind: 17mph NW
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 1
37/24°F
39/33°F